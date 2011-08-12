‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘The Middle Men’: Broken news

Senior Television Writer
08.12.11 17 Comments

I know I said I’m pretty much done on reviewing “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” but with only five episodes left (including tonight’s), I figured it doesn’t hurt to put up a post each week for those of you who are sticking with it to talk about why. 

So talk about more fun and excitement with Colin Maloney, the show’s latest familiar American guest star, public reaction to the latest piece of news, and more.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAlexa HavinsBILL PULLMANEve Mylesjohn barrowmanLAUREN AMBROSEMekhi PhiferRussell T. DaviesTorchwoodTorchwood Miracle Day

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP