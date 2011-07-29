‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘Escape to LA’: Baby, we’re the same

A quick review of tonight’s “Torchwood: Miracle Day” coming up just as soon as I compare our situation to a passage from “Middlemarch”…
More and more, “Miracle Day” is starting to feel like “24” in a couple of key ways:
First, it’s allegedly one continuous story, but Russell T. Davies doesn’t have quite enough material to fill out the long running time, so we get these weird self-contained missions and one-shot villains, like Dichen Lachmann on the plane in episode 2 and C. Thomas Howell disrupting the computer caper here.
And second, it’s trying to make a bunch of political points in the middle of a serialized action thriller, and is making them in an incredibly obvious, ham-fisted style. I’m really reluctant to even step within spitting distance of this blog’s No Politics rule – and I will absolutely shut down discussion of this episode if things get out of hand in the comments – but here’s a case where I imagine I agree with a number of Davies’ positions in the abstract, yet cringe at the way he presents them here.
Case in point: of course the evil politician played by Mare Winningham isn’t just a conservative, but a member of the Tea Party! And yet, as I recall from all the “death panel” discussion during the ’08 election(*), the Tea Party is pretty much diametrically opposed to every single thing the Winningham character suggests before she’s crushed inside a car in a post-miracle fate worse than death.
(*) Again, I’ll probably regret even bringing this up, but I want to ask you to please please PLEASE try to keep the discussion in the comments to “Torchwood” itself and not to various political movements in and outside of the United States.
As we saw frequently on “Doctor Who,” and in some of the earlier periods of “Torchwood,” Davies likes to make his points as big and loud and bold as he possibly can. It felt like he was able to tone that streak down a fair amount with “Children of Earth”(**), but the story, and the format, of “Miracle Day” are both just so damn big that it’s impossible for him to be restrained, and much of the series so far has showcased the parts of his writing/producing style that I enjoy the least.
(**) Though I say that writing from an American perspective. It’s entirely possible that our British friends found all the stuff about cold and evil civil servants to be pretty silly, and that non-Americans may have a different reaction to the Tea Party stuff. I don’t know.
Again, trying to keep our comments focused on the work itself as much as is humanly possible, what did everybody else think?
This should have been a lot less than 10 episodes. There’s way too much fluff and it’s hurting the series. If this were only 5 episodes like Children of Earth, then it would probably be much, much stronger.
Agreed.
Put me in the terribly disappointed category.
Pacing. Pacing. Pacing. Another distressingly slooooooooow episode. The padding going on is embarrassing. Obviously this story should have been told in half the episodes.
Those 33 flights of stairs felt more like 666!
I have watched my last episode of Torchwood: Miracle Day. The politics of socialized medicine and pharmaceutical company profits was bad enough but they use a character which is supposed to be Tea Party with views which are actually 180 degrees from what Tea Party members believe was just too insulting. Good-bye Torchwood.
Its not “socialized medicine” its humane medicine.
And this is why I didn’t want to bring up politics at all. We stop this now. Got it? If you can’t specifically talk about the show, your comment will go away.
And I just had to delete a bile-filled comment which only proved my point about political discussion making everyone (regardless of party affiliation) act nuts.
Sigh.
I will comment on the show. EVERYBODY that is part of Torchwood is using cell phones. Today’s cell phones all have GPS. It seems to me this organization looking for them would just track their phones instead of stacking their friends and relatives. We know they’re not throw away phone because Gwen’s is an iPhone. I see this a pretty big flaw.
I meant to type staking out not stacking out.
Louis and I are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but I agree with him here. The political aspect of this show has been just stupid.
It’s too bad, because you could have done some interesting things in that vein with just a little bit of thought. I mean, Miracle Day changes the whole ballgame, politically. How might different alliances be created/destroyed in a world where people stop dying.?
It’s an interesting question, but the show is not going to deal with it.
Chuchundra quite correctly lays out interesting directions in which this season could have gone. Whether it’s because Davies got distracted by bringing the series here to America, or because of the Starz influence — I don’t care what the reason is, but the result is unsatisfactory and disappointing. Mostly, I just keep getting the feeling that there’s something missing, something lacking — and for the most part, it’s jack being in charge. The CIA spook just doesn’t seem to know WTF he’s doing and the analyst gal is far wimpier than anyone I expect to have been hired by the Company — and I say this as an American fan. Come *on*, now — their respective snottiness and wimpiness just goes beyond credibility. I still don’t know who the hell C. Thomas Howell’s character was supposed to be or whose side, if any, he’s on … and I’m wondering why I should care. But perhaps this season was only meant to appeal not to real sci-fi viewers but to the same nutcases who thought Cowboys And Aliens was a good idea. Feh! I’m waiting for the moment when Jack slaps the CIA moron upside the head and finally takes charge. Either that, or asks himself what *his* Doctor would do, then follows through. Really, that’s overdue.
Alan, how come the X Files succeeded in doing monster of the week stories without making them formulaic. However, when Fringe and Torcheood do monster of the week stories, their stories are less engaging than the X Files was? What did the X Files do right that Fringe and Torchwood do wrong?
What should Torchwood and Fringe do to make their shows X Files quality? What an American TV Network, cable or broadcast, allow a show with X Files quality writing to air ever again? Why or why not?
The funny thing is, The X-Files didn’t a lot of the time. Then again, I’d hardly blame you if you’ve repressed all memories of the last four or five seasons.
Better writers and stories obviously.
Yeah, better writing. And though The X Files did have a few loser episodes and some seasons were better than others, I’d still watfch all of them over again. I doubt I’ll be willing to say that about this season of Torchwood.
But I did love Gwen this ep — I thought she acquitted herself well (and did justice to that suit, tho I symnpathize about the heels; but we gals all know why we wear them, and it ain’t ’cause they’re cpomfortable). ;D
I think you mean the ’10 election, not ’08
The lack of dying opens up whole new forms of torture, and though they have talked about it before, last night really hammered it home.
I could handle the tubthumping and soapboxing better if the story held up. I still have no idea why the rest of the world is going to support a drug company (who many think are inherently evil anyway) that teams up with an immortal pedophile murderer. The image of him holding a baby should freak people out more than rushing them to their cause.
Plus, being Torchwood, if the big bad ends up being aliens running the company trying to make their food supply last longer or something to that effect (speculation not spoiler) is it going to piss off the new audience that Starz brought in because they didn’t really know what Torchwood was about?
Very disappointed in this series so far after enjoying the first few Torchwood seasons (despite being flawed they were entertaining) and loving Children of Earth.
So now RTD is serving up bondage scenes as well, eh? :)
But man thats minus 50 demerits though for the cryptic nonsense from the hitman, that’s Chris Carterism at its worst.
And jack acting like an idiot, and all the (non interesting) emotional wailing where it doesn’t bit. I wonder why so many writers can’t fit a
story to the time in a good way, but just have to throw in what seems like senseless filler.
As for the teabag lady, as a non american it did seem unrealistic she would be against big companies. The rest seemed spot on ‘we are right, screw the rest’
True: a real Tea Bagger would’ve been behind Big Pharma, if not in bed and in conspiracy with them, and probably would have pulled in their own existing religious figures without bothering with a still-living-shoulda-been-dead child molester and murderer. I mean, how many more things could Davies possibly have gotten wrong?? If he’s going to place a season in America, maybe he should have used a local fact checker instead of embarrassing himself this way. It’s just stupid beyond imagining.
Can I just say how much I loathe the Rex character?
When I saw who was cast I thought, oh no, he only knows how to play the angry man , and that’s exactly what were getting. I hope when the miracle is over he dies first. And why is he seemingly in charge?
When the female said “Rex, you’re our strategist” I thought since when? As a physician myself, the attempts to cover his wound are laughable and his activities with a hole in his chest are ridiculous.
Oh Gawd, exactly this. One of the reasons Torchwood has always worked so well is because you really care, not just about Jack and Gwen, but about Rhys and Ianto too. With Rex and the blonde woman whose name I cannot even remember, you just don’t care about them, not at all. She’s stupid, shallow and reckless, and Rex is just an awful, one dimensional character. If they both died next episode and left Jack and Gwen to get on with it, the whole series would improve inordinately.
This show is an absolute mess. Let’s ignore that aside from Jack and Gwen, these characters seem like juvenile caricatures. The shift to America is an even bigger structural problem. Davies has no clue.
I realize Alan doesn’t like us to talk politics, but the political questions being presented are pretty interesting. It’s that the show itself isn’t actually addressing them in a realistic way. The shifting tones between camp and utter seriousness aren’t working, and none of these actors (or their characters) gives me any buy-in into the seriousness of what’s going on.
Bleech…let’s get Doctor Who back. The kid show has a lot more mature storytelling than its big brother.
At first, I thought you meant the Sarah Jane show vs Doctor Who, not Doctor Who vs Torchwood. I’d much rather see SJA shown in the US than Torchwood. Doctor Who is all the better for RTD (who deserves credit for bringing the show back) to be in the US, away from Moffat and crew.
I think the Dead is Dead thing would have worked without making a specific reference to the Tea Party. It is really more like interment camps and concentration camps, which I think even the most vigorous opponent of the Tea Party would admit has really nothing to do with the Tea Party.
The idea of people not dying despite enduring horrible injuries is creepy enough and there is plenty to work with that sloppy comparisons like these pull you out of the show. Where is the whole religious establishment on people not dying? I would think there would be chaos just for that alone.
“Bleech…let’s get Doctor Who back. The kid show has a lot more mature storytelling than its big brother.”
I’m not disagreeing with the return of this rhetoric, but the problems plaguing Miracle Day are a lot more in line with Davies’s run on Doctor Who, with its broad attempts at social commentary, than the sex-obsessed stories of early Torchwood.
Nic919 has a point about the religious establishment on people not dying. If it were to happen they would at first think the rapture had occurred. But seeing everyone was still around then who knows. Not dying would also mean to many that their soul would not be lost, since they’ll never die, so they can do anything they want with no consequences.
I watch Torchwood because I love Gwen and Jack’s chemistry together. Miracle Day has not really been particularly enjoyable to me, mostly because of the reasons you want to avoid discussing. I don’t expect subtlety from Mr. Davies, but this is getting ridiculous.
BINGO … That’s really why I’m watching the show; I missed seeing Jack & Gwen …. and Rhys as well. The 2nd episode “Rendition” for me was closet to the old Torchwood. I saw the old coy swagger of Jack (“so did you miss me?”) & that take charge attitude of Gwen during plane crisis. I really thought we turned the corner. I’ll continue to watch for the reasons already stated. I just hope the show can balance itself with its old foundation along with its new journeys outside the the UK.
Abaolutely: Torchwood works best when Gwen and Jack are large and in charge. The spook hangers-on look like amateurs, and frankly, that’s really insulting of Davies. It would have been much more interesting if the spooks had been capable professionals but clueless at first, then reluctantly willing to accept real intelligence wherever it came from, including from Jack and Gwen. THAT might have had fascinating possibilities. But *this* mish-mash? Meshuggeh! If this season doesn’t find its footing faast, it could be Torchwood’s last — and Davies will have killed it all on his own, the idiot. I liked his Dr. Who turns, but not this: this insults my intelligence, not just my nationality. Viewers deserve better.
All that said, I have to wonder how much of this debacle, if any, is Starz’s fault. I just want an acceptable ending, at this point; I’ve given up on it making any sense before then.
I wonder if the series had been shorter like CoE if Davies would be so over the top. I agree his take on American politics is so ham fisted that it’s kinda silly.
The other thing started to annoy is the US actors he’s using are a bit too well known and it’s distracting. I mean, Wayne Knight, Mare Willingham and C Thomas Howell aren’t exactly “Hey It’s that Guys” so instead of seeing bad guy number 3, I see Wayne Knight, Mare Willingham, etc… In other words I’m noticing the actor more than the following the story.
I read that Starz hasn’t received word as to whether RTD is interested in another season or not. At this rate, I hope he passing n the reigns like he did with Doctor Who.
I’m still enjoying Torchwood. In fact I really like Gwen Cooper this season, Eve Myles and John Barrowman are delivering performaces that I really enjoy.
I just think RTD has spread the story to thin.
So, any speculation about who the aliens (as they inevitably must be… right?) are? Apparently it’s someone Jack’s met before. I realize that could be an excuse to pull a totally new alien out of thin air and say it’s from a time not shown onscreen, but it’s also an opportunity to bring back an older Torchwood or Doctor Who villain. Thoughts?
Using the earth to produce food for them perhaps?
Forcing longevity, making people live forever, for what purpose? For food, maybe? A drug, maybe? Not to mention all the talk about having the right “atmosphere”, and the fact that Jack apparently “gave” them something. And of course, the convicted child abuser as the pivotal character. I hope it’s just me, but it’s all bringing to smack that bit too hard of Children of Earth again.
I watched Torchwood and enjoyed it from the first…it was a unique quirky british show….it held up well for me since the stories held up well…Now trying to translate it to America seems to be a task beyond Russel Davies…he hits the political notes wrong and the characters of Jack and Gwen seem to be wooden in this version…the quality is lacking but I will watch it just to see if I want to watch it any further.
I agree wholeheartedly. So far, I would sum up this season as all flash and no substance. In the past seasons it was more the opposite.
Davis does love those in your face statements, which has always been the thing I disliked in the uk torchwood and dr. who when he wrote the episodes.
He can be so brilliant and funny and fun, but that seems to have done south in this show. Very offended at his “tea party” caricature, which was also so wrong in what she stood for. Offensive to say the least. If you are going to attack ideals/beliefs at least bother to get them right. This shows me who he hangs out with and is influenced by in America.
My gay friends do not attack like this and I live in San Francisco.
“And second, it’s trying to make a bunch of political points in the middle of a serialized action thriller, and is making them in an incredibly obvious, ham-fisted style.”
I really hate to say this, Alan, but I wonder if you wouldn’t keep bringing this up if Davies wasn’t… well, English. Because, to be blunt, I don’t think American network television — where every politician seems to be a corrupt, criminal douchebag firmly in the pockets of terrorists/corporate special interests — is that much more subtle. And I’m certainly not going tto take the bait and start asking why the default setting for “conservative” seems to be “hypocritical Christian fundamentalist bigot”.
Craig, I attack Aaron Sorkin ALL THE TIME for doing exactly what Davies has done here. Go back and read my Studio 60 reviews at the old blog, please.
Ham-fisted, clunky and, in this case philosophically incorrect writing about the people you disagree with politically is not something limited to writers dealing with foreign cultures.
Oh must I – I’ve just repressed all memories of ‘Studio 60’ :) But my point is that if I got all my ideas about American politicians from American network television it would forgiveable to come to the conclusion they didn’t do a lot except murder their mistresses/hookers, take bribes and let Keifer Sutherland torture everyone he crosses paths with.
This latest episode is by far the worst in what has already been a merely mediocre season. And I didn’t even care that much about the political blathering, which I’ve grown accustomed to after the previous episodes. It was the attempts to flesh out our new American cast members that was downright painful. The girl visiting her sister despite knowing she’s being pursued by a shadowy cabal that has infiltrated the CIA? Oh, I’m sure that dark sedan with the suspicious man out front is just waiting for someone else. And then Rex’s ridiculous visit to his father in California? I know Torchwood has always had it’s emotionally overblown or clumsily executed character moments, but the previous seasons, especially Children of the Earth, was supported by charismatic (Jack/Gwen) or restrained (Frobisher/Spears) performances that miraculously made it work. I actually went back last week and watched CotE to remind myself how brilliant the show can be when it’s firing on all cylinders. Maybe it’s the focus on politics, or the “Americanizing” of the show, but the new season simply hasn’t provided the emotional connection that made the miniseries work. I’d trade last night’s entire episode for three minutes of Jack visiting his daughter and grandson…
I’m a TW fan and I find this series so far disappointing. Where’s the hook? Every episode should have a moment where we can’t wait to see the next one. It’s too slow and Jack needs his swagger back. Gwen is good and Rex carried the first two. Maybe the last three episodes will fire me up. I plan to watch till the end for the big WHOA! I hope it happens because I want TW to continue.
I liked that we were asked to choose between the Tea Party and an insanely murderous child molester. Just like in real life.
Yeah, that part actually didn;t bother me. It’s the details that were all wrong, Rex being an obnoxious, unprofessional a**hole, both the spooks suddenly being dumb enough to go contacting family AT ALL, let alone without all kinds of anonymity tech, etc., etc. … the flaws are legion. Honestly, is this the Peter principle gone amok re: Davies, or what??!
This will contain spoilers for â€œChildren of Earthâ€. Picking up on the point of politics in â€œMiracle Dayâ€, this was something that really annoyed me about the earlier series. I thought â€œChildren of Earthâ€ was very solid sci-fi entertainment which did a great job at a lot of things. But I was never sold on the political/issues-based aspects of the story, which seemed pretty much as silly as those in the current series. Granted, Iâ€™m writing from an Australian rather than British perspective, but our politics and culture cross over a fair bit (as do Australian and American politics/culture).
In particular, I thought the depiction of the British civil service as a bunch of independent, impartial, unassuming folk who got pushed around by the Government Ministers lacked a lot of nuance, and almost seemed to come from an earlier era. The myth of the independent civil service has been bulldozed in the media and in popular culture (from â€œYes, Ministerâ€ to â€œThe Thick of It/In the Loopâ€). And the idea that the American government would simply accept that a senior British officer (the head of the Home Office, no less) should be the emissary to an alien race on the basis that he was not part of the British government seemed exceedingly strange.
What I found worse, though, was the climax of the child handover plotline, where the Cabinet resolves to give away children whose schools are at the bottom of the league tables. This just seemed like a clumsy, ham-fisted attempt to latch onto social commentary in Britain about failing schools, wayward youth and school league tables. First of all, itâ€™s the kind of deception that any government would struggle to get away with. And secondly, the way itâ€™s presented by its chief proponent (and I canâ€™t remember which Minister brings it up) has all the subtlety of the village council in â€œHot Fuzzâ€ worrying about the kids in the hoodies. (It also led to my least favourite action sequence, where the working poor of Wales band together to keep a bunch of adorable kids away from the Evil Government Strike Team). It seemed like the writers wanted to have a dig at the sort of â€œyouth menaceâ€ stories you see in British tabloids rather than considering how a Government would try to resolve the situation.
As I say though, I really liked the series save for these elements. And a lot of British critics praised the series, so maybe I’m on my own here. But I see a lot of parallels between “Children of Men” and “Miracle Day” in this regard.
“Children of Earth”, not “Men”. Sorry. Good movie though, that one.
On the contrary: as an American, I found that whole ‘triage’ discussion of whose children would be sacrificed to come from the same sorry-ass mindset as 19th century British rationalizations of colonialism and the lingering irrational support for aristocracy and the quaint if stupid notion of ‘knowing one’s place.’ All excuses for caste systems of one or another kind. So yeah, *that* part of Children of Earth I found to be completely believable. but then, I’m not British; I’m from Chicago.
I found this episode very slow going. I enjoyed the British series – flaws and all- because I cared about the characters. There is barely any word play between Jack and Gwen in the American version. And for this episode, the cell phone use was over the top for people not wanting to be found. I miss the charismatic Jack that can talk his way into and out of most anything.
It’s obvious that we all are fans of TW and only want the best for the show. I’m sure (and praying) that this will end with a BANG!
For the second USA series, remember pack it full of action and a little surprize in each episode leading to the big BANG! Good diaglogue can also mean good action. Jack has years of talking, so bring it on Jack! I still love TW and would hate to see it go.
Lorraine
I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who has been disappointed with this newest incarnation of Torchwood. I remember hearing what an amazing Television writer RTD was supposed to be *before* watching Dr. Who. I did love a great many episodes that came out of it, but they were, sadly, most often the ones that he, himself, did not actually write. Not always, but most often. I kept wondering where this great writer was. Then Torchwood came and it was significantly more entertaining.
It seemed to get better as it went on. Then, when Children of Earth came out I was completely blown away! The whole way through it I just kept thinking, Where has *THIS* guy been?? Why was he holding all of this in while he was writing for Dr. Who?! I was absolutely astounded. When I heard that there was going to be another mini-series I was extremely interested, to say the least, to see what new adventure he had planned out. Now, it’s like, Where has he gone? What happened again?
I agree with everyone who has said there is FAR too much filler. He needed to get in and keep good information and suspense coming from the beginning and keep it going. Now, it’s like there’s only one mystery and I feel like I could just wait until the last episode and still get the same amount of information as I would if I watched it all the way through. The little “caper” from last night was SO contrived and unnecessary. They killed off their main competitor (the so-called “Tea Party” lady) as soon as she came on the scene and there was no point to her.
Bill Pullman’s character has no substance or direction. Each villain is gone as soon as they arrive, leaving us nothing to fear or become emotionally connected to. I agree that the cell phones are completely ridiculous. Everyone has “breached” security in one way or another, making it seem that the “all seeing, all knowing” company, or government agency is actually fairly blind and stupid. Even when their security was said to be breached, all he did was watch them, and take pictures and wait until they had all but accomplished their mission before even attempting to disable them. Why not shoot them as soon as he saw where their hide out was?
They have not adequately set up their characters up for the emotional payoff they are hoping for. The backgrounds are shoddy, and the running “joke” where Jack keeps exposing his longevity but never explaining it, is getting very old. Either spill it and get it out in the open or stop harping on it. But you’ve got this running “it’s bigger on the inside” thing going on with him making a comment about being centuries old and them saying “But that doesn’t make any sense!!” over and over ad nauseam.
I understand there’s some ‘big reveal’ we’re leading up to, but seriously, it’s too little for too long. CoE was ‘Reveal’ after ‘Reveal’ after ‘Reveal’. That’s what we were hoping for; not just a REALLY LONG episode that literally, with the lack of depth that has been presented, could have been done in a filled out 2 parter episode. It’s not a good sign that people are only coming back because of longing for the old show. Which, I have to sadly admit, is what keeps me watching. I just miss the old characters, and will take what I can get, even if it’s in a sad superficial form. Like settling for “Fan Fic” after your favorite series goes off the air or out of print.
I totally agree with you. We now know that “Children of Earth” was a wonderful, marvelous fluke. Miracle Day is almost unwatchable. It uses the “Death takes a holiday” premise, which has been used many times in many other incarnations, and does virtually nothing with it. But I, too, am heartened to find other fans who feel letdown by Miracle Day. I kept reading all these raves elsewhere, and I kept wondering, “Are they watching the same show?”
I have to make one positive remark, even if it is tempered with disappointment over something else: I appreciate that Jack can be rattled by his new-found mortality. That’s actually interesting, tho his acting out was much less so. However, given that Jackhas for SOooo long been accustomed to being large and in charge, and confident, one would think that if only out of sheer habit his confidence would have come back by now. That twinkle should be back in his eye — after all, if you’re going to go, might as well go out in style. And Jack knows something about the motivational power of style insofar as his own team is concerned. So swagger, already, dude! make up your mind to go out with a bang, and you might yet solve this.
You’ll notice that I am now appealing to a fictional character to snap out it and get back to work, rather than making futile appeals to Davies to stark making sense before he kills the show. That’s hopelessness for you.
Or, I could just give up and turn on PBS: that Aurelio Zen in his smart Italian suits on Masterpiece Mystery is certainly easy on the eyes … and I’ve always liked Rufus Sewell a whole lot more than anything from Russell Davies.
A couple of points. First, I haven’t seen anyone mention that while RTD is obviously involved, the writing credit for this episode went to Jane Espenson.
It’s not a big secret that Espenson, like her mentor Joss Whedon, is no conservative. That’s fine; plenty of room for different perspectives in entertainment. But the decision to deliberately reference the Tea Party, the anything-but-casual reference to “segregating” the mortally wounded, as well as the “let’s go to Fox” comment, all struck me as so unnecessary to creating a credible character that they could not be anything but a writer deciding to inject a personal political viewpoint. (Not too far removed from Aaron Sorkin, indeed.)
And then, just to really make the point of how much we hate these Tea Party people, let’s silence that horrible woman by crushing her, condemning her (for virtually zero plot value) to unspeakable and potentially never-ending torment.
Do these writers and producers — and Starz suits — truly not comprehend that conservatives also watch Firefly and Dr. Who and Torchwood? That they are capable of enjoying an interesting story (such as the end of death and the consequences of that) told through interesting characters as long as they’re not blatantly insulted?
And this could have been an interesting story that anyone could enjoy. The Monroe character could have been written to present a thought-provoking (albeit very dark) perspective on the “undead” problem. But the bizarre choice to throw in real-world labels just to stick a thumb in the eye of people the writer doesn’t like destroyed the possibility of making interesting entertainment.
I don’t think that’s uniquely a “conservative” conclusion, either. It would have made no more sense to paint Monroe as a liberal caricature.
It’s unfortunate that no one had the good sense to strip the completely unnecessary real-world labels out of this script. Going out of one’s way to offend simply because one can is just childish self-indulgence. It would be a shame if that became the pattern for T:MD.
Damn, I’ve always really liked Torchwood, but Miracle Day is actually making me hate it. It’s so slow it’s actually become a pain to sit though. I have to psyche myself up before I tackle another episode. It’s full of random, awkward sex scenes, and intimate, tedious discussions about how people are “feeling” at very inappropriate times, not to mention the waffle and filler and the talking, talking, talking all the time, the same things, over and over again. Christ, just hush up already and end.
STARZ has really ruined this; they had such a brilliant premise and showed so much promise. Shame it needs a good kick up the arse to get it moving, and a strong pruning to remove some of those clichÃ©d Americana shots. I mean, a Dive Bar, their first underground hideout, the CIA, the continuous shots of the talent agent, pointless dragging shots of California’s beaches and surf culture, the plane scene, American hotels, TV studios, the suburbs, the news shows. I thought it was alright at first, when it was juxtaposed against the British archives and the Welsh coast, or the hospital and the advice boards, but now it’s just pointless Americana after pointless Americana, and it’s all become so forgettable. We get it, you’re in America now, you don’t need to keep reminding us every four seconds. We’re not likely to forget.
I agree with your comments but as an American who is a Torchwood fan, it appears that they had to explain some things to new people. When I started watching Torchwood on BBC America, I just had to catch up the best way I could through repeats.
The ‘Middle Man’ episode is vintage TW. Can’t wait to see what Gwen is going to do and how she will do it. The show has to rock and roll now and I think it will. Maybe eight episodes is all they need. A little bit more than five (CoE), but definitely less than ten to keep the action moving.
Lorraine
WTF happened with the hitman? They already established NOBODY DIES no matter how badly exploded and burned. So Rex put a few bullets in the hitman and then what? There seemed to be no rush of fireman or security so maybe they just casually sauntered out of the building with his body and buried him real deep. Otherwise SOMEBODY would get him to “blink once for yes and twice for no” and fill in the baddies on what just happened. Man that whole caper started out idiotic (nobody would check serial numbers and catch it?) and just got worse as it progressed.
What a load of rubbish, its just a fantastic show full stop, why look so deep into things, don’t like don’t watch. Need to get a grip a lot of you.