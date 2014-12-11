Top TV for 2014: 10 more great returning series

I am what James Poniewozik at Time would call an Everybody Gets a Trophy kind of person. With the Baseball Hall of Fame, I’m a big Hall kind of guy. (Vote Tim Raines this year, people!) I like honoring as much excellence as I can, whenever I can, even if it comes at the risk of making everything a bit less special because so many things are being called special.
Even before the Too Much Good TV deluge began in the last couple of years, I was always somebody who tried to squeeze more than 10 shows into his yearly top 10 lists, whether through ties or other bending of the rules. One year, number 2 on my list was “Fact-based movies and miniseries,” a ridiculous cheat that allowed me to squeeze six productions into one slot; another, I didn’t even do a top 10 at all, but an amorphous list of things like “Best bickerers” (“Pardon the Interruption” hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon) or “Best cure for cynicism” (“The Wire”).
Since I came to HitFix, I’ve generally done two best-of posts per year: the video top 10, and then a top 20 (or, last year, 25) that includes written takes on the initial 10, plus 10 (or 15) more I liked but couldn’t squeeze into the main list. This year, though, my top 10 came in both video and written form at once, and because of that – and because there are just so many damn shows I want to acknowledge in some way – I’m doing something a little bit different.
Embedded below is a list of 10 veteran shows (though one of them only barely qualifies) I loved, but that didn’t fit into the overall top 10, plus the names of a handful of others I also wanted to recognize. Next week, I’ll do a similar list of new shows outside my overall top 10 (though several of them were also part of my HitFix critics poll ballot). There are many more shows I could have written praise for, but 30 shows across three lists probably is enough, even for me.
What does everybody else think?
I think I hate galleries.
I know I do.
This site makes buzzfeed look respectable
I’m a big fan of The Bridge, but I thought the last season was a real mess.
This was the only season of Boardwalk Empire I’ve watched, and I thought it was slow, directive and overacted.
I agree on the gallery format. Why can’t we just have a good old fashioned list? Is it just click bait? Are advertisers still paying by the click?
‘I’m a big fan of The Bridge, but I thought the last season was a real mess’.
Talk about oxymorons.
Not really.
I liked the show, but I thought the first season was more…cohesive than the second.
The serial killer stuff may have been cliched, but it gave the show a solid framework.
While your criticisms aren’t necessarily dependent on how much of the show you’ve watched, how in the world did you think you would enjoy Boardwalk Empire by watching *only* its final season???
Not sure why I need to watch a bunch of episodes to enjoy(or not enjoy) a show.
A few minutes googling brought me up to speed on the plot and characters.
Cure for cynicism? The wire?
I believe my argument was that the very existence of the show made me optimistic about TV, if not about the city of Baltimore.
Ahh I see your point now.
Are the shows listed in random order? I’m confused, is Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Bridge your favorite show from this list?
Brooklyn.
Here’s hoping Z Nation gets a nod for the new shows. That’s such a fun show to watch.
Bob’s Burgers
GoT
Brooklyn 99
and Shameless would all be in my Top 10
Brooklyn 99 is #4 on my top 10 (of all tv I watched in 2014). A lot of that is Cap’n Holt. He utterly slays me. It’s a show that is just a ray of sunshine & I’m always happier after a binge of several episodes. A half hour w/ that PD is just not enough, so I purposefully allow them to stack for a more satisfying indulgence.
I also do the same w/ Bob’s Burgers, but in twos. It didn’t make my top 10, but it’s very close. The Turkey Trot ep. is securely my #1 comedy ep. of 2014. And one of my favorite holiday themed eps. of all time. Good stuff.
legend of korra
Rather than–or in addition to–a gallery, could you please just list the shows with comments? For some reason, my computer often won’t open galleries, and it’s very frustrating. Thanks in advance.