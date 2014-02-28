‘The Flash’ presents first look at Grant Gustin’s costume

Production is about to begin next week on the pilot for the CW's “Arrow” spin-off “The Flash,” which means certain details are starting to come out. Today, we got our first look at what actor Grant Gustin will look like in a variation on the iconic DC Comics costume.
The costume was designed by three-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, who already designed the costume Stephen Amell wears on “Arrow.” It's only a head shot, so we don't know if the new suit will have sculpted muscles on it the way John Wesley Shipp's did on the late '80s CBS “Flash” series. But we can see that the suit appears to be made out of a tough leather (the better to help with wind resistance?), the famous lightning bolt earpiece looks to be a less obtrusive molded decoration, and the shade of red looks (at least in this lighting) to be darker than what we've traditionally seen on Barry Allen, Wally West or any of the other comic book Flashes. Again, we have to see the whole thing, but on first glance, it suggests an adaptation similar to the one that Ultimate Comics used on Captain America (and that was then borrowed for the Marvel movies).
Gustin's guest stint was one of the highlights of this “Arrow” season so far, particularly the recreation of his famous lightning strike origin story, and what we can see of the costume suggests the producers aren't running away from the idea of a show about a super speedster wearing a tight red costume adorned with lightning bolts.
What does everybody think? Impressive? Cheesy?
Pro: not cheesy. Con: too reminiscent of Affleck’s Daredevil costume?
just looks awkward
DC’s recent obsession with chin straps is baffling.
I like the hint of a smile, and the glint in the kids eye. Gives me hope that we won’t be getting an unnecessarily dark and brooding Flash. As for the headpiece, no problem with it.
Cool. I like it so far. Looking forward to the seeing the full thing.
Red leather? Really?
One of the only things I liked about Straczynski’s version of Blur in Supreme Power was the idea that they had to design his suit from some crazy space-age polymer, otherwise the friction from the air caused anything else to disintegrate. Anyway, wouldn’t a leather suit chaffe like hell on a guy who runs?
As I recall, in the comic book, the Flash had an “aura” that protected him from friction. It wasn’t the suit – the suit that came out of his ring was just Barry Allen’s invention.
True, I was simply mentioning that some attempt was made to contextualize a person with superspeed in the real-world. The DC comics Flash has been absurdly overpowered as time has gone on.
I think they may address it because on Arrow they have his character go out of his way to create a specific fabric that would work for Ollie in battle as an eye cover-up.
Looks great to me. I love it. Fits with the Arrow world, and it would look great on the big screen in Justice League.
I hope he stores the costume compressed in a ring that he wears.
“By thumbing a small stud on the side, the top of the ring opened, releasing the costume (chemically treated to shrink), allowing Barry the ability to change clothes at super-speed.” Never figured out how he compressed it back into the ring when he was done wearing the costume.
I really like it, i don’t see anything wrong with it. It looks cool i can’t wait to see flash in all his glory
Cool
This looks great, I am very optimistic about this show. Gustin did some very nice work as Barry on Arrow.
I wonder though if they are going to make Arrow and Flash part of the DC cinematic universe, ie Arrow and Flash get their own shows but no movies and can appear as supporting characters in JLA or Batman vs. Superman.
Captain America called, he wants his mask back
Alan, just a heads up, your second image link “John Wesley Shipp’s did” didn’t work for me, but Google Images tells me it’s this image: [i.imgur.com]. Hopefully that’s correct. I think this costume looks awesome so far, but we’re seeing about 10% of it. Hopefully we see the rest soon.
The mask looks great, I just hope that’s not a collar for a jacket I see
I like it; not too over-the-top while still being kinda nerdy. That was one thing that defined The CW version of Barry Allen; this was a kid who grew up idolizing the concept of superheroes (which is why he was enamored to meet/help out the Arrow), while still being grounded enough to understand how dangerous the world truly was.
I’m still waiting for Oliver Queen to begin growing out a rediculous Errol Flynn mustache and goatee.
It was already on the show. It was on the first episode while he was stranded and signals the ship. When the people of the ship come ashore they meet Oliver who has the Fylnn beard
Is this really a character that can sustain a series. He runs really fast…. and? I liked the actor on Arrow and as a supporting player I can see the appeal but it doesn’t seem substantive enough of a character for a lead.
you clearly don’t fucking know anything about this character, I suggest you to at least learn something about the flash before commenting shit