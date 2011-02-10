‘The Office’ – ‘PDA’: Too close for comfort

A review of tonight’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I list all the kinds of honking…
There have been episodes of “The Office” this season that I’ve liked with reservations or caveats. Not so with “PDA,” a screamingly funny episode that still managed to have plenty of heart, and that reminded me of both vintage “Office” and why I’m going to miss Steve Carell so much when he goes.
The Andy/Erin subplot suffered just a bit from me not being nearly as invested in that relationship as the producers want me to be (it’s hard to do Jim & Pam redux stories with a character as simple-minded and cartoonish as Erin – and I say that as someone who usually likes Erin), but everything else was clicking perfectly: the cold open with Darryl shedding a tear for his dead grandmother, drunk Jim and Pam, Kevin doing his monkey face (and then carrying the impression through to its logical, feces-hurling ending) and, of course, every single ridiculous, disgusting, hilarious moment involving Michael and Holly’s inappropriate public touching.
This was Steve Carell, Amy Ryan and the creative team (including a script by Robert Padnick, and Greg Daniels directing his first episode since last season’s “Murder”) taking Michael and Holly to their logical, horrifying, funny and yet completely logical endpoint. Everytime I thought I couldn’t be more creeped out and yet amused, they kept giving me something new to cringe and laugh at, whether it was them stroking hands while meeting with Oscar or Michael sitting on Holly’s lap during the meeting designed to get them to stop making everyone else want to barf. Michael and Holly are so in tune with each other, and Michael is so often oblivious to how his behavior will be received by others, that I 100% bought that they would both do this and not recognize how people were responding until pretty deep into a meeting(*) that had them as its only subject.
(*) And what a meeting! This show’s had some classics over the years – Michael kissing Oscar, Michael claiming his burnt foot as a disability, Dwight hijacking the CPR course – and that was definitely up there. Drunk Jim & Pam added a whole different flavor of heckling to it, and any time you ask Kevin and/or Creed to discuss sex, you know you’re going to get gold, and Dwight’s list of all the people who have had sex in the office and where was a nice touch, and an acceptable level of reality for Mr. Schrute. The only disappointment was that Meredith didn’t get much to do – even if it was just her shrugging the whole thing off as acceptable, even tame, behavior.
Yet as much as I enjoyed all the squirmy PDAs, the episode’s high point came after that meeting, when Michael finally came out and declared his “love love” for Holly, and she warily returned the sentiment. A great moment for those characters, and yet also a funny one because of how Michael insisted on doing nothing more than a handshake to prove a point to his killjoy co-workers. Petulant Michael Scott is often one of my least favorite flavors of that character, but like so many things about Michael, it becomes so much more acceptable and funny when Holly’s involved – when he has a partner who’s so much like him and who understands him, so he’s not just hurling his personality out into a world that neither likes nor understands it.
Add in a host of callbacks – to Michael’s screenwriting ambitions (“Saving the world has never been this hard”), to the sleep nook in the warehouse, even to the existence of the camera crew as a practical entity in this world – and you have an episode that had me consistently smiling on those few occasions when I wasn’t doubled over in laughter.
Bravo, “The Office.”
What did everybody else think?
It was the funniest episode in years, really took me back. Any idea who wrote as well as directed this one Alan Sepinwall?
Oh Greg Daniels ok, I heard Frank Zombo wrote this one but that’s just a rumor going around Friendster here in Bosnia
The cold opening was hysterical.. ”you deserved it” as Daryl looks at pam with a ”really” type of expression was stellar. I agree with what you said regardin Michael and Holly’s plot. The Jim and Pam subplot? on the other hand felt flat. They really have no clue what to do with these 2 characters anymore, not to say that I blame them, the high points were their will they or won’t story storyline. Flashforward a couple of seasons and they’re married, have a kid etc.. What else can they do really?
You are so wrong. Jim and Pam were great in this. The trouble is the writers have been too sporatic in allowing those two to shine.
I think Pam and Jim can be funny, but this was not funny to me either. Why were they drunk for so long? I laughed at Jim climbing in the box, but that was about it.
I’m with Karen, this is the most I’ve enjoyed Jim and Pam in a long while.
Jim and Pam were lame, behaving like amateurs who just turned 21 and had never had a drink before. Didn’t buy it whatsoever from these 2.
They weren’t amateurs, but rather:
1)They’re older, so their tolerance is lower
2)They parents, and therefore don’t have as many opportunities for social drinking as they used to, so their tolerance is even lower
3)They’re parents of an infant who’s a problem sleeper.
It happens to the best of us, believe me.
I really enjoyed Jim and Pam last night. Getting Pam drunk is always funny to me (especially in The Dundies episode from Season 2).
The cold opening was the only thing I didn’t like, as it seemed completely implausible. There’s a logical way to get to “office thinks sympathy card is a birthday card” but not the way they did. Card wasn’t sealed, Pam knew, she warns Daryl, but never decides to correct the other people in the office? I know you have to suspend belief for a lot of comedy, but this just felt extra-insane. Pam should have handed a sealed card and been equally horrified at the reveal.
I think to and flavor to the Jim and Pam story maybe they should have Jim in blackface next season and have everyone act like they don’t notice to frustrate Jim but Dwight cracks like 8 episodes in and calls Jim out and the Office bursts into laughter then cut to Creed pooping into his coffee mug on his desk unaware of why everyone is laughing haha I’d watch that!
What the what?
I about died when Michael said, “I LOVE working for Dunder Mifflin, a division of Taliban Industries.” OMG!!! It took us 45 minutes to watch this b/c we had to keep rewinding parts we missed (cuz I was laughing’…hard).
Also loved Holly sneaking in a “That’s what she said.”…gold. Loved it!
More of this please!
Is it me or are they making Erin dumber each episode?
I view her as sort of a young version of Creed, not so much dumb as just really strange and out of it.
It is not you. These past few episodes have clearly been set up to make the audience dislike Gabe and root for Andy and Erin to reunite, but they’ve made Erin so aggressively dumb to accomplish it. Now, the only thing I don’t like about Gabe is that he would date Erin in the first place. Too harsh?
I don’t think it’s too harsh. I think it is a little weird to date someone so much dumber than you. Erin’s an adult, but she seems like a child. Since she and Gabe have nothing in common, it appears like Gabe can’t handle a woman on an even playing field with him. At least she and Andy like a lot of the same things and get a kick out of each other.
That said, Erin seems more and less dumb episode by episode. I was actually shocked by how dumb Holly seemed in this episode. She was surprised by Michael saying I love you? Really? I laughed a lot during this half hour, but I feel like I have no idea who she is.
Favorite line was Kevin talking about how he had sex in the office. With who? She goes to another school :)
Also acceptable, she’s from Canada…
Agreed that Michael and Holly’s behaviour was dialed into just the right level of uncomfortable hilarity. Dwight returning to his role as Michael’s confidante (replacing Erin) was also a welcome change from some of his over-the-top story lines. Andy was also charming in how he kept trying to bow out gracefully, to be the good guy.
Good episode, not great, but there were some golden moments from Kevin and Darryl. What was with Ryan wearing no glasses in this episode?
As an avid Office lover, I sincerely believe this was the best episode that’s ever been released. Niagara will always be way up there, but this one topped it. Michael and Holly are disgustingly adorable and it made me all sorts of happy/ relieved/ grossed out to see them together tonight.
And could Jim and Pam be any more awesome sloshed? I think not.
I missed Jim and Pam being drunk.
How did that happen?
I’m not sure if you’re asking how they got drunk or how you could have missed such a thing. They got drunk on the bottomless champagne bottle at their Valentine’s lunch spot (presumably walking distance, since they were shown walking into the parking lot through thhe gate ).
They were getting out of a cab, not walking.
I wonder why a camera didn’t follow them to lunch? They get followed everywhere else!
Still one of the funniest shows on. Is there another show out there that provides as many true belly-laughs as The Office? I heard the NBC suits are courting Will Arnett as Michael’s replacement.
Did anyone notice how Ricky Gervais asked if there were any job openings at Dunder-Miflin in the Michael Scott/David Brent cold open? Would he ever bring David Brent to the U.S Office full time?
I hope that was more of an in-joke than foreshadowing.
So Michael is going to move to Nashua, that’s how he’ll leave the show…
I have been down on this series for about a year. This has been one of the best in a very very long time.
Yup, this was a very solid episode. I’ve been a bit more upbeat on this season than most, mostly because, with some exceptions, I really didn’t care for last season (so this season, sans the christening episode, is much better in my eyes), but this was very fun.
Wow, my finger must be off the pulse of pop culture. I thought Michael and Holly were nauseatingly awful, and I was expecting everyone else to think that. Guess I’m in the minority, but I didn’t like this episode at all. Happy everyone else did though. :)
Yeah dude, I actually totally agree. I didn’t like it at all.
Turd in the punch bowl, methinks. The both of you.
I’m with CH. To me this ep was very much oversold by Alan on twitter and not that funny. Didn’t see any noticeable uptick from the rest of this season.
I’m glad I’m not the only one. I was almost ready to turn the show off in the middle. Michael and Holly were so annoying. And this is coming from someone who has liked several of the past episodes.
Fantastic episode. Loved it. My only complaint is that they are STILL dragging out the sexual tension between Andy and Erin. Enough already.
I keep hoping they’ll realize no one cares about Andy and Erin.
I’m apathetic to the couple, but I do like that they show us that the office much rather Erin go out with Andy than Gabe.
But yeah, love the episode. It’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed the show not only because I’m attached to the characters, so, good for the show.
Also, Holly’s smile at the end makes me want her to be happy forever.
I liked this episode less than most here, and I’ve been liking this past season more than Alan and most of the commenters. I think I haven’t gotten over how different Holly was when she came back from how she was in her first arc, and how different she is now from her recent reappearance.
I think Erin is a great character when she’s Michael’s sidekick, even better when she’s his defender, but the scene with her and Ed Helms just dragged.
And it was way out of character for Angela to announce her disgust for the PDAs by prefacing it with “I love Michael and Holly…. No one is happier than I am…” I like the Angela who makes her judgements with a look on her face like she’s smelling sour milk.
I’m very much with you regarding Holly and Angela (I didn’t mind the Erin/Andy stuff). I thought this episode was snappier and better written than most recent episodes, but it was dragged down by the fact that Holly seemed so out of character.
Funniest episode since the first half of “Niagara”, and easily the most consistent since then. They were running the risk of making Erin be a little TOO dim, but that’s a minor nitpick.
I loved the last “interview” (or whatever it’s called) scene with Michael and Holly, where she does the squeaky bed noise. It looks like she just pulled that out because she appeared to break character the way she broke into laughter, then Steve Carrell did, too. Really cute, genuine moment.
Great episode…my favorite part was Kevin, from the monkey image to the “Because they make me horny,” to the part where he goes “In your face Oscar!”…it had me on the floor. Great night of comedy with this and Parks and Rec at their absolute best.
I guess I’m the only one disappointed by this ep. Holly has always been a little silly with Michael, but not in such a way that she’d completely ignore those around her. She’s always been a pretty by-the-book HR rep. Maybe not so much as Toby, but having Michael sit in her lap and the over the top touching? Seemed way out of character for her.
Theyre in love, dork,,just sit back and enjoy it, esp Michael, cause hes only on for a few more eps, and when hes gone,,you’ll miss him!
Not only did I not like it, I thought it was one of the worst episodes ever. The PDAs (PDsA?) were completely ridiculous. I don’t care how crazy they are about each other, that was 15-year old behavior. And Michael is at least 18, maturity-wise. And Holly is an HR rep, so she would have know better.
Their behavior was way too absurd to even chuckle at, even for Michael and The Office in general.
If the idea of the writers is to make Michael and Holly so unlikeable that they will not be missed next season, then they have done a great job.
Think about it, they had to have someone imitate a monkey throwing feces in order to generate their biggest laughs. That is how far the show has fallen.
Great episode, and Creed probably has the highest line-to-laugh ratio of any TV character in history
Funny episode! Between the trifecta this week (Office, Parks and Rec, Community) this one was the funniest!
-LOVED Stanleys face after Andy accidentally did his Sudoku.
-Laughed so loud when Kevin said he enjoys watching PDA cause it makes him horny!
-Loved Michael and Holly playing with each others hand in front of Oscar.
-Erin and Andy whispering in front of Daryl was funny
-LOVED drunk Jim and Pam. Pam’s sexual curiosity was very welcome.
-Kevin bashing Oscar as Michael and Holly kiss even tho Oscar suggested it… kept me laughing.
The Erin thing could be more enjoyable if they tapped into the deeper side of Erin which she has displayed in the past but we havent seen that side in so long. And Holly and Michael falling in love worked for the most part but I felt awkward about it at first. The handshaking was a cute way to make the scene stand out.
Man, that Gabe creeps me out. His “sexual toching” line was hilarious (as was his claim to have experimented with ecstasy or whatever), but he makes me squirm for some reason. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that actor in anything else he’s done, so I don’t know if it’s just how he is or if he’s intentionally coming off that way. Seeing him with the NBC logo in the corner of the screen kind of makes me think he wouldn’t look too out of place sitting across the table from Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson.
Funny how both the Office and HIMYM both played the “EEE RRRR EEE RRR” noise when talking about sex, and was funny both times
It was hilarious easily a top 5 episode of all the seasons I really can’t think of them right now, they nailed everything even Gabe’s creepiness. Why is Kelly such a knucklehead? Seriously overall very funny. Kevin cracks me up (“I like to watch because it makes me horny”).
I just… didn’t like it.
I loved Michael and Holly 1.0, and am happy that the characters are back together, but I didn’t buy that even Michael (much less Holly) would be *that* over the top with the PDAs. I get it – they’ve found True Love, but this ain’t junior high, and they may be social misfits, but they’re not 15.
I just think the ep suffered from too little realism. Get as insane as you want, but make the baseline realistic. This is why Dwight and Creed could be so funny – because Jim, Pam, Stanley, etc were there as a baseline.
This is the same basic problem I have with Erin (whom I also like). No one’s *that* naive at 20-something…
PDAs aside, the M/H declaration of love was sweet, and it’ll be nice to see them ride off into the sunset together, although the denouement is looking a bit obvious.
As for Drunk PB&J… yikes. Folks actually *liked* them? I’d rather watch Dwight and Angela rut in the warehouse.
Kevin: As has Kevin.
Angela: With who?
Kevin: She goes to another school.
LOL. Best meeting ever!