The Morning Round-Up: ‘Up All Night,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Happy Endings’

With “Up All Night,” I know there’s a lot of pressure for a new show to put its best foot forward and do attention-getting episodes early, rather than saving them for a later date that might be more appropriate but that also might not exist if you don’t do well in the ratings. That said, episode 6 seems way, way too soon to play the “flashback to Amy’s birth” card. We’re still just getting to know Chris and Reagan as beleaguered parents – and both the opening title sequence and the dialogue has given us a pretty good idea of what they were like before Amy came along – so it seemed both redundant and abrupt to go there now. Plus, even more than the usual parenting issues the two deal with, childbirth is just so, so, so incredibly familiar as a sitcom device. This was actually a decent example of it – I enjoyed their horror at the birthing video (“It’s like hair coming out of hair!”), Reagan singing “Lightning Crashes,” Chris having his come-to-Amy moment – but on the whole I’ve seen this episode too often before, and I feel like the show has to this point managed to tell familiar stories without having them feel like the umpteenth variation on a theme. The strongest part of the episode, strangely, was Missy, in that she’s a character who had made almost no impression on me to this point. She seems a bit too much like Kenneth from “30 Rock” (repressed, happy but timid assistant who’s willing to be the other characters’ punching bag), but at least now I feel like I know who she is and where she fits in the workplace side of the show.
Speaking of early episodes, it sure felt like last night’s “Suburgatory” was intended to be the second or third episode, in that Tessa’s still acting like they just got there, there’s a lot of restatement of the premise and the conflicts from the pilot. The only thing that had me doubting that theory even for a second is that Tessa was eating lunch with Malik (whom she wouldn’t befriend until last week’s episode), but they don’t actually talk, and it could just be her sitting next to a fellow outcast. This happens sometimes, where networks show episodes out of order in order to frontload the strongest ones and get people hooked. The irony, of course, is that the weak ones often come as a result of another bit of network meddling in the whole “repeat the pilot 6 times” theory. But regardless of when it was originally intended to air, this was definitely the weakest episode so far, with very little Tessa/George interaction and too much sledgehammering of the ways in which the suburbs are strange and disturbing and not at all like city life.
Funny “Happy Endings” last night, particularly the Max/Brad subplot, which not only featured the show’s strongest comedy duo but brought in the deadpan awesomeness of Larry Wilmore as Brad’s sloppy boss. I remember that one of the reasons I initially didn’t like the show was that most of the characters were pretty awful people, both individually and to each other, and the show didn’t seem to recognize that. As it’s gone on, though, the show has embraced that, acknowledging early and often that they’re a tough room, both to each other and especially to outsiders, and I liked seeing the tables turn when Dave’s hot-but-unbearable new girlfriend went down the line crushing everybody’s spirit until Penny just begged her to stop before her.
I only got a few minutes into last night’s “Modern Family” (long enough to hear Gloria say “Pooberty,” which I doubt the rest of the episode would have topped) and won’t have time to finish it for a while due to other deadlines, but feel free to discuss that one too.
What did everybody else think?
It really seems they’re dialing up Claire’s bitch knob up to 11… she’s bordering on insufferable
I tell you, I really don’t get the slamming Claire gets on the comments sometimes. Could you imagine being married to Phil and not being driven crazy sometimes? To me, she is the audience’s voice of reason, even if she is a clearly competitive person. Think about it: it is easy to imagine her becoming a successful executive if she didn’t choose to stay home. There is some sacrifice involved in her choice and a lot of her impatience stems from that. Yet for this, she gets called a “bitch”?
I was in complete sympathy with her last night. She’s constantly in sweats running around for everybody else. (That fact that she should dial things down a bit is besides the point.) She wanted to go out and have fun for once. What wife and mother doesn’t? The really appalling self-involvement in the episode was Cam and Mitch learning the situation she had put herself in with the straight man and doing…NOTHING. (Clearly it was the intention of the show to point that out – which is why when they talk to their gay friend on the cell phone he begins with “how can you leave a sister like that?”. Of course he meant himself – underscoring the fact that they did leave their actual sister in this situation.
As far as I am concerned, Claire’s character is the necessary anchor in the real world that makes so much of the show work. (Which Emmy voters obviously agree with.) And I really surprised at the lack of sympathy that some people have toward her at times. I would be surprised if a lot of people didn’t feel the same. (Alan – hope you take this post as disagreeing while being “nice”. I’m sticking up for Claire. I disagree with other folk’s take here, but not slamming anyone. At least that’s not my intention.)
If we’re counting Emmy wins as validation, Tony Schalub is one of the greatest actors in the history of comedic television and Alex P Keaton is the funniest character ever.
I don’t necessarily mind Bowen’s performance, I just don’t think it necessarily fits in with the tone of the show. More and more I ask myself, based on characterization and how the writers portay her “how does she love phil? how do Mitchell and Jay put up with her? How did they put up with her in high school when flashes of her “slutty” persona”. I understand she’s the “grounded” one on the show, but it seems the writers don’t write her as exasperated and normal, they write her exasperated and “zany” in her own right. When they sacrifice the heart of her character to be Phil’s foil or turn her into, for what all intents and purposes was last night, a crazy drunk shrew of a woman, I find it annoying.
And on the subject of Emmys, did Julie Bowen have a good to great emmy episode? Possibly (I don’t recall the specifics of her episode), but the Emmys rewarding someone for a season’s worth of work based on 22 minutes, to me, is and always will be bordering on idiotic. Are MVPs in sports handed out for a week in July in baseball or 2 games in football? No, its based on the totality of the work. Which is why episodes that pander to Emmy voters win and actors/actresses who put up flawless seasons lose to opponents who might have eaked out a better half hour of television put produced drivel the rest of the season (see shows by Kelly, David E).
How can anyone defend Claire? As beautiful as she may be, she is an awful wife. I know Phil can be a doofus (especially in the first few episodes of the first season), but he is a good husband, father, and provider. It annoys me that over the last several years a wife talking to her husband like a complete idiot has become a comedy staple (actually the first example I can think of is the old sitcom “growing pains”). Would it be considered as amusing and socially acceptable if reversed? Specifically about Claire, do you honestly not remember any of the horrible ways she’s talked to or treated Phil? Just a couple of the MANY examples: When Claire suggests she doesn’t want Phil to go jogging with her he says, “you really don’t think I can keep up with you?”. She replies, “I’m not sure you can keep up with this conversation”. Remember when she was home sick and Phil was taking care of her? A younger very athletic and attractive man stops by to drop of something she left at the gym (turns out they regularly work out together). Phil introduces himself as her husband, to which the man replies, “oh, Claire never said she was married”. I could write pages about the ways Claire has demeaned and berated Phil, often in front of the children. I guess my point is that if you have no respect for someone you shouldn’t marry them. No one, man or woman, deserves to be treated that way by their spouse on a regular basis.
Happy Endings can never seem to piece together one whole 22-minute period of strong writing. In every episode, there’s something very well done and something cringe-worthy. I wish they would just go fully one way or the other so I can figure out if I want to keep watching it consistently.
I’m worried about Suburgatory because I didn’t like last week’s episode much earlier. The question I come back to is what does this show want to be? A traditional family comedy? Suburban satire? Teen angst as comedy? Father-daughter relationship that’s codependent? All of these are good avenues (although the last might be too risky for network), but you need to “own” one. Trying to be all things to all people isn’t going to work
Gotta agree with you on Suburgatory. I felt it was the weakest ep so far….although I still laughed. It’s still my favorite new Network show BY FAR though!
Too bad you didn’t finish Modern Family last night, as I think it’s one of the show’s stronger outings in the last two seasons. It takes an act or so to get warmed up, though. Will be curious to at least hear your thoughts on it on the Twitters.
And I totally agree re: Happy Endings. The show is starting to really fall into a great rhythm, and it seems to be turning Elisha Cuthbert’s ignore-ability into a hilarious running gag. And is it just me, or is Max one of TV’s only gay characters where being gay is the least characteristic thing about him? I even sometimes forget until hilarious things like the “misread” moment.
Agreed, I guess you could say the same thing about Mitchell on Modern Family, but Max is a far better character overall than Mitchell IMO. As Alan has lamented before, you certainly cannot make this claim regarding Cam, as they really ramped up his stereotypical gay characteristics in Season 2 (although they have backed off a little in Season 3, for the better IMO).
It’s totally wonderful to have a gay character be a slob and a loser and kinda pathetic and TV-chubby (real-world normal). I think Pally does a great job of making him charismatic and fun instead of obnoxious. I was on board with Happy Endings in its 2nd episode, when Max brought Derek to Penny’s stereotypical gay friend, showing how obnoxious those stereotypes actually are in real-life. I thought it was a fairly breathtaking thing to see on TV.
It’s fun to contrast Max with Cam & Mitchell on Modern Family, as well as that show’s entire attitude/representation. They get so smug about being progressive, and yet their view of gay men is so boxed-in and rote, shown for the umpteenth time last night when Claire wanted a frivolous fabulous night with The Gays, because that’s all gay men are ever really good for, right?
Get a room…a Board Room…YES!
It did not get better than Pooberty.
Really? I enjoyed watching Claire’s lie unravel when she went to deliver whatever she took to Luke.
Thanks to a power outage, I wasn’t able to record the Suburgatory pilot. However, I have recorded the subsequent episodes. Should I wait for the pilot to reair or just spoil the pilot for myself and watch the other episodes?
Just watch the other episodes. City kid and her city dad move to the suburbs. Done. There are some good jokes in the pilot, but you won’t be lost.
Thanks, Alan. I’m perplexed as to why Suburgatory isn’t available online or OnDrmand
It’s a Warner Bros-produced show, and they’re much more reluctant to make their stuff available in non-traditional formats. (See also Big Bang Theory, which isn’t online anywhere.)
Aren’t they losing potential viewers by now making it available in other formats? I missed the pilot (or second episode, I can’t remember) and would have quit watching had I not been able to catch a repeat on a Friday night on DVR, although I guess this is their intention. It seems to me that what I experienced with watching Pan Am made more sense. It was on On-Demand, but the fast forward function was disabled so I couldn’t avoid the commercials. However, even though they are both ABC shows that may be comparing apples to oranges, since Pan Am is from Sony not WB.
Again, it’s not the network’s choice, but the studio’s. That said, it seems to be working like gangbusters for Big Bang, a show whose audience would likely watch it online in large numbers (and therefore watch much less on TV) were it available.
Uh bbt is online at CBS.com so yeah…don’t listen to Alan lol
Big Bang Theory used to not be online at all but they finally threw it on CBS.com this season. Those Warner folks will give in eventually!
I won't argue on that end, but I would point out that the SVM-O-M has been posting here since before the AV Club made registration mandatory. We've always been this lecherous over here, it just takes Sofia Vergara to bring it out in us.

Also, I will argue a little bit: she's clearly cast as much for her looks as her talent, since the joke from the pilot was that she was a hot Latina trophy wife, far too young for Ed O'Neill. If that's the premise the show's going with, I don't think we should feel bad embracing it.
Is that sarcasm, Tausif?
No it is sincere. I am not opposed to appreciating hotness but this particularly crude.
I won’t argue on that end, but I would point out that the SVM-O-M has been posting here since before the AV Club made registration mandatory. We’ve always been this lecherous over here, it just takes Sofia Vergara to bring it out in us.
Also, I will argue a little bit: she’s clearly cast as much for her looks as her talent, since the joke from the pilot was that she was a hot Latina trophy wife, far too young for Ed O’Neill. If that’s the premise the show’s going with, I don’t think we should feel bad embracing it. (Insert your own joke about embracing Sofia Vergara here).
I was pretty worried for Christina Applegate when her Dr. showed up. Because I know he is a rapist. (MAD MEN SPOILER).
At least he didn’t perform thoracic surgery on her, cuz then she’d be dead. (ANOTHER MAD MEN SPOILER)
Oh, Dr. Greg, you raping rapscallion!
THAT’S where I know that guy from! Thanks!
Thanks. I knew he was a professionally handsome actor type, but couldn’t place where I knew him from.
Ah, THATS it. I knew I knew him from somewhere and then midway through decided it was Elliot’s boyfriend (Keith) from scrubs. Not so much! Thanks LJA.
Oops–Thanks Biff865 too (I can read the order of these posts, I swear!)
I say Happy Endings deserves it’s own review; it easily stands out from the rest of these middling shows and is arguably the funniest show on tv. Now what they lack in story they make up for in their barrage of jokes, which no other show can match right now and this includes Parks and Rec and Community.
It is definitely the most joke-heavy show I’ve seen on Network TV. At this point, my least favorite is now Dave. He’s not all that funny, and that really stands out now that the other five have kind of their place (even the Alex character – who I think is a lot better now than what it was in S1). Overall, I don’t see Alan reviewing it because there isn’t that much to say, but it certainly is a top show in terms of just how funny it is. I’m sad that it is a 13 episode season again.
Happy Endings is definitely a stand out show, but reviews for it at this point would just be a list of what was funny. There really hasn’t been strong character work or continuity so far.
I really want to like Suburgatory, but I find my mind wandering during the show and just don’t find it all that funny. Last night’s episode was definitely the weakest so far and according to The Futon Critic it was in fact the 4th episode and not the second one just aired out of order. Not a good sign at all.
I liked the pilot of Suburgatory, but now I’m starting to roll my eyes every time they act like living in the suburbs is some kind of prison sentence. The suburbs just ain’t that bad, people.
I love Modern Family when Longinus is on and Cam or Mitchell names some of their gay friends (McMichael was a LOL for me).
Alan, I’m a little surprised you’re still watching Up All Night. I feel like no one on the show feels like a real person, and most of the humor is incredibly forced. Also, Maya Rudolph’s character seems like a bad person. I gave up after four episodes still waiting for a good laugh.
Suburgatory, however, has won me over. I didn’t see last night’s episode yet, but I’ve laughed at the first three episodes more than any new show since Community. And I realize that it also feels cartoony, but it’s so stylized that it pulls it off better for me.
Wow, I’m exactly the opposite
I only watched about half of Up All Night, but it drove home one of the bigger problems I have with the show: I don’t believe a lawyer and a TV producer wouldn’t hire a nanny. I’d like the show a lot better if they had more normal, relateable occupations. And I still don’t find the Maya Rudolph character funny at all.
One of the things I like about the show though is that Arnett plays the character as genuinely wanting to be a stay at home Dad. While I fully agree with Alan that last night’s ep felt way too early for a full flashback episode, we did get a bit of insight into how that evolution happened for that character, if not in a particularly innovative or complex way. I like the couple enough, and relate to the humor and that usually they don’t go for the total cliche (or do it in a “well-executed” way) enough that I find it an enjoyable 30 minutes of tv, if far from the powerhouse of something like P&R.
the car subplot with Mitchel/Cam was eerily similar to one from Entourage (involving ari/mrs. ari) right down to the upset wife of the stranger whose car they were given…
Good call, I was wondering why I was having such strong deja vu during that scene.
I like happy endings. Interesting question that i feel i can go either way on. On one hand i enjoy it as a show of good actors doing funny stuff each week, at same time wondering if they need to start developing storylines or characters more so that you start to care about characters more. Tough one because i would hate for lame stories to develop that would ruin the good comedy vibe they have going
I think you are right about elisha cuthbert…she is starting to find her comedic “thing”… Which starting from her little hoola hoop dance at the beginning of the season shows she’s funny as these little accent moments or doing these quick funny things in the background that the characters kinf of dont notice.
Yeah…I jumped onto the MF bandwagon at the start of Season 2, and last night’s show was the first one where all of the stories were disappointments (the one last year when Matt Dillon and Shelly Long embarrassed themselves was close, but at least Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet provided some laughs and Ed O’Neill some heart in his candid but kind talk with Long). I can see the story angle they were going after with Claire and Phil–that as much as loved having a little freedom, they really function best (or only) together and are problematic apart to say the least–but the beats in each plot were too obvious, and they didn’t utilize the familiar-but-amusing idea of Gilles Marini’s character turning out to be straight. The Manny story was bad, and it sort of feels like a surprising negative consequence of the writers figuring out to write for Luke is that they’re losing focus/interest on Manny. And, while the “you’ve met my wife” line was a hilarious capper to Cam and Mitchell’s story, the rest of it was frankly more boring than them. It’s a terrific show even with a subpar episode, but I hope they return to form this year just like they did later in S2.
Suburgatory…i think part of it for me is that the whole suburbia thing has been so played out. But i do like the actors and performances. Not sure how to fix this show
If only ABC could combine the cast of Suburgatory with the writing of Happy Ending…there might be a damn good show there.
Modern Family is Modern Family. The stories are always mere excuses for funny one-liners from a talented cast. Enjoyed the Phil/Haley subplot the most. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Modern Family’s need to cram in 3+ different stories in every episode is both unnecessary and hurting the comedy elements of the series.
And The Middle is still surprisingly enjoyable filler. It can be preachy, it can be over-the-top, but it’s still charming enough to be worth a weekly watch.
Alan – I didn’t give Happy Endings a watch due to you and Dan not liking it when it came out back in the spring (I almost always have the same opinions on shows as you guys do).
Well yesterday after another lackluster Modern Family, i kept the TV on and watched Happy Endings and was VERY pleasantly surprised. This show reminds me of Cougar Town – just great hilarious characters. Why is this show so ignored!? I’m shocked you and Dan don’t like it more – I need to watch season 1 to see if I would have liked it.
Cougar Town and happy Endings >>>>>>>>>>>> Modern Family
when is America going to realize MF sucks? Its basically Step By Step for the modern age. Or insert random family sitcom here. None of the stories are unique or new. BORING!
I’ve grown to like it quite a bit, for reasons I explained here: [www.hitfix.com]
There’s a reason I’m attempting to cover it this way, as opposed to ignoring it.
UMMMM – how is Happy endings NOT getting more love?
Alan – you realize people depend on you to tell us what shows to watch right? We can’t watch all this garbage and you sift through the mud and show us the gold. this show is GOLD, Jerry, GOLD!!!!
this show is the best thing on ABC by far right now, and as far as consistently funny, has actually ben funnier than community this season. and community is my favorite comedy on all of TV (well, tied with Louie).
step up your game Alan. TREAT YO SELF
Up All Night – I still think this show should be better than it is given the premise and the cast. Overall, I don’t care for it much.
Has there ever been a movie or sitcom in which the doctor they expect to deliver a baby actually delivers it? I was rolling my eyes at the “You’re not my doctor!” moment. Time to retire this gag.
Suburgatory needs to up the Dalia quotient. She’s the funniest character on the show.
Happy Endings has developed nicely. I think there is a good show there if they can get the consistency going.