The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale, revisited

So based on the number of comments and the social media stats, I'm guessing that most of you who care about the “How I Met Your Mother” finale have read my review of it from Monday night. That was, like a lot of episode reviews I do, written in a burst immediately after the show, and though my feelings haven't changed about the ending, there are a few points I feel I can better articulate with a few days' distance than I could at the time. So that's coming up, along with a fan-made alternate ending that's been floating around the interwebs since Monday, coming up just as soon as I've got three castle guys and a moat guy…
So as you know, I wasn't happy with the notion that “HIMYM” ended with Tracy dead and Ted reuniting with Robin. A number of people – including critics and friends whose opinions I respect – have told me some variation of “It's not your show and not your story to tell, and it's not fair to complain about the story itself.” And I think that's reasonable on some level. This is the story Bays and Thomas had in mind for a long time, maybe even from the moment they wrote the pilot script, and it's their story to tell. But what I talked about only a little in that review was how if this was the ending they had in mind for such a long time, they did an incredibly poor job of setting it up properly.
Some of this was out of their control, obviously. They didn't expect the show to run 9 seasons; even in recent years when they talked about having an 8-year plan for the show, that ignored how perilous the first few seasons were (less because of ratings than because there were a few network executives who didn't like the show). Had the show ended in this exact way after season 3 or 4, it could have been perfect – a classic example of creativity and audacity and playing with the audience's expectations for maximum emotional effect.
But this was after 9 long seasons, and after both the show and Ted and Robin had changed too much for it to work anymore, based on everything that had happened prior. Among other missteps:
* The frequent reminders that Ted wasn't over Robin were presumably done to keep the idea fresh for the audience, so it wouldn't feel like a cheat for the two of them to end up together after Tracy's death. But the way they played out, with Ted constantly going back and forth on whether he was actually over Robin, instead made the entire relationship seem toxic for both of them. Regardless of my feelings about Tracy (more on her in a minute), Ted and Robin getting together in 2030 makes me sad because we had ample evidence that they didn't work long-term as a couple. The only thing that changed was age and the Tracy having given Ted the children he wanted (and that Robin didn't) before conveniently dying after all the annoying stuff with dirty diapers and 2 a.m. feedings was long in the past.
* Over the show's later years, as Robin got caught up in her revolving door relationship with Barney, Bays and Thomas slowly but surely took away all of the qualities that had made her such a distinctive and appealing character to begin with. She became shrill (like in the never-funny gag about screaming at Patrice) and conventional. She became a person who iced out her closest friends as she got deeper into adulthood (even if it was out of pain at her marriage having failed), and also someone who got everything she had ever dreamed of professionally and was sad because she wasn't with Ted. Now, people change as they get older, and they come to regret earlier beliefs and positions, but these specific changes took Robin so far from the character Ted was so eager to chase in season 1 that it was hard to feel any satisfaction at their reunion.
* The amount of time spent on Robin and Barney in the later years – to the point of setting the entire final season on the weekend of their wedding – gave that relationship much greater weight than I suspect Bays and Thomas meant it to have, and I say that as someone who almost never actually liked them together in practice (though I had liked the idea in theory before it happened). When you devote all of this time to the two of them struggling and making compromises and accepting that they can actually make things work, and you have them professing their love for each other so eloquently at the altar one week and then having them divorce – and divorce not because Barney is an unrepentant sleazeball (which would be confirmed later in the finale), but because Robin's great career was a burden on them both – within the first 20 minutes of the next episode, you have to be prepared to have the audience feel jerked around.
* The amount of Tracy in the final season wound up being exactly the wrong amount. Had Bays and Thomas stuck to their original plan of introducing her at the very very end of things (as would have likely happened without this ninth season), then what does anyone ultimately care if we're told that she died at the same time we're seeing the moment of their meeting? And if the framing device of the final season hadn't been the wedding weekend, but future moments from Ted and Tracy's life together – essentially, the final episode stretched out over a season – we would have felt like we got a reasonable amount of time with those two and wouldn't feel like the show was glossing over the death of Ted's broodmare and his ensuing grief so that he could get on with the more important business of hooking up with Aunt Robin. Instead, they gave us just barely enough of Cristin Milioti over the final season to appreciate how wonderful she was, and to make it feel like we were being cheated out of more of her in favor of omelet-making contests and Barney trying to reunite his parents.
So I think if they had done better with Ted and Robin, with Robin on her own, tamped down on the sheer tonnage of Robin and Barney drama over the years and been smarter with how they deployed the Mother, the ending could have worked, even after nine long seasons. It wouldn't erase some of the other issues that cropped up post-season 4 – of characters becoming broader, and meaner, and of diminishing returns on once-beloved gags like the slap bet – but it would have made this specific ending feel earned, rather than a vestige of something that was filmed in season 2 and that bore little connection to what the show and its characters had become in the years since.
It's their show, their stories, their character. They absolutely have the right to start and end it how they want. But they could have done a whole lot better at making the ending match what had come before it.
And if they had at some point during the final season recognized just what a home run they had hit in casting Milioti, and how much their long-planned Ted and Robin reunion no longer worked in the way they once thought it would, they could have just given us an ending like this fan-made one below, and I'd have turned off the TV at 9 on Monday with a big smile on my face, and a strong desire to immediately loop back around to watch the pilot and “Okay Awesome” and “Come On” and “Swarley” and everything else:
How I Met Your Mother Alternative Ending from Ricardo J Dylan on Vimeo.
UPDATE: Well, the video got pulled due to a copyright infringement claim by the studio. Often, this kind of fan video is allowed to live online, but I'm guessing nobody who made the show was happy that so many people seemed to prefer this ending (which, if you didn't see it, concludes with Ted and Tracy realizing their destiny via the yellow umbrella, Future Ted telling his kids that that is how he met their mother, and the closing credits) to the actual one.
UPDATE #2: A new version now exists online, at least for now. See above.
What does everybody else think? Two days later, has anyone's opinion been swayed positively or negatively by the many arguments about the finale?
I watched the finale last night and while, like you, I did have a big problem with them just killing Tracy off so that Robin and Ted could have their happy ending, I wasn’t as upset as so much of the internet seemed to be.
I kind of put this up there with The Office finale. It was a show long gone from its glory days and was only sometimes tolerable in its final seasons yet managed to churn out a finale that had genuinely great moments and some stupid ones while being overall a reminder of why you loved the show in the first place.
Tracy’s death was an emotionally cheap tool, I too prefer the alternate ending here. If they wanted Ted to end up with Robin they could’ve just divorced Ted/Tracy or course corrected years ago as you say. However, the finale as a whole was much better than what the show had become.
No. My opinion hasn’t changed and I have read a lot of commentary. I still hate it. Felt betrayed by the story that I thought was being told. I don’t think Ted and Robin are good for each other. The AU ending video is excellent and I would have loved it had it been written like that. I will never watch anything written by Bays/Thomas again.
The one thing I will say is that the eventual ending made some things – like Robin wondering on her wedding day if she should really be with Ted – MUCH more palatable than when they aired in the episode. I would think, knowing the ending, that I’d enjoy the final season more in a second viewing (which it will never get) but that sort of sucks as a plan … That said, the series – much like Ted’s kids tell him – was ALWAYS about him and Robin. For that reason, the finale did make sense on enough levels that I was okay with it.
Yeah but the show for like the last 4 seasons were about how Ted & Robin were terrible for each other. Why would that be a satisfying ending then?
I binged the first half of the season (up to probably The Rehearsal Dinner) and it wasn’t any more palatable. Just one unfunny episode after another, aside from Tracy.
It shouldve ended with old Ted telling his kids, “And that’s how I met your mother.” Roll credits, no kids reaction, everyone loves it.
It blows my mind that I was fearing they would kill the Mother…and they did something even worse than that!
The Mother dying after Ted’s little speech and that’s why he’s telling the story…I think everyone would have gotten behind that. It would have been sad, but in the poignant way HIMYM was good at.
The Aunt Robin stuff felt nailed on and out of place after that. I still don’t know why the kids’ reaction to a long story about their dead Mom had nothing to do with their dead Mom. That really bothered me too.
And to make room to nail on the Aunt Robin ending they had to break up Robin and Barney by making her dream career the obstacle rather than Barney’s obvious immaturity. And then to make sure that we still sympathize with Barney, they tack on a kid from some faceless hookup WHO DOESN’T EVEN GET A NAME! Robin, on the other hand, is made to be a lonely spinster whose life is redeemed by Ted and his smurf penis.
Sean, this comment in the best I’ve seen someone phrase exactly how I feel. I was dreading that they would kill her off, but at the same time preparing for it and hoping they’d do it justice, they way they’ve handled sad moments in the past. When they started foreshadowing a reunion with Robin in the first half of the episode, I got angry. And then when they followed through on that foreshadowing and they way they crammed it all in at the very end, with the ridiculous kids’ reaction shots and everything, I felt like I got punched in the gut.
I wonder if the nameless faceless hookup of Barney’s will end up being the star of “How I Met Your Father” which they’re shooting the pilot to.
But the long story was barely about their mother. Percentage-wise, it was probably less than 10, so I don’t think you can blame the kids for that.
While I also agree that Milioti was well-cast, I can’t say I ever got attached to her. I found the character stilted at times, and maybe a little too perfect. Her dying helps explain why she was portrayed this way.
My opinion of the finale hasn’t changed. As someone who watched all 9 seasons, largely swallowing hard and cringing through the last few, I liked the finale. In a vacuum, I would even say it’s great, but in context it loses points for making the Barney-Robin thing feel like a huge waste of time, and suggesting a better way to proceed through the last season (the flash-forward structure).
Kevin, good comment. Your point about “swallowing hard and cringing through the last few”, as well as your criticisms of the structure of the final season, key into my reaction to something Alan wrote above:
“Had the show ended in this exact way after season 3 or 4, it could have been perfect — a classic example of creativity and audacity and playing with the audience’s expectations for maximum emotional effect.”
I guess this is why I (who watched only the first two seasons, the first episode of S3, and the series finale) did really like the way they ended it. But since there is so much sentiment that those intervening seasons were uneven to terrible, why not declare *them* the mistake rather than the finale? I seriously wonder if a lot of the people who are mad could just rejigger their orientation and feel a lot better.
SlackerInc, this reminds me of the discussion I had about the finale with my dad. He thought it was fine, but he also hadn’t watched the show since season 3. Thus he couldn’t understand why it was so frustrating to have slogged through the weak later seasons, been charmed by the mother this season, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by a finale that was clearly designed for the early season versions of the characters.
But isn’t it widely accepted that the early seasons were the “good version” of the show? You implicitly acknowledge that by referring to the “weak later seasons”. So what’s wrong with a finale that is of a piece with the “good version” of the show? (Heck, it was even *written* by the “good version” of the writers from back then, before they apparently became zombies or something, LOL.) Why was it important to you that they double down on the sludge they later created?
Because the finale was not suppose to be a reward for the fans who tuned out at the end of season 3 and only came back for the finale. It was suppose to reward the loyal viewer who stuck all the way through season 9.
I watched the finale after checking out of the show this season (it was the episode with Ted and Barney on the beach, where the Robin/Ted thing was unearthed for the nth time). I came back for the “How Your Mother Met Me” ep, which I quite liked, but otherwise I haven’t watched any of the last season except the first three or four or the finale.
The main things that made me come to hate the show were the way it tore down Robin’s character (who had previously been my favorite, and a woman I didn’t feel like I’d ever seen on TV before), and the way Ted’s inability to get over Robin became a kind of staggering zombie plot that wouldn’t die, made me hate a pairing I’d previously had some affection for, and kept the show from advancing Ted’s character in any remotely interesting way. It ended on the note I’d come to dislike most about the series.
I can’t say I hated the finale, because I think it probably served what the show had become well enough, but the show had become something I no longer liked very much.
Cosigning everything. Except for Robin yelling at Patrice being not-funny.
Even if you found it funny (I didn’t, but that happens), it still made Robin’s character look like an awful person. Needlessly yelling at an exorbitantly again and again just seemed so out of character for her.
exorbitantly nice person*
Yeah, I’ve never been on board with Alan’s irrational hatred for that either. I usually chuckled when she did that. That said, TEDMOSBYISNOTAJERK (nice name, btw) has a point. It did make Robin look like a pretty awful person.
I kind of forgot about the Robin yelling at Patrice thing, so I watched a youtube montage. It’s pretty a hilarious.
Yeah, from a comedy perspective, I have to say I laughed pretty much every time they did the Patrice thing. I used it as a joke with friends who also watch the show. But in terms of Robin’s character, it definitely makes her look shitty.
Always hated the yelling at Patrice thing. I just can’t stanhd bullying, in any form. Also, it was one of the few times the show had on someone who was not Caucasian, or thin, and that’s what happened.
I don’t think what Robin was doing to Patrice was really bullying. Bullying is when one person makes fun of another person, teases them, or just taunts them in general. That isn’t what Robin was doing. She was just being rude and mean. Also, you’re mostly right that the show didn’t feature enough non-white or non-skinny characters (though the show’s most recurring non-regular character WAS black and gay), but it’s not like her race or her size was specifically highlighted.
Watching the fan ending just makes me mad, because the moment where they met is sooo good. They did it so well. It’s a damn shame they had to ruin it by not ending it there.
I think it’s so cruel to give fans THAT moment…and then immediately kill the mother & move to Aunt Robin. It’s just rude.
Yep, that fan-made ending would have been perfect. And to immediately jump from that wonderful moment to the mother dying and Ted holding that stupid blue horn was a real kick in the teeth.
Alan… I have to say, I’m disappointed your stance has softened with that “It’s their show, it’s their story,” stuff.
In art, and I look at television as an art form, the art never belongs only to the artists, but to their customers, patrons, fans, etc as well.
We invested over 4500 hours of our lives in original viewings. Some of us have purposefully watched the show again and again on Netflix, or when flipping the channels between 4pm an 8pm or 11pm and midnight.
This was OUR show as much as it was there’s. And there was an inherent promise they made with this show, which instead of keeping, ripped-away from us with a cheap, tin-eared bait-and-switch maneuver so vile, it would make a used car salesman proud.
As you eloquently stated Monday night, the last nine years of our lives, 24 Mondays a year, was a giant con job by Bays and Thomas.
They do not deserve understanding. They do not deserve empathy.
They deserve derision and they deserve to be called onto the carpet for the horrible decisions they made that absolutely ruined the entirety of this show in perpetuity, and wasted NINE YEARS of all of our lives.
I will do everything I can to make sure no one I know thinks about watching the show on Netflix, and I will actively campaign against How I Met Your Dad and try to ensure it doesn’t see a second season if its actually picked-up by CBS.
Bays and Thomas, those sonovabeetches, are dead to me. I’ll never watch anything they ever have a hand in creating again.
If you invest so much in a television program, especially a comedy, it sounds like you’re wasting your own life.
208 episodes means 104 hours, not 4500.
Bill… change hours to minutes.
Thanks.
Pretty much ditto on the “its their story” comment. I’ve never understood that. Why do I have to accept someone’s story because they wrote it? What’s not fair about panning a story and not liking it? If you’re pretty much promoting a certain type of show and you want to throw in a “twist” at the end, and it stinks, then you’re story stinks, and that’s what ruins all the good episodes they made. Anytime you see a rerun with that yellow umbrella, you’re reminded of it.
But the problem is, at the end of the day, you enjoyed the show itself enough to choose to watch it and invest that time. Sure, the hook kept people watching longer than they probably would have if it were a regular sitcom in order to see the ending, and there is a problematic aspect to a show when it revolves around its ending and chooses a controversial one, but for me you sort of undermined your whole argument when you called Bays and Thomas sonovabeetches. Because despite everything would you really rather have not had HIMYM at all? Forget little funny moments like sonovabeetch – you wouldn’t have those first few awesome seasons and Robin Sparkles and slap bets and characters you at least at one point loved. I admittedly had a different take on the finale because I expected it, but I agree with every bullet point Alan has here. I don’t necessarily agree that it’s “their show, their story,” I think the audience does matter, but I take this show as more of a warning of what going too long can do to your story, and what too much pandering and not enough careful consideration and course correcting can do to your ending, than a reason to just full-on hate the creators.
ABR,
I understand it’s hard to understand.
Believe, me, I know. I loved the BSG finale and I could not understand not only the people who hated it, but who then retroactively hated the show overall.
And to undercut your undercut… I’m sure those people, as much as they still feel rage for wasting 6 years of their life (4 seasons spread over 6 years), they still use the word, “frak,” in their lives.
Anyway… this is where I stand with How I Met Your Mother.
I evangelized this show to friends and family. When the show started going downhill in season 5 after peaking in Season 2 and carrying through all the way to Season 4’s finale in “The Leap,” to the point where Seasons 6-9 were mostly un-watchable, I made excuses for it.
“Almost all comedies show their age after 5 seasons,” I would say.
“No, it’s not as good as Seasons 1-4 and some of 5, but it’s still better than most of the crap on network TV!” I would exclaim.
For the last 4 seasons, it’s been like battered spouse syndrome with so many of us and HIMYM. We stuck around through some horrible TV, as Alan said, they took great characters and turned them into mostly mean-spirited cartoons of what they once were. And yet, we watched.
Why?
Because Tracy was going to show up and make the journey worth it. She was going to make the pain go away, make Ted whole, and give us a reason to say, “THAT was why we stuck it through.”
We were Ted.
And then Bays and Thomas basically stabbed us all in the back by pulling one last spiteful, wrong-headed, tin-eared con job that undid anything that was actually good about the show during the last few seasons, namely, the reclamation of Barney’s character, and they undid it in 45 minutes of garbage.
Sorry… but they’re dead to me. I will never watch another episode of HIMYM. I will do what I can to prevent people from watching HIMYD.
There are bad finales to great shows. Seinfeld comes to mind.
This finale… undid EVERYTHING that came before. It exposed the concept and reason for watching the show as a giant lie.
This, I will not forget. This, I will not forgive.
To quote Bart Simpson, “they’ve given you hundreds of hours of free entertainment. What could they possibly owe you? If anything, you owe them.”
@Swarley: Why do you, I, or HistoryofMatt watch TV? Originally, we come in to be entertained. We want to see something we don’t see in our normal, everyday lives. We want to be thrilled, excited, held in suspense, scared, etc. Feel the full range of emotions from a fictional story. If you don’t think all 3 of us end up “invested” in the TV shows, comedy or some other genre, then either you are literally a sociopath who cannot form human connections with other people or you’re kidding yourself. Of COURSE we’re invested. How could we not be? Your comment existing tells me you’re invested. You took the time to make a Hitfix account (or just comment here with the guest name) about a TV show. You chose a name that directly relates to an episode of the show a lot of us remember fondly. You read Alan’s article up above (I’m assuming) and took the time to read at least a few comments, and you disagreed with one enough to write some words in response. You might think you’re not, but you are on SOME level invested in the TV show HIMYM. And I’m willing to bet it’s not the only one. It’s only human to do so. No one’s “wasting their life”. We choose what to do with our time, and I can tell from your username, you’ve chosen to dedicate some of your time to HIMYM and care enough about it to comment here.
@Robinson: Well, first of all, it’s not free unless you download/stream illegally. Even to get CBS, you have to buy the most basic cable package or, at the absolute least, buy a TV, all of which cost money. And you give up your time and, almost inevitably, energy to watch a TV show. So that’s an extremely false premise. They don’t “owe” us anything. We also don’t “owe” them anything; we are allowed to criticize and care about the HIMYM finale as much as we want to. We are allowed to criticize Bays and Thomas if we want to. The issue isn’t anyone “owing” anyone anything.
Quote from Alan: A number of people — including critics and friends whose opinions I respect — have told me some variation of “It’s not your show and not your story to tell, and it’s not fair to complain about the story itself.” And I think that’s reasonable on some level.
I don’t think it’s reasonable at all (unless you want to turn this into a censorship argument, which no one does). The tactic of saying “it’s their story and they get to tell it” is just a way of shutting down criticism.
Here is the way it is: The storytellers are free to tell whatever story they want, and the audience is free to like whatever story they want. No one is obligated to please the other.
Drew had a GREAT off-hand comment on his new video show about how film is the art form that nourishes his soul.
I think that’s why so many of us are distraught over this how Bays and Thomas ended HIMYM, and we we do become attached and invested in a show or film.
This is an art form. I know there is lots of garbage on television, but guess what, most of what I see as “modern art” is complete garbage, too.
But when you have a show, like HIMYM or Cheers or Battlestar Galactica or Mad Men, which speaks to the very heart of you… that nourishes your soul… you cannot help but become invested. It IS a relationship, as much as any fan of “legitimate” art has with Monet or Rembrandt or The Beatles or Mozart or whatever.
I can appreciate Picasso. I love The Beatles. But the visual media medium has always been my preferred and most-loved art form. When I see Field of Dreams for the 100th time (no joke) and I cry at the end, and I do, every time… it is nourishing my soul.
How I Met Your Mother was a show the meant something very personal to me. I related to Ted Mosby. I can be very pretentious. I’m an incurable romantic. I’ve faced horrible, dream-shattering, soul-crushing moments in my life that have left lasting scars, and yet I persist.
You can think that’s stupid. But I don’t see it any more stupid that someone who relate their lives to the comedy or tragedy of a Shakespeare play, or within one of Mozart’s operas, or in a Beatles song (like In My Life, for instance… how many people, including myself, listen to that song and think John and Paul wrote it FOR them?).
Anyway… this form of art is personal to me, and to many of us. No, How I Met Your Mother wasn’t the best television had to offer, overall, but we can’t help what we love. There are art snobs who look down on artists like Pollack or Picasso, too. There’s no accounting for taste.
Anyway… if you, Swarley, don’t have any passions in you rlife in which you invest yourself, if there is no art which nourishes your soul, no matter how significant or insignificant that art form may be perceived by others…
… then I truly feel sorry for YOU.
“I will do what I can to prevent people from watching HIMYD.”
I’m just picturing a local news story about a man arrested in a Target for destroying DVD box sets of HIMYM, and it made my day.
Haha… within the law and reason, SCT… within the law and reason.
This is a topic that is very interesting to me on a broader level. History, on the specifics we disagree (I liked this finale and hated the BSG finale, in fact disavow the rest of that series after “Resurrection Ship, Part II” and urge new viewers to stop there). But I mostly agree with you on the general sentiment of whether it’s fair to say “it’s their show, it’s their story”.
That is the line Chuck Klosterman takes (he expressed it regarding Breaking Bad but also as a comment on LOST and series finales generally), and while I like Klosterman a lot I disagree with him too. I was especially enraged by the con job that was LOST, and do not consider the enjoyment I had early on to still be “worth it”.
I think the “their story, their choice” mantra can be fair as concerns a single self-contained film or novel (not a series). If the ending sucks, that will get out via word of mouth–or even if it doesn’t, you’ve only wasted a couple hours on it (or a few more on a novel depending on how fast you read–but generally it doesn’t take years to finish).
Whereas a TV series that ultimately feels like a con job (how I feel about LOST and to some degree BSG, though not about HIMYM) is more of an outrage because they “got your money” (even if indirectly through ratings and advertising) over years of stringing out the story, and by the time they reveal it’s all been a long con, it’s too late. You can, as HoM advises, try to steer people away from Netflix and DVDs, but all those network checks have already been cashed.
The story never belonged to you, HistoryOfMatt. Not even a little. All you owned was your experience watching it.
Documenting the hours you watched HIMYM — I’m not getting how it was 4,500 for a half-hour show with 208 episodes — didn’t make it your show.
The only way you spent all that time with the show is if you were enormously entertained. You should be glad you got as much out of it as you did, even if you think the ending sucks big rocks.
RCADE,
Sorry, but I disagree.
And that’s the argument Lucas apologists use to defend the shitastic Star Wars prequels. ;-)
Nobody’s arguing we “owned” the story. But we were invested in it in multiple ways: emotionally, time, possibly money, maybe more ways. And when they conclude the story in such a way that it makes us feel like they just disrespected all of the ways we invested in their story, of course we’re going to be pissed off. Nobody “owned” HIMYM except for Carter and Thomas, but if nobody had ever watched the show then nobody would have cared about the ending. We gave them power by watching the show and they essentially laughed in our faces and fucked us over. It’s completely justified to be upset over it.
Cosigning everything in this article, except for Robin yelling at Patrice being unfunny.
On again-off again-on again-off again relationships in TV can work because I think about J.D. and Elliott on Scrubs. That worked because both characters grew and grew up to a point where they would work as a couple.
Ted never grew at all during the course of the show and Robin regressed as a character over time.
Bays and Thomas are frankly full of s**t. If the endgame was for Ted and Robin to end up together then write a show that makes that a plausible and enjoyable journey.
The whole point the way this story was told over nine years is that there were some good relationships out there for Ted, but none were absolutely right and every failed relationship was going to make it all the more sweeter when he met the one WHICH HE UNEQUIVOCALLY DID.
Ted Mosby is a douchey, nerdy, lameass. Tracy could tame his douchiness and was absolutely as nerdy and lame (in the most adorable ways) as he is. SHE FREAKING DRESSES UP LIKE AN OLD FLORIDA VOTER when Ted brings back the hanging chad costume for the 20th time.
But no, they go for some lame ass finale where they kill off the only 100 percent likable character they had left at the end so that Ted could get permission from his kids to go bang Robin.
If the journey is going to suck, the destination had better be phenomenal. If the destination is a letdown it’s ok if the journey has been ultimately satisfying.
Both the journey and the destination were a complete failure for How I Met Your Mother when viewed as a whole.
I thought it was good. This was Ted’s story all along and the ending shows that even though, once again, Ted suffered unbelievable heartbreak, he’s willing to throw his hat in the ring again. I think by not showing a “happily ever after” moment and leaving the door open to Robin not accepting Ted’s advance, it stays true to his character.
Oh yeah, because they totally left the door open to Robin not accepting Ted’s advance. No, she’s been waiting for him for 14 years, they’re getting back together, for good I assume.
I said it in the video thread and I’ll say it again here. There’s a really interesting story in this finale about love and loss and how, despite Ted’s quixotic quest, there’s so no such thing as One True Love. Sometimes we lose loves and sometimes we lose love.
But, and this is a big BUT, that is a story you tell in a year, not in an hour. When you tell that story in an hour you get what we got, which was the feeling that Ted and Robin really were each other’s One True Loves and that all the previous relationships were just mistakes made because they were never both able to realize it at the same time.
I think the Bays and Thomas were trying to say the former, but because of the way they structured the final season and the final episode, it came across as the latter. I like to think that it was just a failure in execution rather than a failure of ideas, but that was still a pretty big failure.
I’ve rationalized it as they needless tacked on an episode of “How I Met Your Stepmother” to the real ending (as shown in the Alternative Ending video).
Still, spending the entire season on the wedding and then undoing it in 20 minutes was a cheat. And there is no way that Ted would have skipped the marriage ceremony (that was forced and I think it was done so there would be an excuse for Robin to appear at a “big moment” after an appropriate amount of time post-divorce).
I’ve been saying (and been given a lot of grief for saying) that I really hate the way the kids were handled when all is said and done. They were essentially props to facilitate Ted’s story, ignoring the fact that these are kids who lost their mother at relatively young ages. If Ted was having trouble getting over the loss of his wife but at the same time looking to move on, those kids don’t have the same luxury. There’s a reason why step-mothers are frequently villains in fairy tales, they are usually seen as threatening. So the idea that his kids are going to be ok with him dating Aunt Robin (who, what? Is suddenly around all the time after years of being MIA?) rings incredibly false to me. The tone of that conversation rankles especially as Lyndsy Fonsecca chirps about how much they want him to be with Aunt Robin. The kids can be supportive, but they should also realistically be conflicted. It’s one more example of Carter and Bays not really thinking beyond the endpoint they had their hearts set on.
Knowing as we do know, B&C sitting on the kids’ “Dad go bang Robin right now, duh!” video for seven years, one can imagine all manner of thoughts about it and not being able to change it.
Methinks after some point they just grimaced, cashed another check, pinched their noses and commenced turning cherished characters into unlikeable assholes (except Barney who went the other way, maturing while Robin regressed, until divorce bereft him of hope like Dr Horrible in the end.)
As someone who taught teens for many years, that final conversation rang SO false to me. It would be far more likely that the kids would feel betrayed by learning that Dad has always been in love with Aunt Robin than that they would encourage him to go for it with her. Not only might they feel that their dad never really loved their mother, they might feel that he didn’t really love them either. After all, they are only supposed to be 13 and 15 years old, ages when emotions override logic.
I thought it worked. The entire show was about Ted rebounding from heartbreak, and the final episode was him rebounding from the ultimate heartbreak. We don’t see him and Robin ride into the sunset, so there is still a chance she rejects his advance. Everyone is just projecting that they end up together.
Really, we’re supposed to imagine some alternative outcome so that we can accept the showrunners poor choices? Sometimes the text is the text.
I still say I had no problem with the decisions made except for how the kids were too damn happy after hearing the story that ended with their mother dying. I still contend that if they just forgot that scene, had him somberly walk away from them sitting on the chair, and the next scene was the way it aired it would have at least not seemed to me that the kids were glad mom was gone and he was going over Robin’s.
After re-watching the episode I’m pretty much left with the notion that the entire show is just Ted’s trying to move on… not just with Robin but in general. I think that as the narrator he intentionally glossed over things with the mother (Tracy) because he’s tired of dwelling on them any longer so I am fine with how much we saw of her and kind of understand that while it was a great relationship it’s hard for him whereas thinking about blah blah blah is a happy memory… one of those “we’ll laugh about that later” kind of things.
I only reason I kept watching this show over the last few years (other than because my wife kept watching it) was to meet the mother and see Ted have his happy, romantic ending. I long ago lost interest in Ted/Robin and found the constant going back to that well annoying.
I absolutely loved the first two seasons of this show, and if they had just had a Breaking Bad-style happy ending where B&R are married, Marshall and Lily are happy, Ted gets married to the mother and they have kids (and she doesn’t die), I would have been mostly satisfied. I would have still been disappointed with how the quality fell off a cliff over the last few years, but I would have at least had fond memories of the show and been inclined to watch reruns when they’re on TV in the future.
As it stands now, I am just annoyed and pissed off at the writers. They should have scrapped the ending and just not had a reaction shot from the kids (or brought them back in their current form — I mean, Ted was old and gray when he was finishing the story, why wouldn’t they have aged too?). Taking into account my history with the show, both good and bad, I consider the finale to be the worst episode of television I have ever seen.
I defended the finale here on Monday night and still think it works for the show I watched over 9 seasons, but wasn’t writing reviews or thinking about the show too deeply. If an episode was bad and there were too many to count over the last two seasons, I forgot within a day. I had pretty much forgotten Robin being horrible to Patrice or her many flaws by the finale because overall she was a good person. Ted always seemed like a sad sack and certainly could’ve settled long before Tracy if he really wanted a wife and kids and he really did seem to always love Robin. Which I think brings up an interesting point that the show would sometimes touch on: “It is virtually impossible to get over someone you love deeply if you are spending every bloody day drinking with them.” In most cases, couples that break up after a serious long term relationship pretty much stop being friends and even if they remain friends its more of an acquaintance capacity and not hanging out everyday. That is just not something people do outside of high school/college.
All that said. The fan made finale was definitely more heartwarming but maybe not a perfect representation of the show I spent 9 seasons watching.
I’m not sure I understand the “it’s their story to tell” argument. If you say you didn’t enjoy a story, you are not wrong, no matter whose story it is. Right?
Thank you!!!! I’m not going to give them credit for sticking with their plan if they executed that plan in a horrible way. It’s a lazy argument by people who can’t think of any other way to defend the finale except to say that people have no right to criticize.
No. I think you’ve both misunderstood the statement. It is their story to tell and you can either like it or not. Critize or praise it all you want, however when “you” start saying how it should have ended, championing your vision as the paragon (which lets face is what many are doing), then yes, that’s when that argument comes into play, because it is THEIR story. Not yours. Their vision. Their art. You can appreciate it or not, but want it changed, demand it even, no.
Analyzing how something went wrong or could have been improved or was done well is the very essence of criticism. It’s a far sight better than saying “this show sucks” and ending it. It’s “this show sucks, and here’s why, and here’s what I think would have been better.”
I don’t see anyone demanding changes is if they want the finale re-edited for re-runs, DVD, etc.
Furthermore, I don’t see anyone on a self-aggrandizing soapbox saying “look how much smarter I am than the people who created this show with my better ending”. These criticisms are about analyzing what went wrong and how it could have been avoided.
“and a strong desire to immediately loop back around to watch the pilot and “Okay Awesome” and “Come On” and “Swarley” and everything else:”
I just happened to watch “Slap Bet” last night. Amazingly, it’s a great companion to the finale, and I recommend it for anyone feeling like Alan above. Yes, it’s arguably the best episode anyway. But it also has everything you would have loved about the show AND it gives us Ted/Robin in the middle of their great period. Rewatching the show doesn’t have to be a chore in ‘GOD WHY DID THEY RUIN MY LIFE’, but rather enjoying it for what it was.
I absolutely hated the finale, and my feelings haven’t changed. I think killing off Tracy and having Ted chase after Robin again is a complete violation of what the show purported to be about.
Think back to episodes like “The Leap” and “Right Place, Right Time”, with their epically sweet ideas about everything that had to happen so that Ted could get to the mother. The sentiments Ted expressed in those episodes were beautiful,and those ideas were always the heart and soul of this show and the reason that I tolerated Ted’s meandering tale.
Now tell me that this ending didn’t completely undercut that message by turning the mother into just another bump on Ted’s circular journey to Robin. I feel so stupid for buying into it.
Its episodes like those you refer to Shannon that I can’t quite get over. I loved getting to know Tracy this season, to me it felt like it was building up to a conclusion perfect for all we’ve gone through (stuff with Barney and Robin too). The Mother was built up as the relationship of Ted’s life, and as Alan wrote so well, they pulled the rug from under us.
I didn’t hate the finale, and I can definitely imagine had things been done differently, it really could have been a fine ending. Barney meeting his daughter was beautiful, and it felt real that this would be the defining relationship of his life. It just felt too much like a conclusion to an alternate-reality HIMYM. It is such a shame because this show really has meant so much to me. And regardless of how it ended I was going to be sad to be finished with these characters. But I’m not sure yet if I can ever revisit this whole story again knowing how things wrapped up. We’ll see.
no, my opinion remains the same, the end was garbage, and once again you hit the spot, they made the entire final season of a wedding that don’t mean anything, rather that the mother had not shown until the end, and had not pursued with the idea wedding to Barney and Robin, I would have been happier to accept Ted and Robin in the end. Furthermore I do not care anymore with Robin, Ted, and Barney, in the end I was only there for the mother, Miliote was a great choice and filled expectations that I never thought possible, and Lily and Marshal.
I didn’t even watch the bulk of the final season(s) and I, too, felt they’d spent way, WAY too much time setting up Robin and Barney, even if I didn’t necessarily love them as a couple, to just throw her back to Ted in the final scene and expect anyone to coo, “Awww, finally,” and get all gooey.
The Robin-Ted relationship was definitely painted as toxic, not wistful, by series end. (And, I guess, part of the Barney-Robin appeal is that they were both terrible people so, on that level, were perfect for each other.) Assuming there was any remaining affection for these characters why would anyone sane want them with someone they so obviously were never right for? A fact that was hammered home, in excruciating detail, time and time again and, any thinking person would have to assume, would have only been further highlighted by the picture-perfect emotional sync Ted shared with his wife of however-many years, Tracy. If anything, the mother, dead or alive, should have shown Ted how a relationship SHOULD feel, and once and for all expel the idea of Robin from his mind.
I think the creators have every right to tell whatever story they want, but critics, and fans, and casual viewers alike equally have every right to tell them why it stinks.
To undo every bit of character development and growth you’ve given these people over nine long years in a finale episode is insulting. Both in terms of the character’s own cultural legacy (such as it is) and the fans who went on that almost decade long journey only to be told, ‘Psych! People never actually change or grow up. At all.’
I think the finale could be forgiven the mother’s death, an obvious emotional cheat and over-used finale tool. OR the Robin-Ted post-menopausal hook-up. OR awkwardly cramming in 20 years of plot into 20 minutes after a season that spent 20 episodes focusing on only three days.
But all the above? Never. Not even close.
All that having been said … It’s amazing how much better it all looks by changing nothing else other than dropping those last two minutes. I’m dumbfounded as to how Carter-Bays couldn’t see that themselves in editing.
Oh and, PS, major fail in not ever once explaining the Bob Saget voiceover. Perfect chance to add a classic joke to the cannon. But, instead, they went with a treacly romcom window trope that was overused shortly after SAY ANYTHING debuted, all for a couple few even wanted to see reunited at this stage. Talk about mis-reading your audience.
Again, Carter-Bays had every right to make that decision. But it sure was a dumb one.
I STILL agree with everything you said.
But something else occurs to me–if Robin iced out her friends in the immediate wake of her divorce, and was rarely around…then how DO the kids know her as “Aunt Robin,” and know how their dad feels about her well enough to encourage him to pursue her?
In 2020, when Ted and Tracy marry, Tracy makes sure that Robin attends. We are supposed to assume that that action pulls Robin back into the group, at least for ‘major events’, which obviously Tracy dying in 2024 would count as one.
There were so many logic gaps in this ending. I really don’t understand how they managed to mess it up so badly when they had YEARS to plan it. I wouldn’t have liked this ending no matter what, but the least they could have done was have some internal logic and consistency in their own story.
I said just that AND this in response to the original series finale review: The kids are shocked–SHOCKED, I tell you (complete with gasps)–at the end of the pilot to find out that the girl with the blue french horn was “Aunt Robin.” Then, by the end of the story (which takes place over what, an afternoon?) they’re not only on board with the idea that their “Aunt” and their father had a here-to-fore unknown nine-year-long, on-and-off-again romantic relationship (a relationship as long as the one he shared with their mother, I might note), but that he never, ever got over her, even when married to their mom, AND they’re also all for him immediately rekindling it and calling his love for her, “so obvious.”
Gross. On so many levels.
And I will add this … We now know these are kids whose mother died when they are really quite young, making personal memories of her scarce. Their dad had never told them ANY stories about her before? Because that’s the only way the constant mother near-misses and fake-outs work in the context of being told as a story to the future kids. And that’s just sad.
My assumption is that they’ve spent the last 6 years hearing nothing BUT stories of Ted and their mother together. There’s no way Ted hasn’t thrown out random stories of he and Tracy as the kids have grown up – “you know, your mom and I spent a weekend at this inn…,” “your mom and I used to watch this show together every week…,” “one time on vacation your mom…” That’s totally how Ted Moseby would have been.
I agree 100% with you, Alan. Thanks for articulating it so well!
Ted having kids isn’t the only thing that’s changed; Robin has presumably had her globetrotting career and settled down to something much less so (evidenced by her being able to keep dogs again).
I personally think that the show would have benefited from using its format and droping the two big reveals much earlier. If it had let us know that the mother was dead in 2030 at the end of season three, say, and that Robin and Barney’s marriage would only last three years mid-way through season eight (or told us that obliquely by mentioning Barney’s daughter) there could have been a better show.
I really wish we would have met and Ted too Tracy in the premiere. Then we could have spent a whole season with such an awesome gal.
Yep, and that’s what we should take from that ugly last season/episode.
Unlike Ted, and the show, we really fell for the Mother/Milioti, and even though we had way too little time with her, we can be grateful for meeting her.
And here’s hoping to many years of a great & funny A to Z with Milioti…
On the “This is the story the showrunner(s) wanted to tell, so deal with it” scale, HIMYM ended up being more Dexter than True Detective. The destination wouldn’t have been as disappointing if the journey didn’t feel like a total slog.
If anything I feel even more negatively about the finale than I did upon first seeing it. My feelings have gone from “That is so dumb” to now feeling really bad for the mother. Not because she died, but because the 9 seasons of this show have felt like a slight to her. This should have been a romantic story about how Ted met the mother and instead was a creepy story about how he has been obsessed with Robin and settled for the mother, who THANKFULLY died so he could finally get with his one true love.
I do not mind that the mother died. A tragic ending could have worked really well if handled properly, but instead it was handled as a plot device to get Ted with Robin. Kind of disturbing.
After watching the finale Monday night and reading many thoughts both positive and negative. I’d still like to tell Bays/Thomas where they can shove that blue French horn.
Aside from the whole Ted-Robin thing, I had some other thoughts about the finale:
-The whole episode just felt rushed. Robin and Barney’s divorce was part of it, but they plowed through a ton of plot in that hour, especially compared to the lack of significant plot development over the entire season. This wasn’t so much an epilogue as just a rushed look over 15 years in their lives. Looking back, it would’ve been really interesting had they taken the events in the finale and used the entire last season to tell that story. Each episode could’ve been a slight jump forward in time. Maybe then everything wouldn’t have been so rushed and it would’ve felt more natural. Plus, it would be a pretty unique approach for a sitcom.
-Even if Ted gets his kids’ approval to go after Robin – shouldn’t he ask Barney too? After all, it is his ex-wife at that point. Pretty sure it’d be a violation of the Bro Code to go after a bro’s ex-wife without even talking to him.
-I’ll definitely miss Marshall & Lily the most now that the show is over. The last couple of seasons weren’t the greatest episodes for them as a couple, but they still had their moments. But I always identified with them – when the show started I was an engaged, broke law student. Now my wife and I have been married for several years and have two kids. Despite the writers’ flaws over the years, they generally did a great job of depicting the transition from younger nightlife to parent/family life over the years.
I agree and what was the rush? I mean, this isn’t a show that ended without warning. They KNEW this was the last season going in. They had the rare luxury of being able to plan an entire season to say goodbye. That this is how they chose to do it–with a season-long wedding weekend devoted to a marriage they, in real-time, blew up 12 minutes later–is mind boggling.
Great article. It definitely sums up some of the reasons why the ending didn’t work. If they had known the ending of their show since season 2, it throws a lot of questions about what they were doing with Robin and her relationships in the meantime. It also feels like all the hints about the Mother/Tracy over the years didn’t mean anything, since suddenly Ted’s story isn’t about meeting her, but about explaining why he wants to sleep with Robin again.
There are things that I really liked about the finale. Even though the season was the long weekend of Barney and Robin’s wedding, the divorce totally makes sense and I love how the finale shows the group gradually growing apart over the years. And even though it’s a bit cliche to have a womanizer settle down for his kids, giving NPH a chance to cry while holding a baby is a brilliant scene.
I think it would have been a great finale if it had just ended after the train station scene, like the video above.
Another possibility that is how I would have liked it to end is that Ted was telling the kids the story to explain how important his 4 friends were to him in the years before he met his wife. And even though they aren’t as physically close, they’re still extremely important. He’s telling the story because they’re coming to visit and it’s the first time the group has all been together since Ted and Tracy’s wedding. That way they could end the show with the 6 of them together on the porch.
As for the idea that it is Bays and Carter’s story to tell, that’s fine. They had the right to end it how they liked, just as I have the right to react to it however I like.
Agree with pretty much everything here. For the sake of argument, I do wonder if Bays and Thomas intended that last scene with Ted and Robin to give off a different vibe than it actually did. The error in execution (of this horrible idea) was the call back to the blue horn. My guess is that they were going for a “we were never each other’s true love but we did love each other, let’s find out if that’s enough” vibe that would have been true to the events of the series. Instead, they couldn’t resist the symmetry of the blue horn and it gave off a “hey, it’s like nothing ever happened, let’s live happily ever after” kind of vibe. It still wouldn’t have worked tacked on the way it was but would have been slightly less insulting.
You really would have been *happy* if the show excised the whole Robin-Ted bits from the finale? I understand why you like this more as an ending, but it wouldn’t have mitigated the years of delaying the meeting and the little time spent with the Mother overall. The show still would have been an outright mess since Season Five.
I guess you mean you would’ve been relatively happy.
Still, the grander problems all came that the writers didn’t write anything post-mid S3 to the ending they had in mind, and that most of what they wrote after Ted & Robin broke up was crap.
I didn’t mind the finale. I both understand and don’t understand the outrage. I think if anything, they may have telegraphed it a little too much. I called it right after Vesuvius. It’s true that the episode itself felt a bit “all over the place” and maybe had it’s priorities a little off, and I can see people feeling a little cheated finally getting the mother, and she’s awesome, and then she’s dead, but this was the story all along. I just didn’t find it all that shocking or upsetting. Maybe it was because I was expecting it and prejustified the result.
The one thing that I do find egregious is them not just lining up the ability to use the Tom Waits version of Downtown Train. It’s always the Rod Stewart one or some other equally inferior cover (hard to be worse than that Rod Stewart abomination). How many people out there even think it’s a Rod Stewart song? It’s a damned shame.
I probably should have used a parenthetical “(as is the case in point)” after “equally inferior cover.” That version was awful too. Anyhoo, just wanted to clarify.
I also have to timidly voice my support for this finale. When people were high on HIMYM as the greatest thing since “Seinfeld” (or at least “The Office”), I was never quite along for the ride. I’ve always liked, not loved, the show. Maybe that means I had less invested emotionally than many others.
I do have to agree that spending the whole final season on Barney and Robin’s wedding was perhaps a miscalculation given that Carter & Bays knew they would break them up in the next episode. But I think we don’t put enough weight on something that Alan touches on: the mistake that sort of ruined the show was ever getting Barney and Robin together in the first place. While it did serve to humanize Barney somewhat, it also upped the ick factor that he was willing to go there in the first place, given Ted and Robin’s past. Their relationship never worked, and I wish it had never been tried. It would have cast everything else in a much different light.
Now, if we are expecting and demanding a romantic finish to the saga of Ted’s meeting the mother, which in fairness we’re entitled to do, given the title, then of course the ending was a disappointment. But I think it can be taken in another way — not as an F you to the entire premise, not as a denigration of the relationship that Ted and Tracy did have (though I would also agree that I’d have liked to see more of that in the final season rather than a wedding I didn’t care about that was immediately jettisoned). Instead, it can be taken as a kind of coming full circle for Ted, much older and much wiser. Sure, he brings that trumpet as a memory of their first meeting, and that brings some baggage. But given all he’s been through, all they’ve been through, he’s not the same starry-eyed romantic he was at the beginning. That hint is still there. But I think perhaps the point is that life has seasoned both Ted and Robin to the point where they are ready for this moment in a way they weren’t decades earlier.
I think this show, like so many others (“Lost” being a very recent example) was really done in by the exigencies of getting a show on American TV, and keeping it a hit. Getting over that initial hurdle must be so difficult that you worry about the rest of it later. I suspect that with a different title and different framing that wasn’t as gimmicky, this show might have been dismissed as a “Friends” wannabe. But that gimmick is what it takes to get on the air. So now we’re all responding to the baggage of the title — which is very understandable. But taking it just as a show about these friends, one of whom meets his wife outside the group but eventually comes back to his first dream girl…. well, that’s okay with me. I suppose, sure, it could have been handled better. But the fact that they got that yellow umbrella train platform meeting so right simply adds to the poignancy for me.
I give them credit for a lot of things they did right. They paid off most of their complex non-linear promises made throughout the show (in a way that “Lost” fans can only dream of). They stuck to their plan. They were so inventive and creative in their flashback storytelling that the basically linear plot of the finale almost seemed like a radical deviation. And they managed to make a minor character in the final season resonate really well and almost justify the title.
I won’t remember HIMYM as one of my all-time favorite shows. But I do think they did a decent if not warm and fuzzy job of tying things up.
Whoa, the “basically linear plot of the finale”? They must have gotten very non-linear over the years I didn’t watch (I watched just the first two seasons and the series finale), because I was kind of impressed by how non-linear it was. I mean, we saw a bunch of stuff about how he got engaged, had kids, etc. with Tracy before they showed how he actually met her at the train station!
Okay I have to concede the point Slacker. It felt pretty linear to me watching but I haven’t rewatched, and you’re right — there are flashbacks. I think it felt straightforward to me simply because we saw a lot of the post-wedding character developments of the gang pretty much in order, building up to the Robin/Ted ending.
My stance hasn’t wavered, though the rage has tapered slightly. What I am most disappointed about is that, as writers, Bays and Thomas did the absolute worst thing they could possibly do and I disrespect them immensely now because of it. Instead of taking a step back from realizing that their characters had evolved and had grown (perhaps not in the direction they intended to, but grown no less) and re-working the ending to fit THOSE characters, they decidedly and stubbornly and foolishly latched onto an idea that they once had and let THAT drive them to write the finale.
It’s honestly something that every writer struggles with who pictures the end of the story before they write the first page — when your characters change, your ending often changes. And the biggest disappointment of all isn’t that they killed Tracy (RIP) or that Barney and Robin got divorced but that they jammed Ted and Robin back together like a toddler tries to jam a square-shaped block into a circular hole. It’s that ego and stubbornness that drove them to their ending, not any genius or realization of the characters’ growth. Every single character regressed in the final moments of the finale and that, kids, is why HIMYM’s final moments are the worst of the series and will be (unfortunately) some of the most remembered in years to follow.
The more I’ve thought about it, the angrier I’ve gotten — but in a different way. I’m still upset that he ended up with Robin, but I’ve made started to make peace with the idea. Ted Mosby deserves happiness after so many heartaches, and after the ultimate heartache, I want him to feel okay. I want him to be happy. I can think of nothing worse for Ted Mosby than dropping his children off at college and having to come home to an empty home. So if he wants to end up with Robin, fine. Let him. But make us believe it.
There’s a great story for the final season where Ted Mosby the widower has to figure out how to love again. There’s something to that and it can be done well and can have great emotional resonance. I keep returning to Andy Brown’s scene at his wife’s grave in the Everwood series finale, a beautiful, poignant scene that sums up the need and desire to move forward after losing a spouse. Radnor could have done it. Thomas and Bays could have written it. The train station moment proved that they still had something left in them. And you can still build to that very literal moment by using the time structure the show used so wonderfully at times (“Brunch” “How I Met Everyone Else” “Time Travelers” “Trilogy Time” etc.). Jump forward. Jump back. Whatever. But that great story was lost in the season of egg cookoffs and Barney kidnapping his parents.
I think what’s most infuriating is the knowledge that they had this in mind since early in the show’s run. They knew that they wanted to end here, but they decided to build to it in a crazy way. It’s one thing to make a rash decision and change the course at the end of a season or series. It’s another thing to build toward an ending you know with something that doesn’t really matter.
Why the wedding? Not just the wedding season, but the wedding as a whole? Why create the framework of the wedding starting in the season six premiere? Why use two consecutive cliffhangers about wedding party identity? Did he have to meet Tracy because she played bass? Based on a tweet from either Craig or Carter, they had the train platform in mind in 2006. But based on the interview with Alan before season six, they came up with this wedding framework then. So they clearly had other ideas of how to get Ted to Tracy. Why not use them? Cindy could still have been involved.
The only thing this finale did for me is explain why the season five relationship between Barney and Robin went so poorly and why they made the comment in the aforementioned Alan interview about feeling like they needed to get in and out of that relationship. They wanted to make sure that Robin was ready for Ted after the mother died. That worked. This didn’t.
I’m curious as to how Bays and Thomas are going to react to this when they finally come out of hiding. I made a comment years ago about the two that Alan validated where I said that they seemed like good guys. I’ve always thought they were smart and funny. I’ll be interested to read/hear/see their defense. I wonder how they’ll react when pressed.
I could care less. I’m just happy it’s over finally. Most of the characters had grown to be completely insufferable over the past few seasons and I was only really watching it out of some masochistic obligation. I don’t care how it ended and I’m kinda happy it ended badly, because now I’ll never have the urge to buy the series or watch the reruns. This show has been one of the biggest misfires in TV history. It had such a great beginning and like a horrible relationship, your memories of the beginning are what make you see it through long after you should have broken up. This show is a perfect metaphor for a bad relationship. Good riddance.
I didn’t think the show’s ending was all that bad, mainly because the kids put it in the correct perspective. Paraphrasing: “Mom’s been dead for six years (a totally long enough time for them to see their dad alone) And every time you and Aunt Robin are together you are totally comfortable with each other.”
So the kids have seen Aunt Robin coming over for years and years, and they liked what she became. We didn’t get to see if she became less shrill or whiney or confident as the years went by, but I assume she did or the kids just wouldn’t have given the thumbs up to dad.
I didn’t like the fan-fiction ending at all because it left out the kids entirely. Since the show was titled “How I met YOUR mother,” their reactions needed to be shown. To have left them out would have been a bigger screw up, because we wouldn’t have known what the hell was so important that they had to sit on the couch for hours as their dad told totally inappropriate stories.
Watching from basically season 3 onward, as a viewer I felt like Bays and Thomas were beating it over my head that Ted and the mother were destined to be together. And I liked it. The intertwining stories, the missed encounters, etc. With all of that talk, I started to get annoyed when Ted and Robin would backslide because I felt like it was either just killing time or getting in the way of what was his romantic fate.
I could’ve accepted an ending where Ted and Robin wound up together, but not the way they executed it. I know they said it was six years after her death, but when it’s mere seconds of real-time between the audience learning she’s dead and he’s ready to hop into another bed, it seems callous and shoe-horned. Take the last 24 or so episodes of the final season, dedicate the first half of those to Wedding shenanigans, and then use the rest as flash-forwards. Do that, repair Ted and Robin’s relationship, and this ending sells me.
I guess I’m in the minority. I loved the ending. Ted’s kids were right, the story he was telling about “how he met their mother” seemed to be more about his complicated relationship with Robin than anything else. When Robin first rejected him, it wasn’t because she didn’t care for him. It was because they were at different places in their lives. They had different plans for the future. But in 2030, Ted has had the kids he wanted, and Robin has travelled the world as a respected journalist. Theirs wants and needs are (presumably) no longer in conflict.
That being said, I completely respect and appreciate someone’s right to say they hated it. Most shows’ final episodes have a polarizing effect on fans.
I didn’t hate the finale but The Mother was definitely under-served and deserved better. I would have been very happy with the fan made one linked above.
So let me get this straight, Dad, you just made us listen to this ungodly long story about all the women you slept with before Mom because you think you might want to give Aunt Robin another go? Sure, fine, whatever. I don’t care what you do considering Mom’s not alive anymore. But, hey, would you mind telling us some stories about Mom next time, um, she’s been dead for six years, and she was, you know, our mother? I’m going to bed now, though, because you gave me a headache.
I’ve always irrationally disliked “Downtown Train,” but after seeing it in the finale (& in that alternate ending), I think it’s just my dislike of Rod Stewart that ruined the song for me.
I think that’s one of the only really nice things I can say about that ending.
Check out the original Tom Waits version. Rod Stewart butchered it to all hell. I share your extreme hatred of the RS version.
One thing that I am grateful for about the finale is that they were charming in telling the audience her name. I remember what a stupid, unnecessary moment it was in Sex and the City when they told us Mr. Big’s actual name (when the only way it could not be a total let down is if his name was like Xerxes or something like that). I was very grateful that it was actually a very cool little moment in HIMYM.
What was it about the way they did it here that was charming? Just curious.
It was the whole bit with having the same initials on the umbrella and the entirety of the exchange. I just thought it was a nice little sentimental moment. I really liked the way that part was written and performed. I was actually thinking they were going to give up her name and it would be dumb after all of the build-up to truly meeting the character in that sense, but they found a way to not only give us her name, but in a clever little way. It definitely appealed to my sappy nature.
I liked the reveal of Big’s name in SATC, on her phone, and it was John. So unflashy.
But I might agree with you that the avoiding him being introduced to new people BY name through the last seasons really seemed forced.
Ok you’ve pretty said it all.
I get why they could have want that ending at first but after all those season + Barney and Robin being a (looong) thing it was time to change their mind.
I also got a few remarks :
1. First things first: before talking about the content, I think one of the major problem (major problem salute) was the form itself. The cut were unbearable. Seriously. I would never question the geniusly talented Pam Fryman nor the editing team but maybe they were too short on timing or something. Seriously the show signature is/was the flashback and flash forward and they weren’t able to do it properly for the finale ?! Reading Alyson Hannigan’s twitter I saw her tweets telling that the finale was 18min too long and that they had to cut a lot of scenes (including maybe the best ones: lily finally paying Marshall for their bet and THE PINEAPPLE MYSTERY BEING SOLVED ) so maybe they went crazy one cutting things. Or also didn’t pay attention to the music still being played minutes after the beginning of the episode..
2. Ok let’s pretend to be ok with their end. Even if like the entire Internet weren’t. Or how quick they moved from announcing the death to the end.
I really. Really. REALLY. Didn’t like the blue French horn scene.
(and i’m French so i could have) no seriously ok let’s say it’s totally normal many that you 15year old daughter begged you to date her aunt. Let’s say ok after 25 years, 2 marriages, 2 kids and 8 dogs their time is right. I felt like redoing that scene was actually what was the worst because it just *literally* bring them back 25 years back as if nothing happened. I get that the picture is pretty but it deserves both of the characters. Mostly Ted of course because it makes him look like its robin all over again, always been and that I think is really what made the fans/every one made and sick and felt the mother cheating on. Maybe a simpler scene where they first just talk or something would have been more appropriate but this, I don’t know I’m clear but I really think that was one of the worst thing
3. Now. Let’s be honest the mother death isnt fair. I do know and love that himym had put dark stories in its Story. But to sum up the mother life it’s: her boyfriend died. She grieves for years. She met Ted. She died. He grieves.
Nice life Tracy.
And that make me feel like the creators actually used death not to be be badass writer but it’s
Actually a cheap and easier answer to ending plot.
4.And that’s also how I feel about the general finale. They wanted to be free and to something out of the box for a comedy show but that’s actually pretty demagogic : everyone will have what they want: the mother or robin
5. I think that’s it (no there’s more to tell but that’s already way too long for something probably no one will read. Just need to point out how great Hannigan and Harris were in this episode. (I do love all the other 3 but the only times I was feeling things was when they were on screen)
I’ve been trying to figure out what the ideal ending for the show would have been. I don’t think there was one. If it had ended with Ted and Tracy under the umbrella at the train station, that would have been fine, but I didn’t actually care that it ended with Ted going after Robin again. I didn’t like it ending that way, but I wasn’t mad about it. It was a bad ending for a show that’s been bad for a long time now. Any ending it had would have resulted in me feeling relieved that it was finally over.
If I look at the story Ted actually told his kids, it was never about their mother. It was about Robin, and it was about his adult life before Tracy was in it. The fact that it ended with everyone in the room realizing that he still wanted Robin after all these years absolutely made sense in the context of the series as a whole. That doesn’t mean that Ted telling this story to his kids and claiming that it’s about how he met their dead mother isn’t a douche move on his part. If there’s one thing I’m going to take away from the show, it’s that the character of Ted Mosby is, has been, and will always be a douche.
I wish the story had ended with “And that, kids, is why your mother left me.”
And if it was ultimately supposed to be a story about Ted moving on after the death of his wife, I could roll with that, too. It would make sense for Ted to be fixating on his past searches for love if he was getting ready to search again. In that case, though, I would have preferred he move on instead of cycling right back around to Robin. The better callback to end the show on instead of the blue french horn would be Barney playing “Have you met Ted?” with a new woman.
I have not changed my mind. I hated the finale and still feel angry and betrayed. The fan made finale is sooooooo much better!!!