‘The Office’ to end after this next season

Greg Daniels was the man who started the American version of “The Office,” adapting Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s work for NBC. And now Daniels is the man who is ending “The Office,” as he announced today that the upcoming season (debuting Sept. 20) will be the final one.
In a conference call with reporters, Daniels said that after several years of being relatively hands-off with the series, he came back to take the reins and recognized that the show would be best-served with a strong finish.
“The reason that I”ve come back to the show is that we have thought about what the future of the show should be, and have always held the value that we should feel like a family,” Daniels said. “This year feels like the last chance to really go out together and make an artistic ending of the show.”
“The Office” did not adjust particularly well creatively to the exit of Steve Carell. Ed Helms’ Andy was promoted as the new branch manager, and whether the decision was made because it was easier to recycle familiar Michael Scott beats with that character, or because Helms is the biggest current star of the show thanks to “The Hangover” movies, moving Andy center-stage didn’t work. Nor did the arrival of James Spader (since departed) as creepy new CEO Robert California, nor British comedienne Catherine Tate (who is staying) as scheming Nellie Bertram. So it’s easy to suggest that the show should have already ended.
But a lot of that stuff was done under the watch of showrunner Paul Lieberstein, who has moved on to work on a Dwight spin-off that will tentatively be part of NBC’s mid-season plans. The full-time return of Daniels, one of the best comedy minds in the business – he wrote for “The Simpsons” during its best period, co-created “King of the Hill” and “Parks and Recreation” in addition to his work on the classic early “Office” seasons – gives me hope that the show can go out with a bit more dignity, in the same way that both “Cheers” and “Frasier” rebounded from fairly weak late-period seasons with final years that were among their best overall.
“The Office” almost certainly would have been better off ending with that shot of Michael Scott walking through the airport, but if any man has a chance to set things right at this late date, it’s Daniels.
UPDATE: NBC has finally put out a statement from network entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt about the decision: “‘The Office’ is a classic, award-winning television comedy and all of us at NBC couldn”t be prouder to have produced and telecast the series as it heads into its ninth season. Greg Daniels, the cast, and crew have some terrific storylines planned for the final season. Fans are in for a treat. It”s always difficult to see these kinds of shows come to an end, but we are honoring the cast”s and producers” desire to make this the final season.”
That is a bittersweet announcement. It is more than time to wrap things up with The Office, however it marks the end of what was at times a pretty great show. It also potentially heralds the end to that quirky (and sometimes cringe-inducing) sort of humor I expect from shows like The Office, Parks & Recreation, 30 Rock, and Community. The sad thing is nothing seems to be rushing in to take the place of these shows once they are gone. I am kind of expecting pretty bland multi-camera, laugh-track sitcoms will end up flooding in over the next few years if not sooner. All of which would be really depressing.
-Cheers
Hopefully it ends well, but i think it should be acknowledged that while last season was a major step back, the show had started its decline in the final few Michael Scott seasons. Those were much better than last, mostly because of Carell, but the decline last year did not come out of nowhere. Jim and Pam as a couple have never worked as well as when they were not
It was the elevation of Lieberstein to showrunner after the departure of Daniels and Mike Schur that was the downfall of this once great show. Season 6 was nearly as bad as 8 even with Michael Scott around. Season 7 was a bit of an improvement, but mainly because they were focused on giving Carell a good sendoff.
I would not say Jim & Pam have never worked, so much as that story was kind of over once they hooked up. Sadly, romance is not nearly as riveting to watch once you get married, have kids, and settle down. At some point, it just felt like they had played most of the plotlines out.
As for Season seven and Carell’s sendoff, I thought that was great because the show was going somewhere. Jim & Pam had already wrapped up their story with a nice, neat little bow. Aside from maybe Dwight & Angela, Michael’s journey to wherever he was going, and his expected eventual hooking up with Holly, were just about the only remaining storylines we had grown to care about. The rest largely seemed manufactured to give the show something to do once Jim and Pam got together and Michael Scott’s story was done.
As for now, what characters or loose ends do you really care about all that much? Sure, Creed is funny, and Craig Robinson is great, I like Ed Helms, and Ellie Kemper is great. However it’s not like I am terribly invested in whatever happens to any of the characters or their plotlines. The important stories are pretty much wrapped up, the rest are either being milked way too long or seem too obviously manufactured to give us something to care about as a result of longstanding stories fairly recently being wrapped up.
-Cheers
I’m with Col Bat Guano. The loss of Steve Carell is not what doomed this show, the decline started with Lieberstein (and departure of Schur and Daniels). I actually thought season 7 sucked, it just sucked a little less than seasons 6 and 8.
Thank God they decided against the reboot.
What does this mean for Daniels’ involvement in Parks this season? Was he pretty involved in it last year? I was always unclear about his role in Parks…
He hasn’t been terribly hands-on at Parks for several years. He’s not an absentee owner, but Schur runs that show, with input from Daniels, who has also been developing his own projects, dabbling in The Office, etc.
When did Daniels sort of step down and when did Toby take over as show runner?
@Murph I believe Daniels and Schur were focusing on Parks & Rec during S5 of The Office.
Makes sense since that’s when the downfall started becoming apparent.
(@ Murph) Who’s Toby? Alan refers to a Paul Lierberstein having taken over as showrunner when Daniels and Schur moved over to Parks & Rec. Who’s Toby?
@Berkowit28, Toby is Paul Lieberstein’s character on The Office.
Paul Lieberstein plays Toby on the show. Just quicker and easier to spell.
Oh. I didn’t realize.
Isn’t it a bit unusual to have an actor be the show runner? Does he supervise the writing? He must. That might explain a few things.
And yet HIMYM continues its reign of terror.
What does the one have to do with the other? Anyway, it’s very likely this is the last season for HIMYM as well.
IMO, HIMYM hasn’t gotten as bad as The Office overall. Then again, that’s partially because it never reached The Office’s heights.
any chance that parks now suffers because Daniels won’t be around as often or was schur mainly the one involved?
With The Office and 30 Rock ending and Community and Parks and Recreation potentially seeing their final seasons, will network comedies be officially dead in the water?
I’m sure people felt the same way when shows like Friends and Seinfeld ended. I’m sure someone will come up with a comedy that will be liked by both critics and general audience.
Parks & Recreation is not seeing its final season. Not even potentially. Before it gets cancelled, NBC would also have to cancel Up All Night and Whitney, which had worse ratings than P&R. Will they cancel ALL of their veteran comedies in a single season? I highly doubt it.
Parks will get a sixth season, even if it’s just a 13-episode final season like 30 Rock.
Thank God! I stopped watching the show during that atrocious Tallahassee arc, but if this is the last season, I’ll surely come back. I’ll always hate Paul Lieberstein for what he did to one of my all-time favorite comedies.
One of my all-time favorite. Too bad the show is being forced out (through no fault but their own) rather than going out on a high.
The suckiness of last few years will have no impact on how great this show was in season 2 & 3.
Sajid: I agree. Considering the downfall, its easy to forget that Seasons 2 and 3 were two of the best seasons any comedy has ever had.
YES ! S2 and S3 were two of the best seasons in TV sitcom history. Everything after that was a gradual decline. I haven’t watched in 2 yrs.
It’s sad how far NBC has fallen. There aren’t enough people around as weird as me to make “Community” a viable ( profitable ) product for the network
All the idiots rush to screaming chefs and 5 yr old beauty pagaents. Sad.
p.s. maybe I’m in the wrong room to say this, but “Workaholics” on Comedy Central is crude but pretty innovative/hilarious. My new fave comedy ( besides Community and Parks/Rec )
The show didn’t drop in quality when Carell left, it dropped when Daniels left. I’d take the first year without Carell over the last year with him.
This.
I’m glad it’s finally ending, but it’s six seasons too late for me to really care at all.
I would like to see a KEVIN spin off. They could call it “That’s My Kevin” and it could feature the adventures of Brian Baumgartner as Kevin and his wacky pals. I would watch every week.
He has been consistently one of the most hilarious character of the show. I’ll never ever forget his ‘Niagara’ shoes made of two cardboard boxes. The spin-off should be intitled “We Need To Let Kevin Talk”.
Kevin trying to clean up his spilled chili, while voice-overing about how it’s the one thing he does really well and is so proud of it, was the biggest LOL moment of the last few seasons.
Alright, I think this is a good time for an “I stopped watching in …” competition. I stopped watching after the S5 premiere. Who has me beat?
“…in the same way that both “Cheers” and “Frasier” rebounded from fairly weak late-period seasons with final years that were among their best overall.”
Have you watched the final season of Cheers lately? It was not good. The last episode was great, but the final three seasons were completely forgettable.
-Reagan
I haven’t watched individual episodes in a long time, but just looking at the list of episodes from the final season, I see a whole lot that I loved at the time, and I very distinctly remember being surprised by how good (and emotionally grounded) that last season was after the two or three before were pretty silly.
Alan, some time ago on the podcast you said Cheers resisted the passage of time. I was thinking of watching it now for the first time, but, seeing as the last few seasons were bad, do you still recommend it?
Alan,
Thanks for the reply.
For the record, I agree with you about the last season of Frasier.
-R
Ricardo,
Do not hesitate to watch Cheers.
Ricardo, that’s a tough call. A lot of what made Cheers so brilliant at the time was groundbreaking stuff. The Sam/Diane story, having a neutral site be the main (if not only) set, the fleshed-out ensemble cast… James Burrows really crushed it, but it’s been imitated to death since that time. I don’t know how well it would stand up to a virgin viewer.
Thanks Chris and Dan! I’ll watch the pilot and see where I go from there.
It’s a pity because if The Office had only 4, 5 seasons, it could be one of the best comedies ever.
But if you ignore some of its weakest episodes, there are more than five seasons of a purely brilliant comedy.
Will Steve Carell be back for the finale???
And Ricky Gervais ?!?!?!!!!
I’d like to say this show stopped being funny when Carell left, but really it was when Jim and Pam got married. They were such an intriguing story line along with Michael and Dwight’s friendship, that when they tied the knot, the show lost a major piece of what made it fun to watch.
That being said, I’m glad this train-wreck is coming to an end. I watched out of habit last season and was very disappointed. The James Spader casting was an epic fail because the character (and the actor) had no personality. He was just creepy. The Catherine Tate character wasn’t funny after her first episode. It was the same shtick over and over. Ed Helms is funny, just not in the manager role.
I think someone over at NBC came to the same conclusions I did and when cast members and staff starting bailing, made the move to end it.
Hey Alan, do you think if they came up with a great guest spot for Carrell, that he could potentially finally win that Michael Scott Emmy he was denied for 7 years.
I finally gave up on the show early last season, but the return of Greg Daniels and the promise of a final season has me optimistic about it ending on a high. Not really looking forward to catching up on what, by most accounts, was a very poor season though.
The Office squandered a great opportunity with James Spader as Bob California.
At his intro, he was clearly insane, and had the character continued in that vein, last season could have been phenomenal.
For some reason, when California became the actual (but semi-absentee) boss, the character was diluted to mildly quirky, and the season was a real failure as a result. As Alan has written, Andy Bernard was simply a wimpier version of Michael Scott, having lost his anger, and edge, too, running with what would have clearly been Scott storylines, had Carell stayed.
Here’s hoping that Schrute Farms sees the light of day as a modern-day Green Acres meets the Amish Addams Family. Utterly gonzo, and as quirky as Community at its best.
And if they really, really wanna do it right… Mose could trephine Whitney in a Very Special Episode.
We can dream, can’t we?
Considering Paul Lieberstein is in charge of the Schrute Farms project, I would advise you to stop dreaming.
Sajid has it right. Lieberstein hasn’t shown any real ability as a showrunner to make me optimistic about The Farm.
This is great news, and the comparison to Frasier’s a good one. That show spun its wheels for a bit after Niles and Daphne got married, but the final season gave it a focus to go out strong. Same thing here–don’t know what the arc will be, but knowing the series is ending gives them the freedom to do anything. It’s great.
I’m not sure that The Office is capable of rebounding in a similar way that Cheers or Frasier did in their final seasons. The structure of the shows are just so different: and what made The Office so wonderful in its first 4 or 5 seasons wasn’t just the genius of Carell or of any particular plot lines (Jim and Pam’s courtship, e.g.), but mostly the beautifully executed way that it observed office life. Those observations have been made over the course of the good 4 or 5 season arc, and can’t be repeated – I’m just not sure there’s much left to be said or done that wouldn’t be a repeat of what’s already been accomplished. The show has been destroyed by completely abandoning any pretense to reality and focusing on uninteresting, increasingly cartoonish characters instead.
I suppose that one avenue might be to return to reality (an utterly crappy paper company in a dying market) and to depict the inevitable end result: bankruptcy; closing the branch; selling off the assets; and firing everyone. And, to show how real, human characters would react to such a result (instead of showing the boring, cartoonish characters that the show has devolved over the past several seasons).
It will be hard to make it work, but I certainly hope that Daniels can accomplish it.