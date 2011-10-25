The Morning Round-Up: ‘Hart of Dixie’ and ‘Pan Am’

Once again, in the interest of covering more shows that I don’t always have time or interest to write full-length reviews on, from time to time I’m going to do a morning round-up post like this featuring brief thoughts on multiple shows. In this case, we’re going to discuss a pair of freshman dramas with female leads – “Hart of Dixie” and “Pan Am” – coming up just as soon as I get my navel pierced…
In case you couldn’t tell from the way the show introduced Addie after she’d already appeared last week – or if you don’t follow Josh Schwartz’s Twitter feed – last night’s “Hart of Dixie” was shown out of order. As I’ve discussed, with new shows, networks try to frontload what they feel are the strongest episodes to get viewers into the habit of watching, and given the demographics of the CW in general and this show in particular, I can see why CW execs wanted an episode featuring what Fienberg dubbed “the ab-alanche” to get as early in the queue as possible. Sill doing that, leads to awkward continuity moments like this.
Overall, I think “Hart of Dixie” continues to do a lot of things well. First and foremost is that it knows how to exploit the extreme likability of Rachel Bilson, and also of Scott Porter and Cress Williams, but it’s done a good job of building Blubell as a distinct (if entirely cartoonish) community, setting up the underdog nature of Zoe’s attempts to fit in, etc. There’s been a lot of repetition in the structure; if anything, that this one didn’t have Tim Matheson – and therefore didn’t spend half the running time on Brick second-guessing Zoe before acknowledging her skills in the end – might have made it a good candidate to air in order and break up the formula a bit. But that’s to be expected from a new show.
What I think is keeping the show as a pleasant diversion as opposed to something genuinely good is the humor level. I think “Hart of Dixie” wants to be funny, and sometimes is (usually involving Lavon Hayes), but I don’t think it’s nearly as funny, as often, as it wants and needs to be. Most of the scenes with Lemon, for instance, are clearly designed for a laugh, and they’re not working at all. (Though Lemon is just as problematic when the show wants us to feel bad for her; the show needs her for the love pentagon with Zoe, George, Wade and Lavon, but I don’t think she’d be missed if she skipped town.) What made “Gilmore Girls” a show that was beloved by its small audience and ran for seven seasons was that, in addition to taking place in an awesomely fake town and featuring cute, likable characters, it also had incredibly clever dialogue and knew how to generate laughs by putting those characters together in the right combination. I’m still enjoying “Hart of Dixie,” but anytime the characters wander through a part of the Warner Bros. backlot that’s most overtly part of Stars Hollow, I can’t help but think of how much better it could be.
“Pan Am,” meanwhile, is continuing to figure itself out. If I was concerned at first that the espionage angle seemed unnecessarily piled onto the idea, it’s turned out to be one of the show’s most consistently engaging piece – though it’s helped by having Kelli Garner at the center of all those stories. Kate’s flirtation this week with the Goran Visnjic character was particularly strong, as it’s good to see her developing real skills in the game, while also dealing with how her spy missions can create conflict with the rest of the crew. The only downside with doing several spy-heavy episodes in a row is that Collette’s been marginalized of late, and I want the show to get Karine Vanasse back in the spotlight soon.
The last couple of episodes have also tried to beef up the presence of the two male regulars – without pulling a “Playboy Club” and making them into the leads – and I think they’ve gone one-for-two on that. I know I have residual affection for Michael Mosley from his stint as Drew on “Scrubs 2: Med School Boogaloo,” but Ted so far seems the more interesting member of the cockpit crew, with a compelling backstory (where Dean’s is tied to Bridget, a character who largely exists in the abstract) and a more engaging personality. They’ve done a good job of balancing Ted so that he can be abrasive without being a caricature, and appealing to Laura without turning into a pool of mush. Dean, on the other hand, I tend to forget whenever he’s not on screen and talking, and that was as much a problem in the original version of the pilot as it’s been since Mike Vogel took over the role.
The ratings continue to slide – the latest episode slipped to a 1.8 demo rating, which tends to be cancellation-level for ABC, FOX and CBS – but the show just added to its writing staff by hiring Steven Maeda (who’s worked on “Lost,” “Lie to Me” and “Miami Medical,” among other shows), which is the kind of move a new show usually makes when it’s expecting a full-season order and needs more hands on deck. So either Sony’s being extra optimistic, or ABC boss Paul Lee is showing surprising patience despite the alarming ratings trend. I hope it’s the latter, because I like what “Pan Am” is doing right now and want to see that continue.
What does everybody else think of where these two rookies stand at this point in the season?
I really like Hart of Dixie. Could it be better? Of course! But even if its quality (and ratings) stay where they are, I’ll happily tune in each week. I actually liked Lemon in last week’s episode (having seen last night’s yet).
Pan Am though, I am done with (and I’m sure ABC will be soon).
I’ve tried to enjoy Pan Am, but I just find the entire show really cheesy and cloying. And the spy storyline is ridiculous. I’m sure some stewardesses did work for the CIA, but my impression is they were mostly couriers. They treat the character on this show as if she’s a budding Sydney Bristow. Maybe if they’d established she was a CIA agent using a Pan Am job as a cover I’d find it more believable, but right now it’s just really silly and they’re focusing on it way too much for my taste. I’ve also find the flashback structure really annoying. And, frankly, none of these people seem interesting enough that I care that much about their backstories.
For me the show is enjoyable enough, and I have more interest in it than most other dramas airing on regular TV right now (Parenthood is the only other weekly drama I’m watching now–and Pan Am doesn’t come close to that, but since I’m never going to watch any CSI or Law show, its something). But I have rolled my eyes more than once, and it certainly is definitely very much pushing the “cheesy and cloying” envelope at times. I find that the flashbacks often feel like they are in the “cheesy and cloying” direction, though at other times they are some of the more interesting parts of the show–I was pleasantly surprised by Ted’s back-story last time, which did make me care about him more. I particularly liked the scene where Laura had to hold the antenna in just the right place so that Ted could see the rocket-launch. That felt well-set-up by the backstory and captured a bit of the time and what such advances meant to people who could hardly conceive of things we take so for granted today.
Certainly room for improvement, but enough here that I hope it gets some more time to keep figuring itself out.
Until they put Colette back front & center, I’m watching for the clothes.
I feel the exact same way. Colette is lovely and interesting in a way the other characters just aren’t.
I like Kelli Garner as Kate Cameron she makes the role really interesting. Her relationship with her sister and her tension with Maggie is starting to build in an interesting way.
Yes, the espionage angle on “Pan Am” is interesting, and the Kate character is interesting as well, but it really tests the bounds of my willing suspension of disbelief to have an intelligence agency ask a completely untrained operative to do the sort of things they’re asking Kate to do. Yes, ask stewardesses to eavesdrop on airline conversations, or even barroom talk on the land, but asking a stewardess to insinuate herself into an invitation-only milieu and get the fingerprints of a known enemy operative? Puh-LEEZE.
I’m enjoying “Hart of Dixie,” too, but they have got to figure out if Zoe is a hard-boiled New Yorker or a spastically clueless idiot, because you can’t have it both ways and they keep trying. Also: Lemon is a cartoon character, not a person, and they keep dancing around her devotion to the proud Southern heritage of her town (aka Confederate legacy) and her attractiveness to the African-American mayor. That’s just weird.
Yeah, I was also wondering about the race angle. Maybe that’s way she wouldn’t date the mayor in public?
*why
Go Pan Am!!! Is Wonderful!! And mike vogel too U.U
Alan, what do you think of the creative direction of Pan Am? I certainly thought that this week’s episode was signifcantly stronger than last week, and if this trend continues could we possibly see ratings start to rise and maybe that helps get a full order?
…positive trend apart from Christina Ricci. She has gone from bad to worse. I find myself actively wishing she weren’t on the show. I think she is far more problematic than the Dean character.
I am enjoying Hart of Dixie greatly, but only because I’ve decided it lives in an alternate reality nothing like our real, actual reality. It’s the only way to make sense of how half the town (and especially Lemon) lives in The Help, and the other half of the town lives in modern times. It really does need to be funnier, however, because I’m not sure it can get by on the charms of its actors forever.
I also love the contrast between the way Zoey dresses and Lemon dresses. The wardrobe peiople must have a lot of fun.
I really like Pan Am and have been more impressed each episode. I’m actually surprised at the ratings drop. (Can we blame baseball?) I also struggle with Ricci’s character. Whenever she’s on screen I tune out a bit. Sad to say. Collette is *such* an interesting character and Kate is more endearing each episode. I’m also glad the boys are getting more time. It looks like next week will call back heavily to this episode which I imagine might alienate viewers who’ve not been keeping up, but which seems like a great way to add some depth.
Alan, how could you bypass the only compelling aspect of this week’s Pan Am: SEX. In the sky. About time that came into play; weren’t the swinging 60’s when the Mile High Club was in vogue? About time these androids got their freaks on. Sorry, I find the spy angle ludicrous to the point of laughable, and the blunder she perpetrated in Berlin would have gotten her banished. Even the CIA isn’t this bumbling and amateurish.
And Laura: Cookies!! What corn field did she crawl out of???
But the green dress was swank….
I’m kinda getting bored with Pan am, I feel like they have a lot of potencial and places to go (pun intended) with these characters, but so far I’m not impressed. Also, I know the show is supposed to be glossy and fun, but they need to let the conflicts last more than one episode.
As for hart Of Dixie, I’m really liking it! Scott Porter is amazing, as usual, has great chemistry with Rachel Bilson, and the show has even made me care about Wade (I REALLY did not like him in the pilot) after just a few episodes. The only thing I’m having trouble with is to understand why George is with Lemon. She only has 2 modes, annoying or evil, and I don’t see why a guy like George would fall for that.
1) Did Steven Maeda work on Lie to Me before Shawn Ryan ran the show or after?
2) I watch Pan Am live and on Hulu the next day. So maybe there are other numbers to consider (hoping that other people are doing the same?)
3) I find it troubling that Ted would be anywhere near the center of this show or that Ted would be its most interesting character. I hope the writers do more with four main female characters on the show which I believe they have in establishing good character interaction and tension between Kate, Laura and Maggie. I hope the focus stays on them and their stories.
Also was that legendary comedian Dick Gregory as the guy in Harlem with Laura’s ring?
I find Pan Am to be a bit slow moving. I usually fall asleep while watching. Given the poor ratings I don’t think it’ll be around long term so I don’t feel like I’m missing anything
I stopped watching Hart of Dixie even though i wanted to love the show so much for Bilson, it’s just too silly for me. Pam Am is still a work in progress. i’ve enjoyed the spy espionage stuff too, but i know i’m in the minority. still, i’m watching it because is so beautifully made, glossy visual treat. other than that, it could be better.
This was the best episode after the pilot ep. This is still a gem in the rough but I love it and will keep watching the show.
talking about Pan Am
I really love Pan Am & hope that it can stage a surprise comeback. It’s a pity that it’s in the 10 Eastern/9 Centre time-slot, for it has an earlier family-appropriate feel to it. It evokes the 1960s adroitly, & I’m old enough to recall the era ! Here’s hoping that it’s kept. PS : Kate has this adorable, wonderful, endearing I Love Lucy red-head aspect to her which I love, & Everyone, & I do mean EVERYONE, loooves Collete ! Here’s hoping the Nielsen family ( any relation to the Manson family ? ) come back !
Pan Am is not a appointment-viewing for me, and usually dont watch it live, but do watch it the next day or the following. I hope it keeps going.
I am really enjoying Pan Am. I thought the pilot was just OK, but I am liking it more with each successive episode. Is it “stellar” drama? No, but its not garbage, either. I find it to fill a nice little niche in my TV viewing–light, fun TV I look forward to. Kind of like a chick flick, but not insulting they way 90% of chick flicks are. There is a difference between “believable” (which the show is not–not only the “spy” stuff, but flight crews flying to a different location every week?? Definitely not that grounded in reality) and insulting to one’s intelligence. I really like Colette, like Kate, even like Laura. Ted is great–Michael Mosley is doing such a great “bad boy.” I feel “ehh” about Dean and Maggie, but I am not annoyed when they are on screen or anything. Overall, a nicely done, very fun little piece of 1960’s-ish fantasy. And the clothes . . . fantastic. Hope the show finds its footing and a viewership.
Hart of Dixis is likable fluff which is good enough for me. And yes the Stars Hollow connection is making me stay as well
I think ABC will give Pan AM a 5 ep order just like Detroit 187 and Pan AM, the ratings are low now but it finally stopped bleeding for now. I think if only DH was a little stronger like it used it could have helped Pan Am a little
Okay, anybody else think it’s ridiculous how literally Lemon is a prototypical 50s housewife? She dresses and acts pretty much exactly like Betty Draper, except in a less angsty show. I mean, she had a problem with her husband upstaging her ladies’ auxiliary group, so she cooked him food and refused him sex to change his mind.