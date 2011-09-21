‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 6’: Shut it down

“The Hour” wrapped up its first season tonight, and I have a few quick thoughts coming up just as soon as I put on a fake mustache…
I know that BBC America can’t make programming decisions based on the schedules of the nation’s TV critics, but boy do I wish this show had debuted several weeks sooner, which would have given me a bit more time to focus on each episode rather than having to race through them while getting ready for the start of the network TV season.
My concern at the start of the series was that I wasn’t sure how well the spy storyline tied together with the other romantic, professional and political elements, and as we come to the end – for now(*) – I’m still not entirely sure. Certainly, the parts of the finale I responded most strongly to involved either the Freddie/Bel/Hector triangle or the political pressures on Bel and Clarence to toe the Parliament line and not question the Suez crisis. All of that stuff was very well-handled – I especially liked Freddie and Hector’s conversation/argument in the bathroom, as well as all the tap-dancing around McCain during the live broadcast – but then we swerved back into the Brightstone material at the end and my interest waned significantly.
(*) The BBC has already ordered a second season, and while that’s no guarantee that BBC America will air it, it seems likely.
When I interviewed Abi Morgan before the season began, she said she liked the spy story as a kind of narrative engine for the series, and also acknowledged that she would have to do something else in the event the show was renewed. Well, it’s coming back, and I think it’s probably to the good that there won’t be more Cold War intrigue. Romola Garai, Ben Whishaw and Dominic West are too good, and the workplace tensions at The Hour – or wherever the characters end up working in the aftermath of their terminated broadcast – too rich for it to be necessary.
What did everybody else think? Are you looking forward to another season?
If they’d just replaced the spy story with government concerns that Freddie was a red agent and so he was being investigated/followed it would have been fine. We could have spent more time with The Hour and still had boundless opportunities for Freddie’s nervous energy, for him to over extend himself, and for him to have foolish confrontations with individuals investigating him. Hell, you even could have kept in the Clarence connection, but the suicides/murders sort of just spent time that could have been better used. I don’t think that they were terrible, but it wasn’t the best the show could have done.
Oh, but that being said, I really enjoyed the show and look forward to more of it.
I quite liked the hour. I thought its brevity, though personally not satisfying (for I wanted more adventures of our heroes and their cloaks and daggers within Fleming’s London), worked perfectly. The arc felt appropriately timed, and I think it payed off well in this finale. The mix of sweet and surreal, loyalty and distrust was very unique, yet I felt it added familiarity to the overall foreign atmosphere of a time gone by. I say it added familiarity because life is never black and white, it’s far more vibrant with varying emotions and experiences clouding our interpretation of it.
I for one enjoyed the final scene between Clarence and Freddie. It was so unexpected, so strangely calm. Usually in similar Instances, the spy murders the one who figures it out. This ending left it all open. It showed a different kind of spy. Clarence was not necessarily working for the Soviets to further the Red Empire. He was not so much an ideologue. Instead he was a cynical spy, one who did it mainly as a form of protest against what he views as the deterioration of the ideals within the country he once loved. I’ve never seen this in a Cold War spy caper. That’s what I loved about it, that’s what I loved about this show. It frames these interesting debates with refreshing gusto, with senses of purpose, but also within realizations of failure.
That scene, beautifully played by both actors, epitomizes what I loved about this season of the Hour: it’s not afraid to show its heart and its brains within the same frame. Freddie and Bel just walking away was the perfect capper. The sweet with the sour. “Join us next week on The Hour.”
I couldn’t agree more. Thanks for your thoughtful and well written take on a very excellent series. I’m looking forward to whatever new intrigue this excellent cast finds itself in.
i thought that guy playing clarence was good enough in his last scene hat the otherwise pretty boring spy stuff was worth it
Great show, great finale. The show-within-the-show (and the way they filmed reactions to it) was brilliant.
Looking forward to the second season (or “series”) but yeah, they could dial down the cloak and dagger stuff and make it more about taking on the government.
I thought Tim Piggott-Smith was amazing as Lord Elms, and his scenes with Freddie, both on- and off-the-air were very affecting and emotional. The level of respect and affection conveyed on both sides was so well done that I quite forgot I was watching actors acting.
I agree! And I love this show. I hope to see the next season, where ever it shows up.
Yes, he has been amazing throughout.
I have to say, though, that while I enjoyed the show and loved the actors, I don’t see how they make a second season of it. If it’s really about the news show, Romola Garai can only be a peripheral love interest — which is just what she very forthrightly refused to be. So I think they have boxed themselves in a bit awkwardly.
Finally, while the gov’t comes off as censoring and heavy-handedly corrupt in the series, I couldn’t help thinking that a teensy bit of gov’t oversight would have prevented all the stuff Rupert Murdoch’s papers were getting up to in Britain.
I really liked this show. It’s hard to wait a week between installments of these BBC shows because they play out like what we Americans know as mini-series. The acting was great all around. The mystery plot I thought was great. It did drive the whole thing. Very similar in theme to the Romola Garai (who I love) movie, “Glorious 39”.
They will have to come up with some kind of season-long arc to keep the show interesting next time around. A six hour show that’s only about backstage politics, relationships and procedures on a news show would be nearly as interesting (I did not care for Sports Night, especially the laugh track).
Finally, I think Dominic West and Romola are standouts in a great cast. I thank the producers and the BBC for introducing me to the very sexy and talented Ms. Garai. Let’s hope BBC America shows Appropriate Adult so we can all see how DW plays a killer!
Alan,
Thank you so much for sticking with this series and for providing a discussion thread for those of us who watch the show. I only wish that you had been able to provide a more in-depth review and coverage of the entire first series.
Here’s hoping you’ll be able to join us for Series 2.
(… now if only we could get you to review “Luther”)
Ditto on the Luther comment!
Overall, I simply loved this show. I thought the spy elements did fall a little flat. However, I enjoyed seeing this time period from the view across the pond. I certainly hope they air Season 2 for us Yankees!
The spy material was slightly confusing. I kept wondering who was MI-6 and who were soviet spies, and what exactly were ‘Brightstones.’ That subplot didn’t really gel until the final few episodes.
That said, I did love this series. The acting throughout was superb, especially by Ben Whishaw. And watching Dominic West is always a joy. Romola Garai did a great job as well.
I look forward to a second season and wonder how all the characters will meet up again.