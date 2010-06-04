‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 1 – ‘Time After Time’ (Veterans edition)

Okay folks, as promised, I’m going to finally completely my blog coverage of “The Wire” – aka The Greatest TV Drama Ever – with weekly reviews of the show’s third season (which was the last to air before I began blogging). As with seasons one and two, I’m going to do every post in two versions: one for veterans who have seen every episode from start to finish and want to be able to discuss how events from these episodes played out later in this season and the seasons to come, and one for newbies who are seeing them for the first time and don’t want later episodes and seasons spoiled for them. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie review. (You can find links to my reviews of all the other seasons on the side rail of my old blog.)
Spoilers for the season premiere, “Time After Time,” coming up just as soon as I roll past K-Mart…
“Mistakes have been made. We will learn from those mistakes. ‘Reform’ is not just a watchword within my administration. It’s a philosophy.” -Mayor Clarence Royce
In season two, “The Wire” moved from the projects to the docks, in a move that seemed a jarring detour to some and a bold statement (that the series is about a lot more than cops vs. drug dealers) to others. Season three puts Jimmy and Lester back on the hunt for Stringer Bell (albeit in a roundabout way, since the Major Crimes Unit is trying to get to him via Prop Joe’s crew), but “Time After Time” makes clear early and often that this isn’t a retreat back to safer territory but part of the series’ continued expansion.
The MCU can chase the Barksdale crew again, but “The Wire” wants to look at the drug war as part of a broader picture than we saw in season one. We get to match the MCU, and Stringer and Poot and Bodie do their business, but we also get the perspective of a more conventional Baltimore PD district. We see maneuverings involving Rawls, Burrell and City Hall that (for now) have nothing to do with what Lt. Daniels is up to. And in Cutty we get to see what the contemporary drug game looks like from the perspective of a man who hasn’t been in it for 14 years, making him a dinosaur to the young hoppers who rip him off.
As with all seasons of the show, the key themes are summed up in the opening scene, in which Mayor Royce gives a self-serving speech about what the demolition of the Franklin Terrace high-rises says about his commitment to reform, while Poot laments the destruction of a place that holds so many memories – even if, Bodie points out, they’re often memories of girls who gave him venereal diseases. Royce proudly depresses the plunger to bring the towers down, but no one calculated how much dust and debris would be kicked up, and soon the photo op turns into a filthy mess.
Without giving too much away for the sake of the newbies, season three will be about the challenges of trying to bring reform to both sides of the drug war, and it will be about how decisions made in remote places of power affect everyday folk down on the ground, and it will at times be a pretty blatant Iraq War allegory(*). So we get Royce delivering empty platitudes about his campaign’s commitment to reform and fighting drugs, even as Stringer Bell will later tell his soldiers that the business will do just fine without the towers. And we get Bodie mocking Poot for making the same mistake over and over no matter how often he gets burned. And as the towers come down, we get an image very much like the plumes of dust and smoke that filled lower Manhattan on that horrible morning of 9/11/01.
(*) And I should say here that this show tends to really complicate the usual No Politics commenting rule, and this season should do that more than the other four, between the Iraq parallels and some of the reform methods we’ll see in later episodes. You can’t discuss this show without discussing its politics on some level, but I’m going to ask you for two things, and I’m going to be really vigilant about policing and deleting any comments that don’t follow along: 1)As much as you can, try to focus on the political material within the context of the drama; and 2)When you feel like you have to address a specific point David Simon and company are making, keep it civil. You can disagree with Simon, you can disagree with the characters, and you can disagree with your fellow posters, but if you can’t do it without being hostile, your comment’s getting deleted. Feel me?
This is a world where the powers that be don’t think things through. A world where the foot soldiers on both sides of the law (be they Poot or Herc) have been trained in a broken system where they only know the wrong way to do things. A world where the crime rate has gotten so bad that Royce and Burrell would view it as a major PR coup if they could hold the murder rate to a pathetically high total of 275. A world that’s so far gone that a corner boy would try to sell drugs to a uniformed police district commander, and only recognize the man for what he is after Bunny Colvin puts his hat on.
Anyone who wants to implement actual reform to this cracked, dysfunctional world is going to need a whole lot of patience and far more stubborn optimism.
But the wonderful thing about “The Wire” is the way that Simon, Ed Burns and everyone else never let the show descend into a simple political screed. “Time After Time,” as with all the show’s episodes, features a lot of anger, but it’s anger wrapped up in some very finely-crafted entertainment.
It would be easy to just have Colvin stew over the man-hours wasted by an oblivious Herc and Carver on meaningless arrests. Instead, we get to see the two idiots in action, committing a fortune in man-hours and equipment into chasing the runner they already knew would be a decoy, and with Herc blasting Isaac Hayes’ iconic “Theme from ‘Shaft'” throughout the chase. (And the song is made funnier through strategic quoting by Herc, and by the way the scene follows the show’s music rules so that we only hear the song when Herc’s car is nearby.)
Or look at Stringer’s address to the troops about the folly of fighting over turf instead of sharing in profits “like businessmen, make the profit, and later for that gangster bullshit.” Again, this is Simon and Burns using a central character to lecture both other characters and the audience on how the world should work, but it never feels like a lecture because the scene has one of the series’ most inspired, hilarious gags: educated, pretentious Stringer has decided to conduct the meeting according to Robert’s Rules of Order, which provides opportunity for lines like, “Chair ain’t recognize yo’ ass” and “Do the chair know we gonna look like some punk-ass bitches?” Bodie and Poot are ignorant and obstinate enough that the scene would have been funny even without the etiquette running gag, but with it? An all-time TV comedy moment.
That meeting provides our first glimpse of one of our new players, Slim Charles (played by Anwan Glover), new muscle brought in to help fortify the Barksdale crew, and the episode introduces (or in one case reintroduces) several other figures who will be key to this season. As with any new season of the show, it takes a while to get used to the new characters, so for simplicty’s sake, here’s the breakdown:
Major Howard “Bunny” Colvin (Robert Wisdom): We met him briefly in season two’s “Stray Rounds,” where he was the commander on scene after Bodie’s shootout with a rival crew led to a dead little boy. He’s commander of the Western district, which covers the part of town where Stringer operates, and he respects police fundamentals (like an innate sense of direction) in a department where the only thing anyone seems to understand is reputation and disrespect.
Dennis “Cutty” Wise (Chad L. Coleman): Feared Barksdale soldier from the ’80s, legendary for calling 911 on himself after committing the murder that sent him to prison for 14 years, and now adrift in the 21st century game. Just as Carver laughs at Bunny’s compass lecture behind his back, the drug dealer who steals Cutty’s stash and lies about it mocks him for demanding a police report number like anyone who ran that scam back in the day would try to do.
Mayor Clarence Royce (Glynn Turman): Like his close police ally Ervin Burrell, he’s wedded to a way of doing things that has less to do with what’s right than with how they’ve always been done.
Councilman Tommy Carcetti (Aidan Gillen): Chairs the subcommittee that oversees the police department, he aspires to higher office than appears possible for a white man in a predominantly black city. His gambit to turn Burrell into an ally fails, so he works the media to make Burrell (and Royce) look bad.
Lots of new faces to learn (though fewer than at the start of season two) and lots of stories set in motion. As always on “The Wire,” it will be funny, it will be frustrating, it will be heartbreaking, and it will be great. Can’t wait to plow through it all with you.
Some other thoughts:
- Sydnor was the only season one character of note not to pop up at least briefly in season two (heck, even Augie Polk was part of the first iteration of the Sobotka detail), but he makes a quick return here, turning up in the first scene after the opening credits and again proving to be a good undercover operative. Bubbs taught him well. The MCU also gets a new addition in Detective Caroline Massey, who often seems more interested in clipping coupons than anything else, but who has an even better ear than Prez for translating talk heard on the wire.
- Speaking of the credits, this season comes with yet another version of “Way Down in the Hole” sung by The Neville Brothers, and replaces all the dock imagery from season two with scenes of construction, campaign posters and other pictures that we’ll get to see as the season moves along.
- In addition to the return of Bunny Colvin, we get the return of his second-in-command, Dennis Mello, played by the real Jay Landsman, possessor of arguably the thickest Bawlmer accent on the series.
- Great little moment on the prison ballfield where all play – and all conversation – stops so that Avon may cross the field unmolested. That, my friends, is power.
- Things are a bit more unruly at the other ballgame we see over at Camden Yards, as Jimmy lets himself get bent out of shape over Elena sitting in great front-row seats with a potential new boyfriend, while a frustrated Bunk has to leave early to work a murder on his day off.
- We knew Lt. Daniels’ marriage was over at the end of last season, and it’s interesting to see that Marla stuck with that decision in spite of the Sobotka detail’s overwhelming success (from a career standpoint, at least). But it also says something about Cedric that he’s willing to pretend they’re still together to help Marla’s foray into politics, to repay her for all the years she stood by him as he was climbing the ladder with the department.
- Ahhh, Bill Rawls. The man is an ass and a bully, but he is far, far from a stupid one, and he is the last man you would want to try dissembling with during a Comstat meeting, because he will rip your lame story and rationalizations to shreds – and, so long as it isn’t one of our guys being shredded, it will be fun to watch him do it.
And now we come to the veterans-only portion of the review, where we talk about how events in this episode will play out over the season, and in some cases over the seasons that follow:
- Kind of incredible (and a testament to the show’s patient storytelling) that Marlo Stanfield, who will become a huge thorn in Avon’s side, and then the MCU’s major adversary in the final two seasons, is introduced in what’s little more than a walk-on here, as the leader of the crew whose car gets dented by Bubbs and Johnny’s runaway shopping cart. Note that even in this first appearance, he’s the cold, efficient, emotionless Marlo we’d come to know so well; he doesn’t care what happens to Bubbs and Johnny one way or the other, just so long as it happens quickly so he can get to where he needs to be.
- The issue of Prop Joe’s family tree was asked about in my season four and five blog posts, and again when I looped back around to season two for the introduction of Cheese, so let’s clear it up once and for all. The MCU is betting Drac will be promoted because he’s Joe’s nephew “on his mother’s side” (which in the street world is a bigger deal), but instead Drac complains that “off-brand” Cheese gets the bump – only Cheese will be revealed in later seasons to also be Joe’s nephew. Since Joe talked in season two about all his burdensome kin, I had always assumed that he had many nephews and cousins running around the organization screwing up but surviving thanks to nepotism, and David Simon confirmed this when I asked. The idea is that the MCU had learned that Drac was Joe’s nephew but had no idea that Cheese was as well, and so they put their money on the wrong relative. No change in plans; just one big family. Or, as Simon puts it, “You’re allowed to have more than one relative. In fact, in East and West Baltimore everybody seems to be everybody’s relative. That’s the joke of the police logic. They guess nepotism, but it’s a wider field than one corner boy.”
- Carver’s “You do not get to win, shitbird! We do!” rant will be echoed by McNulty (on the subject of the aforementioned Mr. Stanfield) in season five.
- Wheelchair-bound Odell Watkins will become instrumental to Carcetti’s mayoral campaign, and we see here for the first time the seeds of the complacent attitude that will lead to Royce’s stunning defeat.
- Ronnie Pearlman’s concern about Lt. Daniels’ living arrangements are the first hint of the relationship that’s coming between them.
- Oh, Bunny. Do not EVER ask what a man like Bill Rawls can do to you, because Rawls will find a way to show you. He’s going to spend a lot of time this season talking about how invulnerable his major’s pension makes him. And he will be proven wrong, dammit.
- And the season-long running thread about the beer cans on the roof is one of my favorite little (no doubt drawn from real life) touches on the show.
Coming up next week: “All Due Respect,” in which McNulty goes looking for D’Angelo, Herc and Carver go to the movies and Bunny Colvin teaches us about the importance of paper bags.
What did everybody else think?
Very excited to read your thoughts on the rest of season 3. After much deliberating, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s my favorite. Stringer’s formal meetings throughout the season are a highlight for me mostly because Idris Elba plays being irritated so well. When he whaps that little microphone thing later on is possibly my favorite Wire moment ever.
Agreed, season three is monstrously good, and is anchored by a terrific performance from Robert Wisdom (Bunny Colvin), an actor that seemed to come out of nowhere and become one of the greatest characters on one of the greatest shows ever.
I love that you do this Alan, thank you.
Same here – Season 3 is easily my favorite.
3 cheers! alan’s back to complete his ‘wire’ blog. i have to rearrange my summer dvd schedule!
I love season 3 as well. Glad you are blogging it this summer. This ep was a good premiere that sets everything up but can’t wait to watch the good stuff ahead again especially the Stringer/Avon drama. I remember being irritated that they introduced Cutty, Carcetti, and Colvin in this ep back when I first watched but all three ended up being well-developed by the time the show was done.
I really enjoy Cutty throughout this entire season, and his reaction to Avon’s “the day you come in, and the day you get out” mantra is great.
Yeah, Cutty is among the more sensible characters on the show and doesn’t buy into the myth-making of guys like Avon. Nice moment.
I especially love the reaction shot of Chad Coleman as Avon walks across the baseball diamond. Quiet disdain.
Where you at, Sepinwall? Which way’s north?
I love how one of the officer’s points “up” in response to that question!
I only started watching The Wire after going off your recommendation. It feels very fitting to be re-watching it with your brilliant commentary.
It’s just such a smart show – and almost every move ricochets and comes back in later episodes/later seasons.
Just taking the death of Brandon in season one – that almost sets up Omar’s story for the whole five seasons. The foresight that went into The Wire is simply staggering.
If I could find another television show half as intelligent, I would be extremely happy.
Hooray! I’m excited for these recaps, as season 3 is my favorite of the Wire. I loved Cutty and Bunny’s stories, and of course Avon v Stringer…
One other detail I really like in that opening demolition scene: after Royce pushes in the “plunger,” the camera pans over to an engineer behind the podium who flips a switch, which is what actually causes the implosion. A nice little comment on political theater, and how those in charge like to appear more in control of things than they actually are.
I was gonna mention that to. Love that little subtle comment.
The Marlo introduction is chilling in retrospect. You don’t understand it at all the first time you see it, but on the re-watch you know who he is and appreciate his apathy for whether people live or die (“do it or don’t, I got someplace to be”).
Other veteran points for this episode:
-It introduces COMSTAT and “juking the stats,” for me two of the most influential points the series made. I’ll certainly never forget the dramatic portrayal of how these much-lauded real life “crime-reducing” concepts actually work.
-It begins the complicated relationship between Carcetti and Burrell, who switch between uneasy allies to vicious enemies many times until Carcetti finally buys off enough people to fire Burrell in season 5.
-Rawls is continuing his ascent up the ladder. In Season 1 he was the Homicide Major, in Season 2 he was the CID Colonel, and now he’s the Deputy Ops, where he’ll remain until being named acting commissioner in Season 5.
-It begins the “Tale of Fruit,” the low-level dealer who rips of Cutty and appears in the background of a few other episodes before his murder by Lex in the first episode of Season 4 is the catalyst for much of that season’s investigation.
-It’s the first Wire season to begin with the unit already operational, allowing the writers to spend time instead on showing Colvin reach his breaking point.
-And it brings up the cold case of D’Angelo’s murder — when I watched this season for the first time, the pay-off for this dangling plotline really convinced me this was the best-written show ever.
This is my fav season. I might need to start watching it again with your blog. My brother is watching it now and I’m the most jealous.
Great comments, Alan. Thanks so much for recapping this series. I have collected all of your blog entries on this series to keep along with my DVD set. Your comments on this and other series are always insightful and entertaining.
Season Three is one of my favorites, although Season Four heads the list. Stringer Bell is truly a memorable character.
What did everybody else think?
I think my Friday mornings just got a whole lot better! Thanks for doing this, Alan.
In my personal ranking, season 3 is middle of the pack (I go 4, 2, 3, 1, 5), but, of course, it’s still miles beyond any other drama. I love the political stuff, and Bunny’s personal arc through New Hamsterdam is great, but Hamsterdam itself makes my eyes roll once or twice. I actually think Jimmy’s homeless murder scheme in season 5 is more believable than Bunny’s creation of New Hamesterdam.
Alan,
Having started watching this show on your recommendation back in the day, and agreeing that it is the greatest drama in TV…EVER (I used to get grief from friends telling me no way it was better than the Sopranos), I find myself once again just breaking into a huge grin from the moments the first scene takes place. Knowing what is to come, and how “it’s all connected” is still so much fun.
Still think one of the best lines is how asses get adjourned. Thanks for completing the rotation, and I hope you are enjoying your new gig.
I have to admit the first time I saw this season I was somewhat underwhelmed, and I remain on the fence about the political stuff revolving around Carcetti’s developing plan to run for Mayor. There’s nothing inherently bad about his story, but unlike the other stuff on the show it feels like a topic that has already been covered with similar attention to detail (and a similar attitude) by numerous movies. I only started to really warm up to Carcetti’s story once he actually had to act as the Mayor.
That said, every other storyline is simply incredible, although Hamsterdam in particular plays better once you know where it’s going. The first time I heard Bunny saying, in an upcoming episode, “I thought I might legalise drugs”, I thought he was kidding.
“I actually think Jimmy’s homeless murder scheme in season 5 is more believable than Bunny’s creation of New Hamesterdam.”
David Simon agrees with you. He’s said as much in interviews. I think the reason why most people seem to be willing to buy into Hamsterdam but not Jimmy’s serial killer has to do with the presentation, and specifically with familiarisation. In season 5, in part due to the short season, Jimmy goes from getting the idea to implementing it in what, one episode? To be clear, I’m not saying that with more episodes, Jimmy’s story would have taken longer to get to that point. But other stories might have spaced out his scenes more.
Here, in the next episode Bunny will give his paper bag speech. But still, it’ll take two more episodes before Bunny starts implementing his plan, and until mid-season before Hamsterdam is actually up and running. I think that longer timeframe allowed the audience to get used to the idea, and anything that is outrageous now will be normal if it’s around long enough.
“Kind of incredible (and a testament to the show’s patient storytelling) that Marlo Stanfield, who will become a huge thorn in Avon’s side, and then the MCU’s major adversary in the final two seasons, is introduced in what’s little more than a walk-on here”
I’m somewhat surprised he even shows up here; I thought his first appearance was in the second episode. But yeah, for a major character this a pretty small entrance. While he’s probably the biggest player introduced this way I think a lot of first appearances are fairly understated. I can never remember when people like Slim, Chris Partlow or Snoop first appeared, because at some point they’re just there. I think it’s another aspect of the “immersion” storytelling David Simon loves so much. This year, Marlo will challenge and eventually supplant Avon Barksdale as kingpin of the West side. That’s just something that happens, and as in real life, you don’t always get the big mythic moments that signal the real change to come (or you don’t believe them). Sometimes you realise the importance of a moment only in retrospect. See Marlo’s first entrance. See, above, Bunny Colvin saying “I thought I might legalise drugs.”
I got into the Wire in part because of your recaps, Alan (I had the incredibly mistaken impression that it was just another cop show with “gritty” production values). I really need to own the DVDs, so I can watch along with your recaps. Really glad to see you’re able to finish them up in your new digs.
It’s been a while since I’ve seen this, so I don’t have any episode-specific comments yet. I am curious if you know anything about how David Simon was able to get and keep so many actors. Characters like Sydnor and Slim Charles, for instance, are never major players in the story (or, at least, don’t command their own subplots), but they stick around in a believable manner (not shoehorned into every episode in some contractually obligated way). To me, the character continuity is a huge part of what makes this show so enjoyable, and it boggles my mind. These are mostly working actors (I know some of the younger actors were local finds, but surely that’s not the case for the majority of these folks, right?), and they couldn’t have been getting huge pay checks. Was it just a matter of loving the work?
I agree. It’s character continuity is incredible. When you look at shows like Lost (spoiler alert!) and compare its just not quite the same. Imagine if Lindelof and Cuse had gotten Ecko to come back and be in the flashsideways of season six? Or imagine if they would have been able to keep him for the entire story?
Lost I thought did a really good job with bringing back old characters, but I think The Wire’s success is unparalleled. In this department.
I agree with both of these comments. Itâ€™s interesting to look in the background of various scenes for the people who eventually step forward to play a more significant role further down the line. Like the cops Dozeman and Colicchio, and some of the low level drug dealers.
Looking forward to reading your essays about Season Three of The-Best-Drama-Ever-On-Television.
However, I am surprised to read the positive comments about Season Three. If forced to make a judgment I’d have to say that this season is my least favorite of the series. It lacks the glue of an investigation that the audience can follow from start to finish. In the end, the police accomplish very little–Stringer is killed by Brother Muzone and Omar and Avon is betrayed by Stringer. The “Wire” itself plays almost no role in how events play out.
I also thought it was the most didactic of the five seasons. It came the closest to preaching to us about how to approach the drug problem. I thought that Season two did a much better job of making the point about the decline of the working class through character and narrative rather than a direct history lesson on the subject (The Hamsterdam story is loosely based on the trouble former Mayor Kurt Schmoke got into when he suggested that perhaps legalization was the way to approach the drug trade.)
Season 3 is when the Wire stopped being a police show following an investigation and started being mostly “Simon and Burns tell you how the world works” (or as they put it, about “institutions”). In my experience, people who were most interested in the police investigations disliked Season 3 and the later ones. I find the Simon / Burns stories about how institutions work fascinating and true to life, and I’d watch them all day — even Season 5, which is admittedly weaker in most other aspects but which I think really hits a home run with their institution / “how the world works” stuff.
That sounds about right to me.
However, I thought that Seasons One and Two were also quite successful in commenting on institutions, but they did so in the context of exploring a more conventional investigative narrative, which admittedly I prefer.
Actually, I think that Season Five is the most difficult to judge. It does some things extremely well and other spectacularly badly (Has a police officer ever, in the history of recorded time, actually manufactured evidence for a serial killing as a way of getting funding for another investigation? As far as we know, has this happened ever? Even once?)
“In the end, the police accomplish very little”
I think that is the entire point of the series. The montage at the end of Season 1 summed it up brilliantly: the majority of the Barksdale gang is locked up but not a single dent has really been made in the dope dealing on the streets.
[www.youtube.com]
“I think that is the entire point of the series. The montage at the end of Season 1 summed it up brilliantly: the majority of the Barksdale gang is locked up but not a single dent has really been made in the dope dealing on the streets.”
Well, yes and no. The police make virtually no difference to the drug trade overall. It goes on unabated. However, it is hard to argue that they made no difference to the Barksdale crew, or the corruption at the ports, which were their formal targets.
Carver made the point in Season One. The war on drugs isn’t a war because “wars end.” And that’s my point. In the first two seasons they were able to make the bigger point that ultimately the police efforts have no effect, but at least they do this in the context of an investigation, which on its own merits anyway, is actually successful. It is, after all, what makes Daniels’ career. For example, in Seasons One and Two they put Avon, D’Angelo, Wee-bay, Sergei, Anton, Bird, and Ziggy in prison, along with numerous low-level operatives. With the exception of the tragic Ziggy, these arrests are made as a result of standard investigative techniques. To a certain extent, the same can be said of Season Five. Marlo’s crew is finally taken down through McNulty and Freamon’s efforts, with a nice assist from Bunk Moreland.
I very much disagree with the “didactic” charge. If anything, I think this season eschews easy answers for the drug war, and gives us many good reasons why Bunny’s “solution”, well-intentioned though it was, wouldn’t work.
We talk a lot about the first scenes of each season, but the last scenes are often just as important. And here, Bubbles’ non-committal, “I’m just sayin'” tells us all we need to know about Simon and the crew’s belief in Hamsterdam-like solutions.
” legendary for calling 911 on himself after committing the murder that sent him to prison for 14 years”
I’m not sure the 911 murder is the same murder that got him locked up. I don’t think the story would be impressive if he hadn’t gotten away with it.
In season five, Prop Joe referred to Cheese as “my sister’s boy”. I guess Drac and Cheese could both be the children of Joe’s sisters. I’m guessing it was a minor mistake by the writers.
Or if Joe’s father and another woman had had a daughter who was Cheese’s mom, that would still fit both that line and the “on his mother’s side” issue.
“I’m not sure the 911 murder is the same murder that got him locked up. I don’t think the story would be impressive if he hadn’t gotten away with it.”
I just checked the scene (actually the subtitle file) because that was one bit I always had trouble following. He got away with it. The case that sent him to prison for 14 years was another one.
I never caught the calling 911 on himself thing. Any more details?
What do people think about The Wire’s music rules? Personally, I’m not a huge fan. I think its just because I’m a film score addict, and shows like BSG and Lost enthralled me with their impressive orchestral musical compositions.
It is hard for me to imagine The Wire with a score, but I think it would work, and work better. I understand that Simon doesn’t want to tell people what to feel when watching his show, and it certainly does make The Wire unique. I do really appreciate each different version of “Way Down In The Whole.” I just wonder what kind of experience The Wire would have been like with a talented composer along for the ride. Anyone have any thoughts?
I love the music rules for The Wire. I am a big film score buff, and in many ways I consider film music to be the “classical” music of our generation (I’m talking about serious film composers such as Ennio Morricone and John Barry, etc).
I find network TV soundtracks to be very disruptive, particularly on ABC. I was really annoyed this season with the music on Lost, perhaps because they kept trying to cue my emotions. It seemed much more intrusive than it had in past seasons.
I don’t think there was much of a score in Deadwood, either. I know they played Iguazu when Hickok was shot, and occasionally they play “Arriving in Deadwood” by Michael Brook, but not that often
Personally, I dislike music scores and found the score for Lost to be irritating at times not least during the final episode.
I would much rather hear â€˜pandemic, pandemicâ€™ , â€˜wmd, got that wmdâ€™ and â€˜icicles, get them before they meltâ€™ in the background, not the score of a composer!
Also, the use of source music adds so much to The Wire, not least during season 3. I always remember the scene in which a tired Cutty, not yet ready for the straight life, is travelling home from work on the back of his employerâ€™s truck.
When stopped at traffic lights, an SUV pulls up alongside. The occupants, two soldiers, are listening to Ludacrisâ€™ â€˜Splash Waterfallsâ€™ on the stereo. The subsequent stare down between Cutty and the soldiers is riveting, and so well played by Chad Coleman.
The Wire did such a good job at creating the “rules” for its world that this seems like heresy to me. Maybe a hip-hop song here and there wouldn’t hurt the feel of the series too much (they got away with it in Season 1 once or twice), but an orchestra would seem really, really out of place. It would be Hollywood music that’s not of the city or its people. To me it’s like comparing The Hurt Locker and Generation Kill — one had the Hollywood strings at dramatic moments (wholly appropriate for Hollywood fiction), but the other felt *real*.
After watching the Wire, my taste for Hollywood style scores has seriously declined- when watching something going for a similar feel as the Wire (specifically, 25th Hour and Clockers), it just feels wrong and makes me laugh out loud.. “swelling strings? oh no, someone feels sad!”
actually, someone already tried this out…
[www.youtube.com]
I’m in the middle of a re-watch right now, and this time I’ve noticed that the show definitely takes some liberties with this ‘rule’.
There are two scenes in S2, one with Prez listening to Ring of Fire and the other with the Greek song in the second-to-last episode, where music is sourced in one scene but will then carry over into another where it isn’t sourced.
I agree with davidSimonsays. But i understand completely why me and him are in the minority in this one. I think if they got a creative composer it could work! It would have to be as unique as the show for sure, and probably be minimal.
I disagree about Lost’s score. I think its the best musical score in the history of television.
Maybe its best not to even think about “improving” david simons creation. The Wire is definitely one of the best shows of all time. Many argue the best, but its all subjective.
I personally like Lost better; but thats because I’ve always been a sucker for beautiful, happy endings that have been earned. And I just love the Mystery of it all.
The Wire may be a better, tighter show in terms of plot resolution, but I like how Lost left so much up to us to fill in the blanks.
That being said, I’d put S4 and S3 of the Wire up with any season of Television other. I wasn’t a huge fan of season five, although I did like the finale (how it mirrored the first episode, just with new characters filling in the same roles).
I was going to say the same thing about Cutty’s infamous phone call. Minor detail, but the line has always stuck with me: “I just shot a nigger. Come get him.” I’m not even sure it was a homicide, though I could be wrong.
Sydnor’s reintroduction brings with it one of my favorite lines ever from the show:
Sydnor: “I stepped in dog shit.”
McNulty: “You hope.”
Classic!
Before I had seen The Wire, back during Season 3 of my first love, Deadwood, HBO was re-airing this season leading up to Season 4, and I would sometimes catch the end of episodes. I know, stupid, and it led to me seeing the end of Stringer Bell, only one of the biggest spoilers of the entire series, and a moment I wish hadn’t been ruined for me. But it’s a testament to the show that once I did go back, knowing his fate didn’t diminish my investment in the character. If anything, it made him more tragic as he became more and more sympathetic during Season 3.
From an objective standpoint, I suppose Season 4 is probably the best, but this one has always been my favorite, mostly because of the amazing scenes: Bunk and Omar on the bench; Brianna and McNulty discussing D; Avon and Stringer, both when Stringer confesses, and then later when they’ve both sold the other out, though neither knows it yet. Very excited to watch it again with you guys this summer.
While season 3 is my least favorite season next to season 5, it certainly does have its moments — the ones you mention are great. Another personal favorite is the scene where Lester and McNulty clash over pursuing the new designated target after the decision is made to give up on Stringer.
I’ve always felt that Carver and Herc wern’t laughing at the compass speech behind the Major’s back so much as he was using it as a tool to make fun of green rookies. They find the ritual humorous, but also respect its purpose. This season contains a lot of great moments where you see Carver absorbing the wisdom and style of Bunny, and this I think is the firs tin that theme.
Carver learns from Bunny later on, and I agree that they’re largely having fun at the rookies’ expense here, but I also always get the sense from these early episodes that they think Bunny is an old man who doesn’t understand what it’s like out on the streets for them.
Good stuff, keep it up. Can’t wait till you get to Hamsterdam.
Also, I always thought Colvin’s speech about the “great social compromise” of putting beer in bags was freakin brilliant.
I always felt like Sydnor got short shrift on this show. He was introduced in season 1 as being a damn good cop and an asset to the fledgling MCU. Daniels even had to bargain to get him. And while he was handy doing hand to hands in the low rises in season 1, he gets written out of season 2 (for good reason) and then barely has anything to do the rest of the series. Yes, he gets to be a part of McNulty’s Secret Agent Team in season 5, but he really gets no arc for the series. He is the same in the finale as he is in the premiere.
He seems like an oversight by the writers considering the depth and dimension they gave to even the most minor characters.
Well in the Season 5 finale, Sydnor does get the distinction of being the New McNulty in that scene with the judge. The designation does feel a bit abrupt, but I do think Simon and co. compensate for sidelining him earlier by giving him a big role in the post-S5 world of The Wire.
I like how Sydnor is good at what he does from beginning to end, while at the same time sitting back and learning from McNulty and Freamon and understanding how the department and the politics “work.” Hence, him being the New McNulty in the the Season 5 finale.
The weirder part is, the creators even often talked up Sydnor- I think either Simon or Clarke Peters made a very big deal out of the fact that he’s really the only untainted cop on the detail by the end of the show. If I may be so bold, I’d say that the creators use Sydnor to indicate that there’s more out there than what we see, and while the other stuff follows the same basic rules, the stuff on the screen isn’t all of the world.
Liked your point about Colvin’s confidence, Alan. Confident people don’t do so well on The Wire. Remember how confident the prison guard looked when he dumped out WeeBay’s fish tank? Remember how confident Omar looked when the members of his gang questioned the idea of hitting the Barksdales over and over? Remember how confident Royce looked when he said he wanted Carcetti to challenge him? When characters on The Wire look especially confident, they’re often in the process of doing things they’ll regret in a big way!
Thanks so much for doing these reviews, Alan! I’m really glad Season 3 is finally under way; I agree with those who say that this was one of the show’s best years, if not the best year, period.
Also, one parallel I think I missed upon first viewing: McNulty seems to echo Bodie’s “you just keep on doing the same” line at the end of the episode, when he says, “You don’t look at what you did before, you do the same shit all over.”
Love this season â€“ a strong #2 behind S4. Bunny and Cutty are two of my favorite characters of the entire series.
One thing about this episode I could never figure out â€“ before the Pit Bull fight, when Cheeseâ€™s assistant watches their competitor rub their dog, he (Cheeseâ€™s assistant) seems to have a concerned look on his face. Does anyone know what that was about? I wondered if the other guys were doing something illegal – well, illegal within the context of an illegal activity.
Note to those without DVDâ€™s – on my cable system (Comcast), the first 5 episodes of the Wire season 3 are currently playing on HBO On Demand.
Sorry – just realized the pit bull scene was Ep. 2
‘Cos I know that money was in the budget.” Carcetti again suggests he can help.
In a vacant West Baltimore warehouse, a collection of local dealers including Prop Joe, Cheese and others gather for an evening of dogfights. Confident that his pit bull will win the match with a dog owned by the dealer Dazz, Cheese’s cocky demeanor turns to shock as his dog goes down quickly.
Cheese then shoots his dog rather than give him medical help, and grows even angrier when another dealer, Triage, points out a red rag on the floor that Dazz rubbed down his dog with before the match. Implying that some chemical may have been on the rag, Triage suggests that Cheese was gamed. A few days later, in response, Triage walks up to Dazz’s soldier Jelly and with only one word, “Woof,” blows his brains out.
My second favorite line of dialogue said by two characters is said by Fruit in this episode when he tells Cutty “we aint back in the day” (much like Frank told Nick in season 2) I dont think a day goes by where someone starts a story with “back in the day…” and my brain goes “we aint back in the day” lol.
Also we get the first time Colvin ask he’s drug sergeant Carver whats going on on the streets and he comes with bubkiss. I love how much carver grows in his time with Colvin.
Just a side note – Amazon sells the DVD set every so often as a “gold box deal of the day”. The whole series was available earlier this week for $90-something.
From what I’ve read online, it appears a Blu-ray set is not coming out any time soon (or ever), so I finally picked up.
Jonathan
I saw the exact same thing from a link from tvtattle.com. I ordered it immediately!
“What’s wrong Alan? Feeling a little dispeptic?”
I love the irony of Stringer cutting down Poot for blurting out the ignorant-sounding “Do the chair know we gonna look like some punk-ass bitches?” String gets played (and worse) because he can’t reconcile that the drug economy can’t be finessed into a polite buttoned-down office culture. Poot, for all his foolishness, recognizes this. Your rep and your perceived strength ultimately are what matter. As Marlo would say, “You want it to be one way. But it’s the other way.”
Agreed. There was something a bit touching about seeing Poot, for all of a minute or so, at a Foot Locker in Season Five. He got out of The Game …
The only accent thicker than Landsman’s that I can think of is the principal in season four. (who also played the owner of the crab house in ‘The Corner’)
Or Snoop’s.
Yeah, Snoop’s a good one.
Prop Joe’s is a stand out too.
And McNulty’s parnter on the boat.
Yup, I think I’m going to have to re-watch season 3 with you Alan. I wouldn’t call this my favourite season, but rather my most entertaining one.
Plus, it brought us Slim Charles, who although is mostly a minor character, I find steals scenes. I’m already anticipating his lecture about shooting on Sundays.
Sigh. I’ll just deal with one bit of this review:
“Or look at Stringer’s address to the troops about the folly of fighting over turf instead of sharing in profits “like businessmen, make the profit, and later for that gangster bullshit.” Again, this is Simon and Burns using a central character to lecture both other characters and the audience on how the world should work….”
How the world should work? Well, no. You’ve misinterpreted the meaning of Stringer George W. Fukuyama Bell’s address. You mentioned that the seaon includes an allegory of the Iraq War, yes, but it occurs within the larger allegory of the liberal-capitalist-democratic triumph(alism) in the wake of the fall of Stalinism, the declarations of a “New World Order” (George W. Bush) and the “End of History” (Francis Fukuyama), a new order in which cooperation and economic competition would replace ideological rivalry and war, and the reality that history refused to end. That’s the meaning of the address. (The New World Order encountered a force implacably opposed to its secular consumer society, that did not speak the same language. Stringer encounters a force — Marlo — for whom money is merely a means for acquiring and maintaining power, who has no interest in acquriing it for its own sake as a measure of success or in the “good life” it can buy, a force Stringer cannot understand or control. To the end Stringer will believe everything has a price when he tries to buy his life from Omar and Mouzone; he will recognize at that end that he was wrong.)
Of course, you’re aware that for those of us on the left — even a New Deal, Great Society social democrat like Simon — liberal capitalist democracy is (as we see it) an anathema, a system where people are not only (supposedly) free to pursue their own interests but they are required to to survive, and the relative success (i.e., money value) of their endeavors will be judged by the market, a system of societal organization where the pursuit of self-interest is not only moral its magical: if everybody pursues their own self-interest robustly the Invisible Hand shall bring the greatest benefit to all. For Simon, it’s organizing society as a game. Ergo the defining metaphor of “The Wire”, The Game. “The Wire” is a five-year argument about the meaning of such a method of organizing society and social institutions (“like businessmen, make the profit”). So the seaon 3 allegory is immanent in “The Wire”‘s argument; it’s not a gratuitous partisan-political commentary on the Iraq War; and the suggestion that Stringer speaks for Simon (ever) is obtuse.
A couple of other points. The chase scene reminds me of how often in season 3 scenes will be ironically troped suggesting a point of view on the part of the writers antithetical to “The Wire”‘s argument. This scene might have not fooled Alan, but if you look at message boards, it’s a favorite of certain level of viewer. Two other prominent ones are Bunk’s “lecture” to Omar and, notoriously, Carcetti’s speech revalidating the drug war at the end of the season. (Simon felt the need to intervene on a message board to make it clear that, despite the triumphal filmic tropes accompanying the speech, Carcetti was not speaking for the writers.) My suspicion is that they resorted to these in respect to the issue of how American public opinion had been conditioned by popular media (news and entertainment) for manipulation.
That should be George H.W. Bush.
That’s interesting. I hadn’t thought about Season 3 in terms of the “end of history” argument, but the 9/11 and Iraq War references do make more sense in that context.
Why did you feel the need to sigh at the beginning of your post?
The Wire seems to argue from more of a libertarian view than a “liberal” view. Its disdain for institutions and how they control individuals trying to make a difference or do the right thing seems more in line with something out of an Ayn Rand novel then something advocating a more “liberal” government.
I think the difference between The Wire’s worldview and the libertarian perspective (or some major strains of it, anyway) is that The Wire trusts the private sector just as little as it trusts the government, if not less so.
For those of you that have HBO On Demand, Wire Season 3 is available for watching….Alan must have some kind of pull with the higher ups!!
When are you gonna do the Lost Rewatch? Id love to hear your thoughs on season one and two from a veterans and newbies edition. Is it just too soon.
I know you are on record as the Wire being the “best drama ever.”
But what is the best network drama ever?
That’s right, its Lost.
A show that had more intrigue, was much more difficult to make, much more escapist, had a beautiful classical type score and a scope rarely seen in movies, let alone network television. Great actors, great characters, and great concept.
Plus, while the Wire’s last season was by far its worst, Lost finished strong with (arguably) its best season yet.
Sorry for clogging a wire post with a Lost question, but I just really want to know when a Lost rewatch of the seasons you never really reviewed will be in the works. I mean its bound to happen right?
Lost more difficult to make than the Wire? Don’t think so. And the distinction of best network drama ever would go to Friday Night Lights, imo.
Alan- love the Wire and love your blog.
“Do the chair know we gonna look like some punk-ass bitches,” is rivaled perhaps only by some of Omar’s lines during the trial of Bird (and even some of the images, e.g., omar “tying” his tie) as the funniest moment of all time on the wire.
The introduction of Marlo is great. We see the cool efficient command he has over his crew- do it or don’t, I got somewhere to be, but we have to wait until almost the end of season five to see the violent rage from him that inspires that fear.
But for season four, season 3 would be the best, in my opinion, and this first episode goes a long way towards demonstrating why.
They like this
nice review man!
My fave quotes of season 3
Adjourn your azzes- Stringer
Huh, Hah, hmm, what -Herc and Carver making fun of the corner boys
Do it or don’t but I got somewhere to be-Marlo
Brand new to the blog and late by a few years evidently but, real quick, did anybody else do a double take at the opening scene with Bodie, Poot and another youngster who looked eerily like Wallace and who said his cousin used to live in 221? Intentional? I thought it was a flashback at first, or something else I hadn’t remembered properly. Either a conscious decision to show us the next-man-up dynamic of life in that environment or perhaps a Wagstaff-esque family tie that is significant because it is not explored (I don’t think we see the kid past this episode anyway.) Thoughts?
When I first saw this I had thought it was intentional that he looked like Wallace. Poot was reminiscing about the good ol’ days with Bodie and the kid almost seemed like he was specifically cast to be the symbolic ‘ghost’ of Wallace. Wallace was as much a part of those memories as Bodie and Poot were. However, I have in the past been accused of reading too much into things.
That kid was already there in previous seasons. I believe he went by “Pudding”.