The Evening Round-Up: ‘Ben and Kate’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ reviews

Some quick thoughts on tonight’s second episodes of “Ben and Kate” and “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I pretend to be 1/4 Inuit to get a very specific marine biology scholarship…
You may recall that I was positive but mixed on both of these pilots, ultimately preferring “The Mindy Project” a bit more than “Ben and Kate.” If anything, these second episodes made that gap wider for me, as I saw some noticeable signs of improvement from “Mindy,” where “Ben and Kate” was basically the same likable but not wildly funny puppy dog as it was last week.
In fact, “Ben and Kate” took a slight step back for me by resorting to one of my least favorite sitcom tropes: The Unnecessary Lie That Spins Wildly Out of Control. It’s such a tired, stupid old saw that your execution has to be pretty flawless (say, for example, the “Community” conspiracy theory episode with Professor Professorson, which was in part spoofing the trope), which this was not. That Ben kept pointing out how ridiculous Kate was being didn’t really help the situation, comedically. The moments that worked tonight weren’t plot-driven, like Ben and Kate mutually grossing each other out during the whole “waffle” discussion (particularly Ben’s chess metaphor), or the tag with Ben and Tommy improvising a song about Tommy’s fake dead twin brother, which spun out of the silly plot but wasn’t really part of it. Also glad to see Alan Ruck on the other side of a story about someone impersonating a parent while calling up a school official.
“The Mindy Project,” meanwhile, made all sorts of welcome tweaks. Mindy seemed less oblivious to the world at large, they ditched the “Bridget Jones” triangle in favor of focusing largely on Mindy’s rivalry with Danny (and in the process gave Chris Messina more to do), fleshed out many of the supporting characters (Stephen Tobolowsky’s boss, for instance, at the moment seems saner and more dry than your average Tobolowsky character), while also making better use of the guest stars than the pilot. Seth Meyers was mainly there to be the cute love interest of the week, but he was given a few funny beats to play (mainly in his reaction to Mindy’s reaction to the fro-yo), and Beth Grant was a lot of fun as the crazy, violent nurse.
I didn’t love the tag on the subway – there are jokes you can tell about domestic abuse, I’m sure, but you have to get the tone exactly right, and this wasn’t it – but the rest of “Hiring and Firing” seemed like a very solid outing of a comedy I can see myself watching for quite some time.
What did everybody else think?
I’m going to go ahead and disagree with you, respectfully of course, because I find Ben & Kate to be a lot funnier than The Mindy Project. Something about it has me laughing so hard with every episode. But to each his own, right?
I agree. Ben and Kate was my favorite of the night. I like the show’s relentless sweetness.
Something feels rather odd to me in that I love the sweet quirkiness of Nat Faxon and Dakota Johnson. I hope to see them figure out a way to use the daughter better, quickly. And the plot was pretty – trite. And I don’t quite see what’s happening w/ the two friends (british barmaid and friend in love with Kate – those names have really stuck, huh?). Despite all of these potential misgivings, Dakota and Nat have great chemistry and comedic timing. There’s something about it that I found myself rolling at the jokes, regardless of plot.
Mindy’s, on the other hand, I find myself wanting to like a lot more than I am laughing right now. I trust her, but the plot felt pretty predictable in this one – as much as Ben & Kate’s in fact. It just seems more cliche than I’d like.
Curious what SNL star will be in this next episode. Two for two so far.
I’ve found my people! I agree with everyone on this thread.
Agreed. Thought Ben and Kate was hilarious. Nat Faxon is really funny.
Just to balance things out, I was with Alan and found Mindy to be much better than Ben and Kate. Ben and Kate seems like a sitcom we have seen 10,000 times before…Mindy seems more original to me.
I’m with Alan, too. Mindy had me laughing out loud. Ben and Kate is sweet, but not a lot of laughs there.
I didn’t think I’d like Ben and Kate, but it’s made me laugh a lot more than The Mindy Project. TMP’s pilot was like some horrific mash-up of Scrubs and Allie McBeal and I only watched the second episode because this show was so heavily hyped. The second ep was better, but Mindy is a walking cliche. I wonder if she’s written that way as some sort of parody, but I don’t think Kaling has displayed that level of self-awareness.
Funny to watch Dakota Johnson after watching her mother and grandmother guest on Raising Hope.
Ah. I finally got around to listening to this week’s podcast where this was pointed out.
I’m really enjoying the cast of Ben and Kate, but the plotlines this episode were really REALLY tired.
As for the Mindy Project, the biggest for me came from the male nurse naming The Rising and Wrecking Ball as his #3 and #4 favorite Bruce albums (although he conceivably could have been talking about songs, but that would be even more egregious). Somehow, I don’t think it was intended as a joke (at least in the manner in which I thought it was funny).
Agree with you 100% on the Mindy Kaling Project, even the part about not liking the subway bit at the end.
To me, this second episode was just further proof to my initial reaction to Ben and Kate: it’s a pleasant little show and one which will rarely make cause for irritation or teeth-grinding, but also one which lacks ambition. If the writers get us to like all of these people, then they’ll consider their job done. The jokes are just too innocent and silly to make me laugh and the characters are goofy but harmless.
The Mindy Project is just not doing well with me. I love Kaling from the Office. But the dialogues and the ensemble just have to get more fluid with each other. I hope it heads in the right direction because I am a fan of Kaling and her work. But I might just have to drop the Mindy Project if the plots don’t get better. I do love Messina though. Mindy is not bad, but come on she has done better. Please Mindy prove yourself! Don’t disappoint your fan base!
The British guy on The Mindy Project has to go. He’s not good looking or charming enough to pull the Hugh Grant role and he just comes off as someone you want to punch in the face. Seriously, what women would have him as their obstretician???
I also liked the domestic abuse bit since the audience was in on it and it was goofy enough not to be taken too seriously (see drinky-drinky hand motion.)
I felt the complete opposite, too. I barely laughed during “The Mindy Project” (although I could literally watch Chris Messina do anything and love him). I enjoy Mindy’s writing, but watching any character with that much deluded self-confidence is just too much to take…especially when we haven’t actually seen her be particularly good at anything yet.
“Ben and Kate,” on the other hand, is just adorable, and I found myself laughing out loud through the whole episode. And I love the chemistry between both actors. Nat Faxon has the strangest charisma — I have no idea what makes him so appealing, but I can’t take my eyes off him.
“watching any character with that much deluded self-confidence is just too much to take”
Kaling did just spend a lot of years writing for a show whose hero fits that description. Or did you also not like The Office?
I did like “The Office” (until it became unwatchable the past few seasons). But I think the key difference is that we weren’t supposed to root for Michael Scott — he was delusional, everyone knew it, and that made us empathize with the other characters, since he was so utterly unlikable.
The problem here is that Mindy seems like she’s insufferably confident, yet everybody LOVES her — her colleagues adore her, she has an amazing best friend, every guy she meets wants to date her. Even Danny’s “hatred” of her is set up like it’s obviously masking his deep-rooted respect/attraction. If there’s going to be a character that has such unfounded high self-esteen, everyone else can’t think it, too — there has to be something to build toward in the story. And of course, I wouldn’t be over-thinking this so much — and it would be more forgivable — if the show was funnier this week. But it’s only the second episode so here’s hoping!
I would hardly call her confidence deluded. She’s a smart and successful doctor. I think it’s this confidence that allows her to counter her disappointment of being single brought on by her rom-com upbringing.
I liked her self-confidence here, in contrast to the “I’m a helplesss single girl who only cares about getting a man.” vibe from the pilot. There needs to be a balance between those two poles.
The assertion here that Mindy’s character is deluded in her self-confidence is a little unsettling to me. She’s a physician in her early 30s. She’s a successful, intelligent woman who works with a man (Chris Messina’s character) who is trying to hold her back in her career, and she faces him with class. The fact that you view her character as deluded in her confidence and his character is not, when we also haven’t seen him do anything but fight with her…. well, I think that says a lot about our society. Why is she any less deserving than he is? (And by the way, I say this with lots of love for Chris Messina.)
Write a comment…I felt the complete opposite, too. I barely laughed during “The Mindy Project” (although I could literally watch Chris Messina do anything and love him). I enjoy Mindy’s writing, but watching any character with that much deluded self-confidence is just too much to take…especially when we haven’t actually seen her be particularly good at anything yet.
“Ben and Kate,” on the other hand, is just adorable, and I found myself laughing out loud through the whole episode. And I love the chemistry between both actors. Nat Faxon has the strangest charisma — I have no idea what makes him so appealing, but I can’t take my eyes off him.
Gotta disagree with you on this one, Alan, as I enjoyed Ben and Kate a lot more tonight. Yes, the story line wasn’t too original but the character work, dialogue, and jokes felt ways more confident than the pilot. Dakota Johnson, in particular, got some huge laughs out of me from just her reactions and facial expressions.
Agree with most of the commenters the pro got this one backwards. Ben and Kate isn’t great, but even if it uses ample tropes, it’s doing them with different, slightly off characters, and between this and being a single cam can give it a decent tenor. It the Mindy Project, we just had a cliched, exaggerated prototypical male going at it with a cliched, exaggerated prototypical female, in service of a story more befitting schoolchildren than grown adults. I just don’t want to watch these two characters as they are constructed, irrespective of what they’re doing, because when you take away the inevitable opposites-attract, will-they-won’t-they tropes, it’s just a cocky douchebag and an irrational, saccharine dipshit acting like children together. Which would be fine if they were fully embracing the ridiculousness and playing up the farcical or ironic side – a la Seinfeld, The New Girl, Community, Scrubs, Malcolm in the Middle, etc. – but they’re not. Rather, it seems to endeavor to be a merely quirky reality, in which these people are believable as humans. And adults. And doctors.
I did laugh a few times at The Mindy Project, but mostly at the b-plot with the rebellious nurse (and which properly embraced the farce). When the funniest thing in your new comedy is the less-well-known of your guest actors, you have a problem.
Didn’t see Ben and Kate, but the second Mindy Project was much stronger than the pilot. Mindy’s character seemed like a much more functional adult and I liked the new male nurse.
All I have to say is that puppy on Ben & Kate stole the show!
all i have to say is that the puppy on Ben & Kate is so cute and stole the scene.
All I have to say is that the puppy on Ben & Kate is so darn cute and stole the scene!
That button that says “Post”, I do not think it does what you think it does (i.e. it’s not the “Edit” button… which hitfix could really use.)
I did not expect the Mindy Project to be so witty. I had to stop at least a couple times to rewind and pay attention, because there were some very quick, very sneaky jokes.
There was definitely a bit of Dwight written into the nurse.
Aside from the British guy, who seemed kind of off, everything was really well done. And I really dig the chemistry between Kaling and Messina.
Mindy is not my type of girl and I’m probably not the target market for this show, but she’s won me over, unless things gets grating like New Girl did.
I wouldn’t trade a season of The Mindy Project (as delivered thus far) for a single outtake reel of Nick riffing over the credits of The New Girl. It ain’t a perfect show, but its good parts are pretty great.
Really like the Mindy Project so far. Ton of potential, but it’s funny already. Just very quick, very witty.
Ben and Kate I won’t be watching again–just not worth the effort.
Totally agree. the writing on the Mindy Project is really great. I almost wonder if this would be better suited for FX or paid cable. Ben and Kate is sweet, but nothing there to keep me tuned in (unless nothing else is on)
The second episode of Ben & Kate was alright but not really funny.
On the other hand, I quite enjoyed the second episode of The Mindy Project. I found myself laughing quite a bit while last week I was wondering if I could watch Mindy on every frame of an episode.
So, I agree with Alan on this one.
I actually didn’t like Mindy as an actress on The Office, but decided to give this show a try because of her writing cred. While I didn’t love the pilot, I chuckled a number of times at last night’s episode. It was pretty clever for the most part and definitely did a good job adjusting her character to normal after being a bit over the top in the pilot.
Don’t forget that Ike Barinholtz was hilarious. If they change Beth Grant for him for the rest of the season, i won’t be upset. Funny guy
I’m with the majority of commenters on this one, I FAR prefer Ben & Kate than Mindy. I really wanted to like Mindy, but I can’t stand it and end up turning it off it’s so offensive to me. But B&K is just a funny little show with a bunch of funny little jokes.
I agree with that. Those kind of jokes are rude.
Last week I enjoyed the pilot of Ben And Kate. I didn’t enjoy the pilot of the Mindy Project cause of the lack of heart in the obstetrician There is nothing funny about a medical professional telling a couple they can’t take care of them due to no insurance. I am a nurse, and that one line turned me off. This week, Ben and Kate seemed a little less funny, the jokes tiring. But I liked it. As for Mindy, I can’t get that one line out of Mindy’s character. Very thoughtless character. She may be sassy but appropriate jokes are just that. I don’t think I will be watching the Mindy Project.
What happened to the Richard Schiff chacacter from last week’s Mindy Project? Last week it looked like her, Danny, and some of the other doctors were residents doing rounds and who needed to prove themselves while answering to Richard Schiff. Now they’re partners in the practice? What? How?
1)The scene Schiff was in was a flashback to when Mindy, Danny and Jeremy were still residents.
2)Schiff originally played the boss at the OB/GYN practice as well, but the producers decided they wanted Tobolowsky instead. It was too much of a hassle to reshoot all the material in the pilot, so they decided to leave the flashback scene alone and only shoot new Tobolowsky material in present-day.
Thanks for the clarification Alan…I didn’t catch that it was a flashback at all. Was it obvious and a bad job outta me for not noticing, or did they not make it clear?
Thanks for the clarification! I thought it was a bait and switch by the show.
I’m down. I have a sentimental regard for Tobo from The Tobolowsky Files.
(Check that out if you are a podcast or storytelling fan. I think it’s coming to NPR soon. Stephen T is a lot better storyteller than he is an actor, and he’s not a bad actor.)
I love Mindy Kaling but the show has a lot to do before I find it credible.
* I thought the episode was odd – and the banter between Kaling and Chris – annoying. I can’t put my finger on why though. The catfighting was just relentless, no one is snarky and contentious ALL DAY LONG. They are just overdoing it for me.
* I need them to dig deeper into Mindy’s character. I love the persona, but I need to know exactly how and why a 28-year-old doctor was able to buy her way into a practice so young. This seems implausible – unless she’s some kind of medical visionary/wunkerkind – if she is brilliant, they sure haven’t shown “how” yet. Making her a female Doogie Howser would rock my socks.
* I am fine with the show not being funny – and it’s not, but the characters have to be “good enough” for me to care enough to stick around. The only characters that seem even remotely interesting right now are Mindy and Chris. The others are insignificant or just take up space. If this show is going to work, the rest of the cast needs to be developed – like pronto. Mindy “needs” a supporting cast to make her shine.
*Thank god they added the dude nurse. Now, he is funny and interesting. If they make the rest of the cast half as interesting – I will be happy. Funny would be better, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves…
I am still watching until it’s cancelled (but I hope it’s not).
Yes, Ben and Kate has been done before, but the characters are more interesting (and less grating) than Mindy so I liked last night’s show better. It’s just that simple. And that kid is adorable. I also love African American parents – I thought they were spot on as well as their son.
Is it me or is every show required to have one Brit on the roster now?
I think Mindy is supposed to be older than 28. There was a line she said about her being in her late 20’s to early 30’s. I think the joke is that she is at the upper end of that spectrum, if not even older.
I enjoyed the premiers of both shows although if I had any criticism this week of each it would be:
B&K: Kate’s inability to lie was taken just a little too far for too long for me. Just found her ineptitude totally annoying after a while. When Ben was describing how lying caused Kate to get sweaty and blotchy and sound like a dolphin I thought “How long til the reference becomes the main event?” And sure enough….. Too belaboured, too over-the-top. I’m trying to figure out how Kate and BJ ever became close friends what with BJ’s misguided savvy and world-weariness and Kate’s sweet, neurotic and bad lying self. (Love BJ!)
TMP: I love Mindy and Chris Messina’s chemistry but I agree with Scout: the constant, ceaseless bickering and one-upmanship in this episode felt like hanging out with my niece and nephew who are 8 and 10 and constantly pester, bicker with and bait one another – for two adults to carry on like that for a half hour got to be like Kate’s lying anxiety: too over the top and Played Out!!!
One-note running jokes that just kept on keeping on.
Oh how I miss the Bluths who found new and hilarious ways to torment and chastise one another – all the while furthering plot-lines and character development that lasted and paid off throughout the entire series.
I’m not finding the Mindy Project to be funny at all. The bit about the nurse was so predictable and I didn’t as so much chuckle at anything they were doing. I find Chris Messina and Mindy Kaling are more annoying when they argue unlike Zoeey Deschanel and Jake Johnson on New Girl which I find witty and humorous. Hopefully it gets better, but I could easily see myself not watching this show if this is what we get week to week.
I actually thought this was way worse than the pilot.