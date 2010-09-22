‘The Defenders’ – ‘Pilot’: Way cool Junior

In lieu of a review of “The Defenders” – the pilot of which I enjoyed, even if it’s not the kind of show I’ll likely watch more than 2 or 3 times a season – I interviewed Jim Belushi, and got some good stories out of him about his brother, being a media punching bag, improvising in movies, and more.

So now that the show has aired, I’m curious what everyone who watched thought. Whatever your opinions of Belushi going in, how do you think he did here? Is anyone more likely than I am to make this appointment viewing?