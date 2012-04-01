‘The Killing’ – ‘Reflections/My Lucky Day’: Everything’s going to be different now?

I posted my review of “The Killing” season 2 earlier this week. Like I said, while I thought there were some improvements, notably in the way they dealt with some of the character work (the Jamie/Gwen scenes in particular), it’s still not a show I enjoy enough to be writing about every week. I imagine I’ll watch the season on an irregular schedule and then come back to discuss how well (or not) the show handled the close of the Larsen case.
But for tonight, it’s your turn. For those of you who came back, what did you think of the two-part premiere? If you were happy with the first season, did the quality continue? If you were among the angered, did you see any signs of hope in these two hours, or more of the same? Is there anyone who tuned in for this one to give the show a last chance and is now done with it? How did people feel about what we learned about Holder and the photograph? Did you like the new character played by Mark Moses from “Desperate Housewives” and “Mad Men”? Were fans of the Danish original happy to see Sofie Gråbøl (as Linden’s friend in the prosecutor’s office) playing scenes opposite Mireille Enos? Did you want more rain? Less rain? Chubby rain?
Have at it.
I swore off the show after the finale, and I’m sticking to that. But I’ll check back here to see which poorly written character they pin it on in the end.
I too didn’t watch. With no CBC shows, I just watched HIMYM reruns.
Fingers crossed for poor ratings.
For me, The Killing won out over the Junos (I watched the first couple minutes which were way heavier on the Nickelback than anything I would willingly watch otherwise and then realized AMC shows were on). Next week, though, turning the TV off will win out over The Killing.
Didn’t watch – not going to.
Watched the first season, no way I’m going back.
I stopped watching this damn thing about two thirds of the way through season 1. Do we know who killed Rosie Larsen yet?
Watched the first 15 min. Then I remembered the old saying “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” and turned off the tv.
The actual saying is “Fool me once, shame on you…fool me…you can’t get fooled again”.
But seriously who is watching The Killing? Other than TV critics who are either masochists are being payed under the table to gloat about this show.
lol @ Richard Crow’s comment. good one :)
I watched all of it.
The saving grace for me was that Holden appears to be the idiot that got set up by the evil do’ers. I was so annoyed last year with him being made to look dirty. Along with many other things.
But the two hours were not bad tonight. And it covered more story in two hours… than the first 8 episodes from last season ever did.
if they had wrapped up the rosie murder in the season 2 premiere and quickly moved along to a new mystery, I might have checked in on the show. I had grown to hate almost all of the characters on this show long before the ridiculous season one finale, and the idea of having to spend another 13 episodes with them is too much to handle.
Hear hear!
Mark Moses, haven’t seen him since Platoon, since I never watched “Desperate Housewives” or “Mad Men”.
Now that the murder of Rosie Larsen is a high level government conspiracy, maybe the killer is General Krantz and The Company.:)
This show is seriously so atmospheric, I’ve always found most of the characters supremely watchable too. But I can’t imagine the story developing in any satisfying way. Any time a show like this introduces a conspiracy theory, you just know it’s going to take forever for them to solve it and by time you get to the resolution it won’t be satisfying in any way and you won’t care any more.
Watched GoT. Gurgled with delight and pondered why none of the elder Lannisters had blond hair this season. Then tuned in to Mad Men and delighted in that as well. The idea of even channel surfing the encore presentation of The Killing made me weary. So we settled on turning off the tv and reading. A lovely night all around.
The first 20 minutes were all I needed to see to realize the show was still terrible. So many little things that mAde no sense. The pointlessly insensitive hospital woman … the army of reporters hiding outside the larsen’s back door in total silence, then bursting to life when it cracked. No one knocked?
Bah. Terrible, terrible show. A different writer needs to kidnap Holder and start over.
OH god yes…LOVED the secretly lurking cadre of press who then screech to life like some blockbuster mutant monster and then after the door is closed we can still hear them. Were they all holding their breath out there? and for what reason?
I, too, thought the insensitive hospital staff was such an odd touch. Gwen and Jamie might not be family, but they clearly care about the guy and I couldn’t believe how rude everyone was to them.
On another note, when the doc said Jamie was close family … did Jamie lie about that so he could stick around, or is he really related to Richmond?
I was just as mad as the rest of you at the conclusion of last season. Being a masochist, I watched the premiere.
I thought it was the best two episodes of the series (which may not be saying much). I like that there weren’t any single episode suspect arcs. I think this season could be interesting as we get into the web of the cover up.
I regret watching all of the first season. However, its a sunk cost at this point and I enjoyed these episodes. Therefore, I’ll continue watching
Same here. I just wish the Danish version were available here–especially after reading the article in the NY Times this morning.
If it’s a sunk cost then why continue watching at all if the first season was that terrible? You’re doing the opposite of what you are supposed to do with a sunk cost by investing more in something hoping to get more out of it after realizing that the cost is indeed sunken.
I feel bad for the show, I mean, this could’ve been really good if they had conceived it as a mini series, and then if they wanted to go the conspiracy route they could’ve set up a patsy. Or if they had promoted it differently. Show definately had a lot of potential.
Not that it didn’t have other flaws though, theres a lot of network television cliche shit that you don’t expect on AMC, which is something that FX excells at, no matter what the show is they go out of their way to steer clear of cliche’s. We’ve grown to expect that from AMC too, or well, we had grown to expect that, but now that I’ve seen the Killing and The Walking Dead I’ve lowered my expectations,(although The Walking Dead still has some really insane moments that keep it on my short list tv shows, the Killing really pissed me off though lol.
Also, these freakin reCaptcha things SUCK, I always get it wrong atleast 5 times.
Soooooooo boring.
I guess I should try to come up with a more cogent analysis than that but… I don’t know if I can.
After the break, I can safely say that I do not care who killed Rosie Larsen. The Killing’s characters can continue to run around like headless chickens; I’ll just turn the TV off until Mad Men hour.
You know how the ads kept asking “Who killed Rosie Larson?” I did. Sorry to spoil it for you, especially after they worked so hard last year to make it look like it WASN’T me. But I did it. My bad.
I KNEW it all along!
Alan, I thought you were done with “The Killing?” Specifically:
“So this will be the last review I write of “The Killing,” because this will be the last time I watch “The Killing.”
“I’ve been lied to by this show for the last time.”
Read other things I’ve written over the last two weeks to the show, including the review I linked to above. I discussed that.
Oh, I’ve read everything you post.
This show, for better or worse, has a magnetic sense to it where you need to find out what happens.
(see also: boy being told not to touch hot pan)
Love the show still, not sure if it has legs. Maybe introduce a story in another part of the country as part of the bigger conspiracy, ditch most of the cast and move on (Maybe Enos could consult).
Alan–Too much rain. It seems like some sort of weird inside joke. It doesn’t seem like Its Always Rainy in Seattle
The rain is the only aspect of the show I love! Yes, it’s ridiculous, and not even real Seattle rain (known more for its constant drizzle than its relentless downpours), but the lush grayness and greenness create a wonderful look and atmosphere.
Can’t we all just agree that Rosie killed herself, because even she didn’t want to spend another minute with these people.
Perfect!!!!
Alan, if these early comments are any indication of reader interest, you can let yourself off the hook. You don’t have to recap (or even watch)
I know I won’t be watching.
Even with all the flaws of last season, it still felt they were onto something special: atmospheric, visually interesting, compelling leads. They squandered that creative capital, some would say through it away with both hands. As others have suggested, would have been better as a miniseries.
That would be “threw”
I can’t say I loved the finale last year – but I wasn’t sure if I bought into the critic uproar too much rather than letting it stew long enough. Having read an interview from Joel Kinnaman post-viewing tonight, I have to say my frustrations would have been assuaged 8 months ago had I been in on the “plan.” (That is that the first 13 weren’t intended to solve the case, and like the Danish’s 20 episode arc, this 26 episode arc would do the same. Veena, AMC or both severely hurt themselves by seemingly advertising a finale that would solve the Larsen case (my annoyance last season wasn’t that it was a lie, but that it seemed far too rushed for all the loose ends – I think it’s why I think I was willing to accept the conclusion ultimately).
The red herrings from last season have me even more lost, I’m afraid – I’m not sure we know what we should and shouldn’t know – but the 2nd episode tonight was the best this show has ever been both in terms of pacing, allowing the viewers to be more active participants, and even a larger variety of emotions (I swear, did I see Enos SMILE?) And the fact that it actually brought parts of s1’s herrings back into the fray (and explained) was relieving. I think I am willing to trust Veena again.
Some things still pissed me off (namely how it took 13 epi to frame the councilman and now I’m supposed to feel tremendous volumes of empathy both for his paralysis & the ‘truth’ of what he was doing Oct. 5th? Also, I thought the show was missing something without Forbes.
But I thought the episodes benefited from more movement, balanced suspense, and re-framing that I was glad to see. Unfortunately for The Killing, Mark Moses will only be a sober Duck Phillips to these eyes. I just keep waiting for him to fall off the train…again.
Interesting comments. I enjoyed the season 2 premiere very much. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I frankly never understood what the upeoar at the end of the first season was all about.
Completely agree with you. I guess most of these viewers like the weekly procedural show that wraps it up right then and there. I still am anxious to see what comes next.
At least it’s nice to see Duck Phillips has found work again.
I remember where he was when JFK got shot.
The season premiere is indeed an improvement over the last season. But that is easy to do. Not just because last season was bad, but because in a season premiere all you have to do is raise questions to be answered later. And we know the killing did a good job with the premiere last season as well because of this. It was only when they tried to answer them that it turned south.
And you can sort of see the same thing happening again. Just like Richmond being suspected is a near replay of Bennett’s red herring, it is also solved in an improbable way.
This is apparently a world where being suspected of the kidnapping and murder of a teenage girl is no big deal. Bennett kept quiet about what he was doing that night for illogical reasons. Similarly, we have a plot where a candidate refuses to exonerate himself of a murder charge because he thought being suspected of murder was less damaging to him campaign than a suicide attempt…
It’s those sorts of inconsistencies that seem like lazy writing in what purports to be a serious show. It’s a shame because I think a more thoughtful team could have provided something meatier for the actors.
Great 2 hours of television. I was upset last year but realized its 2 weeks after the murder took place. What do the complainers want? Go watch mad men which was not as good compared to this 2 hour premiere. This show went fast as it was well done and the acting was superb. I can’t wait to watch every week as holder and linden solve the case. The complaints about this show are for whiners. I’m very dissapointed alan won’t be writing recaps but I’ll go elsewhere. Probably going to be the senator as the murderer.
I agree, Andy. I think it is a fine show. The acting is great, sure the story telling is lazy at times. But so are some of the more beloved shows (Mad Men, Walking Dead) — but viewers tend to gloss over those imperfections because they are so in love with the characters, Linden & Holder are not connecting with all viewers, like a Don Draper. For the record, I can’t get enough of Enos and the Larsen family angle. The acting is superb, well…except for the councilman, he just seems so predictable and stereotypical, wish the would have went against the grain in casting the councilman and the mayor.
FUCK. THE. KILLING. NEVER. AGAIN.
Stay classy.
For the most part I enjoyed the first season; although, I liked the way the scenes were done on an individual & aesthetic basis than the season’s overarching in-depth look at red herrings.
The first episode of this season really seemed too frantic for my taste, and it didn’t help that I couldn’t remember how some characters got along from the first season, especially that Lt that got replaced in the second episode (so I was confused whom Linden felt betrayed by).
The second episode slowed down a bit, and was more enjoyable aesthetically, but I am disliking that the show seems to be taking a turn towards conspiracy (especially how Linden’s mental state was put into question in the first episode).
I can see how conspiracy is sort of the logical next step for the series; Rosies killer will be found and then Linden/Holder are still unraveling the coverup 5+ episodes in. However, from what I’ve seen in these two episodes, the Killing isn’t really returning to last season’s stylization of the first few good episodes, it’s just becoming more convoluted into itself.
I know some of you guys are mad because you feel jerked around after last season but with television chock full of dumb comedies and procedural after procedural you have chosen this as the show you are going to boycott?
Hi John, Yes there are a lot of bad shows – some of which are quite popular. I can’t speak for everyone, but after 6 or so eps of The Killing last year, I was pretty much over it and pushed through to the end to find out the killer – assuming that unless there was considerable signs of making improvements (e.g. either in the press, upfronts, or good reviews of the new season) I wasn’t planning on coming back.
After the season, it became clear that the showrunner (and even AMC) didn’t acknowledge the problems. Really it was Veena Sud’s arrogance that moved me from I’m-not-coming-back to I-want-this-show-to-fail.
John, I think the problem was expectations. Because of the channel and the good reviews of the original Danish version, many viewers expected it to be far better than it was. Most folks posting on here never cared or tried to like the types of shows you referenced. Also, the response of the showrunner probably didn’t help. I still can’t get over her comparing this show to Breaking Bad and Mad Men.
At any rate, I had lowered my expectations by the end of last season and was not as floored by the finale as others. However, beyond these two episodes, I doubt that I would watch more. Since I’m cable-less, I have to make the effort to watch the show (or pay to download it) and I’m just not that interested.
If by “boycott” you mean “not watching TV shows that are basically a waste of my time,” then yes, I’m “boycotting” The Killing for the rest of its existence. But by that definition, I “boycott” 95% of what is broadcast because it too is a waste of my time.
If The Killing were a better show, people here would be watching it.
Why would anyone who enjoys ‘Braking Bad’, ‘Mad Men’ and/or ‘Walking Dead’ want one of AMC’s original shows to fail? Even if you don’t like it, wouldn’t you want the network to have success with it to help fund other programming?
Great show and much better then most scripted TV shows.. People need to relax just becasue they didn’t reveal the killer after season 1. Seriosuly people get over it.
Still not getting it, huh?
This horse is dead, El, so please stop beating it. There are about a dozen other reasons why no one is watching this show. The continuing mystery is actually very low on my list of gripes.
I’m still enjoying it.
I enjoyed most of last year, particularly early on. The show made me think, and I’m a sucker for shows that do that.
I didn’t like the finale, not because it didn’t reveal who killed Rosie, but because it didn’t seem like a conspiracy fit the tone of this show. And I was right. Somehow, despite not being bored aall of the slow paced last season, I was somewhat bored these two episodes. Wheels weren’t turning in my head, there was no real new evidence to ponder, it was just detectives walking around.
It seems funny that a show can get rid of most of its flaws that really plagued it in the first season and get worse, but that is almost what happened for me. I’ll stick with it, I feel like it can get better than this now that we have our bearings. I thought it was kind of silly that the show spent to hours trying to readjust to last year’s twist, when there really wasn’t much adjustment to be made.
I was less outraged than many by the finale, largely because I just didn’t have much invested in the show anyway. My husband and I found about two-thirds of the way through the season that we watched it out of habit, not because we thought it was a good show. So I didn’t make any proclamations about never watching it again, but I wasn’t eagerly anticipating season 2, either. If “The Amazing Race” hadn’t been pre-empted last night, I probably wouldn’t have bothered with the premiere.
And somehow, everything that I didn’t like about season 1 seemed magnified this time around. The utter ineptness of Linden, the acting that ranges from mediocre (Mireille Enos) to embarrassingly bad (Stan, the now-deposed lieutenant), the absurd attempts to create atmosphere via rain and pregnant pauses–just awful. Oddly, the only thing that didn’t bother me much was Holder–I was resigned to being the only person in the world who absolutely hated the character, but for some reason I didn’t mind his mumbles and tics as much last night.
I don’t have any other shows to watch in this timeslot, so I’ll probably still watch the next episode, but if it continues to irritate me, that’ll be that.
My two cents: I never watched season one of this show, then, with some important knitting to do this weekend, I watched all of season one. With no expectation of a resolution and no ads, it wasn’t bad, as commercial TV goes. I had a few problems with it– are Rosie’s brothers boarderline-special? Rosie’s mom is a giant pain. I liked Holder, he was cute and funny, then I got confused when he was suddenly a bad guy. It is very rainy there! I used to live on the Olympic Peninsula and mostly the rain was misty and gentle rather than downpour-ish.
But all in all it wasn’t so bad and I watched the premier last night without any huge negative feelings. I’ve seen worse. Not a ringing endorsement, I know….
I appreciate your review and honesty. I am in the I hate it camp but I respect your views.
Nope. Done with it.
GOTCHA SUCKAS!
I thought it was quite good, certainly better than Mad Men last night. Not having Michelle Forbes appear at all was helpful. Her hammy overacting was one of the most annoying aspects of season 1.
I agree, and she’s been wagging that mole on her chin for how many decades now? That thing can be removed, seriously.
CHUBBY RAIN!!!! GOTCHA SUCKAS!!
I tuned in for a few, and when I saw who was in the car with Holder, I said to myself, “not this guy again. Doesn’t he play anything but corrupt cops and government officials(DaVinci’s Inquest; Sanctuary, etc.)?” It was then that I went back to watching Mike Holmes repair another house on HGTV.
I’m frankly surprised at how many people felt the need to actually write a comment that they didn’t watch the show. Move on people. For me, I like this show although I find it really depressing. In fact, the most depressing characters in the show are the two young sons of Stan Larson, who are clearly scarred for life by the killing of their beloved sister.
I do not think Linden is inept, as so many commentators suggest. I think she is up against a conspiracy, the point of a wide-ranging conspiracy (as this one is turning out to be) is to confound anyone who is trying to break it open. I think she did a rather yeoman’s job of trying to get the proof that the toll-booth photos were forged, only to find out that the sheriff’s department is clearly “in on it”.
I find the inability of either Linden or Holder to simply open up and actually speak to each other infuriating. Why the hell Holder could not simply say, calmly while standing in front of Linden’s hotel room door, that he realizes that he has been duped and he’d like to help her find the real killer is a mystery to me. I certainly hope the show can see clear to pair these two up together again and allow them to Work The Case TOGETHER.
I’m finding the whole Larson family plot incredibly depressing. Enough said.
I am interested in how long they will continue to follow Richmond, et al, as I am finding his story arc really interesting: ambition kept him from killing himself and now whatever will he do?
All in all, I find this show worth watching. It is not great, but it has its compelling moments. I am not bothered by a wide-ranging conspiracy as some folks seem to be. I imagine this has something to do with the waterfront development or some other sort of moneyed interests that have the Mayor in their pocket. My big question of the first two episodes: who is taking photos of Linden while she follows the ex-vice cop/sheriff guy and why? Any thoughts?
So if the councilman didn’t do it, then who did? Of what importance is the killer that there would be such a big conspiracy that at least 4 different dirty cops are involved of setting up and blaming it on a councilman running for office. The governor, the president of the US? At this point the only person that makes sense of being the killer is the Mayor. But then why leave the book bag in front of the house? Pretty good start to the season but I just can’t see the payoff off being worth it in the end…
Ratings are deservedly down.
I distinctly remembered when the show was first announced last year, they said it would be a case of a season show with resolution by finale. obviously they lied/changed their mind because in all the interviews, the creator seemed to suggest it was their plan all along for it to be multi-season arc.
Then after all the backlash, AMC and producers announced that the case would be resolved by the first few eppy of season 2 and then new case wound be introduced. And then, when the firestorm came down, they announced once again that the case would be resolved by season 2 finale.
I’m guessing the writers had no idea how displeased the public would be and are now scrambling for closure that’d be satisfying.
There were things said that implied it MIGHT be concluded by the end of Season 1, but it was never promised. They didn’t change their minds, they played coy with their plans.
I didn’t love the first couple episodes of Season 2, but I will continue watching.
Happy to see Mark Moses.
Missed Michelle Forbes in these two.
Unsatisfied by Richmond’s new where-he-was-on-the-night story, or why he was acting thirty shades of evil when we were (made to be) believing he was the killer.
Glad Holder wasn’t really dirty, but thought that played a little too murky, and it was frustrating Linden still wouldn’t talk to him at the end of #2.
Ratings were released and they are way down from the finale last year. I’m glad to see viewers won’t stand for being disrespected.
Let me see if I have this straight: There’s a conspiracy afoot to frame Richmond for the murder or Rosie Larsen. It involves members of the mayor’s office (maybe), the sheriff’s department (definitely), and people who work with Linden. And yet despite all these connections, they don’t have the common sense to make sure that the cameras, from which their KEY piece of photographic evidence comes from, are functional?
Nor do these conspirators possess the ability to control key pieces of evidence, like the backpack, which can be left at the Larsen house, creating reasonable doubt and letting their target off the hook.
Nevertheless, they’ll probably get away with it. Linden and Holder can barely investigate a parking ticket.
Alan,
Maybe it’s because I watched it in one binge on netflix instant and so I never had to wait but I thoroughly enjoy the show and excited to follow season 2
I thought the show was bad from the get go of the first season but a show that’s badly written is still educational.
So when about five minutes into this program they are in the airport and the son says “are we going back because the guy you arrested got killed?” I started laughing because I thought ah the queen of misdirection veena sud is at it again and that means he’s not dead. And then there was the fake sort of conspiracy threat which then dissipated quickly. And of course Richmond’s alibi was so ridiculous and it would have been so hard to not mention that? And the son who disobeys always and puts them in danger. And now we know why Duck Phillips is off mad men. Altogether I’d say about what I expected. Like something written by committee and badly at that. But lots of “atmosphere” and gloom to make it seem “real”. Can’t wait for the comments by those who say the rest of us are too stupid and too impatient to wait for all the good stuff that’s coming. at some point. in about 2014. or whenever.
This show was much improved from where it ended last year. But that can mean many things and it wasnt hard for them to go up, it went from a D- to maybe a C-. Reporters were hillarious. Holder holding that badge like he was going to unwrap it and eat the chocolate inside at any moment was hillarious. YAY to no more constant rain. Appreciate Holder being a dupe rather than completely crooked, although the way that was written made little sense since in the end it was revealed he thought he was doing good. Also stupid, why was Linden running around like an escaped convict? I get she didnt know who to trust, especially after the one father figure/cop, but come on. Plus, how could she so easily slip back into being a detective after she quit and the morning after she was supposed to leave? Both she and Holder ended up looking kind of stupid, which is the thing that worries me the most. Understand Holder, but Linden? No way
I enjoy this show, and the don’t get the continued fallout from last season’s finale. Alan was asking what people thought of the premiere. If you didn’t watch it, do we really need to hear (for the nth time) that you didn’t because you hate the show and Veena Sud for ruining your life? Oy.
That said, I thought it was a fine start to the new season. Some questions were answered–Richmond was suicidal (great scene with Billy Campbell & Mirelle Enos), Holder was played for a chump (weird scene between Joel Kinnaman and “Gil” who is one mustache away from becoming Snidely Whiplash)–and I loved seeing Sofie Gråbøl from “Forbrydelsen” in a scene with Mirelle Enos! Also, the scene with Belko was a shocker. Really tense and sad.
I’ll keep watching.
I liked the fact that Sofie Gråbøl appeared in it.