‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘End of the Road’: Category 0?

After “Torchwood: Miracle Day” took a notable quality uptick last week with its Captain Jack in the ’20s short story, the miracle storyline resumed tonight, and I was mostly reminded of how little I care about either the cause of or solution to this problem.
I’ll be on vacation next week and haven’t seen that episode yet, so we’ll be back to talk about the finale in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, I’m mainly curious if there are people who are still enjoying “Miracle Day” – and, if so, why. Not judging, just wondering, given that the comments have slowed to a trickle and are almost uniformly negative.
On the plus side… Q!
I liked the introduction of this special field underneath Angelo’s bed it signals that we might be heading somewhere. However, at the same time the previews indicated that Angelo was the one behind the Miracle Day. We now find Angelo and his living relative dead and are now focused on three families. I am worried that Davies and Espenson might Veena Sud us here. Episode 7 was really good but this episode had me worried but the future episodes. What we had learned about Angelo really seemed to ground the story but by the end of the episode we are almost told that all of that is almost unnecessary to the mystery of the morphic fields creating the miracle (Angelo does not seem critical to its development).
Ha! I love that we can use “Sud” as a verb now. I agree that the story seems to be setting us up for another larger story. Maybe I missed the team following up on the whole “morphic field” stuff but that felt like it was a dropped thread from episode 2. Am I wrong on that?
There seem to be too many story threads to have them converge in the last two hours of the show. I guess it could wrap up if the episodes 2-9 were just a giant shell game meant to hide the identity of the culprits behind the miracle. Even for RTD this feels pretty sloppy and cheap story-wise. A government conspiracy where every person that has answers keeps getting killed? Puh-lease.
Sorry, does “Veena Sud” mean anything, or is just a hipster put down for anyone who writes anything you happen to dislike?
Veena Sud for me means something very specific. It means lack of character development, lack of plot development to focus on plot twists and in the leaving the viewer without an ending and nothing compelling to think about.
The other reason why I invoked Sud’s name is that when Davies ran Doctor Who he integrated a hidden phrase “Bad Wolf” from the very beginning of the reboot. The impact of the words “Bad Wolf” did not make sense until years later during Tenant’s run bringing multiple storylines together. So I think there is a possibility that Davies might leave things hanging at the end of this season in the hopes of pulling it altogether in future seasons as Veena Sud has said she would reveal the killer in the future.
@Craig I would appreciate if you kept your condescension to yourself and treated people’s comments with respect. I am not a hipster and do not want to be categorized by you.
@Clay I think morphic fields has been dropped for a little bit. I think they dropped the mythology to focus on character with stories about Gwen, Rex and Esther. I didn’t think those character stories were particularly well executed. I liked Gwen’s because of Eve Myles’ acting and the character interaction she had with the rest of the family (I haven’t seen Torchwood before this season so I don’t know what her previous interaction with her family has been).
There was a mole at CTU! Felt too much like 24, and that just punctuates it. Still will stick with it. After last week, I am sorry they just didn’t do 10 different stories rather than this storyline. I’ll stick with it through the last two. I’ve come this far! Besides, I was too excited that this weekend features both Torchwood and Doctor Who.
Alan have you (or anyone) been reading Jane Espenson’s write-ups on After Elton called Jane’s Take?
If you have been reading has it affected your perspective on the show?
I guess this is as good a place to post as any that as bad as this show may have gotten it can’t compare to how bad Falling Skies was. Save yourself the rewatch on that, Alan.
See, I have to disagree. Falling Skies wasn’t some fantastic show, but it was what it tried to be, what it told you it was going to be. It’s a simple, Us V Them humanity on the edge of catastrophe, but on a cable show budget. You get what you expected, and if you expected more, I couldn’t possibly imagine why.
On the other hand, Torchwood has a better pedigree, and was expected to be a well done, intelligently written with clever dialogue, show. This series has been none of that. It’s dogmatic, lecturing, simplistic and boring. So much more is expected, and so little was given.
Falling Skies told you it was a cheeseburger, and you got a cheeseburger. Torchwood told you it was a choice ribeye with all the fixin’s, and you got some stale wheat crackers.
As a bit of a burger connoisseur I have to disagree right back. Falling Skies wishes it could rise to the level of cheeseburger. It’s brand of Speilberg-schmaltz, inane characterization, absurd plot contrivance, and the sheer stupidity of everyone involved was more like mix of cheese-wiz and mint jelly on melba toast. I’d eat stale wheat crackers over that cloying and ill conceived monstrosity every single time.
Its brand, not It’s. Why will my mind not let go of the association between the apostrophe and the possessive? WHY?
@Fin Alyn
I expected rubbish, and so that’s what I got, eh?
Anyway you sound like it was canceled – was it?
Oh no, haven’t seen it yet (waiting to watch it on the BBC) but loved last weeks – felt so much like the Torchwood of old. Gutted to hear that it didn’t carry back into the main story.
Yes, i’ve been watching.. and yes, i will probably watch till the end.. but i dont know if it’s because i think is not very good but is not as bad as the general opinion has decided it is (maybe is that we have such high expectations due to how great COE was, that by comparison this is almost a joke) or maybe i just loved the original characters (Jack, Gwen and her husband) that as we would do with a favorite sports team i’m willing to support them during an off season, and hope next season will be better.
Ugh, I honestly don’t know why I’m still watching. I always have trouble quitting TV shows… I watched True Blood long after I was still enjoying it, finally managed not to watch any of the current season. In this case I suppose I just want to know how it ends already! Must be some brand loyalty in there too. But in this episode I was so bored I started surfing the internet while it was playing.
I’m watching as I write this… Mmmn Esther really is dumb isn’t she….
I think I’m still watching simply because I care about Jack & Gwen, plus ive come this far, may as well see it through. But if last week hadn’t been as good as it was, I doubt I’d be watching.
Indeed, Q! John Delancie is just about the only one of the new people who tries.
>> On the plus side… Q!
NO, actually: on the plus side, this time we’re spared his usual painful, heavy-handed overacting. Considering how much I usually despise Delancie, it’s saying a lot that his relatively low-key characterization was the high point of the episode. As for the rest: like the proverbial grisly car accident — so monstrously awful you just can’t tear yourself away, it’s so bad you can’t get it out of your head, then once it’s over you kick yourself repeatedly for having watched it at all.
I want the old Jack back. If it weren’t for Gwen, I wouldn’t bother at all, and now they’re watering down even *her* character. Is there no end to this??
I swear, I’m locking out this channel so I don’t watch next week, because all it will do is **MAKE** me swear. In several languages. FRAK!!!%#?!@*!!
Afterthoughts: I suppose I should have seen it coming, the ultimate cliche once someone decided to relocate the Doctor Who universe into the U.S. What could be a bigger geek’s wet dream than to find a way to cross the Whoniverse with Star Trek?? Seriously. First Nana Visitor — wow, *she* didn’t last long, now Delancie (tho thankfully, neither of them have been predictably used nor allowed to use their patented bad-guy sneering; kudos to the director for that much at least). Can’t cross over the ST characters, obviously, so they have to work with the casts. Before you know it, they’ll throw another one like Brent Spiner or Armin Shimerman at us, too. Torchwood has now degenerated into this. I can’t believe that even the most screwed-up fanboys can want this, but apparently Davies can.
Ai ai ai i ai. Ep8 makes Ep7 irrelevant.
Bad sign when even ‘Q’ can’t save you.
Watching this is like being classified a, ‘Cat 0’
agree this week wasn’t as good as last week’s, but still gives me hope for wrapping up the storyline in a satisfying way. plus, it was great to finally see newman implode…
i’m happy to stick it out for the final two weeks, but as soon as it’s over, i’m re-watching CoE right away.
This was the first episode that I found to be really painful to watch. A couple of them were slow in parts but I was interested, but about half way through this one my wife was like “how many are left” and I agreed.
Plus, there was a glaring plot hole (which I’ve come to expect from RTD, but still annoy me.) So Jack is shot, why not take him inside, fix the null field and put him in it until he heals? That makes way more sense then driving off in the middle of the night. You can always say there was so mix up outside and the trigger happy guard shot at them while they were out for a stroll. Seems better than driving off with Jack bleeding to death in the back seat. Plus how is Jack still alive in the morning with a gut wound?