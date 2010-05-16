‘The Pacific’ – ‘Part Ten’: All tortured on the home front

A review of “The Pacific” finale coming up just as soon as I use a punch properly spiked…
“You just gotta pull yourself out of bed in the morning and get on with the day. You do that enough times in a row, you forget some things… for a while, anyway.” -Sid
And so we’ve come to the end of “The Pacific,” and to the close of the stories Leckie, Sledge and the Basilone family (with Basilone himself having fallen at Iwo Jima). And while Part Ten didn’t have the gore of Okinawa, or the intensity of Peleliu and Iwo Jima, or the oppressive quality of Cape Gloucester, it was still a powerful capstone to this great miniseries.
Like the comparable episode of “Band of Brothers” (which was set after the European war ended, but with Easy Company still stuck overseas), the tone is quieter and more emotional. The fighting’s done, and now everyone has to deal with a life beyond that.
Bruce McKenna said at one point he wanted to open the miniseries with footage of Wild Bill Guarnere saying that as rough as he had it, the boys in the Pacific had it much, much worse. The finished product brought that sentiment to life, and a version of the line was ultimately given to Leckie’s cab driver here, who notes that least he got to take liberty in Europe, where guys like Leckie got jungle rot. If he only knew how bad things really got for Bob – and how much worse they went for men like Sledge and Snafu.
Sledge, Leckie and Basilone were chosen as an easy way for McKenna and company to cover a good chunk of the ground war in the Pacific theater – Leckie and Basilone at Guadalcanal and in Australia, Leckie and Sledge on Peleliu, Basilone at Iwo Jima, Sledge on Okinawa – and because Sledge and Leckie had written such acclaimed combat memoirs (Sledge’s “With the Old Breed” and Leckie’s “A Helmet For My Pillow”), while Basilone’s life and death were at once very well-documented and yet conflicting. (The official record, for instance, says he died from an artillery round explosion, but researcher Hugh Ambrose has said he found multiple witnesses who saw Basilone get shot.)
But their intertwining stories also wind up giving us three very different portraits of what happened to the American men sent over to that side of the world. Leckie suffers a nervous breakdown on Pavuvu, but (in part because his injuries on Peleliu were severe enough to send him home much earlier than Sledge) he returns to the States largely intact, psychologically-speaking. Sledge (who went into the war with far less cynical eyes than Leckie) is plagued with nightmares, depression and a general sense that he has no place back in the civilized Western world. And Basilone doesn’t come home at all, instead leaving behind grieving parents and a widow who loved him so much that she never remarried, and kept a photo of her John in her purse until the day she died.
After being absent for the previous three episodes, James Badge Dale makes an effective, low-key return to the proceedings as Leckie, who’s mostly but not entirely okay with what he went through. Sure, he wins the heart of Vera (even though all the letters were ruined in the wet jungle) and gets his sportswriting job back. But there’s that moment at the beginning when he’s still in the hospital and word comes in of the Japanese surrender, and everyone who’s been taking care of the wounded vets runs outside to celebrate, leaving Leckie and his comrades – the men whose sacrifices helped secure that peace – alone. It’s uncomfortable and yet appropriate, for who could truly appreciate what happened over there (be it against the Germans or Japanese) than the other men who experienced it firsthand.
Along similar lines, Lena Basilone goes looking for the only other people on Earth who can feel what she’s been feeling about her fallen John: his parents and brother. Annie Parisse does some more strong work in the episode’s most obvious, if sincere, tear-jerking moments, standing in for her man, and for the other war widows, while at the same time still seeming very much her own woman.
But the finale, like the second half of the miniseries, largely belongs to Joseph Mazzello as Sledge. We were warned in the early episodes of the emotional trauma he would suffer, and his fate plays out as his father sadly predicted, with night terrors and a general feeling of dislocation. When he looks to enroll in school and is asked what sort of trade he learned in the Marines, his answer is as simple, straightforward and brutal as anything else he’s said over the last few hours:
“They taught me to kill Japs.,” he says. “I got pretty good at it.”
The thing is, though, that Sid Phillips’ advice ultimately proved useful. Sledge suffered nightmares, but he eventually was able to re-enter the world, getting a degree, a career and a family, and living a long and ultimately happy life. There isn’t time in the hour to see him get there, but Sid’s words outside the dance point the way.
Similarly, Snafu gets off the train – and can’t bring himself to say goodbye to the sleeping Sledgehammer – looking very little like the amoral tooth-stealer of Peleliu. As McKenna told me, “Snafu was not a sociopath when he got out of the war. He had a productive life and a family and was a good citizen.” And after “With the Old Breed” was published, he and Sledge reconnected to the point where Eugene served as a pallbearer at Snafu’s funeral.
None of them were able to forget what they witnessed, what they did or what they failed to do, and those who came back home understandably didn’t want to talk about any of it. But most of them found a way to get past it and build a life, whether as ambitious as Leckie the prolific author, or as simple as Runner going home to sell cars and start a family.
And after 65 years of Hollywood giving us variations on the war in Europe, McKenna, Yost, Hanks, Spielberg and company have given us 10 graphic, gripping, haunting hours of “The Pacific” to give us a sense of why so many were reluctant to show us this half of “the good war.”
Well done, gentlemen (both the Marines and the filmmakers). Well done, indeed.
What did everybody else think?
Well done indeed. A terrific mini-series. I’m expecting to see much more of James Badge Dale & Rami Malek in the future – break out performances.
I did think you were going to go with: as soon as I buy a tv. I have to say that Dale’s delivery of the whole tv discussion at the dinner table had me laughing pretty hard.
I found that scene to be Leckie openly defying his parent’s pessimistic and stodgy view on life in general. Leckie was always a bit of a rebel and he saw this as an opportunity to defy them. And when Vera agreed with him, he knew he found the woman he was going to marry. His comment that he fought for TV’s was another way of him saying that he didn’t fight for his parents, who showed no appreciation and very little love to him at all.
Ultimately, this turned out to be a fantastic miniseries. Even though I was warned many times by many people that it wasn’t created to be Band of Brothers 2: The Pacific, I still thought it would be, and I had a tough time getting into it.
Once I stopped comparing the two, and took this as an original, it really started to pop.
I look forward to buying this so I can watch it again, and hopefully get a better feel for the beginning.
Overall, it was great. Some of the best combat scenes ever done, and it showed how brutal the war in the Pacific was, without airbrushing it for the audience.
I am in agreement with this review, but I want to add one final comment on something I have complained about since the first episode: the opening documentary/explanatory pieces. The interviews which open the finale felt so much more powerful without any music or being cut up to serve Tom Hanks’ narration of what we were about to see in any of the other 9 episodes. I like the series as a whole, what it had to say about the war and the men who went through it, but I still cannot forgive the opening sequences. Heaven forbid someone open a book to figure out what the hell went on during the war.
I agree. I was annoyed by this as well. I understood why they opened up with te brief hitory lesson, but I felt it should have been someone other than Hanks. Also, these intros took time away from the series, which in the end added up. BoB episodes sometimes ran longer than an hour. The Pacific never did.
I read Hanks and company fought hard to NOT have those opening segments with the maps and explanations etc. The network insisted to give the audience context and show them where in the world all this was happening. The war in Europe is easier for us to understand because it is linear. Land in France and head East to Berlin. Because this half of the war is more unfamiliar they made them cut something together to help the audience before the episode.
I remember reading that the producers did not want to do an opening documentary, but they were forced to by TPTB. That may explain why the documentaries feel a bit tacked on. Unlike the openings of BOB, these documentaries don’t really say anything that the miniseries doesn’t.
I watched this series to see if they would deal with the bombing of Japan by the USA, which was as deplorable as some of the actions taken by the Nazi’s in WWII.
Why didn’t they deal with it at all? It happened and no one can pretend that it didn’t. Why does America always have to be the hero?
It’s not that America’s the hero, the reason that they didn’t deal with it is because the three men whose stories they told weren’t a part of it beyond hearsay. To tack on a section about the bomb simply to have it would have ruined a fantastically written miniseries. I think they did a phenomenal job of ignoring something which must have been very tempting to put in
Phil answered your objections from a source material and storytelling perspective, but there are larger issues at play here.
The miniseries, through it’s depictions of the battles on Peleliu, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, should help people understand why the American bombings of Japan, atomic and conventional, were, while terrible, necessary and likely life-saving in the long run for both America and Japan. No reasonable and decent person, and certainly not people like Hanks and Spielberg and the late Stephen Ambrose and his son, Hugh, are going to pretend those bombings didn’t happen. Who do you think is pretending that?
Also, to suggest the bombings of Japan make the U.S. comparable to Nazi Germany is an absurdity. Taken literally, I guess your assertion is true. I’ll agree that those bombings were more deplorable than some Nazi actions, like maybe when Hitler ate his breakfast.
After watching this realistic depiction of the horrors of the Pacific Theater, I think it only reinforces the decision to drop the atomic bombs. There may be an argument about whether or not the second bomb at Nagasaki was necessary. However, the military leaders in the summer of 1945 were very much aware of the cost of human lives to invade mainland Japan and that drove their decision. Retrospection allows us to analyze this momentous decision in terms of cold war politics, military strategy, and political agendas but after three years of suicide attacks and yard by yard territorial gains it is hard to second guess the atomic bomb decision. I don’t think Hanks & Co set out to sway us one way or the other but to simply tell the story and let the viewers be the judge.
Because in WWII, Miranda, America was the hero. You can recognize America’s faults both today and in the past and still see that, can’t you? The point is not that good and evil and clear and easy, but that they are decidedly not clear and easy. America, for all its faults, and despite the bombings of Japan and Dresden, which were certainly major atrocities, was still leading the way for the side closest to the moral center here.
You cannot always find the humanity in a people, and there was little humanity emanating from the Axis powers during WWII. America was never close to perfect, in retrospect, but seen through the morality of the times, America was a shining beacon of goodness compared to Nazi Germany and Hirohito’s Japan.
You cannot possible believe that WWII was just a misunderstanding or disagreement between nations that got out of control, can you?
This event will forever be debated until such times as another event of larger destruction takes place (Example: Pearl Harbor & 9/11). Here’s hoping it never happens. As for this miniseries, it wasn’t in scope, much like the flag raising on Iwo Jima or the retaking of the Philippines.
Production, acting, writing were of high class but as a whole I didn’t think Pacific was very cohesive.
Basilone’s story was one I thought should have been left out for another mini-series or movie. For most of the series it was background scenery with the exception of two episodes and the rest was Leckie and Sledge. if they had dealt with Leckie for the first half and Sledge for the second it would have made both sections more effective, had a natural hand over point and the supporting characters would have been more memorable.
At the end I had the same problem I had while watching. When faces appeared during the closing credits I couldn’t remember who half of them were during the series or where they appeared.
And Leckies fictitious Australian adventure was a bad point in a supposedly factual series that had detailed source material to draw his life experience from.
This mini-series started out a little slow for me but it kept picking up steam and rolled on to a powerful ending. The fatigue I felt at times from the relentless battle scenes was appropriate given the merciless reality these brave men actually faced. Watching the ending recap I found myself frustrated with the number of names and faces that I couldn’t completely recall or connect to, I guess that means a rewatching is in order at some point. Here’s a few random thoughts-
– I imagine the awkward restraint of physical contact (hugging) amongst the returning men and their fathers, male friends, etc. was probably accurate for the time but frustrating to watch. I found myself saying to the TV “hug your son for pete’s sake, he just got home from war!” Its a telling glimpse at the times.
– Continuing with the no hug theme: The Basilone family sceeen was well played and very tense. The hesitation of the mother at first and then the final opening up as she acknowledges that this woman she has never met before feels the same sorrow. I would’t have minde dif they showed more- did she stay in contact with John’s family? It woud be nice if they formed some sort of bond and remained slose, or at least in contact, through the years.
– It was good to see Snafu progress towards humanity instead of away from it. I found it profound that he did not make contact with any of the Marines for 35 years. He must have carried all of that around inside of him for all of those years.
– Sledgehammer was a bit of a nuisance of a character in the beginning but I really appreciated seeing his transition back home, his struggles to find inner peace, and his small rebellions- not wearing a uniform, sitting in the yard for hours, wearing “gangster” sunglasses etc.
– I wanted to smack Lecky’s parents. Turning his room into a storage closet, it was as if had he died they would have already been moving on. ugh. Loved the scene when he stepped in front of the West Point grad and flexed his combat muscles to win the girl. great scene.
When you look at the European invasion and realize that from D Day to the end was only about 10 months, but the Marines slugged it out in the Pacific for 3 full years you realize its about time the Marines got some of the coverage that they deserve. Semper Fi.
Overall, an outstanding series. I thought the final recapping scenes were not all that great. First you’re trying to see Sledge get a grip with himself. The entire episode he’s having difficulty, he twirls a flower in the sunlight, walks away and without the slightest hint that the series was ending, we see Mazzello’s photo with Sledge’s photo then bio. It felt like a weird way of ending a great series.
I have to go back and watch, but wasn’t there a veteran who commonly made comments BUT DIDN’T GET MENTIONED IN THE CLOSING SCENES!?? Anyone notice that!?
Yes, you’re right, Bill Leyden was one of them, Hugh “Ivy league” Corrigan was also one of the men interviewed but you might not know it because they never showed a modern photo of him…Clinton Watters and Richard Greer were also interviewed and shown but not credited. On the other hand, Steve Evanson got a biopic at the end, and he was rarely seen…most people probably watched it and said, “who the hell is Steve?”
for more good interviews with these men, check out the “Marines of the Pacific” character profile featurettes on HBO’s youtube page. Lots of good interviews and they’re labeled so you know who’s who.
That coda was great. I’m pretty dumb, because I never even guessed that the old vets in the interviews were characters from the mini-series. Looking back, it’s obvious, but when they dissolved the first one and closed the circle, it got quite dusty.
I realized it later. The flower, you don’t understand? It hints that Sledge found his interest: biology.
Got it?
I bet my son that your pre-jump comment was gaoig to be aghast that they were serving creamed spinach. I lose. But I’m still way ahead of you on the Alternate Time Line in LOST!
Wow. Wow is what I think. And wow that this show was able to step out from beneath the BOB shadow. It was akin to Band of Brothers, but very different at the same time, reflecting the differences in the two wars. Anything about the structure that seemed a weakness early on became a major strength by the end.
I found myself tensing up as Sledge got off the train back home. Remembering the boy who left, I was anxious about the reunions that awaited the man who came home.
If ever a war movie earned the right for a character to ask why he made it out when so many others did not, The Pacific did. For a long time I was confused by the chaotic depiction of battle, because, as a movie, I thought that I, the viewer, should be able to better follow what was happening. But by the end of Okinawa, the point had been hammered home: In the Pacific, battles really had no through-lines to follow. All was chaos.
You’re right, Alan. Bravo to all concerned.
This series, while great on its own merit, had the unfortunate task of following Band of Brothers, and thus will always be compared. While I thoroughly enjoyed The Pacific, BoB was a superior story. However, the series definitely got better as it went along, as you got to know more about the men who served and the horror they faced. It was the most comprehensive and interesting piece on the Pacific side of WWII that I’ve ever seen.
I haven’t seen many movies that showed the Pacific, Thin Red Line being the most notable, so I never realized just how terrible war was in the Pacific. WWII is somewhat glamourized by the Europe side of things, with the Pacific being summed up as just Pearl Harbor and the bomb. It was great to see what actually happened in between. I learned a lot about what it took to fight that war that history books in school just don’t seem to elaborate on. Great job to all involved, I look forward to rewatching this series.
Mike, I’m with you on the always and forever inevitable comparison to Band of Brothers. Both a blessing (in having a built in fan base) and a curse (in trying to “live up.”) But The Pacific stands on its own, and I look forward to watching it again in tighter marathon viewings.
I don’t know what your musical tastes are, but I’ve been paralleling all the negative comments comparing The Pacific to Band of Brothers to Cure fans’ comparing every album that’s come out since 1989’s Disintegration. We’ve had over 20 years to listen to that record! And 10 years with Band of Brothers (if you caught it from the beginning). Calm down, everyone. :-)
A great ending episode. Considering the subject matter, and the emotions involved, the scenes at home were very subtle, and never over the top.
There were so many emotional scenes. But one scene that unexpectedly struck me was at the Lecke dinner table, when the family was saying grace, and Bob grabbed Vera’s hand and stared at her. It brought tears to my eyes, and made me want to say out loud “Atta boy, Bob.”
Since watching it, I’ve been trying to figure out what Bob was thinking at that moment. He had just asked (out loud) why he had fought in the war, and then joked with Vera by looking at her, and then telling her to tell the rest of the family.
But then he seems to realize that maybe Vera – the thought of her, what she symbolized, the actual Vera (what a knockout) – really was why he and so many others fought in the war.
Again, a very subtle scene, but it packed a punch for me.
The histories of the various characters at the end make me want to watch the entire series over again. I especially want to re-watch the opening comments by the old soldiers, now that I know who they are.
Great payoff.
jrw
I was impressed with the Luckie/Vera hand-holding scene as well. I also found Lena’s handing over Basilone’s Medal of Honor to be powerful.
I was surprised that Ack-Ack Haldane did not get a biopic at the end.
Oh, JimW, I couldn’t agree more. That dining room table scene left a huge lump in my throat. He believed in something that got him through that war, and in a way, there she was.
Snafu leaving Sledge sleeping on that train sent a few tears too, and of course the scene at the Basilone’s, which was such a stark contrast to Lecke’s family…
The most emotional by far, and I agree with other prior commenters who say that whatever issues some may have had with the way the stories were being told at the beginning, by the end of the series, the emotional punch was provided extra impact because of the way the stories unfolded.
I watched BoB again almost immediately after it first aired, and several full viewings since then. But I’m going to have to wait awhile before I can look at “The Pacific” again. The last four episodes or so were gripping and horrible and had the kind of impact on me that I don’t feel like revisiting soon.
My fascination with WWII has always gone beyond the romanticism of the US involvement, or how it completely altered the course of human history. My father is a Scot and served in Burma. What was depicted in this episode is exactly what my father went through. He has carried his nightmares his entire life. He has struggled with the question â€œWhy did I survive and others not?â€, and what to do when he returned homeâ€¦ but in his case an economically war-torn country in Great Britain (they continued rationing until the 1950â€™s). Much like Snafu my father chose to lose contact with his war mates until he returned home to Scotland for the first time in almost 30 years in 1978. Anyway, I could go on for pages.
I think what we all witnessed with this miniseries was the end of significant WWII epics for our time. Since 1998â€™s SPR there has been such an intense focus on WWII in Hollywood that there isnâ€™t much left to cover. I am glad that I was able to absorb it all
What I loved most about this series was watching Sledge degrade from a teenager who rode his bike with his dog chasing him down his driveway in a futile attempt at rebellion, to a man who wants to walk up that driveway alone to return home to his parents, and everything in between.
What I liked least was the falseness with the Leckie story in Melbourne and the amalgamation of the Snafu character. The savvy WWII fan demands accuracy and I think the show lost a lot of trust with these decisions.
Much like when BoB ended, I will feel a certain emptiness next Sunday night, and a longing for moreâ€¦
I really enjoyed the series. I thought that it was just as enjoyable as BoB which I thought was good after I saw it the first time and great after seeing it and reading all of the books around the battles and main characters. I believe the Pacific will gain that same level in time.
I would recommend to those interested to read the two books (Leckie’s and Sledge’s). They give great insight into the Pacific war. I also highly recommend “Flyboys: a True Story of Courage” by James Bradley. It gives a greatly detailed account of what motivated the Japanese to fight to the death and I believe offers a strong justification of the use of atomic weapons. It also will shed a dark light on the US and our activities in the 1800’s and early 1900’s that was less than noble. After finishing you will no doubt though never under estimate or have any doubt about the bravery and spirit of our great soldiers, fliers and marines.
This series really brought the Pacific War into a clear focus. My grandfather served in the Pacific and if you didnt see the old photos you would never have known anything about his service time because he never, ever talked about it. My dad related a story about some kids bringing German souveniers to school and him going home and asking why his father didnt have any. His response was “why would I want something that would remind me of things I’m trying damn hard to forget.” Part Ten really brought that into clear focus for me.
I didn’t expect to tear up quite as much as I did. When Sledge collapsed on the groundâ€¦ Wow. Part Ten was not The Best Years of Our Lives, but I get the comparison now. The acting was fantastic as it has been throughout the series. Even Caroline Dhavernas was effective in her limited screen time. She has really improved since her Wonderfalls days, and I am as hopeful about her return to series television as I am trepidatious about another Shonda Rhimes medical drama.
I really enjoyed this episode, and the entire series. After watching BoB I had wanted to know more about what happened to all those guys, how they adjusted to civilian life, etc. So Iâ€™m glad the producers of The Pacific gave us this episode to get a small glimpse into the post-war lives of some of these characters. It left me wanting more â€“ Iâ€™d love to see more about Sledge an how he was able to eventually get on with his life â€“ maybe their books would shed some light on that. And I do agree with brandonâ€™s comment that the very last scene seemed like an odd way to end the series.
I also agree with those who said they didnâ€™t recognize all of the characters they showcased at the very end. But Iâ€™ll be looking for them when I rewatch the series.
I wondered, who were the women speaking at the beginning of this episode. Might one of them be related to Sledge?
Thank you TimMann and RTF for the brief yet moving stories about your father and grandfather, respectively.
Overall this is a great, great series yet I still give BoB higher marks. The high points of The Pacific are just as good if not better than the high points of BoB. But I think the low points of the Pacific (the Australia episode, the first Â¾ of the Basilone/Iwo Jima episode, IMHO) were well beneath anything that BoB did (Carentan is my least favorite BoB episode, and I didnâ€™t enjoy the Blithe plotline all that much, but that is still a phenomenal episode). I could easily see myself skipping ep 3 and maybe the first half of 8 when I rewatch the Pacific, but I wouldnâ€™t dream of skipping any BoB episodes.
The two ladies at the beginning were Robert Leckie’s wife and daughter. I found it a bit odd that the two relatives at the beginning talking about nightmares are Leckie’s, and in the series Sledge is the only one shown having night terrors. Though it haunted them both, to be sure. Sledge later overcame his to a certain extent by focusing his mind on Biology and Science. He said he discovered, quite by accident, that if he had been focusing hard on a problem in Biology, something to do with his work, that night would be surprisingly free of nightmares. There’s a video called “Sledgehammer: Old Breed Marine” that’s floating around on youtube if you’re interested in learning more about Dr. Sledge.
Does anyone know the names of the people interviewed before the beginning of episode 10? Who were the mother and daugher? I really wish
they had the names of the people on the screen
when they were being interviewed. Did I miss
something?
Thanks!
That was Robert Leckie’s Wife (widow) and Daughter at the beginning. I agree, they needed to clarify who that was because otherwise you might connect them to Sledge since he’s the only one shown having nightmares.
Did we see the same series? Too much fighting, too little character development, a huge disappointment. Definitely no BOB.
I really enjoyed this series even though its focus was not the same as Band of Brothers. I knew very little about the war fought in the Pacific and I found the introductions helpful because none of the battles were as easily identifiable as those on the European front like Dieppe or D-day.
I am wondering when the DVD is coming out because this is the perfect Father’s Day gift for my dad, but yet there is still no release date.
I don’t think I’ll ever re-watch this series, but it was definitely interesting and made me tear up a few times (including last night’s). I think I’ll pick up Leckie’s and Sledge’s books because I definitely want to know more about both men.
I think it will be a while before I go back and watch it. The brutality and depravity of the combat scenes have left an impression on me that I do not want to have dissipate by seeing them over and over again. I want to remember and cherish the emotions that the series stirred when watching it the first time. Maybe in a year or so I will go back and study it like I did BoB.
Better done than most things on TV but a far cry from Band of Brothers. The only characters that stood out were Sledge, Basilone, and Snafu, but Basilone’s story was never well told and his death was anticlimactic. Leckie’s character was a bore and the rest all blended together.
Plus, it was too “Spielbergey” with the overwrought musical score that in true Spielberg fashion screams “this is when you are supposed to feel something!!”
Overall, I was disappointed but like I said, it’s still better done that just about anything else out there.
If all the later battle scenes looked like they were coming from the same location because they were; country Victoria outside Melbourne doubled for almost all the Middle Pacific scenes while Far North Qld doubled for almost all the South Pacific scenes.
I understand that attempting to cover the scope of the American Pacific war in a single series was a considerable challenge, however attempting to do this by merging 3 separate stories (as excellent as the source material may be) with very little cohesion between any of them was a big mistake.
I agree with the review; we kept on having to replay episodes over to figure out what had happened to key characters. Then is wasn’t always clear and we wondered why we had bothered. The middle 7-9 episodes were realistically gruesome but after >2 episodes of this, well, we had kinda got the point. Episode 3 (set in Melbourne) was brilliant recreation of the period (high marks coming from an Australian) but seemed quite out of place in the overall flow of the series.
Frankly “The Pacific” is an ambitious vision ultimately left unrealized.
“Frankly “The Pacific” is an ambitious vision ultimately left unrealized. ”
Amen!
The last episode had a few strong moments (the Basilone family, Sledge’s breakdown”) and overall it was good.
The series? in my books failed.
The recreation was a perfect A+++.
The character development a D-
The acting and the casting a F-
(just imagine in any of the leading roles Damien Lewis)
The Directing was awful, a Z-
The script was a Z——.
The script was so bad it had to explain itself! (“I have never been afraid this much before” after his first battle, “you have to live a war to realize how bad is it” after a gruesome battle”).. Gee having your characters saying the lamest of cliches to explain to you what you just saw. That’s a fail..
p.s. I was talking with an American friend of mine who liked the series more than I did. We realized that his american patriotic feelings and watching what those young American Marines went through had an impact in his opinion. I am not an American but I absolutely loved and connected with the young soldiers in BOB.
Correzpond: I totally agree. Your last line says it all. I’m so relieved to finally hear other viewers express their true beliefs.
As an Australian myself I understand that our American allies did a great deal to support Australia in the Pacific during WWII and certainly Americans have much to feel patriotic about. Indeed (& in spite of what is suggested during the “Melbourne” episode) it is perhaps the Pacific war – more than any other single event – which has forged the enduring strong ties between our countries. However it is quite one thing to feel proud of this history and another to apply this sentiment as almost unchallenged support for a TV series which depicts this history. “The Pacific” is television first and last and its success should be assessed on this basis. It does seem to me that part of the success of “The Pacific”, at least in the US, is that HBO has successfully harnessed patriotic sentiment into an almost unblinking support for the series. The Seven network in Australia has also tried this by commencing telecasts around our Anzac Day, and then advertising it as “The Fight For Australia” which is incidental, but in terms of the main thrust of the story – an American perspective on the American Pacific war – misleading in the extreme.
Thank you, Alan, for adding to The Pacific journey for all of us. I have to say I’m relieved that you love this series too. The negative reviews and comments–however justified & legit or not–are wearing me down and I think it’s time for me to celebrate my own enjoyment of the series and the stories without worrying about all that anymore.
Question: There’s been word of thoughts from the Spielberg-Hanks-Company camp about ceding much of the Iwo Jima storyline to Eastwood’s films. But what about the overlap with Ken Burns’ documentary? Sid Philips was of course also a major player in that, and Sledge’s book was heavily quoted. I understand the two projects were in development at the same time. Wondering if anyone felt territorial or what have you. I know I was excited about Sid being portrayed in the series–I think the Burns film helped us all fall in love with Sid (and his sister!)
Finally, on Joe Mazello’s Facebook fan page, he’s posted some cool behind the scenes photos. There’s also a fan on there who’s either web savvy or has close access, because she’s posted some cool photos as well. Everyone, look him up and check it all out.
Cheers.
Depressing and magnificent. An Emmy contender for sure, right up there with Treme. How this can get ignored for a best drama nomination I don’t know — those nominating would have to be deaf, dumb and blind or else bought. Enough said.
Just finished the last episode this weekend and I liked the miniseries overall. The Pacific is an example why your granddad doesn’t tell his war stories. Well done series about a war front that didn’t seem to get as much ink back in the day. I liked how they didn’t romanticize the story. It was warts and all.
I was interested how they would tell the stories since it lacked the overall arc that Band of Brothers did but it did a good job and it didn’t bother me that it wasn’t exactly like BoB.