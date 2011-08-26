‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘End of the Road’: Category 0?

After “Torchwood: Miracle Day” took a notable quality uptick last week with its Captain Jack in the ’20s short story, the miracle storyline resumed tonight, and I was mostly reminded of how little I care about either the cause of or solution to this problem.

I’ll be on vacation next week and haven’t seen that episode yet, so we’ll be back to talk about the finale in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, I’m mainly curious if there are people who are still enjoying “Miracle Day” – and, if so, why. Not judging, just wondering, given that the comments have slowed to a trickle and are almost uniformly negative.

On the plus side… Q!