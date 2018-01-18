Mulder And Scully Hunt A ‘Plus One’ Killer In A Blessedly Light, Weird ‘X-Files’

01.17.18 2 months ago

Fox

A quick review of tonight’s The X-Files coming up just as soon as I show you my sword collection…

Leaving that abomination of a season premiere that we should never again discuss aside, “Plus One” was the weakest of the episodes Fox gave critics in advance. Not coincidentally, it’s the other Chris Carter-scripted episode. In this case, though, it’s less a case of Carter mismanaging his own creation than of him simply having been passed by his many underlings in the ability to do interesting variations on the old Monster of the Week formula(*).

(*) This was mostly the case in the original run, too, where Carter’s best episodes tended to be either mythology (“Paper Clip”) or episodes more notable for high-concept direction (“Post-Modern Prometheus,” “Triangle”) than the writing. The gap just feels a bit wider now between him and Wong/Morgan/Morgan.

“Plus One” isn’t bad, mind you, just a bit stiffer more gibberish-filled than “This” or the episodes you’ll see in the next few weeks. And there’s a blessed lightness to the whole affair, down to the casting of Karin Konoval — who appeared in two of the show’s greatest episodes ever, “Home” and “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” — in essentially four roles: siblings Judy and Chucky, and their evil doubles, who are the ones responsible for all the episode’s murder-by-doppelganger. If you’re going to tell a convoluted story, have fun with it, and “Plus One” mostly did, from Konval’s performance to the exasperated terror of poor Dean Cavalier realizing his home is filled with deadly implements that his doppelganger can use to kill him.

