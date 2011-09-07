‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 4’: You can’t handle the truth!

Demands on my time for the start of the TV season are once again keeping me from doing much more with “The Hour” than providing this space for everybody to discuss their reaction to the latest episode. (And, as of now, this is the last one I’ve seen in advance, so I may not even be able to do this much for the last two installments; at least, not in as timely a fashion.)

The fourth episode kept pushing both the spy story and the love triangle, and thus far I’m much more invested in the personal material, and whatever is happening with the show itself, than I am with Freddie’s investigation into Kish, double agents and whatnot. Keeping in mind that we’re not going to discuss anything from the final two episodes (which already aired in the UK), what did everybody else think of this one?