The Morning Round-Up: ‘Suburgatory’ & ‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23’

It’s morning round-up time, with quick reviews of last night’s “Suburgatory” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” coming up just as soon as my new uniform includes a chiffon wristlet…
I suppose it was inevitable that at some point in the life of “Suburgatory,” we’d get a story where Tessa turned into a materialistic Chatswin cartoon character. But even though Jane Levy did a convincing job becoming a mini-Dallas, that aspect of the show has never been one of my favorites, so I wasn’t wild about seeing our sane heroine get sucked into it, even if it’s going to be temporary. And the George/Eden/Noah/Jill quadrangle (or whatever you want to call it) feels too strained in its weirdness thus far. Most of what I enjoyed about “Hear No Evil” came from the Shay family, particularly Lisa’s jubilation at the idea that she might be adopted, but also stray gags like Ryan’s explanation for why he so desperately needed his fart joke book.
Last night’s “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” was the best of the ones ABC let critics see in advance, and probably better than last week’s show (which needed at least 20% more Kiernan Shipka). It did a good job of integrating James Van Der Beek into a roommate storyline (with a little help from Kevin Sorbo) and at building the June/Chloe relationship. That said, watching this episode made me wonder how many more twists and turns their friendship can take before Chloe is either very softened or June looks like an insane person for staying there. But this was a funny one, and for now, that’s all I need from “Don’t Trust the Belushi.”
What did everybody else think?
I really can’t stand Chloe’s character in “Apt. 23.” I think she’s the worst part of the show that isn’t really all funny when it’s not mocking JVDB. I was hoping for more from that show. And I miss Happy Endings. #wah
Correction: I meant June’s character, not Chloe…
JVDB definitely gets the best/juiciest lines, but I think I’m enjoying him the most in TBiA23. Ritter does a good job too, but JVDB is just the funniest character. I don’t mind June but, IMO, she’s not a very good straight man to Chloe’s “jerk” character.
It’s the 4th ep, why would you need anything else but to see a clever, funny, well written story that gave the principal actors a chance to shine. This one actually gave different shadings to both the leads for a moment. Honestly don’t get why you’re worrying about how twists and turns in their relationship will be in future eps etc. it’s the 4th ep and a damn good one. Sometimes it feels as if you sit there with a red pen waiting to find something wrong. It was far better than the 4th ep of 2 Broke Girls or New Girls. I know you liked it, I guess I just don’t get the caveat on worrying about how it might go in future. Most shows don’t produce solid eps this early in a run as they’re all still figuring themselves out. I think the fact this one did is victory enough and gives me hope that this creative team has a handle on their characters and how to write a funny show
I think this was a fair crtitical analysis, considering that’s the job here. I do agree with you in that this show (and even previous ones) I have found more interesting than the 1st few eps of New Girl, which I went into expecting to like far more than this. I also think the future of the show will go more toward hardening June than softening Chloe and the show will be better for it because there’s more comedy there
I liked the Guy Ritchie scenes with the Beek
Absolutely – those were hilarious! I loved the last scene: “I just adlibbed that line, and they made it the title of the movie!”
Easily the best scenes of the episode for me, but that’s also because I adore Guy Ritchie movies.
Those were pretty funny but reminded me too much of the “Don’t You Go Rounin’ Roun To Re Ro” from SNL last season.
Suburgatory – Please put the focus back on Tessa’s character. I will admit that I’m like the Heinz guy on Mad Men when I say that I want snarky/sweet Tessa in superficial Chatswin and dislike Tessa v. Chatswin storylines, but that’s the show’s job.
I will say for the hundredth time, that I love what Cheryl Hines does with the part. Allie Grant is also terrific.
Apt. 23 has some issues but I like the June/Chloe relationship so I’ll stick around.
Do you really see Dallas as a “materialistic Chatswin cartoon character”? I think She is one of the more complex and warmer characters on the show.
Like in this episode where she is clearly a little jealous of George and Eden, but is sensitive enough to know that she doesn’t have any business being, so she suppresses it under her smile.
I don’t think Alan was saying that, more that Tessa was inhabiting the ‘materialistic Chatswin cartoon character’ part of Dallas’s personality.
Yes, what Mike said. Dallas has become multi-faceted enough that the Real Housewives side of her isn’t too much to take.
I’m just glad that JVDB’s appearance on L&O:SVU was this week. It would have been WAY too creepy right after the Kiernan Shipka episode. Already too creepy.
I thought this was the funniest episode of Apartment 23 yet.
I thought it was really good. I think they’re managing a great balance between “Chloe the crazy asshole” and “Chloe actually has some kind of human side, even if it works weirdly.” June acting Chloe-ish was great fun and I’d love to see that continue. This is a tricky balance the show is trying to pull off, but by god, they make it work. Ditto the Van Der Beek. It’s just so well done.
Though I will say that Stephen’s phone call to Chloe really needed some kind of video cam so he could be in on her continued “who?” expressions as he described their sexual act.
Yup ! :)
I’m really enjoying Apt. 23 A LOT. In a perfect world, there would be some way that ABC could pair it with Happy Endings for one of the strongest hours of TV comedy out there (in contention with Veep/Girls, and Community/30 Rock).
I tried Bent and BFF (which sounded good from the title) but meh. I *like* Apt 23.
Woah, gotta disagree about Bent! I’d take that over Apt 23 any day.
I was okay (better than BFF) but I just didn’t get back to it. And I figured it was summer burnoff theater (in the spring). Was it?
Totally off topic but I wish you’d review Person of Interest, Alan. It’s so good!