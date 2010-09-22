‘The Defenders’ – ‘Pilot’: Way cool Junior

Senior Television Writer
09.22.10 6 Comments

In lieu of a review of “The Defenders” – the pilot of which I enjoyed, even if it’s not the kind of show I’ll likely watch more than 2 or 3 times a season – I interviewed Jim Belushi, and got some good stories out of him about his brother, being a media punching bag, improvising in movies, and more.

So now that the show has aired, I’m curious what everyone who watched thought. Whatever your opinions of Belushi going in, how do you think he did here? Is anyone more likely than I am to make this appointment viewing?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLJIM BELUSHITHE DEFENDERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP