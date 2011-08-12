‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘The Middle Men’: Broken news

I know I said I’m pretty much done on reviewing “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” but with only five episodes left (including tonight’s), I figured it doesn’t hurt to put up a post each week for those of you who are sticking with it to talk about why.
So talk about more fun and excitement with Colin Maloney, the show’s latest familiar American guest star, public reaction to the latest piece of news, and more.
Meh, more people doing stupid things to advance the plot. I just have no idea where things are going, but I don’t feel confident that I’ll be happy when we get there.
the people are so stupid… the blonde girl is so weak and naive… and what the hell… did the brunette expect her husband to like drive off a military installtion and not get caught?
A desperate Gwen trusting her dad to Rhys bothers me a whole lot less than idiot Rex blabbing everything to the Maloney character. Did he **flunk** ops at Langley, or what??! Unbelievable …
I have to agree with you Webdiva. I was completely flabbergasted by that scene. I don’t even bother to watch the episodes more than once but, I could have sworn that Rex saw “evil guy” turning on the ovens. Whatever.
Wow, this show has become laughable. I can’t take anymore the ugly American stereotypes. They are not contributing anything to the story, and are just thrown there haphazardly. This evil is happening all over the world, so why make the American contingent be such caricatures of everything that is backwards about the United States? It would be a bigger statement if the people running the clinic were just portrayed as normal folks. Maloney is absolutely ridiculous, but when I saw the office drone ramble to Esther about illegal aliens/Mexicans, that was it for me. I question the intelligence of the writers of such a script, for it belies a very narrow-minded, cliche-ridden view of American society.
Sorry, but Maloney is totally channeling Brownie, who while a real dick, is also a real person, whose actions were pretty close to being as heartless and self-serving as this guy’s. Art imitates life. The rationales remind me of Cliff Robertson’s character in the film of 3 Days of the Condor – [www.youtube.com]
Was anyone else hoping that The MiddleMan and Wendy Watson would show up and rescue this mess?
I miss The Middleman and Wendy so much!
Especially Wendy. Natalie Morales got ‘disappeared’ from White Collar after a promising start (probably because they didn’t know what to do with her). I was really looking forward to seeing more of her. I miss her snarky delivery. Sigh.
“..who are sticking with it to talk about why. ”
Haha – Ie people talk about themselves, eh? :)
I have waited for the return of Torchwood with great expectations. I am so disappointed with the script. It seems the writers were told to stretch what was an interesting plot over more episodes than first planned. Miss you Torchwood.
……and where is my hero Capt Jack? He has taken a backseat to some really uninteresting characters. Why am I watching? I keep hoping for the return of the REAL Torchwood.
Ditto that.
TorchwoodMiracleDay E06 – it is getting pretty close to calling this series an unmitigated disaster. Like watching a train wreck in the making that I cannot stop watching.
What a disparity in quality between this and Children of Earth!
Double ditto!! I want the season to be over and Russell Davies to return to the UK and to his senses. Moving TW to the U.S. and to Starz has been an unmitigated disaster.
Six episodes and we still know **NOTHING** about who’s behind it all, other than that they scare even Red Chinese capitalists?!?!! Bloody hell. Davies, you’re become an amateur. Give up.
I agree with what everyone is saying. We are TW pros and Davies raised the bar so high, he is still reaching for it! I enjoyed Middle Men, but some scenes were unbelievable (Rex spilling his guts to Maloney). I have no idea where or what will happen, but I love John Barrowman and Torchwood and would hate to see this just go up in flames!
