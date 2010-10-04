‘The Event’ – ‘Protect Them From the Truth’: That’s it for me!

As I mentioned last week, after “The Event” pilot aired, NBC sent out screeners of episodes two and three. I saw some improvements in episode two, but only enough to push me from outright disgust towards apathy. Then I watched tonight’s episode, and realized I was perfectly happy cutting the cord. Specifically, the climactic developments at the Yuma FBI station made me laugh much more than I suspect the creative team would have wanted me to.
I don’t care what The Event is (other than a source of frequent Twitter humor), don’t care about any of the characters (in spite of Jason Ritter’s almost superhuman likability) and find the whole thing to be rather silly.
So that’s it for me. What did everybody else think?
It’s great. You’re wrong. You’ll regret giving up on it. Have a nice day.
Not nearly as good as Northern Exposure, eh, Ken?
Alan’s right; this show is not the new “Lost,” it’s the new “24,” where ridiculous action supercedes logic, sense or any character development. It’s an empty moving vessel at this point, and this viewer’s jumping off.
It’s interesting in parts, but not necessarily great.
There was enough this week to warrant me coming back for one more episode, then we’ll see.
It’s very silly but I am liking it as cheesy escapism. I find it more thought out and watchable than either V or Flashforward.
The whole shiv thing tonight was ridiculous though, both the predictable aspect (everyone on tv seems to be ready to turn on anyone else at a moment’s notice) and the practical aspect of how did she smuggle that shiv in.
Agreed on it being more watchable than FF (I still love V), and the shiv business.
After watching the pilot, which was so unmemorable I honestly can’t remember a thing that happened in it, I applaud you for giving it a second shot but am also glad you’re now able to cut the cord: [joshiswatching.blogspot.com]
I love it so far. You are giving up on it too soon.
Jumping to conclusions much?
I think that its too early for you to comment on the show. Lots of good shows shad bad premieres…
Supernatural, Haven, Warehouse 13 to name a few scifi type shows.
The stories and effects always develop as the season goes by, as we all know that changes to the plat are made as and when required.
It’s just too early. Maybe you should watch the show only after the season is over.
But those are not good shows…
Larry,
I’ll give you Haven as it is terrible, and I can’t say anything about Warehouse 13. But Supernatural is one of the best shows on television. It evolved from a monster of the week show to one of the most well designed mythologies on tv today.
By Abhilash’s logic we should never give up on any show. I’m going to keep watching “S@$# My Dad Says”! It might get better, you never know!
Seriously, if you don’t like a show after three episodes, chances are small that it will turn around and win you over. There’s better things to watch and do than check in each week on a show hoping it will improve.
Two weeks ago, you disliked it. Right now, you’re giving up. Seven days ago you were indifferent. In 1944…
+1
That gave me a good laugh.
It is pure escapism, and my wife and I like to predict what things will be blown up…also, that the President doesn’t have to do anything like go to fundraisers or meet other heads of state or any of that domestic policy bullshit. He knows “it’s on,” and wants to be a part of it. He must drive the SS (Secret Service crazy…
Bravo.
Dr. Manhattan?
I (foolishly) had high hopes for this show when I saw the first trailer months ago. Then the hype machine started and the more hype it received, the more I realized it would probably suck. Now, three episodes in, I realize that I Was right and should have just avoided it altogether.
That said, I’ll probably keep watching as filler during the week, downloading it and watching when I have nothing else to do. But appointment television this is not.
It’s silly and frequently implausible (besides the whole alien magic thing), but the storyline and actors are interesting enough to keep me watching. Sorry that I’ll have to visit other blogs for coverage!
That’s a bummer Alan. The episodes have been steadily improving for me. I’m really enjoying the pace at which the action is moving along and information is being divulged. Easily more compelling than any other sci-fi show introduced in the last couple of years.
To each their own, but I personally think that the show is improving and glad that they are keeping the plots moving. Just put in for the season pass on tivo.
Having 38 pictures of your cat is not a lot….-at all
You’re being too cynical Alan. This is a sci fi 24. I like it.
I lost my patience for 24 a long, long time ago, and that show at least had Kiefer as Jack Bauer. I don’t need someone applying that show’s tricks to the tropes of the various Lost rip-offs.
The Event is a not-very-subtle rip-off of 24 season 1. You’ve got a kidnapped loved one who’s being used as leverage against the protagonist, a political subplot that we’re not immediately told how it connects to the main character and a black politician the audience is supposed to sympathize with. The gunfight toward the end of the episode is exactly the kind of thing you regularly saw on 24, as well as the main character running EVERYWHERE.
I don’t mean rip-off in the worst way, though. I’m actually enjoying The Event a lot so far. It recalls the glory of days of 24, back when we weren’t sick of their formula. To me, The Event is by far the best show on network television at the moment. I think it’s worth putting your faith in this show, and even if they don’t have a plan, they’re pulling it off pretty effectively.
Alan is spot on: why in God’s name would anyone bother with a Kieferless 24?
The first two episodes had me on the verge of leaving. This episode has me renewing my commitment for three more episodes. The Good: they (mostly) got rid of the flashbacks. Which is good because they had shown little ability to use them well in the first two episodes. While the FBI shootout was…an unexpected turn…I admire the creators really upping the evil quotient of the big bad – it helps when there is something at stake beyond the boring Sean/Leila arc. The Bad: It can still be head scratchingly off. For instance: there was no way that the President, in that or any other universe, goes to Arizona to oversee the dead bodies. Also: Sean being a super ninja. I guess they need it for the “story” to advance, but…blah.
Wow. You just described perfectly how I feel about Sons of Anarchy. We usually agree on so much, Alan, but your love for that show boggles.
As for the Event, I can certainly see where you’re coming from but I’m gonna give it a little while longer.
I vowed to be one and done after the atrocious pilot.
I forced myself to watch this since “Lone Star” was canceled.
The second ep was a little better, and they finally toned town the ridiculous time-line jumping narrative tonight. This ep was almost as bad as the pilot.
This show is just flat out poorly written. I wish their was something else to watch in this time slot. I should bail on it, but I may continue to check it out.
I do not see the “almost superhuman likability” of Jason Ritter that everyone else does, apparently. In fact, the only performance which I’ve truly liked from him was when he was playing a hot-headed jerk in The Education of Charlie Banks. I thought he was good in Parenthood. The Class, too, I guess. But when people write so effusively about the guy, I’m frankly baffled.
For someone who frequently would focus on the relatively minor negatives of Lost instead of the positives, I’m not surprised you don’t like this show. But for me, the mysteries are sufficiently interesting and there’s enough plot development with Ritter’s character to keep me coming back. I’m not expecting them to reinvent the wheel here, but it’s an entertaining hour of television and I’m going to stick around for a while.
Alan I love your stuff, and you do watch more TV than any 10 people, but I think you are pre-mature. I head-nod to your criticisms, however I think there will be a pay-off for hanging in and finding out what the hell the event(s) will be that are coming and why!
It’s SciFi so the “implausible” comments are as silly as what they call silly.
It’s not Lost for sure, but so far so good. I’m enjoying it.
Just because something is labeled SciFi doesn’t mean that it gets a free pass for plot holes and ridiculous “leap-of-faith” assumptions about characters and the universe in which they live.
Good SciFi is plausible; that’s what makes it interesting. “The Event” is just bad writing.
I’ve decided to drop The Event from my DVR after tonight. The clincher was the god-awful acting from that extra at the end of the episode. Of course, that was just the last small straw, placed on top of the other larger straws of mediocre acting, laughable dialogue, and the fact that I was just flat out bored during this last episode.
So far as silly sci-fi goes, this kicked ass! If only Ritter could shave off that mustache. Maybe it shows how simple I am, but whenever I’m watching sci-fi I find myself thinking “oh, it would be cool if this happened,” and then whatever I’m wishing for never does. But at the end when all the dead people woke up — that was cool! I was totally hoping for that!
Yeah, it’s stupid, and the Megan Fox-alike is super-annoying, and Blair Underwood needs to ditch the tough guy posture, but I’m still enjoying it.
I like Laura Inness w/o the limp, too. She’s actually kind of attractive (said the sexist/chauvinist.)
The background music is dumb, almost generic thriller stuff, but I like the nerd becoming a badass & escaping from the evil alien hitmen. They just should’ve told us that Ritter’s character was also a judo black belt or somesuch idiocy. And anyway, his escape was no more ridiculous than Will’s last night on Rubicorn.
And yes, 38 cat pics is nothing. Try hundreds & hundreds…
The awful horror-movie trope of knocking out the bad guy and then running away in abject terror is bad enough when it’s done by a stoned sixteen year old girl. But when it’s a supposed computer genius and an FBI agent, with guns!!!!, it just tells me this show thinks I’m a complete idiot and will buy into anything.
But I still like it a lot more than FlashForward or V.
the pilot: terrible: flashforward wannabe.
the second episode: i liked. maybe i’ll give it a chance.
the third episode: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? GARBAGE!! really, they got no information from the alien, like, right away? or check #31 before she went in the room with him? and the cop who insisted on checking the car but wasn’t ready for the obvious gun? and sean or the fbi agent didn’t kill the second guy.
nbc owes me 200 minutes of my time.
Ha! That’s it for me, too!
After hating the “improvements” in last weeks episode, but having developed a steel stomach from watching (and not hating) FlashForward all the way to the end, I decided to stick with it one more week.
But once the dead people started waking up at the end of the episode, I said out loud “That’s it for me!”
Alan, don’t you think there’s some potential there?
Ritter—while either miscast or miswritten—does good work despite the writing; Roemer is always yummy and as-an-actor just nailed some scenes in this last episode; and Laura Innes was excellent as she is in everything she does.
Also? Blair Underwood Effing Represents.
Each week I declare to the rest of the living room and then the very next scene sucks me back in. This week it was the crash victims at the very end of the episode. I’m so weak!
But honestly: I don’t care about the show as anything but cheesy, pandering to the XF-romanticizing aficionado within, brain-free entertainment so the infuriating twists and ridiculous action don’t bother me much. Would you still be willing to give it a shot with your critic hat firmly buried under a sofa cushion?
Declare that I’m done, that is. Would that my brain would recognize the difference between thinking and typing.
I have no idea my I found this so enjoyable.
I don’t understand/see why everybody else likes Jason Ritter so much (his facial hair never grows!), the secret service don’t do a security pat down of an alien deemed important enough for presidential surveillance, the FBI apparently don’t lock the computer room (everybody at least puts a key lock; let alone some electronic system) & I groaned at predicting the exploding car whilst driving away from the scene.
But something, I don’t know what exactly, is making watch a couple of more episodes.
I thought this episode was great! I really liked the scene where the screen was black except for a faint orange blur that was talking. And that other scene, where somebody was standing in the dark talking to a black blob in a dark shadow. And the scene in the dark hall where the two black shapes walk along until they came to the dark room with the black shape. And the scene where the four giant spotlights on the light tower put out about four candles worth of light.
I’ve got to go find a recap so I can figure out who was in those scenes.
I’ve been growing ever tired of networks trying to replicate the magic of Lost, with its combo of character driven supernatural/sci-fi, flashback/flash-forward narratives etc.. It started with shows such as Invasion, Threshold, and has mutated into dismal fare such as Flashforward and now this. Officially: I no longer care.
PU, I don’t think I can’t take any more of this! Alan is right, this non-“Event” is comedy gold, and clearly destined for immortality on MST3K.
Not enough Sarah Roemer in this one for sure, but plenty of head-slapping stupidity.
That female FBI agent sure made a miraculous recovery didn’t she? The way the cop got shot by the brunette in the van just would not happen. All the President Blair Underwood scenes over acted beyond belief and therefore suck in a very tremendous way.
I could go on and on, but I do have to admit, I got something wrong about the previous episodes. The review showed that the Ivanek character said the Alaska incident was a “plane crash”, not some sort of alien ship. Then he said “it was determined that the survivors were not of terrestrial origin.”
Though how this “plane” managed to excavate this huge burning hole, but still the passengers happily survive is left to the producer’s idea of their viewer’s endless gullible natures….
Wow. Just wow. I do not usually take the time to post on something unless it’s in praise, as negativity is just so damn… well, negative. It’s a waste of time to post about something I don’t like and won’t watch again, but last night was so dumb, that I had to take a minute here.
1. The President, who the show so wants us to understand is holier than the Pope, visits the scene of the crime in Yuma personally??? Right after an assassination attempt? Yet President Pope isn’t so holy, apparently, that he isn’t averse to simply nodding his head in ascent as he’s told the details of the decision to cover up the plane crash. And then his Magister says something along the lines of, “Of course, we will have to violate and dismember the bodies to make it believable,” and the President just keeps nodding along, as if that were a typical decision you have to make every day. The zero amount of time spent on that detail just turned the President into a non-character. He’s whatever the writers need him to be at any given moment. Within 30 seconds he went from ordering the dismemberment of American citizens to stumping for human rights.
2. Sure, we can’t cover up torture in the bowels of a military prison in the middle of a war zone (Abu Graib), but this extraordinarily complicated cover up of the plane crash and all the bodies is going to go off without a hitch. Only six people in the world know about the aliens, but, hey, all these soldiers who now know aren’t going to snap a picture and upload it to twitter or facebook or anything. Nope, that is not a concern you need to worry about. These are not the droids you are looking for.
3. The show is now plot-plot-plot-exposition-plot-plot-exposition-plot-exposition-plot. It makes 24 look nuanced and character driven.
4. Most interesting was the fact that if you can hide in a trunk and get into a federal building parking deck, then every door between the parking deck and the FBI computer center is unlocked, unguarded, and there are no security cameras anywhere.
5. After the opening bump in which the FBI agent was shown to be seriously wounded with a giant piece of shrapnel in her shoulder, she never went to the hospital, had no problem using her arm with full range of motion not an hour later, and the giant gash on her forehead was down to a small amount of rouge coloring within two hours.
SERIOUSLY????? I mean, I don’t know what is worse, that she suffered zero damage from a giant piece of shrapnel (which the writers tried to make us think was a TERRIBLE injury early on), or that the huge gash on her forehead just simply vanished and later looked as if she had spent a little too much time in the sun.
5. Every single bit of dialogue save for the 20 seconds when the one alien was murdered was either plot and/or exposition. Exactly why should I care about any of these people when the writers obviously do not.
6. It’s a shame, as the final twist was kind of slick. I saw it coming when the soldier was walking the line of bodies, but it was still slick nonetheless. Unfortunately, every other thing that has seemed interesting in the show so far has turned out not to be once more gets revealed. Can’t say I will even bother to tune in to find out if that will be the case again. That episode last night was one of the worst hours of television I have ever seen, and I can’t see myself even wasting DVR space on this show again.
7. These are not the droids you are looking for!
Nice. You summed it up. If everyone on the show has to act/talk either totally unrealistically or just plain idiotically to drive the plot, the “story” has major problems. This show has become so awful it’s funny.
This summarizes everything my wife and I were saying during this episode. I don’t think I can force myself to get through another episode to see if it gets better.
You’re right, if the rest of the entire episode hadn’t completely tanked the ending would have been pretty interesting. Ultimately I still know nothing about any of these people and thus I don’t care about what happens to them.
I have a very low tolerance for shows like this that are all mystery all the time. And the going back in forth in time is tiresome. I’m done.
BTW, I can’t seem to comment when I’m logged in, which is odd.
Alan, I’m a little baffled by your reaction. As I watched this episode, I thought to myself, “Anyone who was on the fence after the first two episodes has to be hooked now.” And then after the final scene (which was predictable), I was sure everyone would be hooked.
While I understand the nitpicking about the suspension of disbelief stuff, that’s true of pretty much ever action thriller ever produced. It’s nearly impossible to keep all the details true to life and still have some kind of tension. And we know reality is not a prerequisite for you because you love Chuck.
So if you can get past the unrealistic stuff (sneaking into an FBI server room, not needing medical attention after losing pints of blood, etc.), the story is quite compelling. And since I’ve conditioned myself to look past the action movie tropes and just enjoy the plot, I’m really loving this show so far.
Chuck is a comedy.
Chuck is also fun. Fun gets you far.
Chuck has depth, characters, emotional resonance, incredible mythology and crazy good writing. That’s the difference.
Last night was it for me, as well. Gave up less than half-way through, and took it off my ‘to watch’ list.
Always dvr Lie to Me and watch the next morning, because I am the fan. The time slot is open. We’ll see if it keeps popping up. Too jerky, time travel is annoying. I like Laura Innes. May not be enough to hold it for me though.
I’m onboard with Alan more often than not but I have to disagree with him here. I thought this was a strong episode and I’ll be back for the next one.
I stopped watching this episode right after the first exchange between the president and the dir. of nat intelligence at the crash site. Black and white, one-dimensional characters=poor, lazy writing. “you mean LIE to the American people?” “Well sir, sometimes we need to lie to protect them.” That was when I erased the show from my DVR.
Perhaps we’ve been spoiled by the Wire, and the casting genius of Mad Men, but when I feel as though a series is already cranking out the worst 24 had to offer, then I’m done.
And by the way, Dr. Weaver as the alien leader? Really?
Heh, I like that, it turned from ‘outright disgust towards apathy’ – I probably echo that.
I’m feeling a bit like with ‘persons unknown’ – its a silly gimmick and I don’t believe the people making it has the talent to make it worthwhile.
However I don’t find Jason Ritter likeable, just annoying. Or perhaps that’s just the dumb writing which is annoying.
(And this website still doesn’t work with firefox)
This show is awful. It was clear who these people were in the first 15 minutes of the show. And there was no suspense that the people the couple met on the cruise ship where nefarious. There are no surprises in this show. On top of everything else, the actor who plays the captain’s name was in the credits at the beginning of this week’s show. So it was clear he would come back in some way. I’m completely underwhelmed by a show that seems to underestimate viewers’ intelligence.
I’m done too. I sat down to watch this yesterday morning and realised that I couldn’t remember what had really happened last week, and that I didn’t care what The Event actually was! So it’s gone from my planner never to be watched again.
I’m really disappointed with all the new shows :(
I can’t believe no one has commented on how ridiculous the car accident was.
Also, we’re 3 episodes in, and we don’t know why Sean ended up on the airplane and knew his girlfriend’s dad was going to crash the plane. The amazing thing is no one is commenting on it! We don’t know what happened between Sean leaving the cruise ship and ending up on the plane after 3 hours!
Agree. The worst was that he kept banging on about the plane right over the ridge, and he didn’t even drive the cop car 100 yards to see the wreckage.
If it counts for anything this show is much better than Flash Forward or V. Waiting for each episode each week may be an ask, but watching them in bunches was quite enjoyable.
Reply to comment…
The Programming Department at NBC is desperate for a show with all the magic to become an audience favorite. NBC does not let its good shows grow. The moment Peacock see a glimmer of good numbers with something new; they move the show to another time-slot expecting it to prevail up against the hits of competing Networks. Disrespecting the audience and devaluing the property; whereby NBC blames the show and dumps it. NBC has done this so frequently the audience now refuses to engage in any relationship with the new programs on NBC. NBC blames the content. The Programming situation at “Anne-Bee-See” needs to let shows grow and blame themselves for not nurturing new material before pulling the plug!
I like The Event and also I think Vicky can transform into a dog.