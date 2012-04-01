‘The Killing’ – ‘Reflections/My Lucky Day’: Everything’s going to be different now?

I posted my review of “The Killing” season 2 earlier this week. Like I said, while I thought there were some improvements, notably in the way they dealt with some of the character work (the Jamie/Gwen scenes in particular), it’s still not a show I enjoy enough to be writing about every week. I imagine I’ll watch the season on an irregular schedule and then come back to discuss how well (or not) the show handled the close of the Larsen case.

But for tonight, it’s your turn. For those of you who came back, what did you think of the two-part premiere? If you were happy with the first season, did the quality continue? If you were among the angered, did you see any signs of hope in these two hours, or more of the same? Is there anyone who tuned in for this one to give the show a last chance and is now done with it? How did people feel about what we learned about Holder and the photograph? Did you like the new character played by Mark Moses from “Desperate Housewives” and “Mad Men”? Were fans of the Danish original happy to see Sofie Gråbøl (as Linden’s friend in the prosecutor’s office) playing scenes opposite Mireille Enos? Did you want more rain? Less rain? Chubby rain?

Have at it.