‘The River’ – ‘Los Ciegos’: Eye of the camera

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “The River” coming up just as soon as I find a nice eco-hotel…
I was, to be frank, very surprised by the reaction around here to “The River” after last week’s episodes. There have been times where I haven’t liked things that the majority of you have, and vice versa, but usually I can sense in advance that I’m going to be out on an island on something. This, though, was, and is a show I thought would have a relatively broad appeal for those who actually watched it, given the timeslot, but apparently that was not the case. A few of you liked it, but most of you were very vocal in your dislike, and given that the ratings for the two-hour premiere went down after each half hour, it seems you are not alone in that opinion.
I had planned to cover this show regularly for its brief 7-week season, but it may not be worth the trouble, given that. We’ll see after reaction to tonight’s episode, though I don’t expect “Los Ciegos” to change a lot of minds.
It was probably the weakest of the 5 I’ve seen, in that the resolution seemed to come much too easily (that was really all that Clark needed to do for the locals to judge the crew worthy?), and in that this was the first hour where I was genuinely annoyed with the found-footage gimmick in spots. When A.J. and Kurt started running from danger and all we could see was A.J.’s incredibly shaky camerawork as he ran, I felt that this was a moment where the POV was more trouble than it was worth. (On the other hand, the jump cuts of A.J. barking out various obscenities as he started crawling into the cave was quite funny.)
Still, I like the tension and atmosphere, and Lincoln was at least 20% less annoying once Lena gave him that haircut.
What did everybody else think? Who’s even still watching at this point?
Ugh. Just canceled it on my DVR if that says anything. Alcatraz is where it’s at if you are looking for a serial mystery. Looking forward to Awake too.
“Alcatraz is where it’s at if you are looking for a serial mystery” LMAO! Good one.
Back on point, this, too, is terrible.
I’m out as well. I’ll re-watch Aguirre: The Wrath of God instead.
Meh, the only reason I’m still going to keep watching is because it’s only a 6 week show (2hr premiere and finale). It better pick it up or I’ll be switching over to New Girl and Raising Hope in a few weeks.
Hmmm I liked it. Have all the episodes been produced? This seems like a show that would really benefit from reacting to watcher feedback.
So Lincoln’s annoyance factor was Samson-like in that it was attached to his hair? If this was the weakest ep, I will probably stick it out.
Tuned in for the first time tonight. It has some good aspects, I like the overall concept and style, but is missing depth, which could be provided if there were a more sympathetic leading man. Other than the older father of the girl it was hard to care if any of the guys lived.
It also needs to stop trying to be frantic all the time, build up to things. Chaos during intense moments is one thing but non stop chaos is off putting.
I’ll probably check it out next week. It seems like a show that could be adjusted into something good and I enjoyed the more quiet, suspenseful scenes such as the camp at night early on.
I don’t get jumpy or scare easily. If I know that its going to be non-stop scare gags I don’t get frightened. Some of the jumpiest times I have ever had were on TV shows that don’t try to “get” you constantly, but truly surprise you.
My biggest “scare” was the leeches, which actually came out of nowhere (as opposed to the Morcheeba monsters which you sort of saw coming).
I think those were millipedes, and I would have reacted the same way (i.e., screaming my fool head off!).
But millipedes generally aren’t poisonous! Centipedes are! What a silly thing to be scared of, though from what I know about that type of millipede I would probably be grossed out by the mites that live on them [not as easy to brush off]
If you were in a creepy locale being chased by a tribe that wants to kill you, and bunch of millipedes started crawling all over you, you’d be perfectly calm? C’mon :-)
I actually like it. Different from everything else that is on and that’s a major plus. But everytime I like a new show that is “different” it winds up getting canceled like “dead like me”. But I hope it does well. Btw- the doll thing was super creepy.
I like this show as well. I was actually a little baffled when I looked online and found that a large number of posts were negative. I guess we represent the niche audience who found the show “different” and engaging.
“I had planned to cover this show regularly for its brief 7-week season, but it may not be worth the trouble, given that.”
Aw, see what you did commenters? You broke Alan’s spirit!
I didn’t understand all the hate either. I think this show has potential. It seems like they are doing the semi-procedural that a lot of these mystery/sci-fi/out there shows do at the start, and to my surprise I’m not bored out of my mind like I was with the Fringe season 1 procedurals. I’ll keep watching.
I don’t usually comment, but I want Alan to continue reviewing this show. The characters aren’t great (yet, at least), but the tension and suspense are quite enjoyable. There’s nothing else like this on TV, both in style and concept, and I’m just as surprised as Alan by most people’s reaction to it.
Please keep writing Alan…I thought this episode was better than the pilot and a step below the 2nd episode. I agree with the other poster who said the characters are still flat, although I thought AJ took a step forward this week. I actually cared about what he did and how he fared. I’d agree that they resolved things too quickly, but I thought the action kept me from focusing too much on flaws.
There seems to be something off with this show, and I can’t quite put my finger on what it is. I think it has something to do with the fact that these people don’t seem to care about why all this weird stuff is happening and are still more concerned with finding Bruce Greenwood. But there’s more to it then that.
Still an enjoyable hour of television, if nothing that is going to set the world on fire.I agree with Alan that atmosphere and tension are extremely well done, particularly at the end of shows that it’s enough to make me forgive it for its mis-steps elsewhere. And if this show can improve after its first 3-4 episodes and get on a roll like Alcatraz did (the potential of this show is a lot higher than Alcatraz), we could have something special here.
I think they could probably do a better job of addressing the clearly out-of-this-world stuff they saw on the videos, perhaps by way of the reality show; something about the mixture of crass and sublime? I’m ok with them spending some time setting up the structure and so forth, but if the show is going to continue past one season it’ll need to be about something.
I was pretty surprised too. I thought the first two episodes were really good, and then I came here and found I held a minority opinion. I hope you keep covering it though, as I imagine it’s going to get crazier as it goes along.
Not sure if this is appropriate, but Soutland was brilliant tonight. Lucy Liu is incredible is her role. Much rather you cover that.
I’m still watching and still liking. Agree the resolution this week was a bit too easy, but I like their willingness to let the characters be unlikable without being overtly villainous, appreciate the lack of schmaltzy bonding in the aftermath of their shared traumas, and have enjoyed the paranormal adventures themselves enough to forgive them most of their logic shortcomings. Stylewise, I’m a big fan of their “just enough but only barely” shots intercutting near-subliminal flashes of the big-bad into the heat of the action (both drowning girl and the jungle guardians), and I’m loving some of the deeply creepy images they’ve affected thus far (the doll tree, in particular, but also the time-lapse tugging of Lincoln out of his tent while he slept and the eyeless-looking, white-mud guardians).
On the short end of the stick, Lena’s initial badassery took a beating this episode in way I hope will NOT continue, and they could REALLY use someone specifically assigned to dotting Is and crossing Ts when it comes to continuity (Lincoln’s learning curve for Spanish; Lena’s thigh bite submerged in sepsis soup with no consequences); but those irritations are relatively minor in the bigger picture, and offset by use of the camera itself as an effective narrative POV (Tess’s glance communications to a watching Clark; “overhearing” Kurt’s nefarious intentions and the limiting of knowledge of those intentions to Paul), an organic vehicle for non-interruptuve flashback sequences to keep the stakes of the game front and center (Bruce Greenwood’s charismatic Emmett is far more wisely borne witness to first hand than testified upon in the passive via dialog), and necessary exposition tool, given the extreme need for and situational shortcomings of applicable informational/research resources.
All in all, I’m onboard the Magus for the long haul and enjoying the ride more than I expected to. While it’s not as fearless as American Horror Story when it comes to gut-punching the viewer’s formulaic expectations, going all-in on the shock-trauma and creep factor fronts, nor destabilizing the viewer’s sense of safety by putting anyone and everyone in the cast up for sudden death elimination at any give time; it’s still a strong horror show with a solid cast, a nicely atmospheric visual style, a genuine creep factor, and great potential to keep getting better instead of petering out to some stereotypical boo-fest of been-there, done-that, bought the tee-shirt. And one that can, as this episode nicely proved, periodically break the bank with a moment like AJ’s bleeped profanity screed at the prospect of finding himself the unwilling hero … exactly the kind of crazy Ivan this show needs to keep in the mix, and one I literally hurt myself laughing over.
See ya! It’s so dreadful I might just watch reruns of “The Killing” or “Falling Skies” instead. Season pass cancelled.
Maybe I’m in the minority, but so far I like the show. Last night’s episode was weak, surprising since I noticed it was written by Glen Morgan (I assume of X-Files fame). But they earned my patience with that doll episode which was seriously creepy. I think the writers must have read this book : [www.amazon.com]
Every time the bear fell, I jumped, even though I knew it was going keep falling. That whole sequence was very effective.
I like the show, though I think it needs to slow down a little and quit burning through so much plot (seriously, how many supernatural things can co-exist in the Biuna?). Also, even though I’m familiar with the sped-up footage because of Peli’s “Paranormal Activity,” I still find it creepy as hell.
I hope you keep covering it, Alan. It’s good horror (unlike that campfest, AHS), which is in short supply on network TV. Plus, I want more Bruce Greenwood on my screen :-)
Oh, and I don’t think it was just Clark who saved them; it was also AJ overcoming his fear to crawl under the tree and get the bulb. He could have kept running away, but he chose to help everyone instead. I think the Morcegos saved him because of that, not because of Clark’s own sacrifice.
I’ll add that I hope Spanish-speaking Girl quits being so morbid soon. She’s less spooky than annoying that way.
I liked this one a bit more structurally than the others, mostly because the characters each had discrete tasks rather than just general running about and shrieking (although I would like one of the monsters to maybe be a silence demon; the amount of screaming on this show rivals a Maury Povich paternity test marathon).
I don’t know, it still works for me, on a fairly basic level. I don’t love it, but I was surprised by the harsh reaction as well. At least it’s an attempt to do something a bit different on a network that isn’t a remake or a reboot; if nothing else that’s something I’d like to support.
I like this show a lot. For a genre show on network TV, it’s solid entertainment. I have learned to just accept the fact that with found footage film/television, you’re going to have to deal with characters filming when normally they’d drop the camera and run like hell. The less-is-more approach is effective. The brief glimpses of the Mucergos (spelling?) were well-done. I liked their ploy to blind everyone and then attack. I like the setting/atmosphere. Much better show than say The Walking Dead or Grimm.
I think I’d be alot more disappointed in this if I was taking it at all seriously. But I figure it’s an eight episode lark, and I’m having fun with it.
I hope you keep covering it Alan, but it’s understandable if you don’t.
I am done. Unless there is an episode where Tess gets eaten by piranhas. That I will watch.
After last week I almost didn’t watch it but then I found myself liking this episode more than the 2 hour pilot. I’m going to take it week by week though because it still hasn’t grabbed me in that gotta-see-it way.
I hate to hear that the show is doing so poorly, because I think it’s decent. I, too, however, agree that the resolution was a bit too tidy this week. “Awwwww, they’re willing to sacrifice for each other.” Also, do they speak English to understand Clark? I guess the low ratings ensure that this show will at least have a resolution at the end of the season. I could definitely see this as the type of show that would pull a “Killing” on us.
I loved the premiere last week and I liked this one too. I guess I can understand the hate but I’m hooked. I am not really annoyed by any of the characters and I feel the creep vibe is just enough.
ABC should just switch to reruns of LOST and see if less people tune out during the commercial breaks. I ended up watching LUCK episodes two and three again instead of watching the next segment of River when it cut to commercials.
The problem with this show is that it very much knows that it’s a show. It goes to great lengths to look “real,” and the work they put into that shows. The easiest example of this is the shaky camera thing. I’ve spent 20 years watching episodes of Cops filmed during actual foot chases and police raids, and the camera work there isn’t nearly as unstable as it is here. And every time the camera shakes, you can almost see where it says “shake camera” in the screenplay. It just calls attention to itself.
And that’s the whole show, everything about it. They want to show that the movement isn’t blocked, so they have two guys bump into each other. But it doesn’t happen organically. You can see the clumsiness was intentional. You watch the actors, and you don’t see characters. You see actors constantly thinking, “This is what a scared person would do.” The more “real” they try to make it, the more fake it looks.
I didn’t understand the hate, either. I’m enjoying it and liked this episode.
Yeah I don’t understand why everyone is so vehemently opposed to this show. True it’s really not all that great, but who cares since you only have to stick around for 8 episodes? You get a short season and some cheap thrills. Why not stick around?
Quite franky I don’t get the hate either. I guess Lincoln and his mother suck and it is a little over convenient that the lil latino girl is an encyclopedia on the paranormal. But beyond that I think that the premise is interesting the stroy telling is compeling and has strong production. Compared to most of the serial tripe on TV I think its good and I pray that it gets to some sort of seasonal conclusion, as opposed to getting cut half way through a story arc. In a world where NCIS is the top ranking hour long serial drama, and Twilight is a smash hit… this program is doomed… but yes, I hate Lincoln too.
It’s probably too late to save this show, but if not, I’d like to see the producers rewatch the Paranormal Activity movies and learn from their strengths in comparison to this.
This is too visually cluttered. It’s exhausting to watch. That’s point one. There’s too much shaky cam. And we get too much explanation.
drink every time Lincoln’s British accent slips. YOU WILL DIE
I dig it! Entertaining in the way I expect a show like this to be. I will continue to enjoy it even if it only gets seven episodes.
I’ve seen the backlash to The River as well, but I’m enjoying it. However, I LOVE found footage films/TV shows, which I’ve found many other people don’t. All of that said, I have to agree with you about this ep., Alan, it felt pretty weak. The premiere really hooked me in but this ep. made me re-think watching the show. I agree with all of your thoughts about the natives backing off (I get that Clark’s character has to stay alive, but really??? The natives just back off just like that? Just because he was willing to die? That doesn’t really make sense) and the POV camerawork seeming like more trouble than its worth for this particular ep. However, if this was the weakest ep. of the 5 you saw, I’ll definitely keep watching. I love found footage and I love horror/sci fi/fantasy, so I expect good things from the remaining Season 1 eps.