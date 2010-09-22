‘The Defenders’ – ‘Pilot’: Way cool Junior

In lieu of a review of “The Defenders” – the pilot of which I enjoyed, even if it’s not the kind of show I’ll likely watch more than 2 or 3 times a season – I interviewed Jim Belushi, and got some good stories out of him about his brother, being a media punching bag, improvising in movies, and more.
So now that the show has aired, I’m curious what everyone who watched thought. Whatever your opinions of Belushi going in, how do you think he did here? Is anyone more likely than I am to make this appointment viewing?
I liked it. Both Belushi and O’Connell are likable and there’s nothing on against it that I watch, so I’ll still be watching.
There isn’t anything really worth watching on at the same time so I may watch because of that. I thought the show was fine and I like some of the characters like the receptionist with the weird eye shadow and I liked the Vegad vibe
Jim Belushi is *far* from my favorite person and a little Jerry goes a long way, so I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Their personality quirks that irritate me were toned down and I found myself really liking both characters. It’s not a show that I’ll miss if it’s gone or I forget to watch, but I think I’ll enjoy it when I tune in.
Plus, you know, Stephen Root is awesome and Natalie Zea is beautiful so there’s also that.
Stephen Root! Thank you. I was wondering who that was last night. IMDB was not help. I hate when I recognize an actor and can’t remember his/her name. It made me crazy.
I laughed when I saw Stephen Root as the judge, given his role in one episode of Justified
Switched over from The Whole Truth about a third of the way through. I actually like this. Belushi could be an annoying ham, but instead, I could kind of get on board with where he was going with it. I will check this out again next week.