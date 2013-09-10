‘The X-Files’ 20th anniversary: The truth was out there

Twenty years ago tonight, FOX debuted a strange little show called “The X-Files.” Its stars were virtually unknown – Gillian Anderson was only 24 when the pilot was filmed, and if you recognized David Duchovny at all, it was either as the cross-dressing FBI agent from “Twin Peaks” season 2 or as the man who read letters at the start of every episode of “Red Shoe Diaries” – and the format was an odd mash-up of science-fiction and police procedural, as FBI partners Mulder (the believer) and Scully (the skeptic) traveled the country investigating reports of paranormal activity.
FOX put it on Fridays, which in 1993 wasn’t the network wasteland it is today, but was still not the place you schedule anything with high hopes for. But within a few years, “X-Files” became one of FOX’s biggest hits (it would eventually move to Sundays), popular enough to launch a feature film spin-off midway through its run (and another a few years after the TV show ended) and run longer (nine seasons) than any American primetime sci-fi series before it.
“The X-Files” would be one of the most influential drama series of all time, not just because of the talent working behind the scenes – including a young Vince Gilligan and Howard Gordon – but because of the concepts it introduced into the consciousness of both the audience and the shows that followed it. “X-Files” introduced, for good or for ill, the idea of a series having a “mythology” – a complicated backstory and ongoing story arc that would take years to play out, and be explained – and the show’s creator, Chris Carter, set up a clever structure to deal with it. Most episodes would be standalones in which Mulder and Scully dealt with some Monster of the Week – the Flukeman, a shape-changer (both of them played by the series’ most imaginative, and reclusive, writer, Darin Morgan), a teenage boy with lightning powers – but every now and then, Carter would roll out an episode that was wall-to-wall mythology, featuring hints about the disappearance of Mulder’s sister, the agenda of the mysterious Cigarette-Smoking Man, black oil, informants named Deep Throat and X, etc. Carter swore he had the mythology all mapped out, and so the audience signed up for the long haul to find out what the aliens were up to, enjoying the weekly monsters in the meantime.
Carter also Trojan Horsed the sci-fi elements inside the more familiar cop show elements, making “X-Files” the rare nerd show that felt acceptable for non-nerds to watch and obsess over.
You can see obvious “X-Files” DNA in shows its alums have created or worked on (“Breaking Bad,” “24,” “Homeland”) and on other popular shows whose creators were obviously fans (most of J.J. Abrams’ shows – “Lost” and “Fringe” especially – owe an enormous debt to “X-Files”). These shows have also come of age in a post-“X-Files” world, which meant they could follow the successes of that show (would “Lost” have been such a huge hit out of the gate if viewers had known there would be time-travel, telekinesis and other sci-fi weirdness?) while also trying to avoid its pitfalls.
At the time “X-Files” aired, it was most celebrated for the mythology. We only got a handful of those episodes a season, especially in the early going, but even more than the monster episodes, they felt new and exciting and the thing to talk about. The problem was, they amounted to very little in the end. Some of the show’s writers have insisted that Carter really did have the mythology mapped out in the early days, and that the success of the series – and the desire to make a movie (which at one point was going to be the conclusion to the mythology, until someone decided that this would kill the TV show) – forced him to elongate it until it became gibberish. In his basement office, Mulder had a poster that said “I Want To Believe,” and the audience was right there with him until they realized there was nothing to believe in.
In hindsight, what holds up about “X-Files” isn’t the mythology, but the monsters. The standalone episodes that were considered at the time the cost of doing business hold up – some of them spectacularly well, like Darin Morgan’s comic masterpieces “Clyde Bruckman’s Repose” and “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space,” the incest-tastic Glen Morgan/James Wong episode “Home” (I remain to this day amazed that it aired on network TV) and Gilligan’s “Drive,” the episode that years later would lead to Bryan Cranston playing Walter White.
The dream of nearly every sci-fi series since has been to find that perfect “X-Files” balance of episodic and serialized storytelling, and of elements that will appeal to nerds and non-nerds alike.
“Lost” pulled it off for a long time, but eventually shrunk down to a smaller core audience that didn’t object to time travel, resurrection or ghosts in the jungle. “Fringe” unapologetically tried to copy “The X-Files” structure, but their Monster of the Week episodes weren’t in the same league as the best “X-Files” ones, and the audience seemed impatient to get back to the mythology. That show got much better when it become a pure serial, but ratings plummeted, and it hung around for five seasons largely on FOX’s charity.
Twenty years later, the audience is different. They’re more skeptical of mythology, feeling burned to various degrees by “X-Files,” “Lost” and “Battlestar Galactica.” The hardcore fans of these shows tend to prefer serialization, and the more casual viewers who pushed “X-Files” from cult hit to crossover success are busy watching three dozen other things. (“X-Files” had the good fortune to debut at a time when home entertainment options were far more limited.)
It’s hard to imagine a show like “X-Files” becoming a massive hit today. “Fringe” tried awfully hard, but wasn’t as good and arrived in a very different era. Maybe a show with this exact Murderers’ Row writing staff, with the perfect deadpan chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson, could zoom to the top of a Best Show You’re Not Watching list, or bring some shine to a once-obscure cable channel, or become a solid but unspectacular success for a broadcaster. But would it be a top 15 show at its peak, spawn an expensive feature film and work its DNA into shows for the next 20 years? Probably not. Right show, right place, right time.
What does everybody else think? Do you think if you could bend reality so that this exact show (give or take the cell phone technology) debuted in 2013, would it be a hit? What are some of your favorite episodes? Did the resolution of the mythology (or lack thereof) sour you on the show to the point where you don’t revisit it anymore?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
i just want to know when the full set of seasons will be out on BluRay.
Probably never. The show wasn’t broadcast in HD so it would require going back to the original film negatives, which can be a pretty expensive process. They might also have to redo effects that were done on video. When you’ve got a huge and loyal fanbase (like Star Trek), you can justify it. With X-Files I’m not so sure.
Seasons 6-9 were filmed in HD and a Blu-Ray release should be easy enough, but for most people, either the existing DVD releases or its wide availability on streaming services (I love being able to go back and watch whatever episodes I want on Netflix) are enough.
I am waiting for that fateful day as well. I have been following whatever news available and as far as I know, they will start releasing the series on bluray sometime before the year’s out. I hope it’s soon.
Fox are reported to be currently working on the blu-ray releases and they are rumored to be on sale at the end of the year.
What Suoer-Lewy just said. Bill Hunt over at The Digital Bits has been steadily reporting for most of the past year that Fox Home Video has been working on a proper HD remaster of the TV series, but it’s been an expensive process — very similar to what Paramount has been forced to spend to bring ST:TNG up to proper Blu-Ray standards.
Hunt reports that we should expect an announcement from Fox on this before the end of the year, or thereabouts.
I can’t believe “Home” got aired either….it was disturbing on so many levels….juxtaposing that discomfort with the joyous “it’s wonderful” Johnny Mathis song was genius.
The show got mired down in a lot of ways and adding new cast members was the kiss of death, but some of the episodes were amazing–“beyond the sea” is a personal favorite….
Alan takes a couple of digs at Fringe.
In the end Fringes mythology elevated it over Xfiles in many aspects.
Did Fringe really have a large-scale mythology, though? I mean maybe for the first three seasons, but is was dealt with extremely infrequently. And the show completely reset for both seasons four and five with new stories and mythologies. Hell, we don’t even know if the Observer takeover would have happened in the original timeline.
But weren’t those resets part of the mythology itself?
Have to disagree with this. Taking the first 5 seasons of mythology, X-files is right on par with Fringe. I will say Fringe’s third season probably out did X-files on the sole point that it was far more heavily involved in almost every episode.
Fringe’s mythology was already showing sings of breaking down in the fourth season and in no way could have lasted nine seasons.
X-Files mythology was most definitely breaking down by the fourth season and they managed to stretch it out to an excruciating nine seasons. Taken as a whole, I prefer the X-Files because of the tone, the characters, and the actors. But I give Fringe credit for having its shit together when it came to the story arcs.
Can not argue with your position, but I was fine with the X-files mythology into season 6. I do remember my friends complaining about it at the time, which probably reflects your point of view, but I did not mind. I found the crisscrossing plot lines to fit in perfectly with the idea behind the show as long as it would finally get to the point. I finally had enough in season 7 when it became clear the show was not willing to do what it had to do, which was make Scully a believer, answer a lot of questions and move the mythology in a completely new direction. But that is a problem with a lot of TV shows, even ones that do not have mythology.
For me Fringe took forever to get to the point. When it did, it hit its stride for half season, and then started to feel stale most likely because their monster of the week episodes were for the most part a bore. Fringe would have greatly benefited from 13 episode seasons. The only thing that got me through it was John Noble, he was so good.
LOL FRINGE? rly? the show is a rip off of old sci fi plots, nothing original, the actors are bad, inconsistent, parralel worlds is a cliche,and the worst was when u saw a “good” olivia and a “bad” olivia, like for stupid children.
THE X FIles were creepy, serious. fringe is a simple main stream pile of garbage recycled stories.
Fringe had a few great ideas, like the Cortexiphan children and Parallel Universes.
The Over There part of Fringe was brilliant, but under pressure of behind the scenes politics, that was never carried through.
Cortexiphan suffred the same fate for the same reasons.
And Fringe only wrote for 2 characters, Walter and Peter, and their relationship.
Noble getting the credit for getting everyth9ng spelled out is ridiculous, it is all on the page for him, forcefeeding his backstory,
and on top Noble wanting to play a guy we have to feel sorry for,while Walter abused children
That is what I hated most about Fringe:
Walter Bishop portrayed as this man filled with selfpity, amd his whining .
a childabuser and egocentric bastard.
Walter Bishop is nothing better than Walter from Breaking Bad.
On the other hand one of his victims Olivia Dunham never got to tell her childhood story.
Anna Torv and her Olivia Dunham (s) is what made Fringe, she created that character, she gave Olivia the depth, there is no Olivia on the page.
Anna Torv never got the credit, she is brilliant, but victm of media bias.
Olivia Dunham is the reason that the US accepted the leads in Killing, Homeland and Bridge.
And to Gregory: The overwrite for Noble is what ruined Fringe, why would a good actor need all that help?
And to Dar: you did not watch the show, there was no good or bad Olivia, that was all in our mind.
And the only bad actor oon the show was Josh Jackson, media darling,
BTW. Alan , I saw on your twitter a while a go that you were told that you got a good review in a german newspaper,
not really, they did praise you as a real fan of the things you wrote about, but the writing was too much in superlatives, so the message got buried.
I guess if you do like something you overpraise it, see here with X-files,
and if you do not, you bash it, see here with Fringe.
As a critic , paid to write about tv, that should not be in your writing.
See filmcritic mr Ebert.
Dar, I’m not going to debate the relative merit of the 2 shows. I liked them both.
But I really think it’s lazy criticism to knock Fringe because “parallel worlds are cliche”. So are aliens and bigfoot, and inbred hillbillies. The important thing is not what, but how.
I took the point of Walter Bishop to be redemption. Yes there was a lot of self-pity but that was all part of his psychosis from the memory loss that made him both repentant, crazy and self-indulgent. I totally disagree that was all on the page. Noble added a lot of personality to the character that made him likeable even though he was everything you say he was. That was the point.
Dunham was boring in the first season and a half. But it becomes clear what a strong actress she is when you meet Fauxliva. The show did nothing to help her in the first two seasons.
Jackson was the weakest link. Between his lack of range and the show never really knowing what to do with him he was always like background scenery.
Fringe was a pretty great show in seasons 2 and 3 (especially starting with “Jacksonville”), but it was undermined in later years (especially season 4) with a constant and unnecessary need to reinvent itself.
The problem with Fringe is that the great episodes are really great (I’m partial to “White Tulip” and “Do Shapeshifters Dream Electric Sheep”) but the weak episodes were unbearably bad.
Also, the ending to Season 3 creates an unnecessary hole that writers pissed away all of Season 4 trying to dig themselves out of unsuccessfully. They eventually give up and just mash together a “screw it” solution that kinda works if you don’t think . . . at all.
Season 5 is OK, although it’s basically a farewell dressed up as a plot. Except for the “pocket universe” episode, not much to compare to earlier successes. Also, frankly, converting The Observers into full-on villains, at least for me, felt like a betrayal. What was great about The Observers was that their agenda functioned at a distance that was too hard to judge as morally good or bad. It was a waste to reduce them to the classic “killed the planet” plotline. It’s hard to defend anything once it goes into Terra Nova territory.
I disagree.
I almost stopped watching Fringe because the plot got some twisted and boring.
The problem with a reset button is it makes everything that happens meaningless.
After the awful Lost ending, you’d think J. J. Abrams would have put a little extra time into the Fringe plot.
Thank god Fringe is over. We don’t have to listen to the Anna Torv creep poster on a weekly basis.
“The dream of nearly every sci-fi series since has been to find that perfect “X-Files” balance of episodic and serialized storytelling, and of elements that will appeal to nerds and non-nerds alike.”
Buffy the Vampire Slayer did this extremely well. Granted, they didn’t go for the series-long mythology, but every season had its own arc surrounding mostly standalone episodes. I think it pulled off that mix of serialization and standalone better than just about any other series.
I;m not really sure how Alan got through this whole post without mentioning Buffy.
I think not trying to have one single mythology made buffy stronger (granted I didn’t watch much xfiles cause personally i just found both main characters/actors annoying). Much easier to plot out a single season over-arching plot, i think, which meant that it was very tight. The series long ‘plots’ were more in terms of characterization such as the redemption path for Spike from when he showed up as the villian to the end of the series (similar path for faith). Obviously BUffy owes a huge debt to xfiles for goign first and paving the way, but to my judgement keeping it smaller manages fan expectations better. (though I freely admit I have not seen enough Xfiles – a few dozen scattered over the show – to truly make a fair comparison)
Buffy had some overlap in terms of structure, but as you guys note, it didn’t have a huge series mythology in the way X-Files did, and it wasn’t a crossover hit.
(That said, Buffy gets a whole chapter in my book, where X-Files is just discussed briefly in the prologue.)
I was gonna chime in with the Buffy example too.
Chris Carter introduced the concept of the TV mythology but Joss Whedon perfected it. I wish more writers would follow Whedon’s example rather than Carter’s (leading to L O S T and BSG debacles).
I believe I read somewhere that Whedon was never sure from season to season if Buffy would be picked up again. This forced him to do season arcs that tied everything up with an overall 5 season arc that he was able to achieve.
When Buffy was picked up for more season he had to resurrect Buffy and come up with ideas for two more seasons. This lead to a very satisfactory conclusion to the series which pretty well everyone is happy with.
I’m not sure why everyone insists that the mythology was never resolved when in fact it was explained and resolved several times over. Hell there’s a bonus track on the first movie soundtrack that is just Chris Carter flat out explaining the ENTIRE mythology. The episodes Two Fathers/One Son in season six again resolved the mythology. And then they spent the first hour of the series finale going over the old mythology in clip show format. It’s been explained again, and again.
After Season 3, the mythology got quite warped. I think Alan is right that there was a plan for the mythology from the start that got thrown out the window as Fox demanded more seasons and episodes. I believe originally, Carter wanted 4 seasons and then maybe some movies.
But, Michael, again, it was all explained. It may have gotten convoluted, but it was explained several times. Listen to that bonus track, watch the episodes I mention. It’s all there if viewers pay attention.
After that series finale, with its “who knows what the series is about, but everything will be okay if we just love each other” message, I have refused to watch the show again. (I did break my vow once, however, when I caught “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” while flipping channels.) I did not see the resolution to the mythology in any of the three episodes BW mentioned, and I don’t want to spend any more money on the show, but I am curious about the commentary track.
BW — would you mind telling us what was said on the track?
With respect, Joebob, were we watching the same finale? The first damn hour is a flashback/clip show that explains the ENTIRE mythology. It’s the reason *I* hated it, since it wasted an hour of show to catch up folks who weren’t paying attention along the way.
Seriously, Two Fathers/One Son (which I JUST watched two days ago) explains everything as well.
If you’d like to hear it, here is a youtube link to the bonus track: [www.youtube.com]
It explains the entire conspiracy up to Mulder and Scully’s partnership.
You can’t let a discussion of the importance of “The X-Files” go by without two more elements:
1. How the Mulder/Scully pairing (and the great pairing of Duchovny and Emmy-winner Anderson) continues to dominate virtually every male/female character dynamic on TV today. It’s a credit to Chris Carter that he fought for an actress like Anderson in that role when he could have gone with a more conventional and glamorous choice. People forget what a revelation Scully’s character was back then. It’s enough to make me forgive Carter for seasons 8 and 9.
2. People talk so much about TV’s antihero era starting with Tony Soprano, but I’d argue it began with Fox Mulder. He was a genius, nutcase, porn addict, general all-around misfit in a way male protagonists hadn’t really portrayed before. And let’s face it, one of his worst failings was with Scully — balancing outright sexism and ignorance with ends-of-the-earth love and loyalty, flaws we never really saw depicted that way before. James Gandolfini was a much stronger actor than David Duchovny, but I really wonder if you would have had a Tony Soprano without a Fox Mulder.
What are these Seasons 8 and 9 of which you speak? X-Files took a two-year hiatus when Duchovny and later Anderson left, and then returned for a very weird wrap-up episode. In between FOX aired some strange hybrid thing with the T-1000 and some hippy chick. I think Xena was on briefly as well.
Also, Scully was probably one of the first strong female characters on TV whose life was about her work. There was no boyfriend drama, no relationship angst – women like her were rare before she made it awesome.
I’m sure the Sopranos would exist just fine with the X-Files. Apples and oranges.
I’m only on Season 5, but “Ice” is still my favourite. It owes a lot to The Thing, but also I think it really helped develop the modern form of the one-location bottle episode (in style, feel, and principle–it was a new set). “Duane Barry” (Steve Railsback), “Beyond the Sea” (Brad Dourif), Squeeze (Doug Hutchison #1), and every Darin Morgan episode are also among the best so far.
To Sepinwall’s point, I do think there’s room for what the X-Files began as. Dark, simple, totally stealing from sci-fi/horror masterpieces (like “Ice”) but well-written and watchable as hell. I think where it faltered was when Carter made the decision to stay on the air because of its popularity (which is why I recommend ending at the finale of Season Six and skipping both movies).
Still though — the caliber of writing/acting/cinematography of those early seasons is worth every episode.
Although, the first feature film is still pretty damn good, with some genuinely-creepy moments — plus the fact that it falls directly between the Season 5 finale and the Season 6 premiere.
But agreed — stop at the end of Season 6.
I have re-watched the entire run of the show twice now, and the show stands up very well to the test of time. Some episodes are incredibly funny, while others still give me the chills. The chemistry between the two stars was amazing. Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose and Jose Chung’s From Outer Space are two of my favorites. The mythology just became a minor inconvenience for me after a few years. One of the 10 best shows of all time!
Ack, why did you have to bring up “Home”? That ep creeps me out just thinking about it.
My favorite ep, of course, is “Terms of Endearment,” and yes, it has to do with Bruce Campbell being in it, though I also liked the story of a demon who wants to have a child who looks normal. :-)
Home was gadawful. Now I have to question Sepinwall’s taste on… everything.
That Murderer’s Row also did amazing work on the 2nd season of Millennium as well, and the “mythology” formula was refined there as well.
“FOX put it on Fridays, which in 1993 wasn’t the network wasteland it is today, but was still not the place you schedule anything with high hopes for.”
Hey Alan, didn’t NBC debut Homicide: Life on the Streets after the Super Bowl (heavily advertised for that coveted spot) and then move it to Fridays for it’s first season, or did it go to Fridays after it’s first season? My memory of TV from back then is hazy, but it seems like in the early 90’s Friday night was still a decent slot (remember when Saturdays were a coveted spot back in the 80’s?).
Homicide aired Wednesdays its first season, and Thursdays at 10 (still NBC’s crown jewel at that point) for its brief second season. When it became clear it wasn’t going to be a big hit, it was shuffled off to Fridays, which wasn’t the graveyard it is now, but was not the place you put anything you see big upside in.
Thanks, I couldn’t find any info on when/where it aired that first season. I just remember it seemed like it was always on Fridays, but evidently not.
I guess the nicest way to put it would be that NBC really tried with Homicide for two seasons (13 episodes total) and then just gave up and stuck it on Fridays
I’m still just waiting for the final X-Files movie. If it’ll ever happen.
If it was ever going to happen it would have been in 2012. Alas.
They did not rule it out at the last Comic Con. Keeping fingers crossed.
I recall thinking in 1994 that Friday night had turned into the best TV night of the week–X Files at 9, Homicide at 10.
Me too.
Friday night was a great night to be scared.
I liked the Fox schedule the first season of X Files as well. Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. followed by X Files
One of these days I really want to go back and watch the X-Files all the way through. I watched it regularly growing up, but I’m sure I missed a lot of episodes, and most of it is half-remembered at best. So many episodes though! So many seasons! When will I ever find the time?
It’s on Hulu, I think. That doesn’t help with time, but it does help with availability.
At first I was skeptical… but I think I agree with you. Nowadays, the drive for the backstory/mythology would dominant the response.
But OITNB seems to have some sort of backstory-current story balance.
X-Files backstory disappointed me, but Lost soured me.
I was too young when the show premiered, and only started watching regularly for the final three seasons, so I’ve always found myself in an odd place with this show. The episodes that made me fall in love with the show are the episodes everyone hates.
x files would not even be allowed a fair chance in today’s market of mediocrity,unimaginative nonsense. Witness the embracing and undeserved longevity by network executives and audiences of the many police procedurals,formulaic, “love-hate” partner relationships. No variety, on any major network,you can almost always find the same type of show. When networks take a chance on a show with a different voice or vision, today’s need for immediate gratification(read: story must be wrapped up by hour’s end;mythology might require too much thinking on behalf of a viewer who’s texting,gaming, gossiping,etc. at the same time as watching)the financial climate and a fiercely competitive,profit driven atmosphere continue to suck the life out of many creative projects before an audience even realizes that a gem has come and gone. In spite of the missteps, as a whole, I embrace the X files as one of the best pioneers of inventive television and imaginative, intriguing storytelling executed by a talented creator,writers,actors, artists, support staff and excellent guest stars who always delivered.
I agree that most of network TV programming today is derivative schlock. However, I would suggest that “Elementary” does a good job of replicating a Mulder/Scully-like dynamic with Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu. Even though the show itself is, at its core, a self-contained episodic procedural, it has still managed to develop a bit of mythology with the Moriarty/Irene Adler arc late in the first season.
Having recently rewatched the entire X-Files run, the one thing that stood out to me was how crappy it looked.
Every interior shot seems to have been filmed in the same small, dingy warehouse.
Every exterior shot seemed to be filmed in the same muddy field.
But what a great show.
Strangely, this is what I found endearing about it. It was painfully obvious that every U.S. state they visited was actually just Vancouver (seasons 1-5) that it gave the show a kind of community theatre charm.
Steve, I’ve been rewatching the series lately and one of the episodes they used a mountainous forest to double as Iowa. I loved it
What I would not give for an X-files: The Next Generation, done on FX, HBO or Showtime. 13-16 tight episodes per season, planned over 5 seasons. Please Vince Gilligan do this next.
I am actually surprised Fox has not tried this yet considering the reboot craze in hollywood.
Oh, it’ll happen.
It’s only a matter of time.
THIS.
Although The Lone Gunmen is also due a pickup..
I remember watching “Home” when it was first broadcast with my 80+ year old grandmother and her asking “what the hell are you watching?” I still haven’t watched that episode again and “X-Files” is my all time favorite show.
I was a diehard X-files fan for the first 6 seasons. My all time favorites are similar to most fans — Jose Chung, Home, etc. But the episode that sticks with me the most is an episode from first season, “Darkness Falls.” This is the episode where the loggers are killed by ancient insects and it was the first episode that really caught me. It was just so creepy and so fantastical and yet so easy to believe could happen. It’s definitely not the BEST episode, but it’s one of my most memorable.
Ah X-Files. My all time favorite. It might be my age? I was born in 65 so this show was in my sweet TV watching spot. But nothing resonated with me as much as this show did in the 90’s. “Home” is still my favorite creep out episode of all time on TV. I have rewatched the series twice. I know people like hating on seasons 8 and 9. On rewatch they are quality shows, its simply that X-Files WAS Scully and Mulder and people were not willing to watch others play those roles.
Alan you forgot another descendant. “Supernatural” is very much a child of X-Files. Right down to Kim Manners and a lot of the other writers, producers etc that have contributed to some very good, very creepy Supernatural episodes. Like X-Files it has a mythology but like its ancestor its the MOTW shows that are the best
Totally agree. I thought Supernatural was for teenagers (I just assumed all shows on the CW were), so I never watched it. Thanks to Netflix I got hooked on this Sons of X-Files show. It has great chills.
‘”X-Files” introduced, for good or for ill, the idea of a series having a “mythology” — a complicated backstory and ongoing story arc that would take years to play out, and be explained’
As I recall, Babylon 5’s pilot episode premiered months ahead of X-Files.
This. J. Michael Straczynski was on the Internet as far back as 1991 discussing how his then-just-greenlit pilot called “Babylon 5” would feature one of television’s very first overarching mythologies, long before The X-Files ever went into production.
And he wasn’t lying, either.
The X-Files tends to get credited in the modern TV histories every time the “mythology” concept is brought up, but Babylon 5 got there first.
One quick clarification:
“Overarching mythology” refers to American television, as it stood at that point in time — British television had been doing it for years (The Prisoner, Blake’s 7, etc.), as Straczynski correctly noted back when B5 was first announced.
In terms of U.S. television, Babylon 5 was a pioneer.
Fringe is far better than the x files ever was
It has Walter and the cow for starters
Fringe beats X-Files on one account: it had a much stronger emotional core, especially with Walter and Peter. The best episodes of Fringe are basically a sci-fi version of On Golden Pond.
Even stranger, this whole emotional core is built around Walter, who probably should have been the subject of a lengthy trial at the Hague for human rights violations. Had Fringe gained more traction, Walter would have been remembered as one of the great complicated characters in TV history.
In terms of total strength of writing over the show’s run, X-Files wins hands down. Even if you factor in the sloppy later work on the X-Files, it’s impossible to forgive Fringe’s piss poor writing work in transitioning from S3 to S4. S4 of Fringe is arguably worse than watching S3 of Sons of Anarchy (Ireland and the baby that absolutely no one cared about . . . grrr).
Even on the emotional core issue, you can argue that X-Files only has less of an emotional core because the distance between Mulder and Scully in the early sledding is part of the show’s DNA. After all, her job was to put a nail in Mulder’s coffin and finally send him packing from the FBI.
I think you make a good point about the show not making it today. It might be an underground cult show that runs for a few seasons (see Fringe or even Supernatural- though that’s been on for much longer than anyone ever thought possible) but ultimately I don’t think people, the average viewer-not sci-fi fans, would have the patience to stick with a show like “The X-Files.” It was just too dense and so heavy in the mythology.
I think it would still draw a big audience today. I believe it’s the Mulder/Scully (Duchovny/Anderson) chemistry. I was never into sci-fi much but I loved watching them care about each other. Remember when Scully was abducted?! That storyline drew me in and I stayed loyal until the end… but, umm, what happened to Mulder’s sister again? I was never clear. (don’t answer that, I’m semi-joking.)
I believe it would still draw an audience today. It was the Mulder/Scully (Duchovny/Anderson) chemistry that made it. I was never a sci-fi fan but I loved the way they cared about each other. Remember when Scully was abducted?! Those episodes drew me in and I stayed loyal to the end….but, ummm, what happened to Mulder’s sister, again? I’m not clear. (Don’t respond to that. I’m semi-joking.)
I found Fringe tapped into areas that usually went over most of the audience heads. Many of the forums about Fringe people comment, “I do not get it”. There are several people who could not wrap their heads around the parallel universe concept, so it’s no real shocker that the show lost viewers. I was written above a 5th grade level (shrug). Sadly, I figured out how the show was going to end within the first season.
As much as I loved the X-files, I found it quite annoying that no matter what happened they kept placing Mulder in the crazy column, and Scully in the deny what I saw column.
I must admit that Supernatural is my “guilty pleasure”. I mean what is better than watching a couple of kick-ass guys ripping the spines out of the latest baddies. lol ;)
Let’s see what Fringe fractures into by its finale:
1. The original universe and primary timeline, which ceases at the end of S3.
2. The alternative and primary timeline, which also ceases at the end of S3.
3. The original universe and secondary timeline, going to the 2030s and the Walternate terrorist scenario.
4. The original universe and tertiary timeline, which carries us through S4 and S5.
5. The alternative universe in a timeline that is parallel to the original’s tertiary timeline, which we visit briefly at the end of S5.
6. An ethereal nothing universe of infinite creation that William Bell produces at the end of S4 in an attempt to wipe all of humanity from the historical record.
7. The pocket universe from S5.
8. The above-it-all view of the universe that The Observer shows Peter in S4.
A story that starts out with two universes — fairly simple — somehow takes us through at least eight (possibly more, since we can infer things like the alternative universe on the secondary timeline of the original) distinct combinations of universes and timelines.
That’s not high-level. It’s just sloppy writing.
“(Blu-ray) Probably never.”
Lol, you’re waiting for the VHS release or something?
Fun to to read this, I too enjoyed the stand-alone episodes more than the myth-arcs. I wrote an article about it: [www.mikeymo.nl]
Something that often gets overlooked is the show’s film-like cinematography and criminal science elements. The former is why old episodes can hold up better than much of the other dramas from 93 and the latter is one of the reasons we have/had shows like CSI, Profiler and Criminal Minds.
I loved the 2-part episode, “Dreamland”, where Mulder changes places with Michael McKean’s character, Morris Fletcher. Brilliant writing and absolutely hilarious!
I hated that episode and it was the point where the series began to go downhill for me.
You forgot to mention about the relationship between Mulder and Scully. “Shippers” tuned in each week for a hint of what was to become one of the greatest romances in TV. No other show has come close to matching it. Only “The X-Files” could have a simple brush of the leads’ hands make us swoon for more and come back time and time again just for that. Carter knew that. It was genius.
Bad Blood. Best episode ever.
And then he sort of flew at me…like a flying squirrel?
Definitely in the top 3, along with “Home” and “Small Potatoes” IMO.
I remember coming home from my prom and promptly playing the ep I had recorded that night: Season one’s “Roland.” My fave episode had to be “Squeeze.”
To me, the X-Files peaked with the trifecta of “Anasazi,” “The Blessing Way,” and “Paperclip.” Those were just three intense, exciting episodes of television that cranked the pressure to the breaking point. After that, they had to perform some kind of reset and, to me, that’s when the mythology began unraveling.
I came into The X-Files at some point during season 2. From the beginning I was always a fan of the Monster of the Week Episodes. The Mythology just seems convoluted and boring.
It’s funny how the show had a premise that was so simple (Cops investigate Sci Fi incidents).You would think there would have been more shows like it before and since.
“Bad Blood” always gets me for some reason, even more than the other crazy stand-alones like “Jose Chung’s…” and “Humbug”, ll of which were excellent displays of Gillian Anderson’s versatility. And the creepier the better–“Home” certainly, but also terrifyingly unsupernatural Donnie Pfaster in “Irresistable” and the freaky twins in “Eve”. Honorable mentions to “Never Again” for letting Scully get some, as well as the best ever use of Jodie Foster’s sexy voice…and to “Ice”, a breakthrough for the series–that episode really launched the Mulder/Scully dynamic for me, and was a key stepping point in their relationship. The claustrophobia, paranoia, Xander Berkley and Felicity Huffman…fantastic.
There’s no way the show would be the massive hit today that it was in the ’90s. As Alan said–right show, right place, right time. I’ve actually been re-watching the series from the beginning and it’s still holds up precisely because of the MOTW episodes. The mythology eps can be frustrating, but they’re worth it to see the strong performances of the cast, especially Anderson. Also, the mythology eps were often the ones where we got the most Skinner, CSM, Kraichek, Lone Gunmen. For me, THE X-FILES was one of those things that you’re just glad you got to experience as it was happening. It was special and there’ll never be anything like it again.
I had every intention to watch Fringe this summer, but reviews for the show kept mentioning The X Files. So, I figured, why not just start with the mothership? And I did. (I still haven’t seen Fringe, though.)
About halfway through the series (and already loving it), I realized that I was somewhat predisposed to enjoy it as much as I did due to its influences on Buffy and Castle–both of which I consider myself a fan.
As for whether a show like TXF would be a hit in today’s TV climate, I’d like to think that it would. However, the way everyday personal interactions have been changed by our increasing reliance on technology and shaped by it, even if we bend reality, I doubt it would still be the same show as it was.
I wrote a popular culture column at the time and I thought for sure Brisco County would be the break-out show from Fox Friday nights and the show that seemed like a modern day “Project: Bluebook” would be off the air by mid-season.
Whoops :>
X-Files is still my all-time fave TV show. I own all seasons on DVD and they’re the most watched DVDs in my collection. It’s probably bordering on pathetic how much I miss looking forward to then watching new episodes every week.
My favorite episode hands down is Bad Blood (S5, E12). Runners-up being The Amazing Maleeni (S7, E8)), Small Potatoes (S4, E20) and Brand X (S7, E18). Home (S4, E2) and Chinga (S5, E10) still freak me out!!
Never seen one episode.
I was 6 when this series debuted, and was lucky enough to be able to sneak down to the family room and catch it every week. At that age, the creature of the week episodes were easier to understand and much more fun. A few years ago, I acquired a digital copy of the entire series and went back to watch it all the way through. Learning that at age 24, I still preferred them to the complicated conspiracy plot with Mulder’s sister, PAPERCLIP, and the Cigarette Smoking Man. Even at a cynical age, in a cynical time, I was able to appreciate it just As much the 2nd time through.
X-files is to this day my favorite show. The two part colony/end game episodes are my fav. You just can’t get past the great writing and the atmosphere of this show. So many shows have tried and only partially succeeded to capture the tone of the show, but having watch the whole show through and through I always watch random episodes of it on Netflix, the show totally stands up today and is better than a lot of the crap aired and honestly they should try to bring the series back with all the craziness in government nowadays the show would be perfect.
The problem is, the audience has changed in the last 20 years; there is no more mass-appeal anymore. The TV audience is fragmented, every show caters to specific demographics now. X Files worked because it was in a time when everyone watched together, due to as Alan said, options were fewer.
Also, back then sci-fi concepts on TV were all still newer, but since then we’ve seen a flood of aliens, robots, alien robots, superpowers, time travel, alternate realities, etc
All these comments and no mention of the theme music?
Great article, but I can’t believe you didn’t mention ‘Supernatural’! Kim Manners produced, wrote and directed this show for several seasons, much like he did with ‘The X-Files’, and not only made it another brilliant show but in many ways it’s an indirect sequel series to ‘The X-Files’.
‘Supernatural’ has numerous stars from ‘The X-Files’ like Mitch Pileggi (A.D. Skinner) (recurring, major character on both shows), William B. Davis (CGB Spender), Nicholas Lea (Krycek on X-Files), Steven Williams (Mr. X), Jim Beaver and Mark Sheppard (Cecil Lively in ‘Fire’).
Cross-over actors aside, the whole theme of the show is nearly the same in principle, two people who investigate/hunt the paranormal, and in ‘Supernatural’ they pretend to be FBI agents who’ve actually identified themselves as Mulder and Scully in one or two episodes. It has the mythology + the MOTW eps, and pretty fantastic in both regards.
Kim Manners even re-did several ‘X-Files’ episodes in the show, like the one where Dean keeps dying/reliving the same day over and over, just like Mulder in the bank robbing ep. Then there’s the X-Files tribute episode involving UFO’s, they even re-did the opening theme to be just like ‘The X-Files’.
I could go on and on about the parallels, but clearly Kim Manners made this show into a very closely parallel or sequel of sorts to ‘The X-Files’, even though it does its own thing very well with the same token.
I love both shows and I’m really glad to see that ‘The X-Files’ truly lives in through this show in so many ways, primarily thanks to Kim Manners who wrote/produced/directed 97 of ‘The X-Files’ episodes and 60 episodes with ‘Supernatural for the first four seasons, and would’ve gone on to make more had he not passed away from cancer half-way through season 4. His legacy lives on in the show, though, a tremendous talent.
Anyway, just a little fyi for all you other ‘X-Files’ fans out there, check out ‘Supernatural’, the spiritual successor to ‘The X-Files’, season 9 begins next month.
I don’t belong to X Files generation actually . watching the show n at season 5 now .. I must say I have seen nothing like this ever .. quality writing and acting by protagonists .. great characterization and intriguing plot .. Sometime I watch an episode more than one .. just wanna say I’m loving it .. n feel it would be a big hit if was a show this time though on one condition .. the actors (main and guest actors) should be the same
I was a fan from the beginning, but it took a season or two to really get off the ground and become as great as those middle few seasons were.
It’s a shame that FOX didn’t give Firefly the same chance. The mythology of Firefly would have proven much more interesting than what we ended up with of The X-Files.
X-files was only doable after Twin Peaks, and only because Twin Peaks was too short and limited in scope. The stakes were low episode to episode, unlike today’s hit shows like Breaking Bad or Sons of Anarchy. they would either solve a case, or the case would resolve without a solution, but next week there would be a new file, a new puzzle, and more ongoing intrigue that, while interesting, rarely affected the cases.
The overall tone was more subdued than anything that will get a green light today as well.
I remember a great episode called ‘Postmodern Prometheus’, all in black in white, involving a John Merrick-like character who liked Cher. Been ages since I’ve seen it, but I think I was very touched by that episode way back.
Also, I had a VHS with both the Eugene Tooms episodes, the serial killer who could extend his limbs or something (played by Doug Hutchison). I remember those being quite creepy. Then again, I was in my teens.
“I remember a great episode called ‘Postmodern Prometheus’, all in black in white, involving a John Merrick-like character who liked Cher.”
Oh, right. That episode always comes to mind when I here “Walking in Memphis”