‘The Killing’ – ‘A Soundless Echo’: Get on the bus

A review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I send you to a French gangster film that’s 5 hours long…
“You don’t know her. You don’t know anything about her.” -Mitch
There’s a lot of good stuff in “A Soundless Echo,” but I want to start with a concern, which is that the previous episode ended on a scene that pointed the finger of guilt pretty strongly at Kris and Jasper, and that within 10 minutes of this episode they were cleared. (Or, at least, they were revealed to have not raped, or even had sex with, Rosie on the night in question.) Now we end this episode with the finger of guilt pointing very strongly at Bennet the English teacher. And I really, really hope that next week’s episode doesn’t quickly explain away Holder and Linden’s independent discoveries as totally benign, only for the episode to conclude with Richmond, or Jasper’s dad, or Gwen, or whomever, as the next prime suspect, etc., etc., etc. They’re not at the point of the show developing a predictable formula just yet, but I feel like they’re creeping very close to one (particularly with the way last week’s episode started off with the peeping janitor as a red herring). I recognize a need to make each episode of the show entertaining on its own on top of being one chapter of a bigger story, and that these big cliffhanger-style endings are an easy way to do that. But one of the values of doing a show like this as opposed to “Cold Case” is that there doesn’t need to be – and, really, shouldn’t be – a formula. They can throw suspects at us if they want, can maybe even end many episodes with some big new piece of information. But if the investigation keeps going in a straight line – pick a suspect, alibi him out, pick a new suspect, alibi him out – rather than spreading out in multiple directions, with multiple suspects at once, it’s going to get tedious in a hurry.
But we’ll worry about that next time, if we have to.
Outside of whatever it did with the plot – which mainly involved the material at the top with the high school boys and at the end with Bennet – “A Soundless Echo” did a good job of deepening our understanding of a bunch of key characters. We get to see Linden and Rick share a happy moment(*) and then discuss a bit more about the way she obsesses with cases and how that’s driven them apart in the past.
(*) After Rick first sneaks up on her, in a scene that no show employing the inherently creepy Callum Keith Rennie in that role should use, unless it wants us all to start looking at Rick as a suspect. And if they go there… boy, would that be silly.
The Larsens finally start moving past their initial grief onto more practical concerns: the funeral, and Rosie’s school things, and then the matter of the house that Stan bought without telling anybody. And in the process of all that, we learn that Stan once upon a time was not the good-hearted moving company owner we know now, but a tougher, meaner man with some kind of connection to local organized crime.
If Kris can be believed – and addicts can usually, but not always, smell their own kind (particularly in movies and TV shows – we get a hint that Holder’s twitchiness is based on more than just bad manners and inadequate training for this gig, and that perhaps he got a little too into character in his undercover days.
Perhaps most importantly, though, we start to get to know a little more about Rosie. We learn that maybe she wasn’t so perfect (even beyond her interest in a punk like Jasper), that there was tension between her and best friend Sterling – tensions so great that Sterling would allow herself to be degraded like that by Jasper and Kris, just to feel competitive with Rosie for a few minutes – and now that she was, in fact, up to something with Bennet, even as I suspect/fear it isn’t quite what the episode is flashing a big red “Danger!” sign on top of.
I was particularly interested in the Linden stuff this week – not just her conversation with Rick(**) – but in seeing the way she’s starting to open up just a bit as the investigation goes along. I don’t mean that she’s revealing more of herself to Holder or the Larsense, but she’s talking more, and at times she almost seems to be enjoying parts of the case. She was definitely (and rightfully) pleased with herself with the “Tell her you didn’t kill her” gambit with Kris and the video, and she seemed amused to be able to show the video to Jasper. Perhaps her closed-off nature in the first few episodes wasn’t just about how Linden carries herself on the job, but about Linden trying to put a barrier between herself and a job she had hoped to leave by now. Now that she’s accepted that she’s on this case until the end, her more natural cop side seems to be coming out, and Mireille Enos is playing the transition well.
(**) And creepy though Rennie can be on screen, I have to give him props for stuffing that entire cake piece into his mouth in one go. Impressive.
The campaign stuff I can still largely take or leave, unfortunately. While on the one hand I was impressed to see that Richmond had staged the whole thing with Jamie to insert him as a spy in Mayor Adams’ campaign – a movie seemingly too devious and underhanded for our white knight – I guess that reopens the question of the true identity of the mole, and I’m not sure I care. Maybe it’s Gwen – though why she would be betraying Richmond and fighting so hard with her dad(***) to get access to the rich software guy Drexler on Darren’s behalf doesn’t seem to track – and maybe it’s not, and maybe Jamie will dig up useful dirt on Adams from within, and maybe he won’t. But as the campaign story for now exists largely separate from the investigation – though, of course, Rosie and Bennet were meeting at the location of Richmond’s late-night basketball program – it remains a weak link in an otherwise very strong show.
(***) Her dad played by Alan Dale, fulfilling his ongoing contractual obligation to eventually play the wealthy, powerful and emotionally distant father of every character in primetime. He has his thing, he does it well.
Before we get to the comments, two reminders, both related to the No Spoilers policy: 1)No talking about events in the Danish series past what’s depicted in this show so far. At some point, the two series are apparently going to significantly diverge, but I still don’t want anyone discussing plot points, big or small, from further along in the Danish story. 2)No talking about the contents of the previews (I had to delete several comments last week that gave away material contained in the preview for this episode), or any other kind of spoiler about the content of upcoming episodes. Got it?
Anyone else notice the two guys from Stargate Universe? Too bad that show got cancelled, it had potential
[raising hand] They served to remind me of the Canadianness of this show.
It had potential to be canceled. Strangely enough though, i’d might watch more of this if they had bigger roles.
I’m losing faitht hat this will ever be a great show. The acting is simply abysmal. It’s so over the top that I cringe. And then there are just silly scenes like when Linden walks away from the parents of a teenage murder victim to take a call, or when she walks into Rosie’s house and into her room because the door was open. Give me a break. Plus, not one character is likeable. Not one!!
Yeah, I don’t find myself as engaged as I thought I would be. The silly scenes probably have something to do with it, and the pacing seems off somehow. Red herrings should not be as obvious as they are in this show. Hopefully things improve next week.
I really want to like this show more, but I quite agree, I’m not at all engaged, and by episode three, I should be. I don’t like the suppressed tone, Michelle Forbes’ great acting overpowers the leads, and like Alan, I fear it’s sinking into a predictability not usually found on AMC shows. The teacher thing will no doubt be another red herring (not a spoiler, it just seems obvious). How did Holder pick the right person to follow off the bus? And the whole mayor thing is booooring. I’ll watch again next week, not looking forward to it, at this point, mildly curious.
The boy Holder followed was wearing a varsity jacket from Rosie’s school: Fort Washington.
So far the two series have not diverged much including some elements that annoy Alan. Michelle Forbes really nailed the scene in the church where she confronts the priest, didn’t she? And again a parallel scene exists in the Danish production but I liked Forbes’ performance better. This episode exited in a manner reminiscent of the Danish series (which did this each week): a gradual musical crescendo builds while the simultaneous activities of the main characters are reviewed. (I can’t remember if that was done in prior episodes in the American version but this was the first time I noticed it.) One cool thing the Danish version added was to follow this with a gradual camera pull back revealing the eye and then the face of the victim as the credits roll. Which if I remember correctly pays homage to the ending of Twin Peaks.
– anonZmoose
Forbes was good in that scene, but it gave me major deja vu. One problem with portraying grief is that there are some notes that almost every script feels the need to hit, and “where was god then” is certainly one of them. That’s not to say that the show shouldn’t go there if it’s right for the characters, but it would have reflected better on the show if they’d given it a different spin. Perhaps a less passive priest, for instance, who doesn’t leave the question hanging.
In the Danish version the priest does try to respond, but sort of half-heartedly since anything more would be inappropriate. That’s probably a bigger problem for the show: they are following all of the beats of the original with only a few changes like this, or to different locations and culturally-relevant shifts in details. By now one could argue they should have moved on more distinctively to their own story.
-anonZmoose
Questioning god’s role in our lives after such a personal tragedy seems unavoidable to me. Sure, it may be cliche in movies or TV, but how could you attempt to portray real people while ignoring that reaction? You might as well ignore crying or mourning. If god is benevolent, how could his plan require the death of a child, especially in such a painful and degrading way? What good could come from that? Isn’t that what any parent would ask?
Yeah, people ask where God was during tragedies. But you’d think a priest would have some sort of answer. I’m sure they get that question a lot.
What can any priest say other than the familiar bromides and platitudes which we all already know?
Theologians have been debating why the evil prosper and the good suffer for thousands of years and no one has found an answer yet. There really is nothing the priest can say other than ‘god works in mysterious ways,’ or ‘it’s just part of god’s plan.’ Some people find that reassuring. Grief is no time for original or creative new philosophies. For the emotionally traumatized, it’s the familiar bromides and wisdom that get us through.
Some priests have forceful or reassuring personalities and others not. The priest in this drama apparently is one of the latter.
Realistic behavior is not always good drama. Did we even know Mitch was religious before this scene? I’ve certainly never questioned god after a tragedy; one look around the world will indicate that children can and do suffer needlessly every day.
Anyway, this show isn’t The Brothers Karamazov. I just think that scene could have been interesting if it were more than just Mitch emoting, but it wasn’t.
I actually thought they were going to do a refreshing take on that scene. As she was looking at the crucifix, I imagined her thinking “you, God, know yourself what my daughter went through. you suffered too.” and somehow being comforted by that. But then the show took the boring, strained cliche.
I thought this episode in particular seemed to hit too frequently on obvious plot points. Some that Alan mentioned already, and others, too.
In theology it is known as the “Dilemma of Epicurus” attesting to its long pedigree. The problem is that only two out of three of these concepts things can logically exist at once: God is all powerful, God is all good, Evil things happen. Otherwise you have a sort of trinity of illogic.
– anonZmoose
I actually thought that it was handled pretty well. I’m assuming this scene came not shortly after seeing all the evidence photos of Rosie at the police station. The parents were lied to about the way their daughter died. She say the way her daughter was bound and the marks it left on her wrists.
Then she’s staring at the crucifix, a symbol which is supposed represent Christ’s sacrifice for the sins of others. In Mitch’s mind her daughter didn’t just die, she suffered a brutal death. Having a priest essentially ask, “Which psalm would you like with your value meal/daughters service?” is grounds for her to lose it.
Everything is so much better in Europe.
Re: paying homage to Twin Peaks. This show has way too many plot points and outright stolen things from Twin Peaks to be simply an homage at this point. “Who Killed Rosie Larsen?”–a direct steal of Twin Peaks’ much-played promo, “Who Killed Laura Palmer”. That show was way more interesting and engaging than this cliche.
John: Or maybe she looked at the signs of torture and suffering on the crucifix and, having just seen the very real trauma evidenced on her own daughter’s lifeless body, wondered, “What makes his suffering so special and meaningful?”
Either way, I didn’t have a problem with the priest not offering a retort to Mitch’s crisis of faith. My problem was that he generally seemed almost cold and dismissive, as if he were carrying out some perfunctory duty and wanted to get it over with. If this was intended as commentary of some kind, the way it was edited just felt flat and uninteresting. Maybe the point of view was muddled, I don’t know. That scene in particular needed to be more effective.
Otherwise, I’m convinced that I’m not going to be satisfied with this series at the end of the season. Instead of a carefully considered, thoughtful depiction of the ramifications of a murder, it really is beginning to feel more like a high end treatment of “Cold Case” or “L&O”. They are hitting most of the same beats, the beats are just spaced farther apart. I like many of the performances and the building of atmosphere, but in terms of writing, this is beginning to give me the same feeling I had watching “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”. That is, the farther in I got, the more my initial sense of suspense gave way to the feeling that I’d seen it all a hundred times before.
Ehhh. Thats about all the reaction I have to this episode. It just wasn’t very good.
for a lot of reasons, much more than just location and subject matter, this show’s reminding me more and more of Twin Peaks. I half expected Holden to get of the bus at One Eyed Jacks.
(and oh yeah, talk about your red herrings, all that blood in the cage was from a nosebleed? give me a break)
I know! Did Sterling spend the rest of the night in the hospital taking care of that nosebleed? She must have had a brain hemorrhage through her nostrils.
I agree too! Wasn’t there a handprint on the wall–that would take an awful lot of blood to make. One thing this show seems to be doing is leaving slightly loose ends with its red herrings–somewhat implausible situations that never fully get explained. How convenient that Jasper’s punk kid friend (Kris?) has the same last name as Jasper so both their photos are on the same page of the yearbook that the janitor happens to look at? I’m sorry but the sex with Sterling looked like rape–wasn’t she drunk? Wouldn’t they investigate a little more? I understand that Sterling’s sex scene is a red herring and thus why follow the thread…but red herrings have a tendency to create more curiosity about subplots that then often get cut off short. It’s like Alan said–you follow one, then alibi, follow another, then alibi etc. I’m hoping all the pieces of the story get woven together more convincingly in a dense web. If we have to wait to see deeper connections there better be a pay off at the end!
Oh no, that can’t possibly be true. I wasn’t fully paying attention as I watched and let that slip by. If so, that’s stop-wathing-the-show level of stupid.
*watching.
Whoops–meant that Jasper and Kris both have last names that begin with the same letter, or close, that conveniently put them on the same yearbook page.
Except of course that is how it is in life, nosebleed *can* produce huge amounts – but its one of those things where people refuse to believe because their own fantasies are more important than fact, and so the show can’t win.
As soon who suffered several major nosebleeds after sinus surgery let me add my opinion. I bled A LOT and it wasn’t even close to the amount in the basement. She would not have been so energetic running around and riding her bike with that much blood loss.
Sometimes kids with the same last initial get to know each other better because homerooms sit alphabetically. It’s not like these two have anything else in common (other than general sleaziness).
Chrissy, that’s a great point.
At some point some pretty bad shit went down in “the cage.” I’m guessing that the person/persons that killed Rosie knew about the cage and also knew that kids like Jasper/Kris used it for some pretty dark sex stuff.
If the series doesn’t revisit the amount of blood in that room then I can’t take it seriously. There’s no way that the murder doesn’t tie back to Jasper/Kris/Sterling in some fashion.
I’m not sure if Sterling is just a jittery tweaker herself, or if she’s hiding something really important. The way she couldn’t quite commit to that hug from Mitch, felt off.
I have a question for those who have seen the Danish production. I AM NOT LOOKING FOR SPOILERS.
I guess I’m feeling burned by the finales of a number of recent television programs, great shows ended with terrible resolutions, which left the audience (or much of it) feeling cheated. I’m thinking of Battlestar Galactica, for example.
Did you find the solution made sense and was believable? Or did the murderer turn out to be deus ex machina, something from out of left field?
Before answering, some benchmarks for you to judge my prejudices:
I hated the endings of the following in this order:
Lost: worse; Battlestar Galactica: Worser; Twin Peaks: Worsest
The Danish ending for “The Killing” season 1 (I think they are filming season 3 soon or have already) wasn’t brilliant but I was fine with it. As Twin Peaks showed the longer you drag a murder mystery series out the more difficult it becomes to make an ending coherent without of course resorting to some absurd variant of magical realism. It avoided the latter and did sort of make sense. But it was not a brilliant puzzle piece design where after the final revelation you slap your head in self-revelation: â€˜Aha, it had to be that way because of xâ€™. It was more like that movie, Clue, where with some edits several endings could have been possible and made just as much sense. Let’s hope in the American version they’ve taken more time to set up a really clever ending!
Actually, most viewers – at least the ones from the UK who watched the Danish original over spring – complained about the identity of the killer. The Danish showrunners apparently didn’t decide who it would be until 5-6 episodes remained, and so there were a lot of loose ends as a result of their choice. Hopefully Sud and the writers found a way to improve on the ending, which seems to be considered somewhat disappointing.
I checked blogs from the UK after I was done viewing the season and people did comment on the loose ends. One Danish viewer in a forum remarked (without citing a specific source) that when it was shown in Denmark they learned that the actors had been kept in the dark for most of the season and had mentioned that they each suspected their own character at one time or another. But I did not get a sense that UK viewers were gnashing their teeth over a myriad of loose ends. In the posts I saw most seemed generally satisfied but had questions about stuff they felt wasn’t wrapped up sufficiently. There was no BG/Lost style revolt upon viewing the finale. Maybe you have actual data from somewhere that disproves my admittedly self selected group of anecdotes? Wikipedia just says the series was well received in the UK but the entry was probably written before series 1 concluded.
I think the series is going to come back around to Jasper and Kris. They seemed plenty nervous at police HQ, like they thought they were there to be questioned for some reason other than the tandem evening with the wanton Sterling. “That’s all you’ve got?” is what Kris said, right? There’s a clue. And I have to give the producer/director the benefit of the doubt and not believe they would have us accept that all that blood came from a nose bleed.
Bennett — another red herring I’ll wager. Perhaps he served as a kind of mentor to Rosie, which is why he could tell Mich so much about her.
If Bennett was mentoring her, meeting her at the end of the bus route, then why wouldn’t he tell the parents or cops? Because there is something inherently creepy about it.
I thought the same thing. Kris and Jasper were so upset when the police realized they were at the dance that night, and during questioning with Holder, Kris visibly relaxed when Holder showed him the tape. I really hope that this is a misdirection, otherwise, there’s no reason for the actors to play as so worried and fearful at what the cops might have found.
I got sold on this show when Linden asked the punk in that delicious tone of voice if he wanted to see the tape. Great acting by Enos. And her partner who’s the most interersting character so far. I loved his neverending bus ride–a vision of existential hell if there ever was one. An alternate title for this show, hammering home the obvious, could be “Secrets and Lies” Every character has kept secrets/lied about their past/is lying right now. Not for nothing was the word “surprise” uttered twice. Even before the letter reveal, I thought the teacher comforting Mitch could be read as a hate-filled killer’s sadistic tormenting of his victim’s mother. I personally hope that none of the character’s we’ve seen so far was the murderer because then it just becomes a guessing game that is the throw darts school of plotting. Neither organic nor respectful of the material, unless there is a very good, natural reason why the killer is who he is.
I should explain the scene could be a comfort to her, but it also coud be a brutal reminder of what she lost. ” You daughter was full of life and wanted to see the world” so now that she’s dead, she can’t and you feel more grieved. That could be what the teacher–if he is the killer–intended. Tearing at the wounds.
Did anyone find the cake eating scene with Rick and Linden’s son to be strange? I couldn’t make out what they were saying at the end because their mouths were stuffed with cake. Rick just has an inherent creepiness to him that I can’t get over. I thought the son wasn’t too keen on Rick? Did we ever figure out what happened to Linden’s first husband, father of her son? I can’t remember.
Agree with others they there is no way all that blood is from a nosebleed. (And shouldn’t they have DNA results on it by now?) The blood can’t be Rosie’s, though, because when we saw her running through the woods in the first epi, she didn’t have a drop of blood on her.
it’s only been 4 days since the murder, despite what CSI might have you believe, it takes a lot longer than that to get DNA evidence
All they had known about the blood to that point was that the blood type matched Rosie’s.
Exactly. Where’s the forensic? They haven’t even mentioned DNA.
I actually thought knowing the blood type of the blood at the scene and Rosie’s blood type was a bit fast – it seemed like it was within an hour. It seems like it’s not Rosie’s blood at the scene from the opening scene with her running and they may actually say the blood was just from the nose bleed which is obviously ridiculous, unless someone is going to tell me that seemingly violent sex would cause that – or that the blood could somehow be from the guys too?
I have the same concern: that the show will open with explaining away the “villain of the week” from the previous episode. I saw the teacher as a suspect coming a long time ago, so it wasn’t a surprise, but it also won’t be a surprise when “all is not what it seems” with his character as well. My interest in The Killing is still a solid “B”, but I really loved the pilot episode and “The Cage” and have been slightly disappointed with the last two episodes. Mainly my disappointment lies in the fact that we are getting these “and here’s your next suspect” moments….that will get tiring.
Also, if anyone ever saw Harper’s Island (which was fantastic for what it was, until the very end when it revealed itself to be shockingly dumb), I believe “The Killing” is just an upgraded version. The Killing has some good character development, but it seems a little too plot driven (I find myself watching just to see what “surprise” they have at the end of each episode), and I’d like to see the show really sink into these characters and show how this case effects them more so than watching the characters move along at the same pace as the audience, i.e. we react as they react to what unfolds without getting any better insight into their psychology.
Breaking Bad it aint, but it’s far better than Rubicon was (I think Rubicon was one of the biggest failures on t.v. in a long time, and I really wanted to like that show).
It’s funny, I reflect on Rubicon and it gets worse in the rear view mirror. I also really wanted to like it – so much so that I convinced myself it was good. This show I like, and I’ve also convinced myself it is real good, and it’s definitely better than Rubicon, despite being almost as slow. As for Breaking Bad, I seem to be the only person who likes “quality” TV who can’t stand that show. Weird.
I thought the scene where Rosie’s parents saw the crime scene photos hanging was extremely gripping and sad. It was well done scene.
I’m enjoying the show but the whole red herring bit at the end of the episode proves to be a bit tiresome. I doubt Bennett directly had anything to do with Rosie’s murder. I am a bit curious to see how he ties into Rosie though. I hope it doesn’t turn out to be student/teacher inappropriate relationship because it seems too predictable. So Rosie’s dad used to be involved with criminal activity-not sure whether that is compelling or necessary.
The election storyline doesn’t bother me. I do not trust Gwen.
I haven’t forgotten about Holder’s mysterious phone call last week. Holder certainly gives off a vibe of a junkie (like Kris mentioned).
Enos continues to give a strong performance.
I thought the crime scene photos scene was cheap drama. The parents of a murder victim are in the house, yet Linden walks out of the room and leaves them, and someone just leaves the door open so they can turn around and see the pix? Too much of a set-up. And would any parents of a murdered child believe the kid didn’t suffer?
I agree, that scene seemed very contrived.
It wasn’t Linden who left that room, it was two officers.
Like last week, I am still very much enjoying this show.
However, the political aspect still bothers me a little just because it’s slightly insulting to the viewers. It expects us to like Richmond just because a likable actor is playing him. Right now he is very much like a politician for all the wrong reasons. The most I liked him on screen tonight was when he his covert op was revealed because it actually gave some dimensions to his character. Outside of that, I’m failing to see the usefulness of the political aspect to the show, so I’m just hoping the writers have a longer plan for that.
I’m not too worried about the Jasper/Kris reveal ten minutes in to the show. I think 4 episodes into the season, most people knew they weren’t going to be the killers.
And guys, come on, murdered girl in the northwest does not equal Twin Peaks. That show was so different from this one, if only for the reason that Peaks had David Lynch written all over it.
My prediction for next episode though is that they don’t immediately pick up Bennet. I’m thinking they’ll let him go through the motions and see what he does. Obviously, we don’t think he’s the killer, but he no doubt ties in.
And we think Sterling knew about Rosie and Bennet, no?
I think that if Sterling did know and was covering it up, she wouldn’t have given the detectives the 108 bus. She could have just said “I don’t know” like every other answer she’s had.
It will be interesting to see how they handle Bennet. I think they’ll ask around first to find out more about him and then corner him with the evidence.
No, you’re right – murdered girl in northwest does not equal Twin Peaks- that’s why I held off to this week making the comment but to me there’s an increasing number of similarities.
Young beautiful girl with few friends and a secret life found in a body of water. Mother is despondent and barely able to function. Father has tenuous ties with sordid individual. Popular ex-boyfriend is first one detained and considered probable suspect. Violent bloody scene found (train car vs cage). Local lawman strapped with eccentric unfamiliar partner. Local well know personality with some sort of tie to the case (politician/ lodge owner)-
I know I could go on if I pulled up IMDB and compared the two but this is all just from memory.
scratch my “few friends” line above – I just remembered, Laura was homecoming queen I think – the rest applies though
And why in the first episode was Sterling running around Twin Peaks-like asking Jasper and Kris where Rosie was? Why did she think they knew?
Regarding “the formula”, I jumped to that conclusion too last night but then stopped myself. What do we know about Bennet? He had a lot of very nice thing to say about Rosie to Mitch, that Rosie was very smart and very literary, in the first episode Mitch told Stan that Rosie was thinking about going to college, and we only saw a tiny piece of his letter and that piece was ambiguously complimentary but not directly romantic. Rosie was seen at the basketball program with Bennet but she was taking the bus there during 4th period when he almost certainly was working at school. All that makes him a possible suspect but that’s all. Mostly it looks to me that he’s just been a supportive mentor. I think the show isn’t falling into a pattern as much as it is playing with our expectations and powers of observation.
Twin Peaks may have been wierder but sure was more entertaining. Can see most of the plot points coming a mile away in this thing. And how many times have we seen the scene where the parent sticks their face in dead child’s clothing. Last week was the cliche sleeping on dead child’s bed, this week the other cliche. Very disappointed in the writing.
I’m enjoying the show, but I’m frequently distracted by the way what should be a redball case is being handled by two detectives — one a homicide rookie, one with her foot out the door — who never seem to speak to anyone else on the force but for their boss and who have to take their own long, moody bus rides.
I mean, seriously — a leading mayoral candidate is possibly involved and this is all they’ve got? I could maybe buy it if the city power structure was leaning on the department to slow things down so as to maximize embarrassment for and political damage to the challenger. But there’s no hint of that.
Yet another way in which The Wire has ruined me for other cop shows….
Did they use the term ‘red ball’ on The Wire. I only remember it from Homicide.
Regardless, The Wire is in another stratosphere compared to any other cop drama that I try not to let it cloud my judgement.
The line of questioning with Sterling didn’t make sense at all. If Sterling switched costumes with Rosie, what was Rosie wearing? And where did Sterling last see Rosie go? Why weren’t Linden/Holder asking about that as well?
Completely agree with Alan’s disappointment that within 10 mins, Jasper and Kris were ruled out video. Surprised you didn’t drop Holder’s specific line he said to Sterling, “You know how much time we wasted because of you!!!”
I may be reading too much into this, but it seemed like Kris thought Holder was going to show him a DIFFERENT video that would have been inciminating to him. So I’m not sure we are done with Kris just yet.
My biggest complaint about the show is that there is such a limited number of suspects, for Rosie’s murder and for the leak in the Richmond campaign. Who else can it be besides Gwen since there are only two people besides Richmond that we’ve met for any length of time.
Holder gets on the bus during school and gets off when it’s full dark. Rosie had hardly enough time during one school period to make the round trip and spend any amount of time at the Richmond program.
My guess is that Bennet got her involved in the program and she met someone else there associated with the campaign and that is your killer. I have wondered, from the beginning, why they didn’t cross check the school faculty list with the Richmond campaign volunteer list. Have the detectives even asked for a list of campaign workers/volunteers? Wouldn’t that be the first place to start?
You know what this show needs? Sizzle. Everything is on simmer, and I begin to drift off, and pick at the flaws. Funny, I wasn’t at all excited by Game of Thrones, not being a fantasy nerd, and it’s so well acted, and dense with great plot and intrigue, that I can’t wait for next week; I’m captivated! I was really looking forward to the Killing, as a fan of noirish crime drama, and after each episode, I don’t think about it at all, it’s kinda flat,ending each week with a red herring doesn’t leave me wanting more. Meh.
well said. I’m about on the same page with you. This shows simmers. The only sizzle I’ve seen came from the scene where the detective tricks the two soccer girls into giving up the location of “The Cage.” That was promising.
I totally agree. After each episode I really don’t care about the next one. I too am a huge fan of long form crime dramas and great procedurals like “Homicide” and “The Wire”– couldn’t wait for each episode. So far this hasn’t lived up to half the hype it’s been given. Hopefully, it will surprise us in the weeks to come because I was really looking forward to is and wanted to love it.
You can call them Red Herrings. Or you can call them suspects. It’s a murder mystery show that will last 13 episodes. If they aren’t finding clues and examining leads, then what would it be about?
Just because Jasper and Kris didn’t rape Rosie in the cage doesn’t mean they didn’t kill her. They are still suspects. So is Sterling, now, for that matter.
And when the teacher can – somehow – explain those personal, hand-written letters and his out-of-the-classroom relationship with Rosie, that doesn’t mean he’s innocent either.
This will likely be the formula each week. Present another suspect that “could” have killed her. Suspect then has logical explanation. We move on (but we might return).
As for the blood in the basement – you guys don’t really think that’s the end of it do you? A nosebleed? This show is too good, too well-written, for THAT to be the explanation for all of the blood.
I don’t disagree with anything you’ve said, but the show has set itself up to be evaluated in the way that most people seem to be evaluating it. That isn’t the fault of the viewers. It’s not stupidity on my part that the “red herring” theme is already tiresome. And it’s irrelevant whether those “red herrings” are still suspects…it’s the formula that has already been established that is stale. The Killing isn’t the first to employ this tactic…that’s why it’s so recognizable. You’re right, though: it’s a murder mystery (much like Harper’s Island)…and just like most murder mysteries, the plot leaves open many interpretations along the way, but ultimately it has a rather simple resolution.
The Killing might end up differently, but plot driven shows are what they are: rather simple and formulaic: your statement about the nosebleeds is a perfect example of this. Of course there’s more to it: that’s the point of a murder mystery.
Speaking for myself, I’m hoping for more than just a murder mystery…I guess we’ll just wait and see!
Sounds like to me you’re evaluating the show on what you think it will be and not by what it’s shown. Which is fine if that’s how you prefer to watch it but not for me.
I agree to a point – it is a murder investigation so obviously there will be different leads to follow, most of which will lead nowhere. However, I also see the “red herring” complaint – a lead becomes a cheap red herring when the crime scene is doused with blood then explained away as a girl’s nosebleed. And I feel it is too early in the series to say the writing is so good that there will be more to it than this – I expect that the show has indeed closed the door on the “cage” incident.
I’m still watching but find myself more and more worried about “24” syndrome the more false leads and sinister character backstories are introduced.
I knew that it was Sterling in the video last week- Linden was watching the dance video, and there was a flash of pink wig and neck with no butterfly necklace (which was on Rosie’s body). I was surprised that they revealed it so quickly, but I trust the story tellers- this is the second time this story has been done for TV, I assume they either got it right the first time and won’t mess with the formula, or will get it right this time around. I’m still hooked.
Does anyone have a link to a screencap of Bennett’s letters to Rosie? Or can someone tell me the gist of the letters.
Why didn’t Holder ask any of the other bus passengers about Rosie, assuming he was riding the bus at 4th period. There may have been regular passengers. Also why didn’t they do a cross check between the bus route and who in Rosie’s circle might live nearby. There was too much a leap of why Holder picked that kid to follow down the stairs to the basketball program.
From what I saw, they seemed just this side of romantic. Lots of almost-poetic stuff about her soul and her brilliance. The kind of thing that, coming from an attractive young teacher, might really excite a girl who sees herself as a poet or a writer. I’m not sure the ideas in the letters will be necessarily suspicious, but the fact that he wrote them is weird. That seems like such an obvious way to get fired and sued.
Possibility – he didn’t write them at all? Sterling or the boys did?
I thought the same thing – same bus, same time = a lot of the same passengers. Shoddy police work! Unless, of course, it doesn’t matter ;)
Thank you for a spot-on review, Alan. I had the same thought 10 minutes in…. and I knew that the teacher would be the next suspect as soon as he showed up for the fourth straight episode (for no great purpose.)
The political storyline is distracting and not at all compelling. The murder aside (and at this point…. it’s entirely aside), what does Richmond remotely stand for? Basically, we know that he hates the current mayor, hates the waterfront plan that will eventually involve Jasper’s dad (DUM DUM DUMMM), and thinks that the current mayor has been robbing the taxpayers blind. None of this inspires political intrigue. (And, in this day and age, even in a mayoral campaign, $50,000 will buy you a “media blitz” that lasts about 23 minutes.)
I really enjoyed the opening scene with Linden quietly, menacingly asking the tweaker to tell the frozen image of Rosie that he didn’t kill her. It was chilling and very well done.
Much less so Linden letting herself into the home of the parents she’d so cruelly offended that same afternoon.
Finally, I’m from Sonoma, and we really don’t want this blowhard to become a part of the community, but if it means he will leave Seattle, and be officially removed from the action, we will welcome him to wine country. He is a cliched plot device rather than a character, and he adds nothing to the story at hand.
I’m going to give it one more try next week but just don’t think this is my kind of show. It’s SO frustratingly reserved. Nearly everyone and everything is dialed down to the most mundane, uninteresting level. So it’s hard to actually care about the mystery. Very disappointed. Guess I wanted something similar to Damages season one. This is the complete antithesis of that.
“Guess I wanted something similar to Damages season one. This is the complete antithesis of that.”
Couldn’t agree more about the Damages comparison or disagree more about the sentiment. Different strokes I guess.
“I can’t compete with a ghost.” I’m pretty sure I’ve heard this line in a few other shows. Had to roll my eyes.
I can’t not compare it to Forbrydelsen, and that’s pretty much ruining it for me. Not in the story exactly, but more in the dull pace, not-especially-interesting characters, and overall lack of drama. Lund was totally immersed in the mystery. Linden seems to be doing it out of obligation.
I have sort of the opposite reaction to the so-called “red herrings.” I feel like the whole point has been — going back to the “you need to get home right away” call that wound up being about the sink — to get people to STOP thinking of the show in terms of cliches from TV shows, where the only explanation of anything that happens on the show is that it’s advancing the plot in a completely predictable way. Why would the show be BETTER if that call had been the same call that’s been made on a million other mystery shows — The Call From Home That Says TRAGEDY. I’ve seen that scene a million times; I haven’t seen a scene where parents fool around on the kitchen floor not realizing their daughter is dead. That scene set up their good marriage, their happiness, and therefore, the stakes of the death of their kid.
I don’t really care that it was a fake-out, because I realized that I faked MYSELF out by expecting it to play by typical TV-show rules. That’s the only reason that’s where I thought that scene was going. There was nothing wrong with where it went. It was a perfectly good next scene and a perfectly logical transition to that scene.
I think it’s upending expectations quite intentionally, not for cheap thrills but because they want you to think of it as a mystery and not try to solve it through analyzing it as a TV show. They want to get away from “the show wouldn’t have told us this about that person if that person weren’t guilty.” They want you to listen to them tell a story, not step back twenty feet and try to figure out where they’re going by applying what you know about television.
Why are previews considered spoilers? They are aired along with the broadcasted episode? Furthermore because we don’t get a full look we have no idea what we are watching. The speculation about the preview would be equal to the speculation about the episode.
Because the previews are virtually never put together by the creative team themselves. They are put together by the network’s marketing department, which has a different aim (get as many people as possible to tune in next week) from the creative team (protect the integrity of the story), and they therefore often give away stuff that the people making the show – and that many of us watching it who avoid the previews – would rather not know.
I’ve seen episodes of TV shows end with a cliffhanger about whether someone was dead or alive, only for that character to appear alive and well in the previews for the next episode. I’ve seen all kinds of stuff I wish I hadn’t in previews before I made it a practice to avoid them like the plague (or in cases where they couldn’t be avoided for some reason). Previews suck.
I agree with Alan. Previews just ruin surprises and really aren’t worth it. This last week on the Real World they spent the last 5 minutes leading up to a cliffhanger of the new roommate. Immediately after the show on the previews, they showed who the roommate was and fights they got in to. Previews are just not worth it.
Me avoiding previews save an a surprise being avoided in a recent episode of Parks. It would have killed the joy of the whole episode. Doctor Who previews are the worst. They play pratically the whole episode and they pop on very quickly. You have to be nimble to avoid them.
Oddly enough, some of the episode descriptions at AMC’s site in the scheduling section contain huge spoilers; they mention specific characters who have become suspects.
There were some problems I had with the show after watching the first 3 episodes, so I watched the Danish show in full to see if the problems were inherited from the Danish show or were creations of the US version, and it turned out the latter was the case.
A big problem I’m having with the American show is that it seems to believe that being slow-paced and low key is equivalent to be subtle and nuanced. But its not. Even though the show is slow paced and low key, it’s about as subtle as a heart attack at times, which bugs me.
From the first episode, Linden’s partner Holder was a perfect example. His Danish counterpart Meyer was abrasive, hard boiled and confrontational but in a way that felt plausible. Holder on the other hand just seems like a walking red flag and totally over the top. His questions and methods are so over the top rude and insensitive I can’t buy that he wouldn’t get in more trouble and generate more complaints. Like when he was talking to the teacher and he took the conversation down a lascivious turn about how hot the victim was and was basically calling out the teacher as a pervy child molester based on absolutely nothing, just out of left field.
Another example is the rich kid Jasper and his drug dealing friend, they’re so 2-dimensional TV/movie stereotypes, they practically ooze a slime trail behind them when they walk. They look scuzzy the moment you see them, with all the snarling, glaring and sneering. The Danish versions looked more like 3 dimensional real kids, real people.
Another problem I had was how arrogant and cocky the kids were with the cops. I’m sorry, but unless you’ve had a lot of experience in precincts and juvie, if you’re a kid, even a pampered rich kid or an emo junkie hipster rebel, you are going to be scared if pulled into a precinct and questioned for murder. You’re not going to scream at the cops in the precinct, even calling the arresting detective a bitch. To see them still acting so slimy and arrogant even under the gun with the police? Come on now…
More lack of subtlety, the campaign adviser. I’m sure there are plenty of slimy campaign advisers who are walking focus groups and lack total empathy, but the adviser in the American series just wears his insensitivity and utter lack of tact and empathy on his sleeve WAY too transparently. He’s like a walking caricature of all the politician stereotypes. Some of his suggestions and tactless statements I had trouble buying. In the Danish version, his counterpart Morten proved to be ruthless as well, but he didn’t beat us over the head with it in every utterance. Like real people he conveyed a public image of normalcy and empathy and revealed his ruthless desire to win in his actions behind the scenes.
Another scene, where the murdered girl’s mother’s sister basically accuses the mother of bad parenting by asking how could she not call her daughter all weekend, almost in an accusatory manner, as if she caused her own daughter’s death. Who are these tactless, insensitive jerks in this town? Who would do that to a mother right after her daughter died, even if on some level you thought it? The Danish version didn’t have this scene.
Those are off the top of my head, but I saw more scenes where people were just saying rude, abrasive things or acting like two dimensional caricatures defined by one or two pervasive personality traits rather than well-rounded characters.
One big weakness though was the ending of the original Danish series, which I thought was kind of weak and left more questions than it answered and had some plot holes unanswered. But the journey to the ending however was pretty excellent in acting, structure, writing, nuance and subtlety. The American version is inferior on the acting, structure, writing, nuance and subtlety aspects, but if they can make up for it by crafting the mystery and the ending better it will make up for a lot.
“Like when he was talking to the teacher and he took the conversation down a lascivious turn about how hot the victim was and was basically calling out the teacher as a pervy child molester based on absolutely nothing, just out of left field.”
Except of course that every viewer had the same thought and based on what we saw this episode he had every reason to ask the question.
“Except of course that every viewer had the same thought and based on what we saw this episode he had every reason to ask the question. ”
What you’re saying makes no sense. Because evidence comes around four days later that hints there was an inappropriate relationship, that somehow retroactively justifies Holder’s totally screwed up and over the top questioning of the teacher 5 minutes after meeting him, BEFORE he was yet to do any investigating or background checks on the teacher? What, was Holder a psychic that knew ahead of time the evidence that would turn up 4 days later?
Sure everyone is a potential suspect but why go around alienating everyone right off the bat by being abrasive and outright calling them pedophiles the moment you meet them, especially given that if the guy’s turns out innocent you might need his cooperation down the line and might no want to alienate him.
Maybe it just gets late early here but I have to admit that after reading T’s review I am convinced by his/her examples. Two criticisms might be leveled at the US version of the story thus far: that it is still following too closely the narrative outline of the Danish story while simultaneously drawing the characters in a too two dimensional manner. I would add the Danish lead politician, Hartman, as much better fleshed out than Richmond â€“ at least after four episodes. And maybe weâ€™re being a little unfair since we have not had as much time to live with these characters. Still, I have this nagging feeling that whereas the series needed writers from ‘the Wire’ to take the field and re-imagine the Danish story, scribes from ’24’ showed up instead.
-annoZmoose
T’s right about the two-dimensional characters in the US version. At least the Danish show gave each character a full portrayal. Even if they were misbehaving punks, they were portrayed as plausible characters and given a basic intelligence level. The characters in the AMC show, you wonder how they kept alive all this time–they’re either dumped into the “20-IQ” level or the “100+ IQ” level bucket. The interaction b/w the two leads is hardly worth the attention. So far, the greatest character reveal for Holder (?) is that he smokes NarcScent and not *actual marijuana* (B/C THAT MEANS HE’S GOOD, VIEWERS, DID YOU GET THAT?!?!) /sarcasm
So far, Rosie’s father is the character with the most potential. All the rest—especially Mitch, I cannot understand why so many revere this actress–you’d be so much better watching the original show. I’m not just reacting to the fact that this show was remade–just simply pointing out that there are so many weaknesses in this US version from the start, whereas the Danish show’s weaknesses only emerged at the very end.
“What, was Holder a psychic that knew ahead of time the evidence that would turn up 4 days later?”
No he is a cop who immediately looks at an adult male as a suspect (as he should).
My point re:Holder questioning the teacher about the girls is not that it was an appropriate manner in which to ask the questions but that both my wife and I (and I assume most viewers) had the same thought and so I don’t see that the questions themselves were so far out of bounds. And since the producers planned to go this route eventually there may have been intent to create such an impression.
“No he is a cop who immediately looks at an adult male as a suspect (as he should).”
You don’t get it. I’m not saying that he shouldn’t consider the idea that the teacher is a possible suspect. There’s nothing wrong with that. Anyone she knew who was in town at the time without an alibi could be a possible suspect. That’s fine.
But the way he outright accused the teacher in such an abrasive and dickism manner without knowing absolutely anything about him and just meeting him and not having any reasons to strongly suspect him yet is what was annoying to me.
First off, it turned out the teacher did do it, what would accusing him so early in the investigation accomplish? Would it make the teacher break down and confess? If anything, I think it would ruin the element of surprise and either cause the teacher to leave town at the first opportunity or work harder to cover his tracks as soon as possible. On the other hand, if the teacher is NOT the killer, accusing him outright of being a pedophile and acting like an abrasive dick is not a great way of building rapport with a potential source of valuable info or encouraging him to help you in the future.
My point is, Holder’s actions just come off illogical, as all I can see are downsides to his actions with the teacher (putting him on his guard, scaring him into working harder at covering his tracks, for example) and no upside.
They basically just did it because to be consistent with their two-dimensional characterizations, every character has one overwhelming personality trait and the writers feel they have to remind the viewers of it at every opportunity. So the writers didn’t have Holder do anything overtly dickish in 10 whole minutes, so they just shoehorned a dickish moment in that conversation, even if it didn’t make any logical sense from an investigative standpoint.
The fact that the teacher eventually had evidence pointing in his direction four days into the investigation still doesn’t excuse the dumb move Holder did in accusing him of being a pedophilic murderer the moment he met him, along with the way he antagonized and insulted other people he interviewed early on as well.
Even Jann Meyer in the original version was more nuanced and logical than that.
I’m really not on board with calling these characters “two-dimensional.” We’ve seen 4 episodes and there’s a been a lot of characters to introduce. It’s slow at times but I think most of the acting has been fantastic.
I have no reference to the Danish version of the show (I want to watch the shows independently) but maybe I just know a lot more assholes than T and the other commenters that find the characters lacking in dimension.
Again, it’s only based on my personal experience teaching teenagers, but I’ve meant plenty of Jaspers that are in fact that vacuous. I’m not saying they’re the majority, but from where I’m sitting there are a lot of shitheads that are teenagers. And access to money only exacerbates the attitude.
Holder as of the this episode just seems to be a guy who’s spent too much time working narcotics. He pushed Bennett right away to get a reaction, see how he ticks. Holder has probably seen way too many “sweet young things” get preyed upon by older men and at the very least knows what most men see when they encounter young girls.
I kind of like that Holder isn’t very good at his new job. He’s clumsy around the adults but very adept at manipulating the younger crowd that he was trained to blend in with. He’s screwed up a lot, but I think that makes him an actual character with some depth.
I think episode 4 slowed down to “Rubicon” levels. I still seem to like it more than most others here, in fact I re-watched all 3 episodes last week, but I think with this type of show is going to have slow moments in order to carry us thru the season, and unfortunately in this day and age, “slow” doesn’t really agree with a lot of us…
How about the teacher, with some sort of access to the campaign, or knowledge of how it runs, knows that the leave the keys in the cars, and is so smitten with Rosie that when for some reason she asks if she could borrow his car he uses that option – so the car got to the park via Rosie…and whomever went with her…the teacher is no killer…
I don’t think her having a relationship with Barrett in any way makes him a suspect (in my mind) so it’s not another cliff hanger in that regard. I really don’t see him as a killer but I do see it as having some sort of connection as to why she was killed.
Can’t exactly say this is like all the bait-and-switch tactics I’ve seen in other procedurals. At least it lead logically to a new revelation instead of going back to square one and relying on random “eureka” momnets.
I think I’m done with this show. Just too much clichÃ© plot elements and dialogue, and not at all what I expect from an AMC series.
Obviously someone has missed Rubicon and The Walking Dud.
I’m in. The quietness of the lead is working extremely well, and her partner’s getting better. Also glad the story of the grieving parents is expanding, adding new dimensions.
As to the red herrings, it’s just been a note played at the end of the last couple of episodes, hardly seems like a concern.
The only way the political storyline could feel less urgent is if Katherine Rhumor was investigating them.
At least they found a way to connect it to the investigation with the campaign car and Richmond’s basketball charity. Apparently the original had none of those connections; the car was just a random rental, and they don’t have youth basketball leagues in Denmark.
Like others have said, I want to like this show more than I do. I’ll give it another episode or two. Makes me miss “The Shield” even more…..
It’s not a great show yet, and perhaps never will be due to the various constraints of the murder-mystery genre, but I have a feeling it will be AMC’s solid B-show (kind of what Six Feet Under was to HBO for several years).
And I’ll take The Killing’s consistency every day over The Shield’s grotesque caricatures. Vic Mackey is one of the most convoluted, one-dimensional characters to ever appear on cable. I was rolling my eyes all the way through “Family Meeting,” which is perhaps the most overrated finale in the history of American television.
So far the ratings have held up nicely. If they stay above 2.4 million viewers for the season, I’m pretty sure this will become AMC’s second most-watched season after TWD season one, at least for live broadcasts. (Mad Men’s fourth season premiered at 2.92 million but dropped to 2.4 in week two, then spent the rest of the season vacillating between 2.09-2.2 million, until “Tomorrowland” closed things out with 2.44 million viewers).
Kris smelled Holder’s drug addict ways. Not that he needed to because I was convinced the minute I laid eyes on Holder that he was secretly a hype!
“Inherently creepy Callum Keith Rennie?!” I’m watching this show FOR Rennie (and in a lesser sense, my old Star Trek crush Michelle Forbes). Whoo, talk about being off the mark about him and his roles (didn’t you ever see him on BSG?).
This show is becoming formulaic, and will continue to be so (I peeked at the Danish version). Too bad, because Rennie, Forbes and Brent Sexton are being wasted.
He was one of my favorite characters on Californication. Still has that same goofy smile as he gets physically closer to the person he is in conversation with.
Man its boring. But I guess that isn’t a spoiler.