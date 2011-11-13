‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Chupacabra’: Roll in the hay?

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I’m wearing ears…
Some or all of Rick’s weary band of travelers have been staying at Hershel’s farm for four episodes now, and these installments have been a marked contrast to what came before. The farm is relatively isolated/protected, it has a generator and fresh water and apparently abundant food supplies. Outside of the too-brief respite at the CDC, this is the first time since Rick got out of the hospital that he hasn’t had to live in constant fear of zombie attack, nor concern about adequate food and shelter.
This almost idyllic respite has definitely sucked some of the tension out of the show (though two of the Hershel episodes involved Shane and Otis being chased through the high school by dozens of walkers). But it’s also given Rick and company some hope for the first time since Jenner told them the CDC was going to self-destruct, and when characters on a show like this get hope, it’s only so it can be taken away later. And we begin to see the seeds of that in what Glen discovers in the barn.
I’m not going to speculate on why Hershel’s keeping the walkers in there, given that this is presumably the show returning to the source material in the comics – and I’m going to remind everybody (as is spelled out more thoroughly down below) that it is not acceptable to discuss material from the comics that hasn’t been presented on the TV show yet. But it does give me an opportunity to talk about the show’s storytelling philosophy in general.
This period of relative peace has allowed the show to spend some more time letting us get to know the characters. The problem is, for the most part, we haven’t learned anything new about any of them. The characters aren’t getting deeper; they’re just more familiar. Rick feels burdened by leadership and the difficulty of doing the right thing in this strange new world. Lori is torn between two men. Andrea resents Dale for making her stay alive. Carol is a pushover, Dale wise but also a busybody, etc. Later, rinse, repeat.
The major exception has been Daryl, one of the few characters not from the comics and, perhaps not surprisingly, the character the writers seem to take the most pleasure in crafting and growing. Daryl’s solo odyssey didn’t amount to a ton story-wise (other than providing another small scrap of evidence that Sophia’s still alive and lost in these woods), but his hallucinatory chat with Merle added to our understanding of how Daryl became the man he is (and why he’s not exactly the man Merle is). And just as Daryl got softened a bit between seasons, this version of Merle (even if he wasn’t the real one) was toned down from season one to someone who wasn’t particularly likable but seemed more complex than the over-the-top redneck caricature yelling at Rick from the roof of the department store.
That the show has been able to make Daryl so compelling is a good sign. That the show has struggled to do the same with most of the regular cast – even factoring in how much you want to credit/blame the source material for that – is troubling.
I’m starting to get annoyed by characters getting hurt in accidents that are completely unrelated to zombie attacks.
Me too!
I think that’s part of the issue. The Walking Dead refers to the characters as well as the zombies, because even if the zombies don’t get them, something else could or should, in a world where all the stuff we depend upon for daily survival is gone. Simple things like going up the hill to get a better look are not so simple without motor vehicles.
Really, the show seems to be trying to be the anti-action movie, like with Andrea taking it upon herself to play sniper. Dale’s “compassion” to her BTW, is exactly the kind of thing that could turn Daryl against the rest of them, despite Sophia’s mother being right in her assessment of them, and after her pissy mood of the last few episodes combined with her presumption that she’s just as qualified to be one of the troops instead of one of the cooks or laundry people, she kind of needed to be taken down a peg. That should have been the kind of teachable moment where we reinforce the lesson that when the two cops who have saved your life repeatedly and taught you everything you know about guns say “Don’t shoot” then dumb blondes who had never fired a gun a year ago SHOULD NOT SHOOT.
A recurring theme of the show is “this is not an action movie” and you can’t just hop on a horse and go riding out to find the girl, or pick up a gun and nail the zombie with a head shot into the sun on your first try, like action movie heroes do with no trouble.
I’m personally more annoyed by post-apocalyptic movies where everyone magically becomes omni-competent Rambo survivalists. Ever seens a 70’s British show called ‘Survivors’ — created by Terry Nation (who also created Doctor Who’s Daleks). The premise is basically most of the world’s population is killed by a plague; the few survivors have to leave the cities rendered by incapable. The power grid rapidly fails. And the survivors, without all the conveniences of urban civilization, are up the proverbial creek and desperately trying to figure out how to make paddles before they starve to death or freeze as soon as winter hits.
This episode rolled down a hill & fell into the mud for me. I think I’m done with The Walking Dead. It’s pretty obvious now that whatever happened to Sophia isn’t going to be discovered until the season finale. Hopefully the rest of you are still enjoying the show. I can’t wait for “Justified” to start up.
I’ll still watch Walking Dead but yeah I’m extremely excited for Justified.
seriously… They broadcast the walkers as soon as hs said they couldn’t use the barn.
I like daryl, in part bc he’s Norman Reedus, but the Merle bit was such a complete and total waste. It would have been more compelling to drop a hint that it might just have been Merle alive and messing with him.
The writing this season has just been focused solely on foreshadowing one act of stupidity after another. The stay hasn’t established any of the characters they way it might have been intended to do. Neither has an impact been made greater by making the barn “mysterious”.
I completely agree. This show was far better last year. No way do I intend to watch these Zombie walkers to the end of the season. No thanks to AMC to have them march on next season.
The only reason they renewed it so quickly, was the large viewer audience it had the first episode. I hope those walkers walk to another channel. CBS can use a little help.
I liked this episode, and I’ve warmed somewhat to most of the characters but definitely not Andrea. Yes, she has ample cause to complain all the time, but so do the other characters and they don’t. It gets old. Add in her stupidly shooting the most improved character of this season, and I’m not loving her.
I completely agree. I think Andrea’s character is a waste of time. I’m not familiar with the comic but I’m not convinced that her character is essential to the whole storyline, especially with her complaining every so often. Thoughts?
I don’t know how many women are on the writing staff, but they could use some more so we could get some female characters we actually like rather than this collection of nitwits.
I really like Laurie Holden, and she’s doing what she can with what she’s being given, but it’s difficult because her character is such a dimwit (not that being an idiot is anything rare on this show, mind you).
I know Andrea on the show bugs me so much, and I want to like her as she’s a favorite in the comics for me but the whole thing from the CDC which was not in the comics has made her into such whiny and annoying character…
Apparently, (for whatever reason) the Andrea character is SUPPOSED to be viewed as willful, self-involved, whiny, annoying, obnoxious, burdensome, unreliable, yada, yada. Hats off to Laurie Holden for nailing it!
Boardwalk Empire writers need to school Walking Dead’s on how to create compelling female characters. Or just characters, in general.
God, do I hate the characters on this show. Darryl I like, but something’s gone terribly wrong when Shane is my second favorite character.
I hate rooting for the zombies.
Any show that has a character as horribly annoying as Paz de la Huerta’s character is, should not be schooling anybody.*
*Post clearly is avoiding how good Kelly McDonald’s character is, in order to prove a point…
Both shows are boring! I don’t care for any of the characters. The presentation and story-telling is trite. Although, Boardwalk has spend a lot of money on interior sets that are not truly showcased. I DVR these shows, but believe me when I tell you, I fast forward a lot of scenes from both shows, especially TWD.
This isn’t a dig at you or anything NYCFLO, but if you’re fast forwarding Boardwalk then there’s really no point in watching it.
The reveal at the end of the episode got me thinking … is Hershel much darker than he seems? My wife and I both wondered aloud if Rick’s crew are about to unearth some nasty stuff at the farm. Either way, this is one of the first episodes that actually made me want to keep watching – great ending reveal.
Isn’t it obvious that they are some of the family members that were ‘lost’ and Hershel is keeping them there until they find a cure? Thats what makes the most sense to me at least.
Wouldn’t finding a cure for a disease that reanimates corpses just turn ‘cure’ them into being normal corpses? The CDC guy seemed to make it clear that the disease kills you, then turns you into a zombie so a cure wouldn’t only help someone before they got turned.
Yeah… I should probably not logically think about this show. Sorry.
That seems to make sense but there sure seemed to be a lot of walkers down there. I didn’t like they way Hershel had been protrayed earlier but I felt a noticeable darkness coming on even before the reveal.
I can buy Herschel keeping friends and family alive(ish) in the hopes of one day receiving a cure. He wasn’t at the CDC. He doesn’t know how bad things are. In his conversation with Rick a couple episodes back he held onto the belief that this was just another disease that could be bested like any other.
@AJ – Well, Hershel never heard what the CDC guy had to say, definitely not when he locked them up. I just think back to when Hershel was saying that there was going to be a cure in the first episode we met him. That would make the most sense from what we know about his character
If that’s the reason he’s keeping them (which is what I suspect, too), he’s going to be pretty upset when Rick shares the CDC info with him.
It was pretty obvious. After all, he was gassing up a generator for the barn, didn’t seem to have power lines running the football field distance to the house. Plus the fact that he took all their guns, was adamant about them not staying in the barn, the zombie in the well which couldn’t have gotten through the fences w.o noticeable damage due to its bulk, and didn’t want his daughter being with anyone (well that one was just odd, but telling. There arent a lot of eligible bachelors)
I don’t think they’re all relatives, I think he’s trying something. Maybe he wasn’t a vet, just a researcher. That or he did tests on lab animals lol
I doubt they’re his family members. Remember Rick’s line about how Herschel wants to deal with the all walkers himself? This is clearly tied to the ones in the barn. Somewhat fishy is going on there. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was doing some kind of tests or experiments given his medical background.
They have to be family and neighbors.
How did they herd them all into the barn?
Perhaps Hershel, the vet, is hoping to clone them as opposed to making them live again.
Perhaps Hershel tried to cure them, give a zombie a blood transfusion with a healthy relative, and it back fired, losing more friends and neighbors.
Why doesn’t the generator attract zombies from as far as they can hear it?
Why don’t the farmhouse lights attract zombies?
I agree with Ambrose. Despite the conversation he had with Rick (who told him that the CDC scientist told them there was “no cure”) Hershel is holding out the hope that there WILL be a cure, eventually. Maybe he cares about those particular zombies and wants to “cure” them, or perhaps they are just “test subjects” and he’s experimenting on them. Either way, it’s a dangerous endeavor. Shouldn’t that floater in the well have been a wake up call to Hershel and Maggie that perhaps hoarding zombies in a barn isn’t the best idea?
Stick a machete in this show’s skull: it’s done. The plodding pace of the plot this season is bad enough, but the writers’ ham-handed attempts to develop “character” through endless expository dialog is hack TV writing at its worst. The season 1 pilot episode was promising (cinematic, epic in scope, with minimal dialog), but the remainder of the season 1 episodes were pretty much standard-grade middling television. But season 2 is a complete loss. Both AMC and the new show runner are likely to blame for the sorry state of the show now. AMC’s attempt to curb the budget has clearly led to the glacial pace of the story, as well as some of the more ludicrous plot developments (the hunting accident shooting of Carl and the dull mystery of Sophie’s disappearance), both plot points clearly implemented to keep the story stage-bound to a single farmhouse set for multiple episodes. The new show runner (the hack who drove Starz’s abysmal Crash melodrama into the wrecking yard) is likely to blame for the overwrought speechifying of the characters this season (note to hack show runner: overacted soliloquies in which characters whine about their feelings is NOT character development–it’s “on-the-nose” exposition.
+1
This episode tonight has left me with almost no hope of the show getting any better. I still have a slight suspicion they might have something up their sleeve for the end of the season, but I don’t think I’m going to be watching to find out anymore. Had they killed off Daryl, I *definitely* would have given up on it… but even with him still alive, it’s not looking promising.
Exactly how I felt Dano. They were smart enough not to make that the cliffhanger bc I would have been done. Shooting him was so dang stupid, they had already ruined what could have been an incredible dialogue free scene of darryl fighting to save himself. At the same time, taking away any hope of a dramatic return for merle.
Not to mention how completely grating andrea has come off so far. Let’s have her shoot someone, just to make sure there’s no goodwill left for her. When she shot him,I turned to my brother and said, “seriously? Of all the unimportant second tier characters they want to kill the one who is by far the most interesting person of them all this season?”
George RR Martin can get away with it bc his ensembles include more than one person worth watching/reading. Not to mention it advances the narrative and tends to have far reaching implications.
How do you turn a show with a concept like this into such a boring waste? Oh yeah, by firing the person who had the vision to make the transition from page to screen
Extending this season has been the show’s downfall. Now they have to stretch a smaller budget over more episodes and the only way they can do that it seems is to have every episode spent in one location or wandering around in the forest, literally in circles, looking for a girl the audience have no reason to care about.
Yes, this season is clearly the product of a much smaller budget and it shows. My husband watched tonight for the first time this season (all he saw of last season was the last episode) and his response was: “that’s it??” The first season had some pretty big set pieces that I thought were excellent–Rick’s trip on the horse into Atlanta, wearing zombie guts to escape the city, the struggle to get to the CDC and what happened with the explosion. Now we just get an occasional stray zombie with the exception of Otis’ and Shane’s expedition trip but even that was just a crowd of zombies trying to get through a fence. B-O-R-I-N-G.
Speaking of Shane, have they dumbed that character down so much that he has become functionally illiterate? Or is this supposed to be a reflection of his decline in mental status due to killing Otis?
I think they could have brought us to the zombies in the barn more quickly–trimmed down all that endless searching in the woods. Daryl is great but this episode felt like filler.
I share a lot of your issues but perhaps not to the same degree. Just curious, though, how many of you think the show’s problems started with this season? Because I was getting that impression from some of your postings, and I don’t really agree with that sentiment. With the exception of the pilot episode and some of the stuff at the CDC, much of last season was kind of boring. I view this season as an improvement over those middle episodes. Character development still leaves much to be desired, but I feel like there has been at least some progress (I actually cared that Darryl was in danger this episode). So while I sympathize with many of your concerns, I don’t think they’re really a product of the show’s recent behind-the-scenes drama. Thoughts?
Rely (and Mr Nye),
My thoughts on Shane is that they’ve decided his trust and subsequent possible baby is not enough to create tension. Bc that wouldn’t cause two life long friends to fight. It’s also over used as hell, hai soap operas!
So on that note, they seem to have decided that in the middle of a zombie apocalypse they need not one but two villains. Hershels craziness, whatever it is, is not enough. They need a caricature villain in shane, he has to have enough conflict to want to kill Rick apparently. It’s stupid, not compelling.
The more I think about this episode, the less sure I am about watching next weeks. It was an excercise in idiocy. Maybe season one was so good bc Darabont knew what compelling tv needed to be and guided his writers there. I don’t think the new showrunner is doing/capable of it
Can we stop with using “ham-handed” in every comment? I find nothing more ham-handed than using the word ham-handed over and over again.
Wait a sec…before he was fired, Frank Darabont had significat input into the first 6 episodes. Everyone is giving him a pass, but he has some responsibility as well. The true mark of where the show is going will be starting from episode 7 and beyond which will be free from Darabont’s input.
I get the complaints. I really do. I didn’t start reading the comics until about 80 of them were out, and what’s amazing about them is 1) they have a remarkable ability to make you wonder what’s going to happen next – the cliffhangers from issue to issue were remarkably effective and 2) a lot happens very quickly – the storyline seems to advance at a breakneck pace in the comics. The show is nowhere near as effective at either of these things.
That said, it’s still watchable for me. I am glad that they decided to deviate from the source material to keep me guessing, but i wish they’d either do a better job, as Alan speaks to, fleshing out the characters or moving the story along…ideally both, but I’d take only one at this point.
Hopefully we can all agree that Talking Dead kind of sucks though, right? Whenever they have anyone interesting linked to the show on, they seem to have a bad habit of asking questions that would spoil future episodes so they just dance around the question. Blech.
I don’t watch Talking Dead because the host is awful. He seems nervous in front of the camera, which is not fun to watch, yet at the same time cuts off his guests.
It’s unbelievable that the writers of this show really seem to be building the entire second season story arc on looking for a minor character no viewer cares about wandering off in the opening episode. Daryl is the only slightly interesting character on this show, partly because he’s played by the only actor on the show that isn’t terrible. Hell on Wheels isn’t all that great of a show so far, but it was so much better than Walking Dead tonight, not even close levels of quality between the two.
did the walker in the well do anything to the water in the other wells? thank you
It depends on a few factors that I’m not entirely qualified to respond about.
1) were they all connected?
2) did he slot through them all to end up there?
3) if not, was the opening vast enouh to let a large amount of contaminated water flow through?
Speculation time!
4) did hershek know it was there? Maybe it got out of the barn and they had to trick it into falling in the well so they wouldn’t have to kill it?
5)how effective is the blood as a contaminant? How many parts per million make it transmitable? What kind of contaminant? A dead raccoon in a pond can make you sick, but I don’t think you can get rabies from it.
What I thought was dumb about the well scene is that they had other wells on the property- I think 5?
Why would they be concerned about contamination in the first place? Kill him and get water elsewhere. So, then they go and try to pull him out? Really? Would they actually drink that water with no real knowledge of how the virus might spread? Saliva? Do Walkers defecate or urinate? How long do they live without a meal? What the heck is this guy doing out here?
That’s just stupid. They even continued to try and pull him out after they banged him all up and he was “bleeding”. If they were working with the idea that as long as his blood wasn’t in the water it was safe, they should have killed his blubbery butt on the spot after that one. They also had discussion about not knowing if it was contaminated. How in the world would they find out? Does Hershel have a special kit to test for walker germs? No way!
Finding a random walker in the well, out in the middle of nowhere, would have been enough for me to question the safety of the farm. Like, it’s your farm, your well, and you have no idea that there’s a zombie in it? At that point, I would be suspicious of Hershel and his family in a big way and I’d be on the road.
I just thought about one more thing…if they did only have that one water source and weren’t sure it was contaminated, they would have used a “sentinel” member to find out.
For example, they used to use birds during times of chemical warfare before technology was so advanced- if it died, it wasn’t safe. If it lived, you take the least valuable human asset and expose them. If they live, you make a choice, etc..
What I wonder about is- which member of the group would be the sentinel? Who would be forced to drink the water to see if they turned? I think they would choose Carol. She seems to have very little to offer, other than a uterus- which will be necessary if they find the need to keep the human species alive later on. Hmmm.
I really liked the brief Flashback to the post Zombie but pre Rick time frame. I wouldn’t mind to see more of that.
Agreed, although I wish there was more relevance when they used that plot device to the actual episodes. So far is just feels like unrelated exposition that’s somewhat sloppily tacked on.
Yes, the flashback was possibly the most promising part of the episode but it was cut short because it was an opener. It really didn’t tell us much and it didn’t aid us in understanding the larger context of the episode. Totally random almost.
I felt like it may have been showing the origins of Shane and Lori’s affair, which would be relevant given her pregnancy and uncertainty over the father. After all, didn’t the next scene feature Lori talking to Glenn about the pregnancy?
I agree as well, I would love to see lots of flashbacks instead of watching a bunch of people hanging out, doing nothing. They’re mostly unbelievable characters doing things that people in crisis don’t do. I don’t think there’s uncertainty about the father of Lori’s baby. It’s doubtful that Lori and Rick would have had time to conceive for her to be able to have a positive test at this point. He was wounded, they were running, etc…I want more flashbacks!!
I don’t get all the hate for this episode, or the show in general for that matter. I personally have really enjoyed this season. I like the setting of the farm as their “home base” a lot more than I liked the quarry in season 1. The basic premise thus far — going on missions, learning new things, returning to the sanctuary — sort of reminds me of the first season of LOST. I much prefer this type of slow burn pacing to constant action and zombie fighting. To me, there is always a real sense of suspense. An attack could be coming at any moment, and any character is fair game to be killed.
I thought most of this episode was quite strong. I loved the reveal with the barn at the end and thoroughly enjoyed the entire Darly subplot. I don’t disagree with the lack of character development for the other characters, but I can somewhat forgive that in a show like this. The draw, for me, is more about the dystopic setting than any of the characters. They’re all fairly interchangeable in my minds, and I wouldn’t mind if half the cast was ditched/killed and replaced with new people by the end of the season. So long as we can continue to explore this world and get the occasional zombie fights, the cast is secondary.
I get what you’re saying. The problem is that none of it IS compelling. It should be, but the characters are so unlikeable and so poorly drawn that it just makes all the drama feel like an empty exorcise.
For many of us, it’s just dull characters on top of dull plotting instead of the compelling character study it should (and could) be.
See Justified as an example for an excellent use of characters and slow burn-storytelling.
So then why watch the show? I honestly am wondering, and not just being a jerk. I see person after person come in here each Sunday night to do nothing but complain about how terrible the show is. How dull it is, how slow, how boring the characters are. So why keep watching it then? Is it hope that it will get better in your eyes? I really am trying to understand why all of you who so obviously HATE the show keep watching it…
Well watching the show is certainly more interesting than doing my laundry, or cleaning my kitchen, or preparing for work on Monday. I’m not sure I will make it to the end if it keeps up tbe glacial pace. Perhaps we are hoping for a big pay-off with fantastic special effects, a clever scene, and hordes of zombies. In tbe meantime, there is solace in collective complaining.
I have to agree with KellyK. I don’t love this show, but I can’t for the life of me understand why people watch a show they don’t like, then immediately go and complain about it before the night is over. If you hate it, shouldn’t you stop watching?
I know that paragraph above is basically a cliche, and I hate to use it, but it clearly applies here.
At this point I think the fans of Alan’s blog have made their opinion known. Maybe its time to recap another show?
People continue to watch because the premise has so much potential that you want to see it work. And there have been enought flashes of goodness that you just want it to be better, but then realizing that it may never turn that corner.
Reply to comment…Kelly, how often does a show as risky and with as big of a pay as WD come along?
If season 2 of GoT goes in the toilet, of course people will complain.
With walking dead ssn 2 that has happened for anyone who actually pays attention. Every move is broadcast 2-3 episodes back. If they want to learn how to cleverly drop hints they need to talk to Stephen Moffat.
This ssn has been a dissapointment for people who really loved the show, and probably the comics too. Valid criticism is not the sane as hate. Wanna see hate? Go read an aicn talkback lmao
I think Ron hit the nail on the head – the fans of Alan’s blog have made it clear how they feel about the show so why keep beating a dead horse about it? Remy – fair enough, but I guess for someone like me who enjoys the show despite it’s flaws, all the complainging can be a bit of a downer. I go to Alan’s blog to read his review and discuss with other people their thoughts about the show, what they liked best etc. But week after week 95% of the comments are just about how bad the show is. That being said, I can always just read the review and skip the comments right?
I think there is a difference between criticizing this show and simply hating on it. There are certainly valid weaknesses, some of which Alan pointed out, and there is nothing wrong with discussing those.
However, some people can’t seem to accept this show for it is and keeping complaining that it isn’t what they want it to be. This show is NOT the comics, and I can’t stand hearing how “character A is not as good” or “subplot B was a lot deeper.” It’s time to get over that. This is a different medium and it should not be compared that way. This show has clearly indicated that they intend to deviate from the books and develop the characters differently. Time to accept that one and move on.
I’m equally annoyed when I see people compare this show to ones like Breaking Bad, which someone here seems to do every week. Yes, the acting is not as good as BB, but the comparison is ridiculous. BB is a character-driven drama, WD is at the other end of the spectrum. Expecting the acting or character development to be ont he same level is absurd. Again, it’s time to get over that.
IMO, I get the impression that openly bashing this show is the “in” thing to do at this point. For other unpopular shows that Alan reviews, people who don’t like it just don’t comment (and, as such, they don’t get many replies). With WD, people comment, but they’re usually negative. Again, criticizing specific points is fine, but if you just hate this show and want to rip on it, save yourself the time and stop watching.
Agree with Kelly. At some point you have to realize you are wasting your time watching a show you don’t enjoy, yes? I mean it may be better than folding laundry or thinking about work on Monday, but there is really no shortage of entertainment options out there if this show isn’t working for you. There are some really thoughtful commenters on this blog (positive and negative) but also far too many of the “this show sucks and I am going to tell you why each and every week” variety.
The show is what it is. It certainly has its flaws, but there really isn’t anything else like it on TV (as far as the subject matter), and for me it’s good enough to be worth watching.
Maybe slightly off-topic, Alan, but just curious what decides which shows you actually DO recap?
Is it your personal affection, popularity of the show, or something altogether different?
Gotta disagree with you there JamesG. At this point Walking Dead IS a character-driven drama. Sure the pilot was a tension-filled zombie action-horrow show, but since then the show has become a character-driven drama with a 5-10 minute zombie sequence each episode, especially in this second season. Now it seems as though this is because they just don’t have the budget to keep doing the zombie set pieces and its much cheaper to have the characters sitting/walking around talking.
There seems to be a lot of people criticizing the show because people see the potential there for a great show but are just frustrated by the execution. I’m assuming that there are two types of fans that would like this show, and in its current state it is probably antagonizing both groups.
1) People that want an action-filled zombie-killing apocalypse show:
With the budget constraints the show seems to have, there just won’t be enough action within each episode for them to be satisfied. (e.g. in the last 2 episodes we’ve had “zombie in a well” and Daryl killing two random zombies)
2) People that want a character-driven drama dealing with how people survive in a zombie infested post-apocalyptic world:
Honestly it seems at this stage that they just lack the talent both in front of and behind the camera to be able to pull this off in a satisfactory way.
I agree with JamesSG.
I too am more interesting in the world than the characters. However, I find that we are stuck with these characters and there is no hope that they will die-off or be replaced. Rick, Shane, and Sarah Tancretti aren’t going anywere. Nor is Andrea or Karl. Shane is the only one out of them whom I would want to go, and b/c the main characters are the ones I dislike (find annoying?) I know its likely to never get better. I hear people say that this show “isn’t afraid to kill off characters”, like when? Andrea’s sister? Who have they killed that the audience would have any reason to be upset. I need a “where’s Wallace” before I believe most of these unlikeable characters will die off/be replaced. Until then I just hope the characters get better.
Also were the two zombies who attacked Daryl the same ones who drove off the little girl in the first place? I can’t remember, but that could be symbolism, no?
I thought this episode was a step up from last week, where the walker-in-the-well situation led to every cast member there to become complete idiots, as if ANYONE would chance to drink water from that well after there had been a zombie sitting in it for days. Not only that, but hey — let’s send ONE OF OUR PEOPLE DOWN THERE ON A ROPE. What.
Okay, on to this week. I agree completely with Alan in that Daryl is the most compelling auxiliary character. Whereas if someone was aiming a rifle at Andrea, T-Dawg, or the widow lady, I’d probably think “PULL THE TRIGGER!”. Needless to say I was hoping the opposite for Daryl, and I’m glad they didn’t kill him off, as that would have been a huge mistake.
I’m not sure why the barn of zombies is such a big deal though — why would that piss off anyone? I don’t know, I just didn’t get why that was such a big reveal (but you know that the show’s characters are going to make a HUGE deal out of keeping it secret).
If I found out I’d been camping near a barn full of walkers for days, I’d make a huge deal out of it, too. One apparently got out and fell in the well, so others coud get out, too. EEEP!
Get them out of the farm already. Let’s move on!
Heck yeah!
I know it’s not likely, given the production lead time, but this is the 2nd week in a row I got the impression that the producers are reading these online comments. Last week we got explanation of the generator and wells on the farm. This week Herschel said the season’s best line, “It’s a wonder you’ve all survived this far.”
I thought the same thing. I also liked the random farm kid who agreed to join in the hunt, but said he wasn’t going out into the woods without a gun.
This show was produced months ago. So its not like the producers read comments (they don’t) then go to fix things in the show. The generator is a perfect example of people’s automatic hate clouding their judgement before anything else. I read comments of people freaking out about the power situation, which I thought was ridiculous. There wasn’t a moment in my mind that thought they wouldn’t show a generator in a later episode. Some people honestly have a big ‘Jump to conclusions/hatred mat’ for this show. I think some people honestly just want to hate it more than like it now, just because it has disappointed them. And this is the ‘fuck it, not worth it’ generation.
I was one wondering where in the heck the electricity was coming from. They couldn’t have shown that little scene with him filling up the generator two weeks ago? There were a bunch of gaps left in previous episodes and they do seem to be backtracking to “fix” them. The only generation I’m part of is wanting some decent television to watch on Sunday night.
After Rick agreed to no guns, there sure were a lot of guns showing up on the farm in this episode.
The pacing absolutely works for me. If anything, I’d like to see them layer in more complex flashbacks, Lost-style, which would crank the pace down even slower. Given the growing waves of displeasure I’m seeing on boards like this, I’d be curious to know how the show is playing with the masses. Is it just diehards who are upsets because there aren’t enough zombies and there aren’t enough kills, or are the 5 million other people watching getting turned off?
I really have no problem with the pacing either. And I don’t really have that big of an issue with us not diving into the each character’s background. Ultimately this show is about a group surviving. Like Shane said… their past is pretty much irrelevant now. We get to see Zombies die and follow a fairly interesting group in their quest to live. I’m cool with that for an hour each week.
You want the pace to be slower? If it was any slower, it would be the Weather Channel.
I just wish I cared about whether any of them survive. Right now only Darryl fits into that category. Although I was wondering why he thought a zombie ear necklace was a good idea.
Ear necklace, bad asses during the Vietnam war (probably dates back even further) would collect ears of dead VC as proof of a kill. Assuming it was to show Merle’s influence.
Zombie ears aren’t something I’d be carrying around near my mouth though.
Pacing – OK
Focus – OFF. The problem is not all of the characters are interesting. I would have liked the writers to spend more time on Rick and Shane’s debate over whether they should even be looking for Sophia at all. And, have other characters involved in that diologue. Instead, we see Dales reaction to Glen getting laid.
The show just needs to be tightened up and focused.
This is just me speculating because I too am frustrated with the show and want something exciting to happen. While this is entirely baseless, allow me to ask anyway: Is Sophia in the barn? Wouldn’t that finally be a twist worth getting excited about? It would at least explain why they haven’t found her yet despite surveying seemingly all of Atlanta by this point (Seriously, how much of the woods can you possibly survey in one-day trips. By now, shouldn’t they be going deeper into the woods on week-long trips? I digress.)
I’m sticking around until I find out what’s up with the barn, but unless Sophia is in there, I give up. Because I feel the same way about the rest of the crappy character development, etc.
Chris- I keep thinking about that too. How much “woods” are there that close to Atlanta? And if they’re that remote, why are there walkers hanging out there? What do thy feed on? I don’t know much about zombie theory, but I would assume that rural areas would be much less of a problem. They would eventually gravitate toward a food source or die off, right? Maybe they don’t ever die? Even so, I would expect a lot less walker encounters out there and I haven’t been to many metropolitan areas that aren’t littered with suburbs for 20-30 miles instead of cute, quiet towns.
My God I am sick of looking for Sophia. It would be like if they spent 6 straight episodes of Lost looking for Frogurt’s cousin.
We never even met Frogurt’s cousin, but I can say with complete certainty that I care about him more than Sophia.
Don’t worry, Lost already gave us a pointless search for a terrible character when it spent 10+ episodes with an AWOL Michael.
Michael was infinitely more interesting than any of these characters. Plus there were only like 2 episodes centered around Michael in the woods looking for Walt.
It’s like Ryan Howard looking for his achilles, or Phillies fans looking for the bright side of signing Papelbon to an NHL length contract.
Maybe it just felt like 10, so I could be wrong about the time frame. But in no way was Michael infinitely more interesting than anything. God that character was terrible.
Where is my son? WAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLTTTTTTT…my boy…WALLLLLLLT!
*scene*
I’m glad everyone on here can see the glaring flaws in this show–if you read the Twitter feed, you’d think this is the greatest show in the history of television. Basically, I’m only watching the show for Darryl at this point. He’s the only three-dimensional non-idiot of the show. Even though I didn’t want him to die, though, I wonder what would’ve happened if Andrea did kill him. Oh wait…probably just another season of “ughhh I wish I were dead…”
As for the zombies in the barn subplot, maybe Hershel keeps them in there for some weird sex thing. Or, as my dad suggested, maybe he needs a group of people to practice his stand-up act in front of.
Thought the tagline tonight would be “… as soon as I bring better books.”
How the hell did nobody hear those walkers going crazy in the barn before? They seemed to be banging on that barn door pretty hard. Combine that with all of the idiocy that took place at the well last week, and this is back to back logic stretches involving Herschel’s farm.
I can easily overlook these kind of this, and mediocre characterizations if they would just get back to cheap scares and zombie bloodshed. Up the zombie action already! Thats what we all signed up for.
I assumed the zombies were quiet and placid until they saw Glen. The potential of food got them riled up.
The walkers didn’t get riled up until they saw fresh meat, so most likely they were just very docile and wandering around peacefully.
I wondered the same thing. While I can understand the pounding on the barn doors was because they saw food (aka Glen), didn’t Hershel and Rick have a whole conversation about two feet away from the barn earlier in the episode? Wouldn’t the sound of their voices have stirred up a similar zombie frenzy?
Not to mention a loud generator running 27/7 right next to the barn.
I don’t entirely get ALL of the complaints when it comes to characterization. What you call familiarity, i call consistency. I personally don’t care to have my characters be schizophrenic and change their personalities on a weekly basis. In that regard I think that Rick, Shane, Daryl and (to a lesser extent) Dale are all solid enough established characters.
Obviously that still leaves a large chunk of uninteresting or even detrimental characters. They wouldn’t be so damn glaring, however, if the show would just pick up a faster pace and a more interesting driving point for the narrative.
Character is not the real problem (many horror stories work with characters even more thin than this) its the lack of any excitement or scares.
This is a show about Zombies… why people obsess over character development so much is my biggest question. This isn’t Breaking Bad or Mad Men, it is a show about zombies. Character inconsistencies shouldn’t mean anything.
Do you really think ‘The Walking Dead’ of the title refer to the zombies exclusively? Or, possibly, it might refer to the survivors and their previous lives? Hell, maybe the title has more than one meaning?
Anyway, how can you possibly have a quality show with characters nobody cares about, which in this case means you don’t care if main characters get eaten? This isn’t some 90 minute B movie, it’s a thus far open ended TV series.
We obsess over character development because the writers insist on shoving character development down our throats.If the ratio was 90% zombie action and 10% characterization, instead of the current reverse ratio it wouldn’t get as much play.
Wait, so loving a guy one day, telling him to stay away from your son the next, then he tries to rape you, and the very next day you yell at him for being too distant is consistency for you?
Not caring about the characters is one thing, but another problem with the show is you never truly fear for the lives of the main characters. The zombies seem to have lost all power of scariness and tension…
I know thisnis amc and we expect great characters and everything but lets be real this show only works when they are trying to escape zombies and killing zombies.
If i were writers i would take complete opposite tack of slowing it down and just make it an unrelenting, unforgiving week after week of having to face zombies. Where survival truly becomes a test of endurance and will. A test of endurance for viewer as well.
The character stuff would not arise from these utterly lame conversations on walks through the forest but how each person responds to desperate circumstances.
This show works best when you feel totally overwhelmed by zombies. When the situation feels hopeless. That even when you manage to enjoy a brief escape ..it is shortlived because there are yet more zombies.
If the writers are successful, you should feel drained at the end of every episode…and as the season wears on, it should be more and more taxing.
If you want to slow it down…imagine instead of hangin out on some comfortable farm, how about spend an entire episode with some characters hidden in some cramped uncomfortable space…like underneath some floorboards or something.
Its wierd but in a sense, battlestar galactica was sort of able to capture this feeling of always being on the run. But instead of zombies it was cylons.
At least in bsg you always had that hope of finding earth, but what made the premise of this show was not having any hope at all.
Totally agree with BSG. That show was genius at stretching out their journey to Earth.
Ok, I’m not going to comment about the pace the show is going right now or the characters, because although I agree that those things could be better since I don’t really care for the lives of most of the characters, it’s really nothing to complain about. What I will ask you guys however is that Am I the ONLY one here who thought that Sophia might be in the barn as soon as I saw the look of dread on the girls’ face when she realized that Glenn was going in there? As soon as I saw the panic and the suspense of Glenn going further into the barn I paused the show and thought a little bit…”What if Sophia was in the barn the entire time, made her way to the farm somehow, and the Hershel’s kept her there captive because Dr. Hershel thought that she would be better off staying with them permanently since she’s just a child and he secretly believes that rick’s group will all die eventually, maybe he thought he was doing the girl a greater good by kidnapping and keeping her quite somehow in the barn. It would’ve explained why he wanted for them to leave asap and would’ve explained why they hadn’t found Sophia during all of that time.” Anyways those were my thoughts before I saw the real reason for secrecy concerning the barn. I guess when I think about it a little more in depth, it was an inaccurate last second guess considering all of the clues that Sophia left in the woods/in that house suggests that she was dead or still in the woods. I’ve never read the comics (gonna wait till the entire series is over to do that) so I don’t know what will happen but I sincerely hope they find Sophia. I also hope the girl Glenn shacked up with grows a pair and leaves with Rick and his crew when they leave since she seems to be under strict rules under the power of her father on the farm even if it’s more comfortable and safe than moving around. Andrea is really getting annoying, I’m wondering when Rick will finally find out about Lorie and Rick. Also wondering who the walkers in the barn are and/or why Hershel found the urge to keep them there not to mention hide it from the others. It couldn’t be to not scare them since he doesn’t really want them to stay anyways. Post your thoughts on mine please.
I had the same thought about Sophia being in the barn last week. I also thought maybe Hershel had sent his daughter to seduce Glenn and get pregnant. That would explain why she was so mean about it. In any case, that theory was pretty well stomped out last night.
I thought she might be in the barn too, but that the good doc was experimenting on a cure. The only thing that didn’t work for that thought of mine was that he was letting them stay. I figured that if he was keeping her there, he would have sent them on their way by now. I like the idea of having the daughter seduce Glenn…didn’t think of that one.
3 things I know for sure:
1) I’m sick of the search for Sophia and her mom who never helps find her own kid.
2) I knew zombies were in the barn as soon as that chick read the note.
3) Rick, Shane, and Lori will never be killed because they are the only ones with pics on the opening credits. Anyone else could go at any time.
Carol’s refusal to search for her daughter or wait for her at the highway — the last place she was seen — is inexplicable. Every day that passes makes it more likely Sophia won’t survive, but Carol’s done almost nothing to find her. No one has even questioned her decision not to look.
RCADE- RIGHT! What mother would even be able to function with her kid missing? Not just missing as in walking home from school, but missing amidst zombies? I don’t care how bad your life was or how docile and passive you are, it’s a natural instinct. Unless there’s something fundamentally wrong, and in that case she’s not worth keeping around. I agree that I am annoyed that no one has said “hey Carol, what the hell? How about you stop planning dinner parties and go look for your kid, you know, use your ‘Mommy Sense'”. She hasn’t even been a part of the planning. These people don’t know what kind of kid Sophia is- the people closest to her would be better able to anticipate what she might do. And people keep referring to the farm house that she may have been sleeping in. Why is Carol not tearing that house apart and/or staying there to see if she shows up? There was a comment somewhere that Daryl only found one set of tracks at the farmhouse. It’s in a field dude, you’re not tracking an elk in the snow. Geez. SICK of Sophia and Carol. The group would never survive, Hershel or not, if they put so much effort into a search for a kid who has shown that she’s not capable of living with pressure and following directions (crucial for survival in a crisis) and a mother who does nothing but float about, just another mouth to feed.
My first thought was “Ohmygodaretheyusingthemforfood???”
Probably not, lol, but it’s where my mind went.
Well, I’m glad to know I’m not the only one thinking this. To paraphrase Charlton Heston’s famous line, “Soylent Green is zombies!” Hey, if Herschel is talented enough to make zombies taste like potato chips, I’m on board.
For a region of the country that considers chitlins and pickled pigs feet a tasty hors d’oeuvre, can fricasseed zombie ears not be out of the question?
We thought that too! But that he was feeding zombie parts to non zombies in an attempt to build immunity or whatever. Interesting thoughts, I can see it, zombie parts can’t be much different than chitlins.
It’s the usual horror film morality play! Premarital sex brings on the zombies/slasher…
Is it really motivated by a moral objection to premarital sex? Or it is a realistic way to get two characters in a vulnerable position with their guard let down and show some skin at the same time? Then you sell it to the censors/moral majority as a morality play.
Oh, yeah Ray. It’s totally that. Just noting a twist on a familiar genre trope.
The only reason I’m watching this show at this point, and this is just a theory, I don’t know for sure why, is that it’s better than Dexter and Boardwalk Empire, both of which I’ve cast into the vast sea of boring television. There’s nothing to laugh at in BW, and I’m tired of making fun of the moronic Miami Metro PD.
Problems this week for me (besides the usual “Why aren’t they trying to replenish supplies and using cars and generally just getting smarter at surviving?” ones):
–The minute Rick said “we can stay in the barn” and Herschel said “no you can’t” but didn’t explain, wouldn’t you, Rick, be intrigued enough to try to figure out why? I asked this question at least a week ago (whenever it was first mentioned) and arrived at the conclusion that of COURSE there are zombies in the barn. What other explanation makes sense? The only way Sophia being in the barn would have made any sense is IF SHE WAS ALSO A ZOMBIE.
–“Hey, we’ve been staying in this guy’s yard for two days maybe. I have a great idea. Why don’t the eight of us interlopers take over their kitchen and make a meal that shows our blatant disregard for the level of supplies they have here? I mean I want it to include salad, protein, vegetables, really do it up. I’m sure they’ll like that we’ve decided to consume their valuable resources! It’ll be fun!”
“Do you mean as a sign that we can do whatever the hell we want, like a nice way to tell that creep doctor to stop thinking he’s holding any cards in this situation, a precursor to us just moving into the house? Good idea!”
“No, more like ‘won’t it be nice to sit together’ sort of thing.”
“Oh. Any thought given to MY idea?”
–How is her doll being washed down a river “HARD EVIDENCE” of anything besides she made it to the river AND she dropped her doll (which was a clumsily placed plot device in the first episode)? “Hard evidence” that she’s alive? Wasn’t the Crossbow Guy attacked by a zombie within a few yards of that doll’s resting place?
–“She looked in my eyes! I told her I’d help!” Rick, that’s on you. I’m out of here. Signed, everyone else.
Yep, to me the signifies that she’s toast. That something happened that made her drop the doll. Not exactly a good sign. For a kid her age to carry around a doll in the first place is ridiculous, and since she did have such an attachment to it, she wouldn’t have left it. Unless she was eaten. By Zombies in the woods, why are there zombies in the woods? I can’t imagine that there would be so many popping up. They can’t really be that successful with hunting game, right? Rick would have been demoted on the spot with that comment.
With the way it’s been built up, it seems likely that the reveal will be she’s dead or a zombie, and that this is likely what we’ll discover in the last pre-break episode. Finding her alive at this point would seem to be the most disappointing outcome. Her character was fairly useless anyway, so I strongly doubt it she will simply return and they will be on their merry way next half-season.
I patiently read thru the comments to find this one – I also think Sophia is in the barn and a zombie.
So they’ve established that the virus deteriorates your body from a visable standpoint (grey skin, disfigured faces etc). My beef is that shouldn’t that then affect their motor skills, their sight, their hearing? They have the coordination to climb hills, not roll ankles or break bones, walk into trees, understand depth perception etc?
The overall sense for me (having never read the graphic novels) is that the writers are not really sure in which direction to point their characters.
There is only one thing which would keep any person alive and functioning in this situation and that’s a sense of purpose. There is NO such purpose in evidence here. What do they want? Answers for what caused the zombies? Proof that there are enclaves of survivors elsewhere? An attempt to start a new life? There are no goals to pursue and that seems odd.
My husband and I have had numerous “what would we do in the zombie apocalypse?” discussions. That seems to be a conversation the writers haven’t had.
This is a TREMENDOUS point, well put. They should be beyond the “let’s escape this mess” and now into “Where’s the nearest sporting goods store? Where can we get ammo? Where can we get supplies? What’s the most effective way to SURVIVE this?” phase.
We’re humans. We dominate the planet because THIS IS HOW WE THINK. We’re good at killing stuff and we’re smarter than everything else. That should start to show through somewhere.
I think the best ending of this show is they finally drive to the border of Georgia and find out that everyplace else is fine, because they built a massive sandbag wall and patrol the border, and the rest of the survivors are like “Wow, what the hell took you all so long to get here?”
So here is the thing. This show has been on for ten (10) episodes so far. Ten. I realize that AMC has set up a (completely unrealistic) expectation that a show will be brilliant in 5 episodes worth of an 11 episode season (which has worked on their network so far, uh, twice?), but relative to the rest of, ya know, TV, 10 episodes is, well, nothing. Think about the first 10 episodes of pretty much any other genre TV series–Buffy, ST:TNG, Supernatural, Who reboot, etc. There was certainly the start of what would become a good TV show in there, but for the most part, the first 10 episodes were klunkers, to say nothing of, like, the first, what, 40 episodes of ST:TNG?
If this show were on, like, ABC, it would be above the curve of the average show in terms of production and storytelling. If this show were on, like, Syfy, it would be the best show they had.
So far, this season hasn’t been remotely perfect, relative to, say, Mad Men (although still infinitely superior to The Illing…). And for god sakes, AMC also handed us The Prisoner “remake” as an example of what they think is a good way to handle sci-fi/fantasy/genre TV, which was *abysmal*. But relative to regular TV, this show is both reasonably entertaining, well produced, and generally compelling if not brilliant. In 10 episodes. Which for most of regular TV is just the starting point. I realize that, yes, dubious scripting is dubious scripting regardless of the location. But man. Give this show a break. 10 episodes. Ten.
Except all those comparisons are irrelevant. They were not serialized shows playing out over a season. They were 90% episodic and different each week. Even in the early days of shows like Supernatural and Buffy, they were still far more entertaining on a week by week basis than this season of Dead is.
Dead is a serialized show and as such it should be compared to shows like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk, Deadwood, Breaking Bad … etc. that are based around long form story telling. In comparison it doesn’t stack up in either character writing or storylines.
>> Except all those comparisons are irrelevant.>>
Yeah, see, I don’t actually think they are. They are examples of genre specific TV that all had lesser or greater amounts of ongoing plot arc (well, excepting TNG) and all had incredibly shaky starts. And eventually got over their initial figuring it out phase and became reasonably good to brilliant TV in the long run.
>>Even in the early days of shows like Supernatural and Buffy, they were still far more entertaining on a week by week basis than this season of Dead is.>>
I also don’t know that that is the case. I mean, I’ll defend the first season of Buffy till the ends of the earth, but it was still arguably very dubious much of the time. The entire first season of Supernatural (20+ episodes?) was a slog through “Hey! It’s a monster! Let’s pour salt on it!”. The show certainly got better in the long run, but certainly the first 10 episodes were, at best, very hit or miss. And mostly not that good.
>>Dead is a serialized show and as such it should be compared to shows like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk, Deadwood, Breaking Bad … etc. that are based around long form story telling. In comparison it doesn’t stack up in either character writing or storylines.>>
Well, then you are going to be disappointed. As it doesn’t have either the creative talent or source material of any of those shows going for it. So if everyone continues to expect it to be Breaking Bad, it will always fail in comparison. If people just decide to take it as a well produced yet schlocky genre show? I think it is doing just fine. Not the best show in the world or anything, but compelling enough.
“Dead is a serialized show and as such it should be compared to shows like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk, Deadwood, Breaking Bad”
This is completely absurd. Anyone comparing Walking Dead, a horror/action show, to character-driven dramas is going to be disappointed. And isn’t watching this show properly.
Absurd? The primary go-to defense for any criticism about the show’s pacing is that it’s a character-driven drama.
Look around.
Even Kirkman himself states the character-centric focus of the show:
“It’s really just about the characters. The zombies are much more of a backdrop than they seem to be in other things. I think it’s that intense focus on the characters, their struggles, and how they deal with the zombies. It’s not really about how often they hack a zombie’s head off. It’s about how they sad they are after they have to hack a zombie’s head off. That is really the key to it that I think we are doing.”
Getting all hung up on what Kirkman says or how people try and defend things is kind of silly.
The show is what it is, regardless of where it is placed or how people want to try and over-analyze it. What it is is a reasonably well produced horror/genre show. The pacing seems, for my money, reasonable for what it is. The amount of action and gore are about the same. The character writing isn’t brilliant, but they have some things going for them, and need to maximize what works (Daryl, Glenn) and minimize what doesn’t (Lori, Andrea). The show isn’t remotely perfect. Even close. But for a horror/genre show that is working from basically a non existent blueprint, in terms of TV (this is the first Zombie Apocalypse show I’m aware of), it’s doing ok. And is reasonably entertaining/compelling. And has had a grand total of 10 episodes so far. Which, in the grand scheme of things, is virtually nothing.
I think so far, the show has been on average, like, B/B-. Which is still significantly better than plenty of other stuff on TV.
I really liked this series in the last season and was so excited for this one to begin. But after last night’s episode, I’m really starting get annoyed. I feel like the series started off nicely and made us believe that “WOW, Zombies really will attack and this is what will happen.” I let Shane and Lori’s dumb tryst slide, but I hated it. I’m sorry, your husband just died, there are zombies everywhere and you’re living in the woods with a bunch of strangers. Really? So now we see Andrea breaking major group rules to fulfil some juvenile need to prove her worth to the boys. I hate chicks like that and haven’t encountered any since right out of HS when I joined the military (I’m female and I DO kick ass). It’s an immature, dangerous attitude and in reality, she would have taken one to the head. No group would put up with that- she’s more dangerous than an asset. I don’t like Shane, but he is WHO we would become in a time like that. Fend for yourself and take care of your own. He’s labeled Lori and Carl as his own- seems wrong, but it’s reality. I can’t believe he hasn’t tried to take over and form his own group. Survival becomes the most important thing when your life, not way of life, is threatened. As far as Sophia goes- Rick would have been overthrown as leader by now because they are wasting so much time and resources on finding her. Which brings me to Carol- I’m a mother of 3 girls and my butt would not be sitting around making dinner, keeping busy and “waiting”. I think most parents would agree. Leaving food on the highway? What is she supposed to do when she gets there? If they were fully invested in finding Sophia, a team would be posted at that vehicle- it would also serve as a form of recon. I’m just annoyed by all that. Lori’s pregnancy- dumb girl, that’s why you don’t get it on in the midst of a disaster, no matter how comforting it may be. I guess they were trying to show how people resort to the most basic of human needs? I would think that sex comes AFTER food, shelter, water and the danger of being gobbled up by zombies passes. At least Glenn was smart enough to use condoms- people don’t take the chance of bringing babies into a world with such an uncertain future. Maggie is icky- she’s weird and plays Glenn like some dumb kid. She wouldn’t have lasted by now either, I don’t buy her character. It all just seems like a soap-like detraction that takes away from the actual story. They would have split by now to seek a safer place or try to learn what’s going on. Do they even have a plan anymore? I love Daryl, always have, and episode 5’s big positive was that we’re seeing more of who he is. He’s probably the most valuable character for this show to continue in popularity.
“I don’t like Shane, but he is WHO we would become in a time like that. Fend for yourself and take care of your own.”
Yeah, I kind of like his arc this season. The survival instinct is one of human’s strongest drives and he seems to be the only one exhibiting it. Everyone else seems like they’re on vacation and the car has broken down.
Guano- “Everyone else seems like they’re on vacation and the car has broken down”
You hit the nail on the head! I was trying to think of a comparison to their behavior and that’s exactly it! Good call!
Guano- “Everyone else seems like they’re on vacation and the car has broken down”
i also agree, so true!
Although, I too have many complaints about the show (bad acting, poor character development, illogical behavior by characters), I still like it. Apocalyptic scenarios are great fun!!!
There is nothing wrong with this show that can’t easily be fixed. i.e. bad actors/characters can be killed: Rick is not sacrosanct – as his acting continues to go down hill, just kill him; Shane turns out to be a semi-retarded hick – so be it, kill him; Rick’s wife (who is such a bad actress, that I’m prevented from even remembering the character’s name) continues to cry, mope, and pine for the semi-retard – just kill her.
The primary problem with the show isn’t the pace. Every episode needn’t be filled with survivors running from zombies. Rather, the show’s biggest stumbles are in the way it portrays how actual human beings would react to … anything (not just apocalyptic zombie-land, but everyday human events). Daryl is the only realistically drawn character in the entire cast. Honestly, who except for a completely demented loon would keep a bunch of zombies in his barn? There is absolutely no logical reason for doing so. They’re Hershel’s relatives and he thinks he can cure them? Right. Maybe Hershel is a loon – but, if so, he’s a horribly drawn loon, and the scenario is just plain idiotic.
At some point the writers have got to start creating some realistic human beings and acknowledge a very simple fact: even the dumbest of humans can outwit a brainless zombie. Want to create tension? Easy enough – play the numbers game: millions of hungry zombies, only a handful of survivors. But, whatever the scenario, if you have a cast of brain-dead characters, adding zombies to the mix is completely redundant and takes all the fun out of it.
When you’re in the process of being chased through the streets of Atlanta by thousands of zombies, then surviving to the next second is your most pressing concern. But, whilst whiling away the hours on a remote farm with nary a zombie in sight, a human’s mind will concern itself with other, higher matters: where is the safest place to live the rest of my life; can we cure this disease; how did it start; where can I raise my family with the greatest chance of success; food and fuel are critical, where are they abundant; where are the other survivors, for surely there are many; why are we wasting our time at Hershel’s farm, as there are millions of other just like it, with the added benefit of being Hershel-less?
Agreed. Once they get a second to think, and they’ve had a lot of down time, they would be on to seek answers and safety. Hershel is kind of a jerk, and less than friendly. I can actually see, in the real world, the group taking over his farm rather than respecting his space. They would determine that his reluctance to assimilate with any survivors is a threat and he would be either left with his zombie farm or removed from the situation. Survival skills don’t allow for respect of a strangers wishes when they interfere with your security.
I don’t think the writers care to depict how a normal person might think or act in an apocalyptic event. This was made obvious in the very first episode when Rick woke up and didn’t bother asking anybody he came across what the hell happened while he was out. He just seemed to accept it like its the sort of thing that happens every day. I waited for him to ask that question for the whole first season and when he didn’t I realized that I need to adjust my expectations for this show. The fact that he still hasn’t asked anybody seems to go against all logic.
Nice post.
My god people STFU. We have barely even started this season yet and try and remember this season has 7 extra hours of television that needed to be filled. I agree it has been a little slow in comparison to last season but that’s obviously because its so much longer. I have faith it will.pick up soon but I still can’t understand why people are hating on this show. Each episode has been pretty Damn good in my opinion and I have thouroghly enjoyed it thus far.
Johnhicus- I agree that there is a lot of “hate” on here, but in my case I am simply disappointed. My problem is that the series seemed so promising- it began as a somewhat realistic interpretation of something that is normally only touched in comedies or b-rate horror flicks. It was cool to see a drama with ZOMBIES! YAY! I think that the majority of complaints revolve around the totally unrealistic behavior of the characters. It’s a total disappointment to see it take such a turn. I will keep watching, I really do like the show as well as the concept. I just hope that someone works on character development because they’ll lose viewers at a rapid pace if the survivors don’t start acting like humans would in such an incredible situation. Show us more of Shane- throwing Otis to the wolves to save his own butt. That’s what people would do, it’s not a pleasant thought, but it’s what would happen. That kind of stuff would keep viewers watching, to question their own values and think about what would “I” do if Zombies attacked? Would I waste manpower and energy searching for a little girl who disappeared? Would I sit around and bang the farmer’s daughter in an empty store IN TOWN where the possibility of “walkers” was much more likely? That’s what I’m annoyed with. I want the show to say more true to how it began.
I think they’ll pull out of their creative slump if they throw the source material in the trash and go it alone. As with other shows that started weak and got much better, the writers will start veering their stories towards the better actors; or at least towards the strengths each actor begins to show (this one seems to have a flair for comedy, these two have unexpectedly good chemistry, etc..) But if they tie themselves irrevocably to the graphic novels, we may be stuck for the long haul with the weakest actors in the cast, and writers who can’t write us out of that bind. And one without the other (better writing but the same wooden actors, or better actors but the same C-level writers) won’t work: good show have to have both. If they have no choice but to follow the source material to the bitter end, that chance for improvements to happen organically is just lost.
Did anyone else notice all the similarites with last night’s Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels? Do the two shows share the same writers?? Let me break it down for you….
The show’s protagonist, wounded by an arrow and resulting loss of blood, wanders through the forest/countryside until he/she collapses, too weak to go on. He/she looks up in the sky and sees 3 buzzards circling overhead. He/she starts hallucinating, and soon, starts seeing their dearly departed loved one (brother/husband) who presses them to get up & keep going. He/she successfully does this, fighting back/hiding fronm the Zombies/Indians until danger is averted.
I am new to zombie films/tv, but have watched the entirety of The Walking Dead. I keep waiting for an explanation of how the zombies took over and outnumbered the non-zombies… but it never comes. The flashback at the beginning of this episode gave me brief hope, but still no explanation. Is this just something we are supposed to know from general zombie lore? If so, can someone fill me in?
We don’t know yet. Until the characters discover what happened, it seems unlikely that we’ll discover what happened.
I’m liking the show and have a lot of patience to see where things are going. No need to rush off from the farm, to abandon the search for Soohia without fighting/arguing in the group over what to do. I am impatient with all of the comments criticizing the groups survival skills. But just like a lot of the show’s critics will be watching next Sunday, I’ll be back here, reading their comments.
There has been plenty said already about the problems with this season. Here is a link to a pretty good story. Assuming even half of it is accurate you can chalk the defeciencies to
1. Corporate Greed
2. A walking penis by the name of Jack Stillerman
[screenrant.com]
They wanted more inside scenes, fewer outside scenes which cost more to film.
They wanted more talking, less action.
They weren’t going to spend more on writers.
They slashed the budget for special effects, after they won an award for those very effects.
They cut the overall budget and then wanted more shows for the lower price.
When Frank Darabont balked, they fired him. So there you go, more talking, fewer zombies, no plot development, and the result will be slowly dropping ratings until they pull the plug.
About this week’s episode.
They must have just enough in the budget for ONE cool thing to happen each episode. Last week was the zombie getting pulled in half. This week has to be the flashback scene with the Army dropping napalm on Atlanta.
Hershcel telling Rick, I’ll take care of MY people and you take care of YOUR people. Who put these two characters in charge of anything?
Shane is a coward. All his bravada is an attempt to hide it. He might have a point about Sophia not being alive but his real issue with getting to Fort Benning is he thinks he can find somewhere “safe”.
If the stated goal is to find the little girl, there sure were a lot of people not searching. If Herchel wants the new group gone, then helping them find the little girl would sure help with that.
The scene in the living room, that looked like a 1950’s Philco TV. Is this place some kind of museum? Reminds me of my Grandparents farmhouse in 1960.
The age differences is kind of bugging me. Don’t buy that Rick and Shane were in High School together. Don’t buy that Merle and Daryl could be brothers, or that Herschel could have a twenty-something daughter.
I hate the previews which usually spoil the next week’s show. I usually turn the channel so I don’t see them, last week I kept in on to watch Hell on Wheels and got the return of Merle spoiled for me. But the way the played his “return” seemed like a cheat. He had both hands, obvioulsy a halucination, or an attempt to show conflicting emotions in Daryl.
Did anyone else think that maybe Daryl had turned when he came stumbling out of the trees? He looked pretty bad and that one zombie was trying to bite his legs. They could have drawn out that scene just a bit longer.
The fact Sophia is lost is all Rick’s fault. He told her to head back if he didn’t come right back and to “keep the sun on her left shoulder”. He assumed she would be back at the highway in five minutes. She’s been walking in circles for four days, she starts the day walking south, then turns west, and finishes up heading north. The next day she starts all over.
Zombies only show up when it’s convenient. As soon as Daryl falls down into the ravine, the bushes start rustling. Otherwise you can take a stroll through the woods talking about getting laid in High School without a care in the world.
I was also annoyed by the spoiler of Merle in last week’s previews, but I don’t think it was a cheat. In fact, I was actually relieved that his character didn’t return for real. For one thing, that would’ve been a true spoiler…Merle rejoins the group seeking revenge! And for another, it would’ve been another strain on credibility that he somehow was able to find the rest of the group in all of Georgia (unless he was somehow following them). As for Merle having both hands, I don’t think the camera revealed that until well into the scene, after it’d already become obvious he was a vision conjured by Darryl’s mind.
Sorry if this has been covered already: creepy ear necklace aside, I would have thought touching walker parts could expose one to the virus (or whatever it is called). Also I too enjoyed the big barn reveal at the end. There was something too safe and pastoral about that farm.
-Heidi in MN
Apparently you have to be bit. Something in the saliva I assume.
If Darryl is unconscious in the woods, why would a zombie start with his shoe?
Decent episode.
I thought they made good use of Merle as a way of motivating Daryl to save himself. I don’t really understand why Daryl decided that “he’s right”, though. I also don’t understand his eating a raw squirrel and cutting off the zombie’s ears for a necklace. Seems very unsanitary after you’ve just punched and killed a couple zombies. Not to nitpick too much, but the arrow that Daryl pierced himself with—doesn’t he repeatedly use the same arrows on zombies? Was it clean?
I agree with everyone else on Andrea. What a stupid, stupid woman.
Who the heck was the teenage boy at the beginning? Where are these new characters/family members coming from all of a sudden?
The more time we spend with Hershell, the stranger he seems. But then again, I understand his irritation at having decisions made without him that relate to his family and assets.
As for the reveal at the end, I’m surprised no one noticed the noisiness of the zombies in the barn before. Game of Thrones has me conditioned to expect Maggie to shove Glen into the barn. Yikes!
Arrows being used on zombies has been noted before. He does make a perfunctory effor to “clean them off”. Also, he’s down to his last one, and it had a target tip. Not likely to have gone all the way through him. Eating the squirrel raw was their way of reminding us Daryl is a back woods redneck.
The young man was with Hershel’s group. There are various people wandering around the farm that must be part of “his group”.
A moment of recognition for Glen–my new nickname for him is Zombie-Bait. Last week he’s sent down a well to lasso a zombie (and after a very charmingly awkward conversation consisting of the word ‘No’) he hooks up with Maggie. This episode, he tries to arrange a tryst with Maggie and he ends up walking into a barn full of zombies. The dude can’t win, but he does manage to move the plot forward, so he is a hero of mine. My question: if the zombies are kept in the barn, where do the cows and horses stay? I could have sworn I saw some cows in the lovely bucolic fields.
I like Daryl’s story arc. He’s gaining some great background and this is also helping provide some character shading on Carol (who is such an unsympathetic doormat of a character, I can see her remaining with Hershel’s group (even if Sophie is not in the barn). If it weren’t for the synopses at the beginning of each episode, I would forget what Sophie looks like. I hope that the writers are building to something great with Sophie–I would disappointed if she was hiding out in the woods for the past 3 days. After seeing what the writers have done with Darryl, I hope that we get to see similar character development with the other characters such as Dale, Glenn, and T-Dogg (How did T-Dogg hook up with this group?). I’ll continue to watch the series for great/entertaining zombie effects, but I will care more for the characters if I get to know them.
That injury, climb and terrain are straight out of Deliverance.
Sepinwall, I always despised heavy handed wannabie dictators like you. Your misguided no-discuss the comic book ans spoiler rules only limit discussion and make you look like a tyrant. Thankfully there are so many other forums with better reviews and more tolerant hosts.
You came here just to say that?
Thanks for sharing. Door is to your left.
I think the reduced budget is starting to show as I now realize why they insist on stretching this “search and farm” storyline for 5 plus episodes and beyond-lack of budget. I never read the source material, so I don’t know if it is right to fault the writers on this, but it seems like every cliche in the book is being thrown our way. Who didn’t see a barn full of zombies before they actually showed it? There was an old movie called “The Dead Next Door” when some religious cult leader was capturing and holding zombies in cages on his compound. Even “Survival of the Dead” had zombies being captured in hopes for a cure. I could pretty much tell that this is the direction they’re going into. Let me guess, he is some cult leader? Most of these characters are now grating and don’t really hold much reedemable value at this point. I wouldn’t care if most of them died, except for Daryl, Dale and T-Dog. Am I the only one that wants to see Andrea dead? Please, someone just put one in her head or slap her silly. If this was real life, it would’ve happened long ago; hell, I would’ve left and taken my chances on my own just to get away from these unlikable people. The dialog just continues to be ham fisted and I realized that the acting is not strong enough to pull off such scenes, except for Daryl, so it just comes off as corny. Bad, cliched, writing and weak actors combines for a slow, plodding, directionless show. Can I repeat-the writing is bad and if any of the writers are reading-WE’RE SICK OF THE FARM AND LITTLE GIRL!
The character development doesn’t bother me at all. I can see how it would bother someone whose job is to (potentially) criticize a television show, but for a simple viewer like me, I don’t need the backstories and advanced development with these people.
I see this series as us viewers being voyeurs in a moment in time that is horrific for these people. Sure, their backgrounds obviously play a bit of a role as to who they are now – but to me, this show is about how a group of people react to this awful, end of life as we know it situation, with no happy ending in site.
I love many other shows…Mad Men, Breaking Bad, just to name two. And I love this show. What I find so refreshing about it is its simplicity. Their world has been stripped down to bare essentials – so as a viewer that’s following this story, that’s all I need to enjoy it. It’s a zombie based series. Not one about a dad/teacher who has cancer and has become a meth dealer. A zombie series. Simple, yet effective.
“its a wonder you people have survived this long” – herschel
one thing can be said about the past few episodes. BORING. Move the show along this is getting extremely old.
