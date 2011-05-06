‘The Office’ – ‘The Inner Circle’: The rise and fall of Deangelo Vickers

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I summarize the plot of my series of young adult novels…
Oy.
I really want to give “The Office” a mulligan for this one. The sense I get is that Will Ferrell was more or less forced on the show, and you could see the last couple of episodes struggling to keep Deangelo out of the way so we could focus on Michael’s farewell. So if you just want to pretend that this episode doesn’t count, and that the post-Carell era begins for real next week – and that it’s not fair to begin the instant “Toldja so!”s about how the show should have ended when Carell left, not until we see at least an episode or two not driven by stunt-casting – then I won’t blame you.
But this? This was not good.
Deangelo gets his fourth personality in four episodes, perhaps with shades of earlier ones (particularly his first appearance), but still suggesting that at no point was there any kind of plan for this guy beyond, “Hey, it’s Will Ferrell; he’ll make it funny.” Two weeks ago, Deangelo suffered from crippling stage fright in circumstances where he wasn’t making a formal work presentation; here, he can’t wait to mime an elaborate juggling routine – that just went on and on and on and on – for the entire staff. Last week, he seemed grossly incompetent, unqualified and borderline crazy, and even Jim could tell something was wrong; yet here Jim was defending Deangelo’s sexist, elitist, obnoxious inner circle gatherings to Pam by insisting Deangelo is really good at his job.
Even within the context of “The Inner Circle,” I never felt like the writing was committing to a point of view on the character. Had it been the story of the staff trying to deal with an utter lunatic being given the captain’s wheel, that might have worked. And it might have worked if Deangelo had seemed relatively normal throughout his tenure, slowly revealing little cracks in his persona that only Pam noticed and the others refused to believe until it was too late. This was neither fish nor fowl, and pretty much all of it(*) was uncomfortable to watch. And the resolution to the whole thing was, like the end of the Todd Packer episode, a case of the punishment not coming close to fitting the crime; Deangelo was a sexist and a bully, but sending him off by apparently giving him brain damage was cringe-worthy, not funny.
(*) A couple of small exceptions: I liked Dwight, having rediscovered his loyalty to Michael, and still resenting that he didn’t get the job, adamantly refusing to suck up to Deangelo. And much as I hated most of the inner circle stuff, Kevin’s glee at finally being one of the cool kids was amusingly-played by Brian Baumgartner.
And like I said last week, the fact that the writers so clearly had no idea what to do with Ferrell doesn’t fill me with confidence for whatever guest stars turn up in the final episodes – nor do I feel especially great right now about the idea of an outside character coming in as the permanent new regional manager. The show may not have wanted Ferrell, but at some point they should have figured out something good to do with him. If the new boss gets hired in the same way – pick an actor, worry about a character later – this will be another, longer-term mess. If, on the other hand, the writers come up with a character first, then find an actor to fit the part (tweaking the role a bit as needed to fit their choice), then we’ll see. But a repeat of the Deangelo experience will just prove everyone right who didn’t want to see the show continue without Michael.
Some other thoughts:
• Kind of funny to see how quickly the show was able to throw together a new main title sequence – and one that’ll have to be changed again next week to remove Deangelo – given how long it took “House” to ditch its opening credits featuring Jennifer Morrison so prominently. In terms of credit order, they just bumped everybody up one spot this week; if the show comes back next year and a veteran character other than Dwight is the boss, I wonder if that actor will get first billing, or they’ll keep it this way based on seniority.
• I really disliked the Kelly/Ryan subplot. The current iteration of Ryan is such an ass that he can be funny in small doses, but anything beyond that becomes unpleasant. Had the goal of that story been for Kelly to finally wash her hands of him once and for all, that might have worked, but we came right up to the edge of that and then the story just… stopped.
What did everybody else think?
Hmmm. I actually thought it was pretty funny. I can take or leave Will Ferrell, but this was the first episode of his that worked for me. And I enjoyed the Ryan/Kelly subplot, especially considering that those characters have been MIA for a couple of years.
Agreed. I laughed at the show as much as I did with Carrell, didn’t really miss Michael because I love the other characters as much if not more than I did him, and thought it was a fairly typical episode. And the fact that Deangelo’s character is all over the place was explained when he said he has been trying to keep them on their toes and not let them figure him out because then he has no power over them. I’m no Ferrell fan (and have always been a huge Carrell fan) but I thought this one worked. Watching the office-mates try and figure out their place under the new regime was interesting to me.
Alan’s review is a perfect example of why I’m glad I watch The Office the way I watch it and not the way he does. There was funny stuff happening at every turn, so I laughed…a lot.
I was happy to have Ryan and Kelly having a storyline too. It seemed like forever since they did anything worth watching. Hopefully Ryan will have more screen time with Michael gone.
Agreed, I thoroughly enjoyed the Ryan/Kelly subplot and the episode as a whole. I understand Alan’s frustration with the inconsistency of the writing of Deangelo but Ferrell mime juggling, and Pam’s imitation, both had me in stitches.
I liked the episode too. I thought everyone was pretty funny, even Deangelo. I loved the stunned looks as everyone witnessed the mimed juggling act, and especially loved Pam’s mocking of it later. I actually like Ryan when he’s a weasel, and took that plot as a sign that Kelly might finally be ready to kick him to the curb. I laughed so hard at Dwight finally responding to Deangelo, and feeling the need to explain why in his talking head. I just thought it was a solid episode.
It’s nice to see so many of us see things differently. I laughed numerous times and, especially, loved Darryl’s reaction to D’Angelo
It’s nice to see so many of us see things differently. I laughed numerous times and, especially, loved Darryl’s reaction to D’Angelo
Just one small thing: I loved in the very last scene as Jim is helping lead a babbling DeAngelo out of the office, John Krazinski totally breaks. He bows his head, but you see his smile. We’ve all seen that bit before — a string of nonsense words (and non-words) that *almost* sound meaningful in the way they’re inflected — but Ferrell pulled it off masterfully, and hilariously, apparently even to other actors.
Yes, the DeAngelo character was mostly pointless, but that
Agree that there was clearly no plan for Ferrell, which would have been a real problem if he stuck around–but since he’s gone, I looked to this ep for just a few chuckles, and got them.
–I thought the Ryan/Kelly subplot was actually pretty funny.
–Pam imitating Vickers’ juggling was inspired.
–Jim imitating Pam’s brain (I think) when she talks to Vickers.
–The way Ferrell left was too absurd to be cringe-worthy, it played more like an SNL sketch. Again, that’s bad if he was staying around, not so bad as a one-off.
Last, I wouldn’t expect similar things in the last couple of episodes–a lot of flashy guest stars, so there won’t be character development as much as (hopefully) short-term laughs. Next year will be the real test.
D’oh, I meant I WOULD expect similar things in the last couple of episodes.
Got to say, I loved jumping on Kevin for the dunk. Even I could could dunk then!
Alan, I’m prepared to give them a pass for the rest of this season. Like you’ve said many times, Will Ferrell really didn’t fit on the show. I knew last night’s episode would suck, and it didn’t disappoint. I have higher expectations for next week’s, and have much higher expectations for next season. Both the Office and Parks and Rec had very weak first seasons, but made great adjustments after that and came back with strong second seasons. I’m hoping that that they will figure things out and come back strong next season. If not, then that’s probably the end of the show. It was good while it lasted … that’s what she said.
I thought the ending was ridiculous in so many ways, but if they had stuck with the sexist plot and just gotten him fired for that(granted it would have taken another episode) that would have been interesting. I thought the awkwardness of Jim trying to sneak back into the inner circle and DeAngelo saying, “Someone thinks I’m sexist” were old-fashioned awkward-Office humor. So I’m going to pretend that the last 5 minutes didn’t happen, and DeAngelo was fired by Kathy Bates for being an incompetent, juggling sexist. Then it becomes a decent episode.
I think the writers really didn’t have an option and DeAngelo couldn’t have been removed because of a reasonable real world situation. It would have been unbelievable for me if he was fired for being sexist or even because he was a little nuts. After what Michael has gotten away with over the last 7 seasons with both Dunder Mifflen and Sabre it just would have been a reach for the company to all of a sudden care about the sanity or political correctness of the branch’s manager.
Really anything would have been better than the last 5 minutes. How about having Deangelo yell at Kathy Bates over the phone when she gets wind of his exclusion of the women from his inner circle? Or he gets caught by Pam stealing office supplies? Just anything but what they went with would have been better.
Everywhere I am seeing about how bad this episode was… But I actually enjoyed it. I am a big Ferrell fan so I guess I enjoy a lot of stuff he does. I personally just thought everyone’s reaction to being in our outside the inner circle was hilarious.
Also really enjoyed the Ryan and Kelly subplot too. Kelly really cracked my up.
Not really sure about the last couple episodes though, feels like it will be way too cameo-heavy with no real plot.
I agree. It was funny from start to finish. I agree with most of Alan’s criticisms, but they just didn’t bother me.
Reagan, Alan gets into a pre-conceived rut with a show and only changes his mind gradually: Justified and Community (2 of my absolute favorite shows on TV) could both just air casting auditions and Alan would proclaim to be genius, whereas a show like The Office could make Citizen Kane and Alan would continue to same criticisms he had the week before.
Obviously, I enjoy his viewpoints more than i do not, otherwise I would read someone else, but none of us is perfectly consistent (for instance, Alan has like a few Office episodes this season)
I’d say I’ve liked more than “a few” Office episodes this season. Just skimming my reviews of this season, I’d say more than half have been positive, and some (like for the episode that aired right before this one) were very positive.
Is it possible that you have some pre-conceptions about my pre-conceptions on the show because you disagreed with me on an episode a while back?
I agree with everything Alan has said about Ferrell. The episodes with him and Steve Carrell were just awful, uncomfortable messes. However, I rather enjoyed this episode.
IMO, it was the best one with Ferrell. It wasn’t great, but at least I laughed a few times.
I really liked the break room scene where they confront Jim about Deangelo’s sexist inner circle. That’s the kind of uncomfortable but honest moment that the show can do very well and would have made for a good episode jumping off point. I think the way Krasinski plays it suggests Jim knows that it’s wrong, and knows that it’s the right thing to do to speak up (and not just to appease Pam). It seemed like it would have made for a much more interesting story than another variation of crazy Deangelo.
Yeah after the great episodes they did for Steve leaving, this notably missed his presence, I love will ferell but totally agree with. Come on office come back to me!
To me, this episode wasn’t great but it did make me laugh here and there, which puts it on par with all other The Office episodes of the last two seasons. This show is best when it’s about the people on it and not just about making you laugh. Since Jim and Pam had their baby, The Office has struggled to figure out who and what it’s going to be about. Michael’s departure gave it something to focus on the last few episodes, but now it needs to identify a new direction. I’d like to see more interaction between Andy and Erin, and maybe dig into Dwight’s and Darryl’s lives a bit more.
I’m a Will Ferrell fan but have never been drawn to his darker side (his Wedding Crashers character comes to mind) – if Deangelo was the Ferrell we saw in his first scene with Carrell at the bar, I would have enjoyed that a lot more.
When Alan wrote “Had it been the story of the staff trying to deal with an utter lunatic being given the captain’s wheel, that might have worked”, it reminded me of the episode of MASH with Harry Morgan (pre-Sherman Potter) where he danced off into the sunset singing, “it’s a treat to beat your feet to the mississippi mud.
Remember when The Office was a mockumentary about a dysfunctional office? That was funny. Now it’s a dumb sitcom with no discernible point, no characters, and no good jokes. I think on Thursday nights I’ll just turn on Netflix and rewatch old episodes, instead of suffering through this nonsense.
Nailed it.
I still watch the office out of habit, but when I think about how good it used to be…
Well, it’s just unrecognisable now – it’s basically become a franchise.
I see now why the Brits kill off a successful comedy after two seasons tops.
Don’t forget afterwards to come by and post how much the show is bad! I would miss it if you didn’t*
*not really
I have mixed feelings about the episode. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great. I’ve found myself really wanting the show to take a darker turn in the past few weeks with Gabe being revealed as the Scranton Strangler and again this week, I felt Deangelo should have died instead of having his brain damage scene. Would have been more unexpected and funnier.
Also, this episode made me really think, what does everyone actually do?! As Kelly said, Ryan has been scamming a job for years now,but looking at the logicstics of it, this office feels really overstaffed. And don’t even get me started on Pam’s job!
I’m really surprised that so many people liked this show. I thought it was awful. Ferrell was embarrassing, and the writing was back to the same crap level it’s been most of the season.
Yeah, I thought everything that did not include Deanglo was pretty funny (most especially Pam’s juggling imitation and Kevin’s glee with being in the inner circle). When Ryan and Dwight are not the most annoying characters of the episode, you know you created a bad character.
Most of all, I think the episodes confirms that they should have just stuck with the regular cast and not brought in Will Ferrel. The regular cast was great, and could have been even better with a plot line of them all astray right after their fearless leader left.
They needed to bring someone to replace Michael, but Ferrell was the wrong choice. It felt like the writers were such big fans that they could tell him no so he was allowed to do whatever he found funny in the moment. They should have brought in a no name actor to fill the role and really thought about a semi-plausible way of getting rid of him. The last five minutes were ridiculous.
I agree with several of the commenters that, on its own, this episode was actually pretty good. I agree the depiction of Deangelo doesn’t square with the past few weeks, and that’s a real problem, but putting that aside I enjoyed the inner circle dynamic, Ryan realizing he has to justify his job, and the whole Dwight/Deangelo interaction. Plus I thought this was one of Pam’s funniest episodes in a while.
I thought the ending was completely absurd, and sort of reflected how absurd the whole DeAngelo situation was to begin with. I think it was a case of the writers officially throwing their hands up. Very meta.
Pretty bad, though I did enjoy Dwight treating DeAngelo with such hostility, and I liked the Ryan/Kelly stuff just to hear Kelly say “he hasn’t had a real job here in years!”
I usually don’t mind stunt-casting, but I don’t like Will Ferrell much, and they’re pretty much daring me to stop watching by following him up with Jim Carrey.
This was as unfunny as any CBS comedy. Please tell us what was funny about any of it. Especially the Ryan/Kelly subplot.
Agreed. This was about the worst episode I can ever remember watching. The only mildly amusing bit was Pam’s miming/mocking Deangelo’s juggling… and it’s been done before.
Alan, I must’ve missed it somewhere, but why do you keep saying Ferrell was forced to be on the show? What are the 5 Ws behind this decision? If you already discussed and have a link, please post.
Every news story about this, every interview has said that the idea originated from Ferrell saying he wanted to be on the show, and NBC being very excited to hear about this. I have no idea to what degree the writing staff did or didn’t want him, but the point is, the idea didn’t come from them. It’s the backwards approach to making a good character. It wasn’t, “We want to introduce this guy to appear in the last few Michael episodes and then go away the next week,” but, “We have this big star who might goose the ratings available for four episodes; what can you do with him?”
They should have said no or insisted he come on after Carell left. All he managed to do was distract from Michael’s departure.
Thank u
A few weeks ago my son and a group of kids had to make some sort of video for school that had to do with “A Tale of 2 Cities” – they wrote a recap and sang it to the tune of Jack and Diane. As bad as that was it was still funnier and had more heart than this garbage these supposed “professionals” put on last night. They should be embarrassed.
Question – if Ferrell was forced to be there so you can’t rally blame him and the show didn’t want him there so you can’t blame them – Who do you blame? Somebody needs to take the blame.
I see the answer now Alan – you and I were typing at the same time it looks like.
It’s the damn suits – isn’t it always?
I actually laughed at this episode (other than the brain damage ending) but agree that Deangelo had no consistent character throughout his run. I also think too many of his antics were too close to Michael Scott. Michael is gone now and if the show wants to reinvent itself they need to get someone who is a 180 from Michael. I really think a female boss (think Catherine O’Hara or Lisa Kudrow) would be a great way to shake things up and it would also help force the writers to avoid writing Michael 2.0.
I laughed out loud during the juggling routine. Actually this episode was much funnier than some of the other last episodes.
Was this a great episode of the office? Probably not. Did will ferrell’s stint meet expectations? Prpbably not.
At the same time alan i think you miss one very important positive that cam efrom ferrell being on the show and what the other guest bosses or new outisde boss would bring, namely it gives totally fresh situations and material for all in the office to expkore.
I felt like in last nights ep, in having to react to deangelo we saw new sides of characters that under the scott regime had become rather one note or pushed to some ridiculous extreme – as has happened with dwight over the last couple seasons.
I dont think we would have ever seen a “inner circle” type situation under michael scott – unless he were play acting something he saw in a movie. I liked seeing dwight blow off deangelo and in some sense switch places with jim as he became more of the suck-up. It was funny to see kevin be on the inside which never would have happened under michael.
So in the end, i think this is where the new boss can give the show a second wind, by being able to shake up some of the established relationships and expectations we have of the characters.
I usually completely agree with you but not this time. I thought this was really good. I will miss Michael but honestly was getting tired of every show being centered around him and Holly. (sorry Michael fans) I’m excited to let the other actors shine for awhile.
I don’t get the weekly personality transplants.
I actually liked it when DeAngelo started eating cake with his hands.
The thought of out-of his-depth, batshit crazy boss made me overlook my dislike of Will Ferrell.
But that only lasted for five minutes…
Agreed. Was hoping he would continue down that path of insanity. Instead he seemed almost normal(ish) again – fake juggling aside of course.
Didn’t really care for this episode at all. Alan’s right. He was four different personalities four weeks in a row. The crazy, cake-eating one was the funniest to me. Wish they had stuck with it.
But hell, he got brain damage and is off the show now. So it’s moo anyway.
i believe that if this would have Will Ferrel’s only episode, everyone would have thought this episode was brilliant. The office has reached that point now, where episodes should act more as stand alone episodes and stop worrying about if the characters are consistent. If you approach it that way, this episode was very funny. Deangelo’s “plan” to keep everyone guessing was funny. Part of me wishes that they should have been built up to the inner circle over 2 or 3 episodes, but if they would have dragged that out, it would have been less funny. Remember that Charles Minor was more realistic, but was less funny. Deangelo Vickers was inconsistent but was funnier.
It wasn’t a great episode, but what fortuitous timing that Deangelo dedicates his dunk to the troops just days after we got UBL.
Wow, one of the best reviews i read about a TV series ep. and i agree 100%
Alan, this show is much like the Ryan character…..only funny in small doses.
Oh, Phyllis. You are a feminist, you just don’t know it.
Hear, hear.
As i thought more about it, i actually think ferrell – at least the actor – would have worked in the long run. While i dont think his character was well conceived, seeing ferrell on the show made me realized that they absolutely should not promote from within and bring someone in from the outside – and a somewhat big name to boot.
More than playing their boss as the character, the actor who plays the boss has to in many ways be the comedy boss of the cast on the office as well. Steve carrell was a comedy giant relative to the cast when the office first started – and the comedy of the show came about from seeing these relatively “normal” people reacting to this crazy boss. From a real life actor/cast view it was seeing virtual unknowns (until helms came on) play off a fairly big, well known comedic personality in carrell.
Now that the actors have developed comedically over time and become bigger stars in their own right, i think you DO have to bring in someone who is in a sense a bigger star than those you already have on the show. If they brought in a relative unknown … Could you really buy into them as their boss if in real life they werent in some way bigger than krasinksi, wilson, fischer, robinson, and helms? This is also the same reason that i dont think you could hire from within as well. In many ways they are all star equals, so you couldnt believe any of them being a boss. The only real possibility there would be helms, but andy’s character is already too established as non-leadership material.
I think the only way you could buy the new boss being the boss of the characters is if the actor who plays the boss was in many ways “the boss” of the actors on the show – in terms of stature and comedy.
When ferrell did the juggling bit or took everyone down to watch him dunk, you got the sense that both the characters and the actors had no choice but to just follow and play along – and they do so not because ferrell is playing their boss but i imagine that when you have an actor with as much comedic juice as ferrell, if you are krasinski, fisher, and wilson you are going to follow that persons lead as well.
So yes i still agree that you need to write a character that makes sense, and that is where ferrells stint fell short, but i did think ferrell worked in the technical sense. Seeing him made me realize that the finding the new boss is more about findong a new comedic boss than it is about a new character boss.
.
I completely disagree. Trying to bring in some big name that we are supposed to immediately accept as the center of the show would be a huge mistake. Carell might have some minor fame before the show started, but he was hardly a star. All the characters grew together and Fischer, Krasinski and Wilson have enough stature within the confines of the show to carry it without trying to bring in a new center to the show. Any actor could have done what Ferrell did with way less distraction.
One thing about the credits – the previous credits always showed simple, mundane scenes of workplace life. The new opening credits have lots of scenes of sitcommy wackiness.
I just looked on youtube, and apparently the sitcommy wackiness was inserted in the Season 7 credits before Steve Carell left. Just compare the scene of Dwight shredding a credit card in seasons 1-6 vs. Dwight taking a blowtorch to someone’s door handle.
The updated credits this season were beyond overdue given how the characters have aged, but you’re right about the “wackiness” factor that was added in. The thing I hate is when a show updates its credits with scenes that haven’t happened yet – we saw Erin bobbing for apples (or eating them, as it turned out) in the credits before ever seeing that happen on the show. Dumb.
I noticed that right away and am disappointed in the fact. Setting the show up as whacky is never as effective as setting it up as mundane and then adding a little whackiness.
Truly terrible. I loved the stuff with Dwight because it seemed true to character. My husband and I were talking about the exact inconsistencies you brought up re: DeAngelo, like his stage fright versus doing the big juggling routine, etc. I think it’s just been sloppy writing, and I’m not sure what the solution is because it’s not just the DeAngelo arc, it’s been this entire season with a couple of notable (Michael’s proposal to Holly, Seasons of Love) exceptions.
I actually thought it was a pretty good episode. to be honest I didn’t even feel the void of Michael being gone, partly because so many of the episodes in the last 2 seasons have often been carried by other stars of the show, and partly because last night’s show was funny and entertaining.
Also in response to the different personalities of D’angelo, over the course of the series we’ve seen so many different personalities from Michael, and i kind of think it’s funny to see a new boss with all different personalities over just 4 episodes. It may seem disjointed because it’s such a short time, but i found his character to be just as strange/sexist/nonsensical/strange, as Michael as been at times.
i get that the fun begins now as everyone will jostle for positioning to be the next boss, but i felt they did a good job with their first post Michael Scott episode.
I thought this was funny until the end. Which was a horrible cop out…
What about the new girl, Alan? Did she come to stay long?
Didn’t Deangelo address the multi-personality thing in the beginning of this episode with the “keep them guessing” thing?
That’s what I thought. Apparently everyone else missed that.
Or we found it a lame rationalization that didn’t hold water as an explanation for his multiple personalities.
I had a hard time with the episode because I just plain dislike Will Farrell. I did my best to ignore him during the final Carrell arc, but he was pretty hard to avoid last night. I don’t expect much coherence (or character progression, or sense) from the show until next season. I’ll probably plow through the remaining eps, and then pretend they never happened.
Yea I agree. I also think that this ep was needed for the viewers just to in a way forget about Michael and to get a break from all the serious and sad stuff. It didn’t mention Michael at all not in a slightest way . I got a lot of laugh , and in my opinion the end was hilarious , so stupid and lame and silly that it was really funny. Glad that Deangelo is gone and I look forward to the next eps. Cheers all!
I completely agree with Alan on this. Even knowing that Ferrell was leaving, having to live with yet another incarnation of Vickers made this episode as intolerable as any I’ve seen on “The Office.” I say that, for better or worse, as someone who has mostly enjoyed this season. From a joke standpoint, this was as unfunny as the show got this year.
I didn’t like how Charles Minor made Jim act like an idiot, but at least Charles was a real character, not a series of SNL characters strung together randomly into one person.
Just occurred to me that the ending–the hoop falling, quick cut to the ambulance–was very Simpsons-esque. All you needed was the ambulance crashing on the way out of the parking lot.
This felt like The Office was trying to tell us, see, we’re fine, LIKE US, WE’RE FUNNY. LOOK, it’s WILL FERRELL! It was Will Ferrell, but it absolutely was not funny.
I agree with Alan on the Ryan/Kelly subplot, but for a different reason. I hate the Kelly character and pretty much have since the pilot. Mindy Kaling can write, but that character is terrible on screen and it always brings things to a grinding halt. As far as BJ Novak goes, at this point he’s basically irrelevant. I long for the pre-corporate days when he and Jim were more or less OUR pulse as an audience.
Nothing against Ferrell here at all, but the character is garbage and they’ve got to get away from it. It made me wonder what they can pull off now for next year, because I am not optimistic after seeing the first week. I will give it a pass, as Alan did, but it was a bad thirty minutes overall. A few funny moments, but the “inner circle” idea was hard to watch and was completely illogical. Plus… why is Gabe even on the show anymore?
I thought Alan’s opening monologue would be “A review of last night’s The Office just as soon as I write a paper to the vagina monologues titled the penis apologies.” That was probably Andy’s funniest line in the whole series. Honestly I thought this was the best episode of the season and certainly a lot better than the steaming turd that was the last 3 episodes with Ferrell and Carell. The Ferrell juggling bit was hilarious and Pam’s imitation of the juggling bit was pretty funny. I thought Jim and Pam were a lot more natural in this episode than they’ve been in a really long time. I also lol’d when Kelly said to Deangelo referring to Ryan “He hasn’t even had a real job here in years.” Boom roasted! I give this episode an 8.5/10. It would have been a 9/10 if it wasn’t for DeAngelo’s absurd head injury in the last 2 minutes. Keep in mind that scale is based on what I expect from the series these days and not all time Office episodes.
Alan I think the big difference between House and the Office with the title screens is that with the Office they knew for sure Steve Carrell was not coming back. In House, Jennifer Morrison and Olivia Wilde both came back after they “left” the show. Both times their name appeared in the credits throughout the year as if at some point they were going to come back and they did.
Yeah what was with them changing the opening credits again? Seeing that had me scratching my head.
But Snowcool, they could have kept Morrison’s name in the credits without sticking with that final shot of House walking down the hall with Foreman, Chase and Cameron following him for nearly as long as they did. It was just odd to tune in week after week to a show that had long ago abandoned that particular character grouping and see that image as a visual representation of the show.
The heavy promotion, unwieldy nature and sudden, swift demise of Deangelo Vickers reminded me of “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show.” I’d like to think that the parallel is intentional.
i still think Ken Marino would be a great fit for the show. i believe i read, Alan, somewhere that you felt he’d be too close to Michael Scott’s character, but i disagree. i think his Ron character in our beloved Party Down was fairly competent, eternally optimistic and naive, but also had the dark past.
off topic, i’m sorry…i thought this episode was weak as well. so long, Deangelo, we hardly knew ye, and we won’t miss you!
Sorry Alan I gotta say this was pretty funny. Certainly my favorite of the Ferrell eps
Um, I don’t think the last scene was brain damage so much as Deangelo being hopped up on pain killers (see the IV hanging from his arm).
I don’t think the Ferrel material is nearly as bad as anybody is saying it is. Maybe expectations were too high? Last night’s episode was pretty funny overall. So what if he had four different personalities in four different episodes? What’s the big deal? So what if it’s a ratings stunt? Does that really sully the episodes that much? I disagree that it does.
I think anything that happens post-Carrell is going to be problematic. Any show that has gone through losing it’s main character has dealt with this and most of them decline precipitously in quality. But you can’t blame them for trying to carry on. Stop watching if you don’t like it. Netflix has easy access to all of the old episodes. As far as moving forward, I’ll simply hope for the best. If it works, it works. If not, then I’ll appreciate the first seven seasons and find something else to do with these 22 minutes each week.
For me the most interesting aspect of this episode was how. for a few moments, it felt like the workplace under Deangelo’s horrible management was about to descend into a Lord-of-the-Flies-style spiral of chaos and power-grabbing. And in that respect, I definitely felt the absence of Michael, who’s authority always felt more tenuous than it really was. But the episode never really went there, and I was disappointed that order was restored not by the group pulling together, or finding a leader within its ranks, but by Deangelo’s accidental incapacitation.
I am very disappointed in the Deangelo character. But I did find the juggling sequence really funny. And Pam imitating it was REALLY funny. She killed it. Still, I agree it was an act very inconsistent with the first Deangelo episode and more like a stunt Michael Scott would do.