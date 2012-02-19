‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Triggerfinger’: We need to talk about Shane

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I go get some flowers and candy for my prisoner…
“I’m sure we’ve all lost enough people, done things we wish we didn’t have to, but it’s like that now. You know that!” -Rick
Often when I prepare to write a “Walking Dead” review, I begin to feel like a 14-year-old with ADD, barking, “I want more zombies! More action! Less time on boring things like dialogue and characterization!”
Of course, I’ve got no problem with shows that take things slowly. On AMC alone, you’ve got “Breaking Bad,” which can be edited into a kick-ass highlight reel, but which on an episode-by-episode basis tends to move at an incredibly measured pace; and you’ve got “Mad Men,” which has made slowness and silence into a virtue. And I still think the best episode of “The Walking Dead” was the pilot, which had a lot of zombies but also moved slowly and quietly throughout.
My issue is more that I think on a weekly basis, Team “Walking Dead” handles the action and suspense far more effectively than anything else, a trend emphasized by an episode like “Triggerfinger.” From the quick teaser with the walker forcing its way through the windshield of Lori’s wrecked car until the moment where a desperate Rick yanks the kid’s leg free from the wrought iron fence, it’s tense and exciting and pretty terrific all around. And then from the moment we get back to the farm and everyone starts talking about their situation, the air gradually flows out of the episode, up until a potentially interesting final scene.
I love dramas that take the time to focus on character at the expense of plot. I just don’t think “The Walking Dead” is all that good at it right now, and I’m not sure what can be done about it.
On the one hand, you have a number of characters we’re being asked to care about in some way that the show hasn’t really put in the time on. I still feel like I barely know who Carol is(*) and therefore have trouble engaging when she stands there and lets Daryl unload on her. And though the show’s done okay by Herschel and Maggie, the rest of the farm folk are such non-entities that I was startled when we started hearing names for some of them this week. (For all I know, names have come up in the past, but they’re such wallpaper that I sat there asking, “Wait, who’s Beth? What are we talking about?”)
(*) In hindsight, the decision to not only have her stay on the sidelines of the search for Sophia, but to have no one bring it up until Daryl does it here, was a large mistake. There was a good, revealing scene to be done during that arc where Carol explains her reasons for cowering in Dale’s camper – even if it was just a sense of uselessness she felt from years of being married to an abusive bully – but instead she suffered in silence, barely relevant to anything and seeming like an uninterested mom for long stretches.
On the other, you have the characters the show has devoted a lot of time to, particularly the Rick/Lori/Shane triangle, and I don’t know that I feel more invested in them than I do the background players. If anything, with someone like T-Dog I can at least hold out hope that he’ll turn out to be interesting whenever the writers decide to give him his own storyline, just as Daryl turned out well earlier this season. I think Rick works well as a reluctant hero – the guy who keeps trying to live by the rules of pre-apocalyptic society (hence his naive-bordering-on-idiotic decision to alert Dave and Tony’s buddies to their presence so he can attempt to reason with them) even though the world doesn’t work that way anymore – but Shane too often comes across like a swaggering cartoon character, even though he should in theory be the most complex character of them all.(**)
(**) I think, for instance, that Andrea has a point when she says they were safer under Shane’s leadership, as he kept a much larger group alive for a longer period of time. Her comment to him about his presentation almost applies to the show; this same character, taking these same actions, but toned down in screen persona, comes across as far more morally grey than Jon Bernthal and company have made him seem.
And I do not, to be frank, find Lori to be worth the fuss – and didn’t even before her dumb move last week to drive into town on her own without telling anyone. Daryl jokingly called her “Olive Oyl” last week, and she reminds me of an old Franklyn Ajaye stand-up routine I saw as a kid where Bluto wonders why he and Popeye spend so much time fighting over her, and Popeye notes, “She’s the only chick in the cartoon.” That theory doesn’t quite apply to “The Walking Dead” – Shane has, after all, slept with Andrea – but the show often acts like Lori is the only one who matters, the one who’s special in some way, and I’m not seeing it. The writing has acknowledged that Rick and Lori’s marriage wasn’t perfect pre-apocalypse, and there’s a sense that their bond right now is more out of survival and concern for Carl than True Love, but I really wish we could disconnect the philosophical rift between Rick and Shane from their fighting over the same dull, self-righteous, kinda stupid woman.
That said, I saw some potential in the final scene, with Lori going Lady Macbeth on Rick and whispering dark thoughts about Shane into his ear. If that’s where all this is heading – the realization that while Rick has made many mistakes, and while Shane has murdered and attempted rape and other crimes, they’ve been doing these things in the name of someone far colder and more ruthless than they could imagine – than that could be interesting.
But we’re 15 episodes into the series now. That’s more than a full cable season, the point at which we should know and care enough about the main characters that time spent on letting them talk and argue should be as compelling as the moments when the walkers are coming and the guns have come out. And the people are still lagging badly behind the brief bursts of plot.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, I thought the first half of the episode was fantastic and very well-directed…but it did fall through towards the end.
I, for one, was chanting “kill her” as the zombies attacked Lori. That being said you are right I loved the Lady Macbeth thing going on. But once again I am afraid this will turn into a human vs human half season. I almost though The Others had kidnapped Lori and that was why they were in a hurry to get home.
I’m a little shocked how easily folks assume she’s a Lady Macbeth. Everything she said about Shane is 100% accurate. She has to tell Rick this because yes, Shane is incredibly dangerous. And she’s never given a hint prior that she’s intelligent or ruthless enough to manipulate anyone into murder.
Geez, I don’t like Lori either but let’s stick to the show and not let the imaginations run wild.
Lori is a hypocrite. “Stay away from my family Shane!” “Don’t ignore my son Shane!” “Leave my family alone!” Woman what do you want
When I saw the final scene, I thought that Lori just went Gemma.
If only.
I thought the same, but since Gemma is actually inspired by a Bard character as well.. Is basically saying the same as Alan. :)
I don’t think we’re supposed to be thinking that Lori’s going Lady Macbeth here. The scene prior to that with Shane and Andrea is there to nail down that Lori’s right about what Shane’s likely to do. So it’s just going to be bad Shane against good Rick, even as the show also acknowledges that on the bare facts of situation there’s a good case to be made that Shane isn’t wrong about a lot of things.
The way they staged the scene, as a private, tender moment with them both halfway undressed, is pretty much begging people to give it the Macbeth interpretation.
And with her whispering in his ear? I was seriously expecting her to say “screw your courage to the sticking-place, And we’ll not fail”.
The biggest difference between the shows is that when the credits roll for Mad Men and Breaking Bad I usually look at the clock in disbelief that the hour is over.
I do not have that problem with the Walking Dead
So true. Mad Men is the Beatles to Breaking Bad’s Rolling Stones and the Walking Dead is Herman’s Fucking Hermits (only if HH somehow had outsold the Beatles by 5x as much). I have just severely over-thought this.
But the fact that this show gets a bigger audience than those other far superior shows proves that people are pretty dumb sometimes.
Love your analogy, Angel, but you’re being too hard on The Walking Dead.
They’re the Dave Clark Five.
Angel, Eddie, may I humbly suggest the Bee Gees.
Aren’t we missing the obvious parallel? Walking Dead = The Zombies (lol)
Disturbing question from someone who hasn’t read the comics. Supposed Lori eventually is bitten by a walker while pregnant. The virus will likely act quicker in her unborn baby and it will become a walker before she does. Given that they need flesh to survive, will the zombie baby eat it’s way out of the womb?
With no teeth?
Your comments lend to mind the mid-70’s schlock horror film, “It’s Alive” where a nasty little baby does that at the beginning of the film and then continues to munch away like Pac-Man the rest of the movie. Disturbing at first, but then comical. Hmm, kind of like this series.
We don’t know it’s a virus.
You become a zombie once you die. In the TWD universe, you die as a result of any zombie bite. If Lori were to be bitten, she would die, and when she dies, the fetus dies. Now, the since we don’t know what causes zombification, we don’t know if the fetus would become a zombie. If the fetus were close to term, presumably a zombified version could claw its way out of its dead mother? I don’t know if this was covered in The Zombie Survival Guide.
Not sure if I “bit” onto a purposeful plot ruse or not, but I thought for sure when Lori started stripping in front of Rick in the tent, I thought for sure he was going to notice a bite mark. I was so surprised it didn’t happen and then of course thought I’d been set up to expect that. Anyone else expect that?
i expected a scratch and for them to not know if it was caused by a walker or by her scraping around in the car and/or forest. and i wouldve liked lots of angst while they waited for her to live or die (preferably die)
oh well, we can’t have everything. maybe she’ll die sometime soon anyway
I continue to believe that the program needs to showcase a few more moments of levity. Remember in the pilot, where Rick stumbles across Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his son? When they trek to the police station and find something as simple as a hot shower, there was a light moment there, where we could relate to the characters, who have lived through so much but rediscover the wonderment of what was formerly a simple pleasure. Between all the action, existential dilemmas, and would-be love triangles, we haven’t had much of that levity. (I’m not suggesting they pipe in some of that Shondra Rimes soundtrack music to let us know when we can relax and enjoy a light scene, mind you). I just think that the characters might be more human if we gave them a break every once in a while.
But you can’t have wonderment of simple pleasures when all the tension has been sucked out of the show. When I saw Darryl’s camp near the woods with fire full blaze, I again shook my head at how far off course the fram story line took this show.
i have issues with the tent and fire. how does he sleep at night? i get that he’s a superhunter and supertracker supersurvivalist but, erm, camping out with a big ol’ fire in a zombie-overrun wood?
no daryl, no!! i want you to stay safe!
So Shane killing Otis to save Carl wasn’t okay, but Rick killing Shane to save Carl et al is? Granted, Shane was acting nuttier than jockstrap, and Lori was visibly shaken, but that last scene seemed so ghoulish. Even the way she (finally) showed Rick some affection with the hug was manipulative. She’s trying to make Rick do her bidding, the same way she tried to boss around Daryl, Glenn, and that road map. She should do her own dirty work.
“So Shane killing Otis to save Carl wasn’t okay, but Rick killing Shane to save Carl et al is?”
—
Not that I (necessarily) agree with Lori but Shane didn’t kill Otis to save Carl. He killed him to save himself. Lori wants Rick to kill Shane because she feels that Shane is a danger to the entire group.
First, I don’t think for a minute that the only reason Shane killed Otis was to save Carl. I think he would have shot Otis no matter who had been needing the medical supplies, but if it had been say Carol, for example, no one would have thought for a second he was doing it to save her life. And Shane doesn’t just represent a danger to Carl. He’s a danger to anyone who he believes is standing in the way of his survival. Everyone in the group is in danger and Lori knows it. She can see it in his eyes. Although I think she is especially worried about Rick. She knows that given the opportunity, there is a good chance that Shane would kill Rick and even be able to justify it in his mind. Shane is evolving into a sociopath. If he is the last person standing on earth because he has killed everyone else to stay alive, he would find nothing wrng with that. And that’s partly because he has worked so hard to justify Otis’ murder to himself to keep from putting his gun to his head and pulling the trigger. I find it very ironic that some, such as Maggie, think Shane is the better leader/protector of the group. She can’t see, or doesn’t want to see, that Shane views everyone except himself as expendable, including her. I have a feeling that before this season ends, she will see Shane for what he really is and realize that he’s a bigger threat to the group than the walkers.
How about the double-standard of “Shane killing Otis wasn’t ok” (yes, to save himself but in so doing, also saving Carl) but Rick killing two innocent people off the street was perfectly justified because they wanted to know about the farm?
I’m not a massive Shane fan but this bothered me a lot
They didn’t make it super obvious, but the guys in the bar drew first on Rick.
Even if they didn’t draw on them first (and they did), those two obviously had bad intentions for the farm. If they weren’t going to take no for an answer, what do you expect Rick to do? Give them a stern warning and leave?
The civilized world is gone. It’s not pretty, but that’s how it is.
I am glad to see people are kinda waking up to Shane. However I don’t think it’s plausible from what they know on the show. The audience knows things but they are operating on Dale’s words and theories.
I somewhat believe Lori wants Shane gone because he is a constant reminder to her affair. She is going through great lengths to prove that she is a good wife. This logic works on a soap opera but not a drama with only 45 minutes to work with. Every week that they spend more time on her, I feel slighted that we are getting less Darryl and T-Bone time. Did she really believe Shane when he said Rick was already back? Wouldn’t they have passed her on the road?
How old is Carl? They haven’t had the talk yet…seems like the child should have some ideal about babies.
She was knocked out for a period of time, it was daytime when she crashed and woke at night. But the men should have seen her on the way back. So she could have believed Shane
Carl is like 10 or 11
Well, she had no problem believing that her husband (allegedly safe back at the farm) sent Shane out after her alone to look for his wife, but then again maybe she’s too stupid to ask these questions.
Also, I coulda sworn at the end of the last episode, it was earlier in the day, and Rick walked away after putting a bullet in Tweedledumbass’s head, with the other two looking on in a bit of shock. Yet here, it’s night outside, he’s still standing over the body, and they gather round and have a chat? That was kinda sloppy.
I think that wanting Shane gone because of her guilt over her affair with him may play a small part in Lori’s warning to Rick. But I also think she is truly afraid of the guy and what he is capable of doing. I think she is especially worried about what Shane might do to Rick. She knows how much he really believes she and Carl would be better off with him and that he is also convinced she is having his baby only strengthens Shane’s resolve to remove Rick from the picture. I think there is little doubt that by the end of this season, there will be a showdown between Rick and Shane and I hope it ends with Shane’s departure from the group – dead or alive.
Otis’ ghost told Dale what really happened. Fact.
The day into night thing. Yes, they went into town and Lori took off in full daylight. She flips the car, Rick kills two guys. Suddenly it’s night, because it’s easier showing zombies at night. Shane finds Lori and takes her back to the farm and the others have the shootout in town and pull the guy off the fence. Suddenly it’s daylight and Rick and the others arrive back at the farm. They only do it because you don’t have to show as much detail if you are filming at night.
The whole timing thing explains why Lori left the farm with the jacket on which was called out here in the comments last week.
“SOME STRONG THRILLER SCENES AT THE START, BUT WHEN ARE THE PEOPLE GOING TO BECOME INTERESTING?”
– a summary of every Walking Dead review you’ve written, Alan :)
True, but that probably speaks more to the show than to him.
Absolutely, you’re right. I wasn’t picking on Alan – it just seems like the show is going round in circles (and the reviews do too, as a result)
This show is just getting Alan ready for another season of “The Killing.”(or maybe just us if he doesn’t do reviews) Speaking of “The Killing” it was fun seeing Joel Kinnaman briefly in TGWTDT and Safe House.
Maybe AMC ought to save some money and merge WD with ‘The Killing’. Linder and Holden can investigate why the walkers wanted it in for Rosie Larsen.
Yeah it was a good first half and then went slow and i think the first season was by far way better than the second I seems like the directors changed…
First half was good second half was slow….the first season was way better and the second has just been off and on the directing second season has not been good..
It’s been very disappointing to see how horribly written Daryl’s scenes have been these two episodes. The writers don’t seem to know where to go with his character – the scene with his critter skins hanging out to dry was such a ‘Southern backwoods guy’ stereotype that I wanted to laugh out loud. It’s frustrating to see them spinning their wheels with the character who was the MVP of the first half of the season.
And yeah, I was rooting for the zombies going after Lori.
Yea agreed. I couldn’t help but think Daryl was regressing as a character these past two episodes.
Spot on review, Alan. I’m beginning to think the show should fully embrace its affection for LOST and start focusing episodes on specific characters in order to develop them. As it is, there are just so many characters that the show is spinning plates; while the action is tense, exciting, and effective, the fact that so many characters are undeveloped makes the action scenes merely a surface pleasure.
That said, I see some signs of life in the stories of Glen, Andrea, and Lori. Glensanity actually took a major leap forward in this episode when he explained himself to Maggie in the kitchen. Lori’s Lady MacBeth (great call on that connection) turn almost made me feel bad that I wanted her to get eaten in the teaser, and Andrea’s “Bull in a China Shop” speech to Shane seems like it might be the beginning of a more balanced Shane.
Overall, a solid episode that gave me more hope than pretty much any in the season’s first half.
Shane’s absolutely right about a lot of things, but he’s so unstable, that I don’t think the writers are interested in a ‘more balanced Shane’. I think it continues to get worse, and that we’re headed towards a finale where Rick kills Shane (or he’s forced to flee). Scenes like that are probably just to establish how solidly in Shane’s corner Andrea is, and how deep the divisions will be in the group once he’s out of the picture (not that I give a crap whose side Andrea, Carol, or T-Dog are on).
Glensanity is the greatest thing I’ve read on Hitfix! Alan will love it too!
If they don’t turn down the cricket noise in every farm scene I’m gonna go nuts.
I’m more conservative with my bullets in video games than these guys are, and that doesn’t even factor in the sound drawing the zombies. Where do they expect to get more ammo?
Walmart! It might still be open at this hour.
This country is awash in guns and ammo. With 90% of the population zombies there would be no shortage of bullets. The thing I don’t understand is why they don’t load up, head into town and wipe the zombies out. It’s a small town there can’t be that many around and the sooner they are eliminated the safer they would be.
And then… and then… barricade the town and they can all have their own houses and no more midnight runs for liquor. They can celebrate their birthdays at the bar if they want in perfect safety.
I will not be returning to watch this show again. Whatever goodwill it gained in last week’s episode was taken right back here, and then some. Too many stupid plot developments and too much poor writing.
~”Hey, those people outside are shooting at us – I’m sure if I yell some words of reason, they’ll leave.” ~Why did that guy jump off the roof instead of going back down the way he got up there? ~Then we have Daryl, who takes a heel turn written worse than those in the WWE. ~And Carl didn’t even notice when his mom left and was gone for several hours?
And what is going on with the time of day? When we left them at the bar last episode, it was the middle of the day. Pick back up at the bar, and now it’s the middle of night. Were they standing around doing nothing for 5 hours? Then I would assume they would get out of town right after they ripped the kid’s leg off of the fence, which was in the middle of the night. But then they arrive back at the farm in the middle of the day? Is it a 6 hour drive back to the farm? Ridiculous.
I don’t think it was intended to be comedy, but the guy trying to jump from the roof to the truck was one of the most hilarious things I’ve seen on TV in awhile.
“At least a two story drop and a pointed fence? That’s no big deal. Is there a cactus patch or a group of hungry lions on the other side of the building that I can jump in to? No? Guess the spiked fence will do.”
At least the kid doesn’t have to deal with Tommy Gavin or Sheila, although a wheel chair may still be in his future.
this was a good comment. I think so little of this show that I’ve been able to shut my brain off and not worry about these things. But it was nice to see someone else do the leg work and point out the nonsense. I complain a lot about little holes (in my opinion) in Breaking Bad, but that’s b/c it’s otherwise a great show. But this show, my god. More holes than substance.
I’ve noticed that too about the time of day. More frustrating and lazy than anything. It happens a lot during this series. You see a shot filmed at dusk then two scenes later mid-day.
At least a two story drop and a pointed fence? That’s no big deal. Is there a cactus patch or a group of hungry lions on the other side of the building that I can jump in to? No? Guess the spiked fence will do
LOL, LOL, LOL
I don’t know why the show is devoting to much energy to try and get us to hate Shane. To me he is by far the most reasonable person on the show.
He at least understands they are living in a lawless zombie Apocalypse. Are we really supposed to be more sympathetic towards Dale (Excuse me as I go hide the guns in the swamp during said zombie apocalypse) or Lori (I am going to go take a drive into town for absolutely no intelligent reason to find Rick and the others.)?
Shane is living in and viewing world I want the show to exist in.
Shane is the most reasonable person?? Well, if your version of “reasonable” consists of a red-necked, delusional, jealous, semi-retarded, selfish, rapist/murderer, then yeah, he’s quite reasonable.
Actually, I don’t think the show is trying to get us to hate Shane, but is bending over backwards trying to set up Shane as the “realist” vs. Rick as the “idealist”. But, the deadly combination of bad writing and bad acting just can’t get it done. There are brief moments when Shane appears to be a human being, but all too often the actor seems capable of only scowling with the look of a retarded animal. What is the most oft-cited example of Shane’s reasonableness? He wants to kill the dead people in the barn. Yeah, OK, big flippin’ deal – who besides Hershel doesn’t. There’s obviously very little danger in using diplomacy (Rick), but no, we have to have a “conflict”, so we trot out the scowling semi-retard to introduce “reasonableness”. Whatever. And, then, let’s all pretend that we cared greatly about a character that we only saw for a few episodes (the little girl, what’s her name), whose death completely blows everyone away! Whatever, indeed.
The writing just isn’t good. Nor is the acting. I liked that what’s her name at the end of the episode tried to grow a brain and out Shane as the delusional nut job that he is, but, why was it necessary? Why didn’t Rick already see that? Andrea seems like a normal human, but she apparently also has a blind-spot when it comes to scowling retards. Perhaps it’s a virus that’s going around. We can only hope that a few of the characters are immune.
Yep. Shane is the most reasonable kid there. Hershel squirts thinks he can own private property and that the AIDS is a cleansing disease, Rick risks everyone’s lives to be noble, Dale doesn’t trim his eyebrows, and Daryl uses a necklace as a hearing aide.
And can we stop saying Shane attempted rape? He sexually assaulted Lori. Not to be callous, but If he was attempting to rape her, he’d rape her. I dont think she’d be able to stop him.
And if Lori wants Shane dead to protect her family (which is as sinister as Shane killing Otis,) why get Rick? So he can carry that burden? How selfish is she? She should do it or convince Dale.
Ha! And if you were a member of Shane’s group, how long would it be before he “reasonably” decided you were expendable as well. Shane is only interested in preserving Shane. He looks upon hismself in the same way the Nazis did in WWII. They were the master race and everyone else was inferior and subject to sacrifice.
Thanks for the clarification: Shane only committed sexual battery, not rape. Therefore, he is the most reasonable character. Come on, man.
Look, none of the characters are well-written – that’s just a sad fact we’re going to have to endure if we want to keep watching this show. But, even in TWD universe of simply drawn characters, there are still pretty steep gradations of stupidity: I dare anyone to look into Shane’s eyes and see anything other than a semi-retarded brute. And, that just ain’t smart TV-makin’. If you want to set up a contrast/conflict between idealism and realism, fine. Have at it, sir. I’d like to watch that show. But, this show isn’t it. Instead, we have the scowling retard who’s irrationally in love with the married idiot woman, and who thinks they should’ve killed the dead people in the barn sooner than the idealistic guy thought they should’ve killed the dead people in the barn. Some conflict.
The problem is while it would be hard to accept if Shane came out and admitted he killed Otis, particularly since at the time Rick and Hershal’s groups were far apart, the act of Shane killing Otis under the circumstances is perfectly logical BUT the writers keep avoiding these conversations. It seems to me people in this situation would be having these thoughts and conversations all the time.
Logical doesn’t mean “right” or “just”. Sacrificing someone else’s life for your own benefit is another way of saying “murder”.
I would cite the only intelligent piece of dialog I can recall from the entire series. In last week’s episode, Rick, in defending “hope”, made the point to the drunken, depressed Hershell that for all the craziness happening, nothing has really fundamentally changed: death isn’t a new invention, it’s always been here. I would add that the struggle for survival isn’t new either – it’s always been here. Life and death choices aren’t new either. The introduction of death at the hand of zombies shouldn’t fundamentally change anything – moral codes needn’t be adjusted; “murder” doesn’t suddenly become a logical, justified act.
Substitute “grizzly bears” for “zombies”: is Shane’s act of killing Otis still viewed the same way? If not, why not?
@Printin’ Mike
Morals are culturally and personally subjective. There are shades of gray everywhere where morals are concerned, and everyone’s concept of acceptable behavior is malleable. . So in an apocalypse, your moral code SHOULD change.
The Grizzly Bear analogy is so dense. There’s no comparison. Why would bears be at a high school, in those numbers, and without a society around them? That’s not comparable at all. A better scenario would be a war like setting, where “good” soldiers follow orders but may end up killing innocent people. If your brother in arms needed medical supplies, and you were with someone who caused that necessity, you’d Pat Tillman them.
@Maj Min- Ah, the infinitely malleable morality riposte lands yet again. I remember Richard Rorty once being asked what, if he truly believes that morality is so completely a function of cultural constraints, was the foundation for his pride in his parents’ involvement in the civil rights movement? If there’s no foundation for morality what’s the scale he used to weigh as preferable his parents’ involvement in the civil rights movement as nobler than some segregationist’s firm conviction in opposition? His response I unfortunately don’t recall (I think it was an appeal to the American pragmatist tradition) other than that it was withering and not very convincing to even those among us who were on his team. Yes, there’s a level of plasticity to human inclinations as John Finnis once put it. But certain patterns of empathy seem to have evolved and helped us as a species survive over thousands of years. These seem solidly embedded in our psyche, whether they’re from a deity or mere natural selection.
So I don’t think there is an instant revolution of thought and abandonment of morality even under conditions where a pandemic afflicts humanity. Specifically, if we take a middle position balanced in favor of accepting some change based on a different set of incentives and narrowed choices, you would still wonder whether someone who was willing to sacrifice others and rationalize that decision might not be the optimal person to trust as having your group’s interests in mind. So it would erode that person’s claim to leadership, a claim that has a moral component to it. Yes, Thucydides observes that morality deteriorates with societal collapse and Max Weber connects morality as embedded in one’s role in society. These are things to keep in mind when considering a subject like this dystopia but that doesn’t mean we have to always accept taking these positions to their logical extreme. We can work out a middle position and I propose that’s a more practical way to approach the “Team Rick” v. “Team Shane” issue. Cheers.
Why would a pack of grizzlies be at a high school? Maybe they were attending a cheerleading camp.
Dude, it’s a show about zombies. You know, dead people who come back to life and try to eat living people. Any analogy you want to make is perfectly serviceable.
The larger point (let’s try to focus here) is that the introduction of a new way to die isn’t a fundamentally new development necessitating a change in morality (or, hopefulness, or hopelessness, or much of anything else, save a new step for funeral homes and hospitals to attend to: making sure the brain of a corpse is destroyed immediately after death). Death exists and comes to us all, whether in the form of a heart attack, flu pandemic, or zombie attack.
At its best, I would hope that is the show that TWD will turn into: an examination of why some people freak out, thinking that “ev’ry thing done changed” and go into full nut-job, rioting, immoral, survivalist mode; and why some people remain calm under fire and are able to still rely upon the eternal verities.
In regards to Shanes “rape.” It clearly couldn’t have been that traumatizing for Lori if she was mad at Shane for acting distant towards her and Karl they very next day.
Also, using the term “retard” over and over is a sure way to prove your intelligence and support your argument.
@BBQ_: If there is a more descriptive and accurate way to describe Shane’s limited mental capacity that doesn’t offend, I’m open to using it. “Dunce” “imbecile” “sub-optimal ingrate” – which do you prefer, Mr. BBQ?
You’re smart enough to figure that out! I am partial to dunderpate though myself!
I agree Shane is being written as more and more deranged. However, if the other characters were more intelligent you’d have less people agreeing with some of the actions of Shane. Morality aside. It’s almost like you have to extremes those willing to go to far and those not willing to go far enough.
I think some of your arguments fall apart regarding morality. Rules are what separate us from the barbarians. Without rules many humans would denigrate as would society. The world becomes a more survivalist mentality because survival is not exactly a threat in the modern, civilized, structured world. There is no recourse or punishment for doing wrong in a zombie-apoc. If there is danger and you act to protect your group, that is easily justified. Who cares if its murder, theft, rape, or copyright infringement! If I could steal something extremely valuable and only have to justify to myself and my group, what is stopping me? Nothing, especially if I do it for the betterment of the group.
(And technically it’s Mr. HaX0R… BBQ is my given name!)
sorry, but the thing at the CDC with shane and lori was not an attempted rape, ive seen plenty of louds and hurtful arguments like that between spurned lovers and guiltridden tramps (oh hai lori)
I think it’s interesting that Frank Darabont was let go (I read a comment about him to that effect–it wasn’t his idea). He might have been able to salvage this show, but right now, I just don’t know. I’m still watching it, but not really with enthusiasm, and I’m wondering when it will just be too stupid in plot lines for me to continue.
My understanding was that Darabont was responsible for most of the first half of this season so I’m not sure he would be much of a savior.
Well, that’s just depressing then. I wasn’t aware of that, but I was surprised to read that it wasn’t his idea to leave the show. Somehow I had gotten the impression that it was his choice. Maybe the material is just too thin for an extended run and a miniseries would have been a better idea. Just a thought.
It also wasn’t Frank’s idea to slash the budget, have less special effects (zombies) more interior scenes, and not have a good writing staff.
It seems Kirkman is in charge now and it trying to steer the show back to the plot of his comic book. Hence the regression of Daryl as a character and pushing Shane further into the crazy zone.
Honestly, I think the show’s biggest problem is its inspiration: Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead comic (who is also a writer on the show).
The problem with TWD on TV is Kirkman’s thin characterizations just don’t hold up over prolonged storytelling. In the comic book, he can cover it up by constantly killing off characters and introducing new ones, but in the show, he’s forced to keep the entire cast alive, since they are getting paid and not being drawn.
Kirkman (at least in TWD, I haven’t read much else from him) doesn’t bother with characterization, and instead tries to frame his characters simply by their reactions in high-pressure situations. This works in a 20-page monthly comic, not in a 43-minute television drama.
It’s true. The show pointed out for me weaknesses in the comic I never noticed before.
That said, characters that Kirkman wrote as likable — particularly Andrea, to a lesser extent Dale — were made obnoxious by the show runners.
I’m done with this show. I still have enough connection to the comic that I’m grateful for these summaries. They save me from having to watch.
So the writers need to keep the show rolling forward like a comic book. The worst parts of the show are the result of the writers trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.
I don’t see the show working with a “cast” of characters. It would be better if Rick and two or three others survived each new situation. Let the action and those characters reactions/emotions carry the show.
The scenes of Lori on the road were so dark I literally had no clue what was going on. I thought Shane showed up and got eaten. Who was that? Anybody we knew?
Love the Lori/Olive Oyl comment. I completely agree about the Rick/Lori/Shane triangle. Even if they make Lori all-Lady Macbeth-ish, it would seem like an after thought and not convincing to me because we have not seen this in her up to this point. It certainly has been a mystery why these two men are hung up on her. If Shane had shown more envy for Rick’s entire life (as opposed to being a guilty pal), that might have worked better. Sadly, what this show could use is some twisted Benjamin Linus-like character for everyone to get the pitch forks out for. Hard to focus main characters with slo-mo, mindless, human munching machines all around as their foes. But this should have given them much more leeway to make these characters more interesting but it hasn’t happened. Instead, we are supposed to be happy with the cheap thrills of all the gory special effects (a bit cartoonish now). Momentarily amusing but compelling story-telling.
I find it harder and harder to believe that, out of the tens of millions of people who have been turned into or eaten by zombies, this band of idiots are somehow one of the small handfuls of people that managed to survive.
The zombie action is interesting, but the characters are all so weak and uninteresting. The only ones I really care about are Glenn and Maggie. The rest could all get eaten by walkers next episode and I’d have a hard time giving a rodent sphincter about it.
Getting better.
The introduction of other human survivors who may be just as dangerous as walkers is a step in the right direction. More danger. More tension.
While some of the scenes seem forced, I’m OK with it to get the show and some characters moving in the right direction (away from the farm mentality).
The writing continues to be poor.
1) I understand why the writers had Shane say he was worried about the baby, but why not tell Lori and the others he was worried because she was in a roll over car accident?
2) Rick, Dale, and Hershel come back (after the odd day/night/day timing) after being away all night and no one asks “what happened”? The conversation doesn’t have to take place by the cars or need to be shown to the viewers, but wouldn’t one of the characters blurt out “what happened” before we side step to Lori’s and Maggie’s story line.
3) LESS CARL. We get it. We get the issues having a kid may present. But if Carl is taking away from any other character being developed, he taking away from the show.
Dale is the only really well written character. His emotional evolution is great show to show.
I have Dale and Glenn backward here. Glenn is the best character to date.
And Dale is similar to Shane, written like a blunt object. Dale was, at one time, smart enough to realize Shane may have sacraficed Otis so someone survive and Carl (sadly) be saved. But the writers have Dale just pounding away and no other character even has this discussion with him. Andrea somewhat presents the alternate (and rational in this world) view, but I don’t think anyone has asked Dale to consider the circumstances and conversation like that, which seem perfectly natural are avoided by the writers.
But, you know, even the thriller scenes aren’t working for me because the show has mostly been lacking any kind of consequences. Not even mentioning the continued stay at the cushy farm, in this episode alone we have Lori getting into an accident with the car flipping over and both herself and her baby being completely fine.
Then oh so noble Rick feels the need to tell the guys outside the bar they killed their friends and on top of that wants to stick around to save a stranger whose leg is impaled on a post – and, again, nothing comes of it. All good. You combine that with characters that range from dull to irritating and I question why I’m still watching.
The reason that Rick wants Lori is fairly basic. Havingh a family gives him something to live for in a world gone mad. Plus, I think he really does love her and believes she is a good mother to his son. I also think Lori really loves her husband now, even though she wasn’t sure before. Sometimes you have to think you’ve lost someone before you truly realize how much they mean to you.
Shane’s desire for Lori is more complicated. He, Rick and Lori go back a long way. Shane has always been more of the bad boy type but he has always been jealous of what Rick had – marriage and fatherhood. He thought he had inherited all of that when Rick “died” (and I still think he knew Rick wasn’t really dead when he left him im the hospital). I don’t think Shane is really in love with Lori. He loves what she and Carl represent and he has convinced himself that both of them would be better off with him than Rick, given the current state of affairs. But Lori sees the danger Shane represents and that he is a man who will stop at nothing to get what he thinks should be his, including killing Rick or anyone else who stand in his way of getting what he wants. Killing Otis pushed him over the edge.
Thinking Lori is pregnant with his child (which it may be) is a sign of destiny to Shane. It just reinforces his belief that he and Lori are meant to be together. All of this means that there will be a day of reckoning involving Rick and Shane, which may end with one of them dead. One of them has to go and go for good. And I hope it will be Shane.
While Shane may appear to be the better protector of the group, I think in reality he is its biggest threat. Besides Lori and Carly (maybe) is their anyone he wouldn’t sacrifice to stay alive. He doesn’t give a damn about the others, ultimately, not even Maggie. All he cares about is himself and fullfilling his needs, which includse having Lori and Carl as his family. So if the others want to look to him to lead and protect them, they better not turn their back on him and avoid being around him unarmed.
Being eaten by walkers is probably the least of their problems. Just ask Otis. And no, I don’t think Shane killed Otis for purely unselfish reasons. First, could have sacrificed himself to the walkers and let Otis go back with the medical supplies for Carl. Second, even if Shane was at least partially motivated by saving Carl, would he have done the same if it were anyone else in the group, except for paerhaps Lori? Hardly. Yet if say carol had been laying on that bed, dying he still would have shot Otis to save himself. Because it was Carl, it’s supposed to cast doubt on how self-serving his actions were in killing Otis. Not to me. The guy can justify anyone dying, as long as it will mean he stays alive.
I completely agree with this comment. I don’t think Lori is the problem. I’m not saying she’s a great character, but this show is entirely devoid of great characters, so she’s hardly alone. She’s not the problem. Shane is the problem. He has to go. And it wasn’t really a Lady MacBeth thing. You can’t be Lady MacBeth if you’re just pointing out that someone is a real danger to everyone involved. Lori isn’t doing this because she wants to control everyone. She’s doing it because she’s living in fear of Shane. If anything, Andrea was the Lady Macbeth of this analogy, as she’s trying to convince Shane to take power by eliminating Rick.
Shane knew Rick wasn’t dead, but he realistically igured there was no way he was going to survive. The guy was in a coma in a zombie infested hospital and town. Yes, Shane “locked” the door, but the chances o him even waking up were slim, nevermind waking up and fighting his way out in that condition.
I agree that Shane is all about self preservation though. I think he wants to be good, but will always fall back on that instinct.
Alan, one thing I truly enjoy about your reviews is the way you detect a central theme examined in an episode and the subsequent analysis. It seems like TWD hasn’t gotten that treatment. This episode, for example, touched on the ways that love and attachment affects the characters’ actions in a post-apocalyptic world. Between Glen’s freeze up to prevent Maggie pain, Shane lying to Lori to get her out of harm’s way, Rick’s actions of the first half of the episode relating back to his need to be there for Lori, Carl, and the baby, and even Carol’s desire to somehow help Daryl due to (what I assume are) her feelings of love.
Are your expectations about this show somehow different than others? I like and value everything you posted about this and other episodes, but why not comment on the character building that IS happening rather than the character building that isn’t?
Doesn’t anyone but me think it’s a bit morally dubious to first save a fence-punctured kid from being eaten alive and at the same time plan to leave him to survive on his own first thing when being able to stand on his feet again? I mean how much of a threat or consuming of supplies does one extra person bring? Plus if there is another group of survivors nearby wouldn’t they be more angered of these people leaving one of them deserted (after killing several of them already) than letting him stay at their camp, or is all based on protecting Hershels farm as their base?
I agree. The other group clearly values this kid as they left him on the fence and didn’t make even an attempt to save him. I can see taking precautions, but why not let him stay with you. If you cast him out it provides motivation to get back at you. It all seemed a little rush. Why save the kid if you don’t intend on saving the kid. They showed no mercy for the other guy who shot at them (and ended up being eaten).
Reply to comment…I think what Rick did was incredibly brave….thats what I love about his character….even though this kid was attempting to kill them Rick saw the good in him and risked his life to try and redeem the kid…he isn’t shane…where he would sacrafice anyone for bus own benefit but would risk his life for others….I don’t think Rick put anyone in danger at all I think he rejuvenated everyone’s morals and is trying to make them less hardened and that’s hard and scary for the group because they become human and vulnerable but Rick sees that as the difference b/w walkers and people…humanity….what Rick did to the kid was humane…what Rick did to Sophia was humane….Rick not going after shame is humane…rick trying to talk reason with the guys in the bar….humane….he doesn’t want to kill needlessly….those are arguing that there is no character development but characters are developed by their actions as well as inactions….I think the writers and the cast are doing a marvelous job….I love this show…and Rick…to me he is what a hero and leader are…strong but morally vulnerable
Chelsea I definitely agree with you on Ricks character as being the most humane and moral spine of them all. But I couldn’t help but thinking that after saving someone you kind of have a responsibility for that person not only to them but for yourself. Why risk several lives to save someone just to leave them to pretty certain death soon after. The boy is now dependent on this group since his own people deserted him, so I don’t see a big difference between leaving him to zombies then or now. Have to say that one thing I love about this show is that it makes me ponder over these king of questions of humanity and compassion every week.
i dont think its a spoiler to say this, but I apologize if it is and please delete this. One of the reasons the books were so compelling and almost always intense was the fact that the humans always posed a far greater threat than the dead when it comes to personal safety. The series has lightly gone there, but for the most part it is dancing around it and taking way too long to move the story forward. There are over 80 issues and at least 14 arcs for them to cull from, yet we are still at Hershel’s farm after 15 episodes and will probably be there until the third season? Yeah, it’s time for the writers (Robert Kirkman included) to kick this into gear and make the crazy, fun show they should be making.
I don’t think it’s specific enough to be a spoiler and it’s an interesting observation. Of course it costs a lot to build a set whereas drawing the same thing over and over in a comic gets boring. So incentives differ. Semi-snark aside, the story hasn’t yet given the characters a compelling reason to want to leave the farm’s relative safety (though I still don’t fully understand why it’s so much safer than neighboring farms apart from part of it – and not all of it – having quicksand on the periphery). Perhaps the build-up of zombies in the town and on the highway will increase and make the farm no longer viable? Or perhaps the “others” will discover the farm?
Overall, I don’t really have a big problem with the way the season’s developing and tend to think viewers at this site have expectations that a little higher than average. That’s not a bad thing, mind you, just that I don’t think the judgments here are representative of whether the writers will feel compelled to shift gears. According to last week’s “Talking Dead” the larger crowd sourced criticism was “not enough zombies” and the new show-runner says he’s addressing that issue. That seems to be starting and may well ring in the changes you are hoping for.
I want Herschel to become a zombie so that we can call him Herschel Walker.
I wont lie, i did smile at that.
Let’s not forgot that it’s absolutely ridiculous that people deduced that Shane killed Otis. Two guys go off to a place known to littered with infected, one guy with a bum ankle comes back shaken. Therefore he MUST HAVE killed them. Right.
Shane came back with his gun and the gun that Rick gave Otis. How did he get the gun that Otis had? Surely if things went down the way Shane said then Otis would have died with Rick’s gun in his hand and it would never have been returned to Rick.
Because its real difficult to hand a gun to someone.
For all you Shane haters: Shane DID try to give Otis the supplies and stay behind but Otis wouldn’t do it. “Either we both get out or neither of us do,” was Otis’s comment. You may say that that makes Otis more moral, but, if neither of them gets out, then Carl was also going to die. Rewatch that episode, if you don’t believe me.
That is my recollection of that scene as well – you’re right.
However, it doesn’t change how I feel about Shane, in any way, shape or form – he’s still a stupid, delusional, would-be rapist, murdering red-neck.
Sacrificing the life of another human being (without his consent) is called murder. Shane is a murderer, and he knows quite well that what he did was wrong: i.e. he lies about what happened, has become unhinged, and is furiously trying to justify his wrongful actions to himself. Otis’ life was no less important than Shane’s or the kid’s: and, Shane knows that. Granted, the (bad) acting and worse writing muddies things up a bit, but the intent of the writers/creators/directors still comes through the fog of mediocrity.
How ridiculous is it getting this whole Shane v. Rick dilemma? It seems that the writers/producers/whomever is trying to create such an obvious schism between Shane and Rick. Shane tried to kill Rick, rape Lori, adopt Karl, killed Otis, acts crazy, and yet… as Andrea said… we were better with him in charge. Now everyone is blowing out of proportion that Shane lied to Lori to get her back to the house after she was nearly killed and in a car accident, which, I can only hope killed her unborn child (to prevent all that drama). And like my comment above illustrates, there is NO RATIONAL EXPLANATION that the people would think Shane killed Otis. No one knows what happened at the school, just that Shane survived and Otis did not. Shane hurt his ankle, so it’s not like he came away unscathed which indicates something went awry.
Again, I’m being told I should dislike Shane… yet because of how dumb everyone else is, I’m kind of siding with him on certain issues.
All that being said, I’m starting to like the new Rick that is emerging and I really loved the first 90 minutes of this half season. It is starting to show promise. I really love the idea that in a post-apoc scenario, walkers aren’t the only danger. Humans are an even bigger danger. Show is going in the right direction, they just need better leads and to quit the baby mama love triangle.
Oh, and smarten up some of the characters. Not to mention answer some of the lingering questions relating to Morgan, Merle, the secret from the CDC, et al. I’ve noticed they’ve made a conscious effort twice this season to answer some survivalist questions, like when Rick looted the dead bodies in the bar and the showing off the turbine. 5 seconds of TV which make the scene more believably and answers question consistently. Props.
I don’t think lori is supposed to be the evil person manipulating them. Rick is too good to decide shane is a threat that needs to be taken care of, even if he thought it he wouldn’t want to believe it. She has to tell him in no uncertain terms that shane is a threat and a danger or else rick will intentionally keep himself blind to it until it is too late. I think he still will even though lori warned him, rick will think he can reason with shane until the very end and carl will have to shoot shane and save him
Honestly ill be more than happy when one of the female characters develops into something more than a source of cringeworthiness! Can we get a strong, intelligent female character please?
Well that said, Maggie is alright..
First half was awesome. The action and suspense is what this show excels at. I didn’t find it idiotic for Rick to call out. They knew they were outnumbered; better to try to reason with them than have those guys burst in, discover their dead friends, and then murder our people. Unfortunately, the new people were the idiots and came at our group guns blazing. What followed was horrific: the guy getting eaten alive was particularly gruesome, but Rick yanking Randall’s leg off the spike literally made me feel sick. Honestly, I agree with Herschell—why not put the poor guy out of his misery?
The scene with Lori passed out in the car with a zombie creeping into the car was one of the scarier sequences the show has done. I really love how quickly she responded and killed not one but two zombies. By the way, what did she use to stab the first one? It was too dark to see.
The stuff on the farm was pretty boring. I especially don’t like what they’re doing with Daryl. We really don’t need another asshole redneck in the group. I get that he’s upset, but he went too far with Carol.
That said, the episode ended strongly with that scene between Lori and Rick. I don’t think Lori was scheming; she was telling Rick the truth about Shane. I love that final shot of Rick, where his face darkens and as Lori tells him that Shane doesn’t think Rick can protect “them” and that he believes the baby is “his.”
Am I the only person rooting for Lori to die and her camera time goes to the sexy Maggie…who becomes this beautiful -cowgirl-zombiekilling lead character?…
Interesting review. Lots of folks seem to be arriving on the Lady MacBeth/Lori comparison, myself included. Lots of potential for upping the stakes of a sometimes pedestrian love triangle if this dynamic persists. I’ve explored this more on my blog: [bit.ly]
This week we’re back to Season 1 Daryl? These aren’t characters — they’re plot devices. Most of whom I dislike. Some I dislike twice.
Reply to comment…I dont think we are back to season 1 daryl at all….I think he is just hurting at the fact that Sophia….the girl he attempted to save and use to redeem himself…her death affected him…he opened up for her and with her death he is withdrawing and doing what daryl does…be a bastard….I love how the writers showed daryl retreat …..its a human reaction to lash out…and they are human right?? Riiiight!
The ellipsis is strong with this, yes!
Can this show do what Justified does…meaning can they take focus away from Rick and still keep it interesting? I think they should try. Right now Rick is the only character I’m invested in. I’d like them to see them do more with Carl. I actually think it’d be great to view things from his POV. Also, the farm setting is becoming boring. I didn’t read the graphic novel, so I don’t know if any big shift is coming. Or, if the show runners are even going that route. That said, I do enjoy the show and I hope it improves.
I’m am so enjoyin gthis show but at the same time, it is incredibly frustrating to watch so much potential laid to waste through what I can only assume is lazy and inconsistent writing.
Regarding the Shane vs. Rick thing, I’ll echo that no one had reason to believe that Shane sacrificed Otis, not even Dale. Everyone of Hershel’s group seemed to know that a trip to the High School was pointedly dangerous so while they would obviously be torn up, I don’t think it would have been altogether unsurprising that Otis didn’t make it.
What bugs me is that Shane and Rick were partners and as evidenced from their HS love conquests talk in the first half of the season, at least friends back to those days. It was Shane who he confided in with obvious marriage problems with Lori (before the end of days) and it was Shane who was in the hospital with him when all hell was breaking loose, not Lori (although Rick wouldn’t have known).
Obviously Shane and Lori were close prior to the first episode and what others wrote about Shane perhaps being a bit envious of his partners fortune to have a family where Shane did not, is a decent story line to develop but I don’t buy it for a minute that Lori can whisper a few sweet nothings in Rick’s ear and then he should be primed to kill his long time partner and friend.
Rick has struggled to see the good in everyone, struggled for hope, struggled to give nearly all situations the benefit of the doubt. Rick certainly understands where Shane’s reactions are coming from and while those reactions conflict with how Rick would choose to deal with things, he would certainly be able to reconcile Shane’s actions with the Shane he has known for years. Think of their conversation in the woods searching for Sophia where Shane talks sense about after 72 hours they are chasing a ghost, not a person. That is the reality that Shane brings and Rick would know this even if his humanity wants to hold onto hope of saving the little girl he was the last to see alive.
Even Rick would be able to see the sense in Shane’s actions of wiping out the Barn walkers. Even with the relationship between Lori and Shane. Rick would not like it, but his pragmatism would be able to reason that, “Ok, they both thought I was dead for (however long, I assume 2 months or so), so I can sort of understand the situation for them”. This is the pragmatist that the writers want us to see in Rick.
I don’t believe for a second that Shane has done anything (that is obvious to the group) that would turn Rick so readily against him. To suggest otherwise is weak storyline.
That Daryl is allowed to disappear shows that the writers don’t know how to capitalize on his anti-hero hero status which probably surprised them.
The Glenn and Maggie developments are well played and they are doing a decent job showing the human, unsure, scared side of Glenn because not everyone would break through to a post apocalyptic world devoid of emotion and a capable killer.
I just wish more thought was put into consistency. The idea was played that “town” was merely a short drive away, hell, Maggie and Glenn can get there on horses, get busy, and ride back without anyone realizing they are gone, yet it takes a full 24 hours for a short talk with Hershel, a quick gunfight, and a ride back to the farm with the shadows at the farm showing another mid-day scene? Sloppy, sloppy consistency there.
I so want to keep liking this show and I will keep tuning in each week, but please start developing some personalities in which we can invest. T-dog is wasted so far. Carol is wasted so far. Daryl is quickly being squandered. Carl is annoying at best, Lori is annoying, Andrea is too single minded, gee I can shoot now, got a target? Dale is alright if not a little too high and mighty. When he told Lori, “I’ve known people like that” referring to a dangerous Shane, it was a perfect opportunity to highlight something like a Vietnam Veteran type of history that may have added some depth or purpose to Dale, instead, he remains a drab busy-body.
I think the fans are clamoring for more depth, please give us something to dive in.
Good post.
Well folks, that’s it. I’m out. I gave this series one more chance with this episode. The first 10 minutes were good and if they would’ve killed Lori off, I’d maybe keep watching. Hats off to the first season, but
I don’t care about any of the characters. The show’s writing is now ridiculous. This show is going nowhere. I’m rooting for the zombies.
What the show could use is a side story. I would love for an episode to start out by showing us what Morgan and his son are up to. Or even Merle. Or anyone *different* to cut away to for 10 minutes an episode so we know there is a world outside this Sisyphean horse farm.
Who’s Beth? How can you not know? She’s the one who broke the legs of the chickens to feed them to the pet zombies in the barn! Such a significant character! Her lying there comatose just about sums up her role on the show.
I was reading your assessment of the epsiods because it was fun and the feed back was pretty cool to read, entertaining. Now it’s just bullshit. Alan and friends, if you hate, dislike or think its poorly written (“I can’t wait for the hour to be over”) why are you watching it?? Unless I’m mistaken there is an OFF button! Or seriously, change the channel. Yes, there are stupid mistakes, people on the show that are non essential, so what? It ENTERTAINMENT. Enjoy or don’t watch. Sheesh!
I’m sorry to spoil your fun Kelli, but it’s possible to like certain elements of the show while hating others. And, there’s nothing wrong with criticizing the elements that one doesn’t like.
I really do like the show, having seen every episode of the series. And, I eagerly look forward to the next episode – but, having said that, there are many scenes/characters/and storylines that drive me absolutely crazy because of their stupidity, amateurish quality, and/or random, unnecessary disconnect from logic.
I don’t speak for anyone but myself, but it seems to me that the vast majority of “critics” on this site are here precisely because they really do LIKE the show – they just wish it was better.
This site isn’t a fan club – if it hurts your feelings to read criticism of the show, then stop reading it.
Printin mike, thank you for letting me know that this site isn’t a ‘fan club’ never would have guessed. As for my feelings they are fine. You might want to check out some other sites that have “critics”‘ TV club by Zack Handler, screen rant by Kevin Yeoman, Time entertain ment by Nate Rawlings and of course the list goes on. They like the show also and point out the shows issues and stupid mistakes but, you can tell they really do like the show. So you are right I will definitely stop reading this site because it is supposed to be fun. Not a freaking blow hard bitch, cause I can do this better, yada, yada. I like the show and the other forums and their critics. Peace out dude. Enjoy.
Peace out dood!
It’s an odd series in that the main characters are the least interesting, and that one (okay, me) looks more forward to the next layer of people (not that I can remember anyone’s names other than Herschel), and especially to the layer of people who aren’t people anymore… some who seem to be wandering around on their own, others materializing in packs. The scene of them staggering about in Herschel’s barn waiting for chicken is to me the best thing yet.
When is Daryl’s brother Merle showing up, and Morgan (Lennie James) for that matter? My bet is the season 2 finale for the elder Dixon.
Is is true that this thing gets higher ratings than “Breaking Bad?” I don’t get it. While BB is a complex character driven piece, TWD is cliche after cliche after cliche. For example, Rick looking into the camera witha sinister expression as Lori whispers inuendos about maybe killing Shane. Come on! It is just like the famous look-into-the-mirror-to-show-that-I’ve-transitioned-to-the-dark-side moment that Shane went through last season. And what about the moment when everyone started complaining about the new addition to the farm? Who do these people think they are? Obviously Herschel brought the boy back with him, so it was his right as it is his farm, after all. The same farm that he has allowed them to graciously stay on for the last season or so. And please, kill Lori now! These annoyances hinder the show greatly. It was laughable to see how the alliances forming were foreshadowed so simply and so easily. Shane with Andrea, Rick with Lori, Daryl and Carol and finally Glen with Maggie. And let me guess, they will all turn against one another. I gues this show will not surpass its ceiling-a soap opera with zombies.
“Is is true that this thing gets higher ratings than “Breaking Bad?” I don’t get it. While BB is a complex character driven piece, TWD is cliche after cliche after cliche.”
And you don’t get why the latter does better ratings than the former?