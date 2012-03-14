‘The Killing,’ social media, and the problems mysteries have in a Twitter age

You may recall that when “The Killing” finale aired, I didn’t mince words in my review, saying that “This will be the last review I write of ‘The Killing,’ because this will be the last time I watch ‘The Killing.'”
The problem with making such a definitive statement – particularly in the flush of the frustration that I felt over how badly that show spun out of control – is that when time passes, and the immediate emotion goes away, what seemed definite at the time becomes a bit murkier. So a few months ago, I decided I was at least going to look at the season 2 premiere, not expecting much but at least allowing for the possibility that Veena Sud and company learned something from the reaction to the first season – not just to the cliffhanger ending, but to the thin characterization, over-reliance on red herrings, and other things that I and many of you complained about for many episodes before we got to “Orpheus Descending.” (As I’ve said many times, it’s a false narrative to say people were only annoyed because we didn’t find out who killed Rosie; we were annoyed for lots of reasons, and were looking to a resolution to the mystery as some kind of compensation for the time spent: Okay, so they’ve screwed up this, this and this, but I’ll feel like less mad at myself for wasting so many hours if I at least find out who killed her.)
As I told New York Times Magazine writer Adam Sternbergh, who wrote a story about the role of the “superviewer” for a show like this, sometimes shows that had problems learn from their mistakes and get better. “Parks and Recreation” is the most obvious recent example, but it happens enough that I try not to completely write off shows if time allows. So I’ll watch the premiere when it comes, and if it’s better, I’ll say that. And if it’s not, I’ll say that, too and move on.
But I bring all this up because Sternbergh and I actually talked for quite a while for the story, and as happens with virtually any interview (particularly for a multi-sourced piece designed to run in a print publication with a set space), only a fraction of what we discussed made the final version. And there are a couple of points that I think are worth discussing, not only about “The Killing,” but how social media – blogs like mine, Twitter, message boards, etc. – impact many shows.
(A word of warning: I’ll be discussing significant plot developments of several non-“Killing” shows up ahead. I’ll put the names of the shows in bold as a warning for those who are behind.)
First of all, there’s the problem of doing a whodunnit, or any kind of mystery-based series, in the age of Twitter. When you’re telling a mystery to millions of viewers, odds are at least a few of them are going to figure out what the answer is ahead of time. That’s not always the case – I’m not sure any “Lost” fan would have been able to predict the pool of golden light back in season 1 – but a handful of people at minimum almost certainly will. Thirty years ago, that’s not a big deal at all, because at most the guy who figured out who shot J.R. would only be able to share the prediction with friends and family, or possibly to the readers of their “Dallas” newsletter. Even 20 years ago, anyone who might have figured out who killed Laura Palmer might have been able to share the theory with the relative handful of people on Usenet or primitive online bulletin boards.
But now everyone’s online, and this stuff spreads like wildfire. When “Mad Men” introduced Don Draper to a rich party guest referring to himself as “Connie,” a reader of my old blog passed along a guess on the Television Without Pity message boards that the man was, in fact, Conrad Hilton. When Connie returned several episodes later and stunned Don with his true identity, anyone who had read that theory online wasn’t quite so surprised. In the week between the final two episodes of the most recent season of “Breaking Bad,” someone (I wish I could find the link right now) published a detailed blog post predicting the exact method of Brock’s poisoning, how and why Walt would have done it, etc. And that got picked up in several places (including the comments on my review of the penultimate episode), and anyone who read it wasn’t as surprised.
Or take what happened to the poor “Dexter” writers this season. They introduced Colin Hanks and Edward James Olmos as what appeared to be the two big bads of the season, with Hanks apprenticing under a more veteran serial killer. Only a few people started guessing on Twitter within an episode or two that Olmos was actually playing a figment of Hanks’ imagination, appearing to him the way Dexter’s father Harry appears to him. I’ll confess that I hadn’t guessed it at the time I read one of those tweets, but the instant I did, it seemed obvious that this was the case. And that theory kept being retweeted, discussed on blogs and message boards and elsewhere, and soon pretty much any “Dexter” fan who spent any time at all discussing the show online had to be aware of this theory – which became a huge problem given that the season was structured around the audience being taken completely by surprise when the truth was revealed three-quarters of the way into things. What was supposed to make everyone’s jaws dropped instead inspired a collective shrug.
Obviously, not everyone is online obsessing over this stuff. But enough people are that these things disseminate even to the non-superviewers, who may not spend a lot of time on Twitter or blogs like this, but now have friends or relatives who do. So I think it becomes harder and harder for any show that’s either based around a mystery, like “The Killing” or “Awake” (where I’m sure someone online has already guessed exactly what the explanation for Detective Britten’s situation is) or a show that introduces a smaller mystery that carries over for more than one episode, to actually succeed in impressing their audience with the solution. By the time Detective Linden finds out who did, in fact, kill Rosie Larsen, there’s no way it won’t be someone who’s been fingered by plenty of superviewers, some of them actually explaining exactly how and why they did it.
Shows that do a good job with the non-mystery portions of their storytelling will be okay – even people who read the “Breaking Bad” guess/spoiler could still appreciate what the show did with Walt and Jesse in that final episode – but I think shows that are primarily plot-driven may be in some bit of trouble. (“The Killing” is, in theory, supposed to be a character-driven mystery; I just think the show fell down on the job badly in making most of its characters interesting.)
The other social media issue we discussed was what responsibility, if any, showrunners have to keep track of online feedback to their shows. And even though I didn’t like most of “The Killing” season 1 and think Veena Sud came off in many interviews (including the one with me) as oblivious to both the show’s problems and the audience’s reaction to it, I genuinely don’t think it’s a necessity – nor, at times, even a good idea – for creators to spend time reading what online viewers have to say about their work.
Sometimes, that can work out well, admittedly. Dan Harmon mentioned again at PaleyFest that so much of what they’ve done on “Community” has been inspired by the “feedback loop” the show’s writers have with their audience. The way they recalibrated Britta once they realized viewers didn’t see the character the way the writers did was a particularly fine example of how that two-way relationship can be valuable.
But I also know plenty of showrunners who get too hung up on reading online reaction – and, worse, who then go against their own storytelling instincts to try to appease the fans and wind up making things worse. (I’ve heard the phrase “I made a New Year’s resolution to stop reading all the blogs and message boards” more than once.) I don’t believe in creativity by committee. Many of the best shows in the history of this medium were made in a vacuum, either in a time long before there was easy online feedback, or were made by creators who aren’t very interested in what others have to say about their work. “The Sopranos” was the exact show that David Chase wanted to make, and he had no compunctions about doing things that frustrated his audience. David Simon reads blogs sometimes, but he never compromises what he does based on whether viewers like some characters more than others. Even if Matt Weiner has a secret Twitter account to keep track of what people are saying about each “Mad Men” episode, each season is written and largely produced before we can react to any of it. Etc.
Feedback can be valuable at times, sure, but more often than not I think shows are better off with a strong creative voice that doesn’t put too much trust in what a loud but probably statistically insignificant segment of the audience(*) is saying. The problem is that, based on “The Killing” season 1, Veena Sud doesn’t appear to be as talented as those other producers I mentioned, even though she’s been given similar autonomy. And if that’s the case, I don’t know how much listening to us yell and complain is going to improve the show, anyway. Either the characterization deepens, or it doesn’t, you know?
(*) The ratings for “The Killing” season 2 should be an interesting test about how representative the online audience is. Numbers for season 1 were pretty consistent throughout, so either the bulk of the viewers were pleased with what they were seeing, or else they were, like me and some others, annoyed but sticking around just to learn whodunnit. If the ratings remain consistent for the second season (or, as is often the pattern with cable shows, go up), then it doesn’t matter how loudly we yell, because the silent majority has made it a success for AMC. If the numbers are notably down, then, yes, everyone horribly miscalculated with that finale.
I’m going to watch “The Killing” season 2 premiere in hopes that the show is better. If not, I walk away. Making any show great is hard, but I do think that social media has made it even harder to make certain types of shows.
Alan, just when we thought you were out…They PULL you back in!
Meh. Trying to be a professional here.
Alan is very professional. He was once voted the worst audience participant the Cirque du Soleil ever had.
I am happy Alan is watching so I don’t have to. I will be checking here every week to find out who killed Rosie Larson, but my guess is we will have to wait until Season 3 to find out!
I saw the ad for the Killing on the bus this morning and it put me in a bad mood. I most certainly will NOT watch that show again.
While after a promising start it limped along the at the end of last season. I stuck it out only to watch the insulting finale. At the time, I commented on this blog that I wouldn’t watch again and a twitter-reveal of Rosie’s killer would be fine by me. But honestly, upon reflection, I don’t even want the twitter-reveal. The show was so contrived that any resolution will not feel earned. Furthermore, the ego and condensation by the show-runner (and the even the response by AMC) gave be me little hope for a better show and absolutely no reason to route for one. I find myself routing against them and hoping for a drop in ratings.
I’m a huge AMC supporter having watched every AMC drama obsessively from the first episode (though not loving Hell on Wheels) and I can’t remember ever hoping more for bad ratings than I do for the Killing. (and that includes H8R and Work it)
I had the same reaction to a bus ad yesterday.
It just made me mad about it all over again.
Thanks for this post, Alan, this was a good read. I wonder if part of why Community benefits from the feedback loop is that the whole show is a feedback loop that takes traditional television concepts and filters them through Harmon and co.’s perspective. I wonder what show has the biggest overlap between total viewers and “super viewers” who spend time online. It might not be Community, but it’s probably up there.
That’s a really good point.
It just comes down to whether writersshowrunners realize that the most important thing is character, not plot. The problem with Dexter wasn’t that everyone guessed the plot twist, is was that the entire season was about the plot twist. If they had actually engaged in an honest examination of Dexter exploring religion, and finding God, and trying to reconcile that with who he is and what he does, that had the makings of really intersting TV. But they aren’t interested in character. And apparently, millions of viewers aren’t either. The problem is that the “silent majority” is, basically, stupid.
I couldn’t agree more. What made Dexter compelling was seeing him to try fit into normal society and watch him fail so miserably and noone notices. His little journeys into normalcy was the show. This Deb thing is like shock value and it’s not even interesting.
There’ll always be people who are determined to suspect everything on screen and come up with the alternate or hidden story. Sometimes it’s a fun game, and sometimes it’s used as a bludgeon.
I remember when The Crying Game came out, and I met all sorts of people who claimed they’d known EXACTLY what the twist was based on hand-size or the like. Me, I just wanted to watch a movie, and see where it took me, so I WAS surprised by the twist. But the ones who had it figured treated me like Clete the Slack-Jawed Yokel for not having seen it immediately.
So, I’m not one to read a lot of speculation about what this or that means. I don’t think the Conrad Hilton example is as egregious as some, because a show that is grounded in a historical moment will inevitably have viewers wondering when historical characters will actually appear. I thought “Cool!” when your commenters popped that news nugget. But speculative solutions to carefully-plotted mysteries just seem like they’re designed to ruin the fun. As River Song would say, mysteriously, “Spoilers!” And so they are. They really do spoil the experience for the rest of us.
Sorry, make that Cletus the Slack-Jawed Yokel. I don’t know what came over me.
Crying Game’s a good example of what I’m talking about, though. When I was in LA for PaleyFest, I had lunch with Team HitFix, and we talked about how whatever the big surprise in Cabin in the Woods is will be ruined for me long before I likely get a chance to see it on video, not because I’ll be actively trying to find out, but because that’s just how social media works. We then started discussing other movies with huge twists and all agreed that the Crying Game secret would not have remained so for nearly as long had it been released today.
Secrecy used to be built into some ad campaigns. I remember that “Les Diaboliques” was marketed with requests that filmgoers NOT give away the ending to others. I think “Vertigo” might have had that as well. There was a time when that was respected–I’m pretty sure that time’s past.
Can you imagine, in our entitlement culture in 2012, if they did now what they did for Psycho, and not seat people after the movie started, to keep the surprise?
I’ve never seen the Crying Game. I have no idea what the plot is, and the twist has never been implictely spoiled for me. But I am 98% sure I know what the twist is simply by what’s been implied in the conversations I’ve heard or read online. Thus, I’ll probably never see the movie.
The Crying Game is a great example of a good movie that’s still enjoyable if you know the twist. I’ve rewatched it a few times (as I have The Usual Suspects and others like that) and it holds up throughout. It’s more than that one bit of information and well worth seeing.
Great insightful article, it just made my morning. =) btw, i do know who killed Rosie Larsen, but im going to keep it to myself. lol. >;)
On the other side of the coin, it also makes me roll my eyes a bit at some “superviewers” who are outraged by the show doing something expected. If you want to be surprised, don’t be online where every single possible variation/solution/plot point will be speculated on and debated well in advance. So viewers need to do a better job of managing their expectations, too.
Though I am amused that AMC still didn’t learn their lesson: the Season One DVD set has “Who killed Rosie Larsen” all over the front. Though I guess now they can use the same art for season two also…
I think this is a very important post, and very thoughtful and well-written. My advice to showrunners (not that they care) is to tell the story they want to tell. I would only use “viewer feedback” in the broadest strokes possible, e.g. general trends on what’s working/not working. And even then I would follow the Billy Wilder rule: take 90% of the criticism but only use your own ideas on how to fix it.
What got to me was that even the season 1 DVDs were still advertising “who killed rosie larson?”
Weeba – The question “Who Killed Rosie Larson?” is the core question of the season, why shouldn’t it be there still? It’s the mystery that drives every action for every episode within the DVD set. The tag line isn’t “Find out who killed Rosie Larson.” That would be fraud. The other is just a question that happens to remain open.
-Daneil
Dan, – sure they can do it – it’s not fraud. And all along to me that great sin wasn’t than they didn’t reveal the killer in the finale, but that the show sucked. And the showrunner and network didn’t acknowledge that ‘show sucking’ was the problem and focused on ‘expectations.’ It seems that if they (wrongly) think the problem was they didn’t manage expectations (e.g. that the killer would be identified) they wouldn’t have that on the cover.
Yeah, what Not Going To Watch said. Don’t promote “who killed”, which at least to me, indicates that an answer will be forthcoming.
Given that half the backlash was about the decrease in quality, and the other half was about the non-answers, after the expectation was (potentially wrongly set by the audience) that answers would be given. The US method of wrapping up the story in a season, and THEN starting the new story (or hints to it) at the end of the finale is the standard expectation when watching a show here. I think if expectations were set somehow that we wouldn’t get a resolution in 13 episodes, the backlash would have been far less. Re-starting this same expectation with a DVD cover is just making the same mistake twice.
Now that they’ve come out and said (SPOILER) —– that the killer will be revealed at the end of season 2 (SPOILER) —– I don’t understand how they can stretch this 13 more episodes. By the middle of season one, the “new suspect, investigate, red herring, closing shot of someone doing something that looks evil” is going to get just as old as it did in season one.
I guess the tag for season two’s DVD will be “Find out who killed Rosie Larson”, so you’re ahead of the game there :)
like many i was disappointed in The Killing. The many red herrings began to be insulting. Veena’s hubris also added to my dissatisfaction. im going to give Season 2 a shot but also a very short leash.
After the first few episodes, the creativity of the show was poor and the finale so disappointing that I plan to rely on on social media to tell me who killed Rosie Larson, so I don’t have to watch the series.
That is, if anyone killed her. I don’t believe the writers/producers had decided who killed Rosie. They just wrote a fill-in-the-blank, generic mystery, with the killer to be decided later. The killer is probably a one-armed man, or some other character they won’t introduced until the crime’s solved in the 2nd season finale.
Thanks for the warning about the spoilers, in particular Breaking Bad and Lost. I’m trying to catch up on those.
I’ll be watching The Killing season premiere and if it makes no effort to move the story forward, I’m out.
I think the better time to look at the ratings will be after episode 2. I suspect even people like me who were severely pissed off at the ending of Season 1 will give the show one more chance. If it doesn’t work, the ratings drop off will be for episode 2, not 1.
Yeah, I think I will give the S2 premiere a shot just to see if there has been significant improvement over S1. Although I reserve the right to just forget about the whole thing.
I am waiting with bated breath for the premiere numbers for the killing, because I really do want to know in this case whether my fellow Superviewers and I are in the minority for writing this show off definitively. Of course, good ratings don’t explain WHY people decided to watch again. It could be because a) they had forgotten their rage and decided to give Sud the benefit of the doubt one more time, b) they legitimately think the show is good or c) they have a perverse attraction to the show, like watching a trainwreck.
This reviewer (and other detractors) is an overly-dramatic moron. BTW, The Killing’s first season was brilliant!
Don’t be so wishy-washy. Tell us how smart you think you are.
Thanks for contributing to the discussion in an appropriately adult manner.
Agree to disagree. Hurl the insults elsewhere.
Even if there were meaningful character development, given the events of the last couple of episodes, why should we believe any of it? I think that’s the fundamental problem the show has – it has thrown off enough silly red herrings that almost anything could be believed of anyone.
Agreed. The central question of “Who Killed Rosie Larsen” doesn’t matter, if the show is able to deliver gripping characters coping with the ripples of a murder. The silly plot excursions – and red herrings – here and there furthered only plot instead of character. Show, don’t tell, Killing.
Alan I think you are great, but: “That’s not always the case — I’m not sure any “Lost” fan would have been able to predict the pool of golden light back in season 1 — but a handful of people at minimum almost certainly will.”
Are you suggesting that anybody could have predicted the pool of golden light in Lost from viewing season 1? Because I maintain the only way this would be possible is if somebody watched the final season and then traveled back in time to the era of season 1 (hopefully without setting of an atomic bomb). I mean, the writers didn’t even know that stuff yet.
No, I was using Lost as an example of a show where no one would ever be able to predict it. With most shows, somebody will. That’s just not one of them.
Oh gotcha. Sorry. I am at this time in agreement with you at a level of full 100%.
Alan I think you are great, but: “That’s not always the case — I’m not sure any “Lost” fan would have been able to predict the pool of golden light back in season 1 — but a handful of people at minimum almost certainly will.”
Are you suggesting that anybody could have predicted the pool of golden light in Lost from viewing season 1? Because I maintain the only way this would be possible is if somebody watched the final season and then traveled back in time to the era of season 1 (hopefully without setting of an atomic bomb). I mean, the writers didn’t even know that stuff yet.
I always like to finish what I start- hell, I’m still watching The River- but this show annoyed me in so many ways that the lack of anything on the finale was a last straw. Will not watch.
I won’t watch but will read Alan’s (or someone else’s reacaps if Alan bails) recaps to find out what happens. The characters aren’t very well developed and that is the probelm – I don’t care who killed Rosie, she is an enigma to me and not in an intriguing way.
Just curious: if you don’t like the characters, and don’t care who killed Rosie; why will you read any recaps at all?
Schadenfreude.
I am interested since I spent, what, 10 hours watching the first season. I don’t care in a “OMG if I don’t find out what is in the hatch I will die” sort of way. I am interested to find out what happens, but I don’t feel like I have a connection to the characters or the plot.
I think a writer paying attention to online feedback works for non-serialized shows and for certain character tweaks. As you pointed out, Community tweaked Britta and was better for it. I think, to use another comedy example, 2 Broke Girls might benefit from listening to feedback and tweaking some of the common annoyances I’ve heard about.
But a writer should rarely change a story arc or pacing due to audience reaction. They know the ultimate story they want to tell, they know the pacing they need to get to it, and then know how the character arcs need to play out to achieve their goal. We viewers only know one week at a time, and it’s very difficult to make an accurate judgement of a season-long story on an episode by episode basis.
Other than, say “Heroes S2” with the Wonderless Twins. Tim Kring was convinced the audience wanted another slow buildup, but we were all now enjoying the breathless pace from the end of S1 and those two characters were so. boring. that nobody wanted to watch them develop. Kring actually apologized to the audience for pacing the season so poorly.
I don’t think spotting the twist is an issue, unless the whole show relies on just the twist, which it shouldn’t really do in the first place.
Naturally, I have watched bad shows/movies just to see who did what – and get, uh, closure for lack of a better word – that I would not have stuck with if I knew where it was going, but I also have no problem watching a show/movies even if I already know the plot twist coming, because the story itself or the characters or the way it is presented makes me care.
As someone who watched a lot of cop procedurals and read a lot of detective novels, I can now spot the guilty party in a TV show before the reveal in 99% of the shows out there, but if the story is good, I’ll stick around.
Conversely, there is an example I wish to share on when mystery and shock value go horribly-horribly wrong. As the resident pro-wrestling fan of the comments section, I have to bring up the case of ex-WWE producer Vince Russo, who decided in the mid ’90s that because so many wrestling fans knew it was all staged, that he would mess with the formula. So that in a match where the good guy had to win, he’d have the bad guy win instead. Or in a situation where everyone realized one of the good guys is about to betray another and join with the bad guys, he’d twist it around and have the betrayee be the betrayer. At first, everyone on the ‘Net was delighted that the conventions were being turned upside down, but then it dawned on everybody that it made no sense. Yes, you can see the good guy about to be betrayed by his best friend coming from a mile away, and you can sneer at how obvious it all is, but when the good guy instead betrays his best friend, it makes no storyline sense and forces you not to just suspend your disbelief, but beat it to death.
I am totally fine with knowing how the story ends before the first act is over, as long as the story is done well.
Breaking the fourth wall is one of the worst thing that happened to wrestling during the Attitude Era. And fans are still paying for it 15 years later.
I agree completely, but breaking the fourth wall can occasionally be entertaining. For example, last summer’s whole program with CM Punk.
Moderation is key, especially when mixed with logic. Also, I’m only replying because I’m glad to see other Alan readers that are wrestling fans.
I second last summer’s CM Punk storyline that built up to Money in the Bank. That was one of my favorite storylines on tv last year and one of the few that was almost as gripping as Breaking Bad s4.
The sad thing is that I wouldn’t be surprised if The Killing continues to get better ratings than AMC’s first two shows Breaking Bad and Mad Men. I too am interested to see if the online backlash actually results in a steep decline in ratings for the second season.
I don’t think the Killing got better rating than those two show. Maybe a slight edge overall, but I think MM and BB both had better demo numbers.
On the flipside though Alan, the depth and breadth of online theorizing and speculation as to where stories will go can also help insulate a fan from “the correct guess”. In other words, 30 years ago, if I guess correctly, only a few people get “spoiled”, but if I guess correctly today, I’m one of tens of thousands of people guessing in a digital room.
Even if I’m correct, there’s no guarente that my guess will be read or even noticed till after the fact… when I can directly link back to it, point out the timestamp to the internet, and be king of the digital room for five minutes before it moves on to the next show…
Rubicon was so much better. It’s a shame The Killing is what stayed.
Rubicon had bad ratings though. It’s no surprise AMC axed it when no one was watching it and keeping it on would just piss off advertisers. It’s ultimately more about viewership of a show than the quality of a show with networks.
Entertainment Weekly recently ran a reader theory about “Alcatraz” that explains what is going on. I think the theory is correct and knowing it has kept me watching the show! Although I would have been really surprised to see the answer onscreen… if they even revealed it this season, that is!
Excellent article Alan, and I appreciate your slight change from when the season ended, even if it is only a product of your job. After the finale I swore I would never watch another episode, but as time wore on I changed and will wait to see if the problems with the storytelling appear to have been addressed. Also, I just want to know who did the killing.
In an mostly unrelated note, could there be worse potential casting than Joel Kinnaman as the new Robocop? Picturing Robocop hanging out under a bridge in the rain with a twilight aged kid smoking a joint.
If I get nothing else from The Killing I at least discovered the actor Kinnaman and his ability to totally morph into a character, including physically. He is so good as Holder that people never think to distinguish the actor in his looks and personality from his meth addict character. If you ever watch Swedish ‘action star’ Kinnaman (Snabba Cash,Johan Falk, to name a few) you would see someone totally different. He’s done wide variety of work in Sweden, and never same look twice.
Alan/Dan, Any chance you guys are following the furor in the video game world over the end of Mass Effect 3 and how disgruntled fans want Bioware to make a new ending?
It seems like there are a number of parallels that could be drawn to the wired-in TV fan in 2012, especially fans of genre shows.
I know someone who said the ending of ME3 has ruined the entire trilogy of games for him, to the point he would not want to play them again. IN a way, this reminds me of the LOST finale, since I know people who were left with such a bad taste that they never want to watch the reruns again, even the great Locke or Ben episodes.
I like your writing a lot but thought you sounded like a big crybaby in your review of last season’s finale.
I was hoping to find out the killer last year as well, but it’s a good enough show to keep me tuning it. People reacted as if there’s never been a cliffhanger in the history of television before
I wonder how smart it was for AMC/Sud to state that the killer won’t be revealed until the season finale?
Obviously they wanted to make people aware that the killer actually *will* be revealed this upcoming season, but it gives the impression that the other 12 episodes will just be padded fluff.
Husband and I saw the ad for The Killing premier date and agreed we weren’t going to watch. We usually are very patient with shows, especially new ones, and will wait beyond all reason for characterizaiton/writing/plot to gain cohesiveness.
That said, we were both in agreement that The Killing just got worse as episodes unfolded. And we REALLY wanted to like it because we liked the actors and thought it an interesting premise. But there seemed to be an inability among the writers to create mystery and mood and confusion for an entire season without resorting to constant red herrings and creating characters who behaved in odd ways and motivations that weren’t really grounded in what we had learned about the characters over the course of the show.
I have no desire to watch and really, a year later, could not care less who the murderer was. But, am VERY curious as to what the ratings will be. I want to cheer for really poor numbers because Veena Sud was insufferable in her season post-mortem interview, but really like the actors and do not wish failure upon them.
Perhaps HITFIX could replace the much outdated Oscar’s pole question with a question about The Killing.
The Killing:
A. Watched Season 1, looking forward to season 2.
B. Watched Season 1, will give season 2 a couple of episodes to redeem itself
C. Watched Season 1, not going to watch Season 2.
D. Didn’t watch Season 1, might try Season 2.
E. Didn’t watch Season 1, no interest in Season 2.
A couple things I wanted to mention:
– I won’t get into specifics, but there have been multiple interviews where it’s explained (in a not necessarily spoilery way) what’s up on “Awake.”
– Would the mysteries and “surprises” that “Lost” took too long in getting to fit with the topic? Doing my best to phrase it in a non-spoilery way, I’m talking about stuff like the identities of the original Sawyer & Claire’s dad, etc. Or were those just made obvious within the show’s clue style and drawn out too long?
Certainly, both those dads were guessed long in advance. I remember interviewing Cuse once and in discussing one of the two in a non-paternal capacity, I said, “And he’s Claire’s father, right?” Cuse’s eyes bugged out of his head. It wasn’t until later that he and Lindelof accepted that the fans were going to figure out most of this stuff before they were ready to reveal it on the show.
I’m one of those people who obsessively avoid spoilers of any kind, be they trailers, previews, etc. I don’t want to know what’s going to happen because it ruins the experience for me. Even in his day and age, I’ve been quite successful in avoiding information I don’t want, to the point where I leave the movie theater when the trailers are playing. Yeah, I’m that obsessive about it. I don’t find it difficult at all to avoid on line spoilers, and my friends all know not to talk about a movie or television show that I haven’t seen but want to in front of me. They’ve been forewarned that I will (and have) leave the room or hang up the phone if a conversation seems to be crossing the line.
As for THE KILLING, I have NO interest in finding out who killed Rosie Larson. Had I know that would not have been revealed by the end of season one, I would have bailed around episode five or six.
Darn. Kinda disappointed Alan’s giving in and giving The Killing a second shot. After what they did, they don’t deserve another chance. This was a clear case of the heat of the moment giving birth to proper, righteous rage. Not an over-reaction. A proper fury that your readership vicariously took much pleasure in. I hope you don’t give in, don’t give ’em a second more of your time.
Good thing you weren’t there for Parks and Rec.
Does anyone out there know how far into Season 2 we’ll have to watch before we find out who the killer is? I vaguely remember someone posted that in the original Danish series, the killer was revealed in the middle of season 2, then they moved on to another case. Will this version follow the same structure, or will they string it out even longer?
If i recall correctly, the first season of the danish version was 20 episodes and we didn’t find out who the killer was until the last one.
I don’t know what they did to make people so angry with it, but the original series had a similar cliffhanger. They aired 10 episodes, then we had to wait quite a while for them to finish making the last 10.
A lot of people were frustrated with that here(Norway) too, but I think it was generally agreed it was worth the wait.
It’s certainly the best cop/crime show I’ve ever seen. The danish version that is.
So angry with the remake, is what I meant to write
It’s been announced that the killer will be revealed in the season finale.
If we have to “suffer” through another whole season before finding out who the killer is, you can definitely count me out. I will not be investing any more of my time in this show. I guarantee that this announcement will lead to lower ratings this season. It’s a shame because the 2 lead actors were quite good.
Alan, sorry to hijack a story, but have you read the story on Deadline about “Luck”? Seems a bit strange to go that far.
Alan throw up a post about HBO killing off LUCK. Now Milch is a three time loser with HBO. Deadwood, JFC, and now LUCK are all terminated early. Milch compares himself to David Simon and David Chase but maybe he can finally lose the ego after yet another failure.
You do realize they only canceled it because the horses kept dying, right? In fact, they already started production on season 2 before it was canceled.
And this is why I’m glad we have TV critics, so you can watch the premiere and I don’t have to.
I think you nailed the problems with season 1 very succinctly in this article.
Hi, Alan, excellent article, however I think it overlooks one major point about folks online being able to predict the solution to a mystery:
Online folks will predict EVERY POSSIBLE solution.
It’s like you are amazed by dreams that come true, but ignore the other 99% of dreams that don’t come true. Sure, someone predicted exactly how Brock was poisoned, but how many OTHER ways were predicted for how Brock was poisoned on BREAKING BAD?
If “Who Shot J.R.?” had occurred in the age of the internet, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, blogs, of course someone would predict Kristin, but there would be predictions and detailed explanations for every other possible candidate.
I think showrunners of mysteries who are going to listen to social media might want to check if a wide variety of answers are being subscribed to, or if not, the one solution is the right one to get an understanding of how well they are delivering on red herrings. Also they might want to check if fans are only focused on the solution or if other elements of a series is being focused on (e.g., characters, themes, morals, etc.).
Because there are so many “superviewers” today, that means there’s an equal amount of theories out there. Personally, when I’m watching a show, and something occurs that I had read previously as a commenter’s prediction, I just think “oh, that one person was right, huh.” Each episode of lost, or mad men, etc has a tidal wave of predictions and interpretations, which really takes away from the “ruining by spoiler” aspect.
That’s not to say I don’t understand how predictive posts could get annoying. Especially if you read a really detailed blog about a certain plot that turns out to be right & takes away some of the mystery and shock (like the breaking bad one you mentioned). As a fan, I’ve learned over time to stick to recaps/reviews and skip over comments that are too predictive (not for the spoiler aspect, but I enjoy analysis over what-ifs).
But I do read a lot of comments, so I do encounter my share of predictions, and the non-detailed ones all tend to blend together (only once they’re proven right do I slightly remember them, so it’s pretty non-spoilery)
Oh, man, can we squash this term “superviewer” before it catches on? It sounds like either the world’s least interesting comic book hero (“Suck it, Uatu, only *I* have the power of Superviewing!”) or one of those inane cop shows where the lead character is gifted with the ability to, like, notice stuff.
Good whodunnit mystery writers always know exactly who the culprit will be before they start because it informs the whole story. I knew “the Killing” wouldn’t work when they revealed they hadn’t decided on a killer yet after they filmed the first few episodes.
They might as well reveal In the final episode that the killer is …..oh…let’s just say Moe.
I wonder if it also drives piracy, especially in non-USA markets where there is a lag in screening shows but viewers are following US Twitter/FB/Blogs/Podcasts etc so can barely avoid being spoiled if they wait for local networks.
It certainly works that way in reverse, with people in the US who want to watch British TV shows as they air in the UK (Downtown Abbey, Dr Who, etc) rather than waiting months or even later that same day with Who.
Im still going to pass as Sunday will be just too busy, TV wise,with Mad Men and Game of Thrones coming back at the same time, and Sherlock back in May.
Your sentence, as is, can give someone the wrong impression that you have already viewed the season premiere and it’s better! You need to put the “if” in there!!
“Either the characterization deepens, or it doesn’t, you know?”
exactly.
When you start listening to the fans, you end up sitting next to them. Cancelled.
I remember last year the collective internet speculating about Life on Mars but nobody guessed the right answer :-) Not that it was a *great* answer but still….
I think the “superviewer” and online chatter has been a growing issue at least since Babylon 5, and it’s gotten worse and worse. It’s long been my belief that Lost suffered tremendously for it, because the show runners spent too much time adjusting to the boards. They altered their storyline too much trying to outthink people, eliminating every solution anybody had ever come up with. Hence, we get a glowing ball of light, because what moron would come up with that crap? (These particular showrunners will never admit this, of course). Similarly, the superviewer killed Heroes completely, inspiring the show runners to cling to the popular characters who filled the boards instead of continuing with their original plan.
This is all well and good, but let’s not forget that online reaction from fans helped Sawyer get one of the best, and meta, lines ever “Who the hell is Nikki?!” but also helped get Nikki & Paulo killed off on Lost (and rightly so).