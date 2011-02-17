‘Top Chef’ – ‘Lock Down’: S is for salty, that’s bad enough for me

A quick review of last night’s “Top Chef” coming up just as soon as I’m heckled by Cookie Monster…
In general, I prefer my “Top Chef” challenges to be divided as follows: Quickfires are for goofiness, while Elimination Challenges are for the contestants to show off their cooking skills as best they can. Every now and then, though, I don’t mind an EC that’s just as bananas and difficult as the Quickfire. It’s an entertainment show, after all, and unlike Jimmy Fallon or Kevin Clash, I never get to actually taste the food.
So after a fun and light Quickfire in which the chefs had to please Elmo, Cookie Monster, Telly Monster and the men who portray them – and which Dale surprisingly won, given his non-traditional cookie and the presence of cookie purist (and addict) Cookie Monster as a judge – we went into an EC with difficulty piled on top of difficulty:
- Cook in the middle of the night.
- Assemble not only your ingredients, but your stations themselves – including all cooking equipment – in three hours’ time.
- And, oh, yeah, do it inside a ginormous Target store(*), where the distance between the various supplies you need to get, coupled with the time crunch, turns the affair into a track meet as much as a cooking contest.
(*) For the Jersey-ites, that’s the one at Clifton Commons, right? Bourdain’s (always-hilarious) blog said that it was in Jersey, and while all Targets look alike in many ways, there are subtle variations, and I go to that one a lot when visiting a friend who lives nearby.
Given those restrictions, it’s amazing that anybody made anything good, but it seemed as if Dale, Richard and Antonia all made strong dishes. An exhausted Angelo went home after drastically over-salting his potato soup, which would seem to point towards a final four featuring those three (all alums of the same season) plus Carla, since Mike has been struggling a fair amount and Tiffany mainly seems to be sticking around because someone’s always worse. That’s not always the way “Top Chef” works out – in the Dale/Richard/Antonio season, Dale and Antonia were both outlasted by the terrible Lisa, who also had an uncanny knack for being the second-worst – but if I had to handicap things right now, those are the four I’d pick.
Fun episode. Hopefully, though, we get another “cook us your best possible dish” challenge sometime soon.
What did everybody else think?
Pretty sure that it was the one at Clifton Commons, yes. There are others in northern NJ that have expanded grocery sections (the one in East Hanover, for one), but Clifton is the only I’ve been to that’s that huge.
@mikeisabelladc tweeted that it was in South Jersey though. But maybe he was confused where they drove him.
Clifton Commons is 10 minutes west of the Lincoln Tunnel at that time of night, though, whereas South Jersey would be a minimum of an hour, depending on how far south. If Mike says it south, then it almost certainly wasn’t the one in Clifton, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it was actually in north or central Jersey.
A couple of people have told me that it was the Target in Ocean, NJ (Route 66, Monmouth County). It would be about 45-60 minutes south of NYC and was recently remodeled. Would be in line with Mike saying it was in “South Jersey”.
It’s not the Clifton Commons location – that’s my local Target, and I know it like the back of my hand. Mike’s originally from Jersey, so I have no doubt he wasn’t geographically confused.
I knew the store was in Jersey when Padma made it sound like they had to travel “for hours” before they got back to the judges’ table. She does not seem like a suburbs kind of person to me.
It was the store in Ocean, NJ according to someone who says they was there: [www.ronfez.net]
I understand the idea of doing an episode with Muppets, I really do. But wouldn’t it be better for the audience involved if instead of Muppets it was THE Muppets. I think the adult audience would mind much less if the involved Muppet guest stars were those with a more adult sense of humor. Why not use Gonzo, Rizzo, and Pepe? Aren’t they way funnier for Top Chef’s audience than Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Telly?
Not to mention the increased pumping that is abuot to happen for The Muppets because of the upcoming Muppet movie. You are going to start seeing a lot of The Muppets anyway.
I’m not sure where the Kermit branch of the Muppets are based out of, whereas the Sesame Street Muppets all live and work in New York. It may have been that simple.
Plus, unless you did a Swedish meatball challenge, there isn’t as obvious a Muppet Show-related challenge as there is in making cookies for Cookie Monster and his pals.
Some of us love Sesame Street Muppets the most.
Anyway, Sesame Workshop is local to New York where the season is set and you don’t have to deal with Disney.
Pretty sure Dave has it. Kermit & Co. are all Disney properties who undoubtedly don’t mesh well with Bravo/NBC/Universal/KableTown. The CTS Muppets are free agents.
Good call on the NYC location. It might have been that simple. I also appreciate the Cookie Monster part although when you brought up the Swedish Chef I got upset they didn’t go that direction. The Swedish Chef makes more than meatballs. They could have done anything Swedish. More wiggle room than cookies.
Oh, and The Muppets are superior to their Sesame Street cousins. Not that Sesame street isn’t awesome (particularly Grover, Oscar, and Big Bird), but I don’t think it’s close.
you will never be this happy [aka – best cookie monster .gif ever]:
[i40.photobucket.com]
Regular flavor Muppets would have been amazing if only to see Statler and Waldorf heckle the chefs.
Would _you_ want to be on a set with both Padma and Miss Piggy?
True! I can’t get enough of that. They would have loved the bromance between Angelo and Mike. Those two were just too cute. [foodiegossip.blogspot.com]
Frankly, with public television under attack right now, I’m cool with the Sesame Street Muppets getting as much face time in front of adults as they possibly can. Maybe it’ll remind people what their lives would have been like without the greatest children’s show of all time. (And I always loved Telly…)
Write a comment…
Well done by me…
I’m glad to see Angelo go, though I started feel bad for him at the end. I’m just glad it wasn’t Carla.
Two thoughts: 1) Is Cookie Monster really a cookie purist? From what I recall he seems to have a pretty broad definition of cookie, or at least of what he’ll eat.
2) I really like the tough elimination challenges. While I don’t like it nearly as much as “Top Chef”, one of the things I do like about “Hell’s Kitchen” is that it’s always done under the pressure of a dinner service. I’m not sure if I can really explain why that matters to me, except that if it’s just about who could cook the best food then the show should be called “Top Cook.”
This is seriously one of the best reality TV show season I can ever remember (unless you count Jersey Shore for unintentional comedy). Creative challenges, fun Quickfires, brilliant contestants… a perfect combination.
Now just get Fabio his own damn show! His Twitter feed and blog recaps are vintage – broken English, lots of exclamation points, and hilarious observations.
I have seen every Top Chef episode, starting with season 1, episode 1. Last night was the first episode I watched that I actually did not like. I can usually tolerate the product placement as a necessary evil, but last night was ridiculous. And while I know Top Chef has had its share of ridiculous challenges (the gas station and vending machine ones come to mind), last night was one of the only ones I can recall where I had no desire to taste ANY of the chef’s dishes. Grilled cheese and tomato soup? And that won $25,000? Good for Dale, but come on now. To hamstring these chefs so badly at this point in the All-Star season is ridiculous and did not make for good TV. The chefs looked miserable, the judges looked miserable, and the Target employees did not look happy to be there either. Fail all the way around.
Agreed. Wasn’t a big fan. Like you said, they’ve done goofy challenges like this, but this seemed more Apprentice-like in its shameless product placement than anything TC has done before. Here’s hoping it was a one-time indulgence…
I loved this Quickfire. Remembering Elmo saying “cow chips” is going to make me laugh for a long time. Side note, I *did* get to taste Top Chef food once, when they were here in DC… and the food was incredible. I’m a believer.
I think the universe might’ve exploded if Big Bird stood next to Carla…
I love her, but the resemblence is uncanny.
I think she looks more like Beaker!
OMG! That just made my snort my coffee out my nose! LOLOLOL
I laughed at the Sesame Street Characters. So That mission was accomplished. Now, I wonder if Angelo was given some of his own medicine. We’ve seen him in the past try to sabbotage others. Now, we saw him last night advised to add more salt. Which he did, plus added salty bacon, which cause his elimination. If this was intentional by Mike – well, all I have to say is FINALLY.
I fully admit that Angelo wears weird stuff and probably has a Russian mail order bride, but what specific acts of sabotage has he actually done? It seems as though the chefs blamed him for things he didn’t actually do, and if he gave his opinion on taste, isn’t it up to the chef making the dish to ultimately trust their own taste? He was more aggressive in his first season of Top Chef, but a lot of these accusations of sabotage seem more like sour grapes than anything. The editors would totally play up Angelo and the Top Chef’s Russell if he was really doing this on purpose. However, there has not been a talking head in this season to suggest that he was doing that. He seems to like to control things, but that is just part of his weird personality. (My memory is fuzzier on his first season, but I also don’t recall him saying that he would tell them to add things to mess up their dish on purpose)
I don’t think Mike mislead him either, he did tell him it was too salty and there was probably nothing he could do about it. He tried adding water, but it was likely too late to fix it.
Angelo is a good chef and it would have been nice to have him up against Richard in the final. Outside of Dale, I don’t see much real competition for Richard anymore, unless the final dish is specifically tailored to Carla’s strengths.
I don’t care what anyone say’s…Cookie Monster rules!!! I thought the QF challenge was fun! The contestant’s look as if they are about to fall down from fatique…they are kind of losing it! I mean, come on soup?!
Elmo and Cookie Monster should be on every week. Richard and Elmo are to adorable when talking about his daughter and when Elmo shouted “Richie, watch out!!” when the nitrogen was steaming up the area he was working in. LOL. I love that Elmo gave Richard’s daughter, Riley a little shoutout…tooo cute.
Kinda suprised to see Angelo go. Felt judging was kinda inconsistent. Dale over-salted his steak and cheese sandwich last week and got to stay over Fabio, where some people actually liked his “boo-ger”; and this week, Angelo was sent home for over-salting?? And Dale wins with a steak and cheese sandwich/grilled cheese where he made with an iron??
Also, last week, Jimmy Fallon was disappointed that Richard did not use nitrogen to jazz up his food and this week he gets called out by Cookie Monster for using Nitrogen to create his dish?
I’ve always been under the impression that Carla is an average Chef that gets pulled along because she says things like “Hootie Hoo!” and looks like Big Bird. That theory suggests she is a mortal lock for the Top 4. Whereas, a contestant that advances strictly on their cooking can have an off-day at any time.
I felt like Sabrina from Tuesday’s “Raising Hope”: Don’t use pots and knives straight out of the box! They’re covered in Chinese manufacturing-plant dust!
The thought was so distracting that I couldn’t enjoy the episode. The only way I could get to sleep was to imagine that the production staff washed them off as they helped them dispose of all the packaging.
I was literally laughing with tears in my eyes during the Quickfire. Loved the Sesame Street characters. Great episode.
It was the store in Ocean, NJ, according to someone who says they knew about it here: [www.ronfez.net]