‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 4’: You can’t handle the truth!

Demands on my time for the start of the TV season are once again keeping me from doing much more with “The Hour” than providing this space for everybody to discuss their reaction to the latest episode. (And, as of now, this is the last one I’ve seen in advance, so I may not even be able to do this much for the last two installments; at least, not in as timely a fashion.)
The fourth episode kept pushing both the spy story and the love triangle, and thus far I’m much more invested in the personal material, and whatever is happening with the show itself, than I am with Freddie’s investigation into Kish, double agents and whatnot. Keeping in mind that we’re not going to discuss anything from the final two episodes (which already aired in the UK), what did everybody else think of this one?
I thought this was the least satisfying episode yet, but I still think the show is the most satisfying television show i’ve seen this year, so I’m not going to sweat it much.
I suppose the issue they’re confronting now is not unlike George RR Martin’s problems with Game of Thrones: How to make all of these disparate plots come to fruition at the same time? In order to do that, you have to have the investigation spin its wheels a bit (Freddie spends most of this episode investigating things but he finds out almost nothing the audience didn’t already know) so that the Suez crisis and everyone’s personal lives can deepen enough to have a final episode full of Big Resolutions.
This is why these kinds of shows can have such trouble landing the plane. They don’t have the luxury of, say, Mad Men which can be completely lax (to borderline incompetent) with its plotting and then claim that the plot isn’t really their primary concern anyway.
I thought the weakest (or should I say least honest) moment in the whole show was Bel getting in a hissy about workplace sexism… in 1956. I just do not believe that anyone in her position would have yelled at a male mentor/boss like that. But it follows the somewhat odd female wish fulfillment thing going on with this series where literally no man around Bel seems to have any problem with the fact that she’s a woman in 1956 running a news show with another powerful single woman as the head of the foreign desk. As if that sort of thing were common. It has the odd side effect of negating that there was sexism in the 1950s. I don’t need the kind of Mad Mannish “oh aren’t we soooo enlightened these days” rebuke of yesterday, but a realistic portrait of workplace institutionalized sexism would give the show a little more depth and believability.
On the plus side, the frustrated longing and multiple couplings of the restaurant/bed sequence was awesome. Oh Freddy, oh humanity.
PS: I just realized I made it seem in these comments that I hate Mad Men, and I actually really like Mad Men, this episode just happened to raise things that are less than perfect about that show too.
I don’t know if this is really tied into sexism but I think it is interesting how much agency Bel has in the affair. To me she is portrayed as being an equal partner in the affair with very little of the guilt or hand-wringing that seems to be more typical when portraying women of that time period. I have never seen Mad Men so maybe that is not the case there but I am finding the character really compelling.
I tried. I cannot watch this show.
I might have an aversion to British TV shows though. I have yet to get into any… movies yes, TV no.
yeah, right? based on glowing reviews, i watched life on mars, spaced, prime suspect, this…just all very meh. except of course the office.
Am very sorry to find so little here. This is the most engrossing thing on TV since Mad Men. I love the mid 50′ and red scare explored in post war Britain. These 4 episodes have more to love than 13 episodes of almost any other show.
For the most part I like this show, but it would be even better if there were subtitles. Seriously — both my husband and I have a lot of trouble understanding much of the dialogue.
amen to that.
I have been watching with the subtitles on and I do find it helpful.
Haven’t watched yet, but wondering how long your screener ran. BBCA is claiming that they’re showing this uncut, but this week’s ep aired in a 60-minute slot instead of 75.
I don’t have a lot to say about this episode but this series has become my favorite drama series this year so far. I’m enjoying it even more than such stalwarts as Justified, Dr Who and the last season of Mad Men last year (all three of which are among my most favorite series). Funny thing is, it might be even better without the intrigue and solely focusing on the media jobs and romance. In any case, I’m glad Alan is covering it.