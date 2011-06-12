‘Treme’ – ‘Can I Change My Mind?’: You can’t handle the truth!

A quick review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I’m previous to previous to previous…
“Why did he do it? Do you know? Can you tell me?” -Sofia
“Treme” season two starts the turn into the homestretch with various characters being forced to confront uncomfortable truths – sometimes with good results, sometimes not.
Sofia and Toni finally talk openly about Creighton’s suicide, and in the process Sofia is able to see that her mother is just as hurt and angry and confused as she is. And that realization at least for a moment bridges the huge gulf between them.
LaDonna is unable to keep Larry from finding out exactly what happened to her in the bar, and the news wrecks Larry(*), who simultaneously feels guilty for not realizing, sympathetic for his wife over what she went through, and angry once again that she wouldn’t listen to him and sell the damn bar.
(*) We’ve come to expect the brilliance of Khandi Alexander by now, and she was her usual excellent, physical self here (just check the way she braces herself for news of the HIV test in the opening scene), but boy was Lance Nichols terrific as Larry, as well. It’s such a messy stew of emotions Larry’s sitting in right now, and Nichols easily conveyed all of them.
Antoine comes to realize that he actually likes the teaching job, but that in turn leads him to confront just how badly he failed the two boys he had with LaDonna(**).
(**) Though as we know, those two and the baby with Desiree are far from the only Batiste offspring wandering around New Orleans.
Even Janette is forced – in typically gentle, saintly fashion from Eric Ripert – to recognize that she’s not really happy at Le Bernadin, and that her time in New York to date has largely been frustrating and without a clear direction. But at least she gets to try for happiness with David Chang, even if Chang himself finds the concept baffling.
But at the same time, “Can I Change My Mind?” shows characters pushing past what they thought were their limitations. Annie finally sings her song (and Davis charmingly hides down the street to watch her). Sonny doesn’t love Cornell’s sobriety plan, but he’s going along with it, and his guitar playing with the Soul Apostles seems much more inspired than previously. And Delmond starts bringing together the talent needed for his fusion of jazz and Indian songs, even slowly making some headway with his amusingly stubborn old man.
Again, you take the good with the bad in New Orleans this season.
Some other thoughts:
• There’s always been something shady about the way Nelson conducts business, and the way he learns that New Orleans operates, but the thing with the computer cables felt like the storyline veering more openly into corruption, both in how the negotiation went down and specifically with Nelson dropping a fat envelope on Oliver Thomas’ desk as a thank-you for arranging things.
• I liked the scene with Davis visiting Jacques in jail, in which we’re reminded that even when Davis is doing a good deed for a friend, there’s a part of him unable to resist turning it into a self-promotional opportunity.
• Toni gets an investigator, which could move the Abreu storyline forward (and here tangentially links Albert and Toni), but for most of this episode mainly requires Melissa Leo to repeat information we already know.
• The way Nick describes what David Chang is doing sounds very similar to what Delmond’s up to: going back to the basics, starting over and modernizing what was so appealing back in the day.
• Albert and Delmond’s bickering is pretty much always hilarious, and I loved Albert’s assessment of jazz great Ron Carter getting to play bass on the record instead of him: “He’s alright, I guess.”
Toni’s new investigator played a criminal on Law & Order SVU. He was the one where they got the DNA evidence after Tutuola broke his sun glasses. I knew that he’s going to get more answers out of the projects than Toni.
This guy was on SVU, but not in that episode. He was also Richard Tyler on “The 4400” on USA.
Nothing with Lt. Colson at all? He’s been so underused, despite pretty nice roles in episodes 5 and 7.
Actually, I confess that my first thought when Toni got the call was that she’d call Colson and ask him for help — then I realized how stupid that would be because she’s an attorney and already knows how the system works, how to find Sophia, etc. Just a knee-jerk reaction on my part from having seen too many badly done cop shows. Mea culpa.
Actually Sophia was arrested in Jefferson Parish not Orleans Parish(counties to everyone else) so Colson would not have been able to help.
I don’t know where it’s all going, but I’m enjoying the ride. I’m at the point where I even care that Sonny’s make an effort to stay sober. Funniest moment for me was the reveal on the Soul Apostle’s substitute drum kit and the look Antoine tosses the drummer.
Any episode that ends with Louis Prima is a winner.
Abso-f’in’-lutley!!
I liked Jacques trying to reel Davis in a bit, it was a nice nod to their shared history that we didn’t really get to see.
Albert and Delmond on screen together is always a highlight for me. The two actors play off each other so beautifully that it is a surprise that they dont have history together from the Wire or another project.
Is this show still on? Actually, It needs more Zahn to ensure that there will be no 4th season. Awful show, just awful.
Why are you here, or commentating. Show is fantastic at this point, last episode was an A, this was a def B+ moving plotline forward.
Due, there’s a solution: change the damn channel. Go watch Survivor or Dancing With Whomever or a cartoon (somehow, I don’t think you’ll be choosing PBS over this) and leave Treme for the grownups.
Did the stolen car Sophia was caught in have a drum set in the trunk?
Now that would be one coincidence too many. Just too convenient. It would feel like Simon and crew had lost respect for their audience.
If I remember correctly, the missing drum set was in a towed car, not a stolen one….
Will Alan be the only voice in the wilderness who recognizes the incredible work that Khandi Alexander is doing, and has done, on this show? She is absolutely riveting.
Well, not the only, but certainly one of the few. I said last season that without taking anything away from the other actors, both Khandi Alexander and Melissa Leo were between them carrying the show, so strong were their performances. They’ve both gone under-appreciated, and they still are. I was just glued to Toni’s face during the scene with Sofia when she finally acknowledged her own anger at Creighton and the fact that she didn’t have any answers, either. I only hope that this was enough to get through to Sophia, and now perhaps they can grieve together and keep the kid from dropping down into hell before she recovers.
Nice switch at the end from the song Annie helped Steve write in Season 1 (“This City”) to the song he made her write.
Yes – and a reminder of how moving Steve’s song is. My breath caught when I realized what they were singing. Damn.
>> … even when Davis is doing a good deed for a friend, there’s a part of him unable to resist turning it into a self-promotional opportunity.
I didn’t take it that way, Alan. Yes, it’s typical of Davis that his fund-raising solution is for him to make this into yet another of his musical events, but I saw that as yet another bit of evidence of his naivete about some things. He’s like a child that way — he sees music as the answer to everything, and whatever he’s working on as a vehicle for everything in his (or someone else’s) life that goes on. I suspect so does Jacques, which is why he was so gentle about trying to rein in the guy — and why it took a while for Davis to grasp what a bad idea it might be for Jacques to get more publicity rather than having his case settled quietly. Sometimes it takes a while for the obvious to sink into Davis’s head. He means well, but he’s slow that way.
I’ve been enjoying Alan’s wonderful recaps of many shows (Mad Men, Friday Night Lights, Treme) for some time now but this is my first post. I understand the general criticisms of Treme and to some extent agree with them (too inside, pacing too slow, minimal plot, too much music so that the show sometimes feels like a concert with interstitials) but still, I usually love it. I love NOLA and my family has some history with the city so it’s a treat to bask in the atmosphere for an hour every week. But sometimes it does come up short in the drama department and last night’s episode was one that didn’t work for me. It was just too meandering and rather boring. And it reminded me that I sort of hate Davis, who is an arrogant, clueless little twit, content to use his family money and connections while he slums it down in Treme. Janette is one of my favorite characters but her NYC storyline is getting increasingly boring and just seems like a way to suck up to top NYC chefs. Though it may be interesting to see how she handles the very driven David Chang’s kitchen. This all just seems like an increasingly irrelevant interlude until she gets back to NOLA or hooks up with Delmond. Toni’s Abreu case is just too reminiscent of last year’s storyline with Daymo, except without the payoff of family members we come to care about. What I did like: every scene with LaDonna and Larry. The actor who plays Larry is doing a fine job and more than holds his own with Kandi Alexander. And surprisingly, I’m starting to get a little bit invested in Sonny’s redemption arc. The rest of the hour, meh. I understand that Simon is doing something different, and it’s great to take some risks. But a wee bit more narrative wouldn’t hurt.
couldn’t agree more, it is the only show that I am currently watching large segments on 2x speed on my dvr as the pacing is just ponderous, and some characters/charicatures i.e Hidlago seem pointless and have really no depth.
Who is the other Batiste offspring?
There’s at least one son in his late teens/early 20s whom we saw last year at a Mardi Gras second line. Antoine quickly mentioned his name, and then I forgot it as they never returned to the subject or character.
Ladonna also makes a comment in the first season when she finds out about Antoine’s baby with Desiree that she’ll tell the boys that they have a new half-sister, “another one.”
I think the implication is that Antoine isn’t too smart when he passes it around, which he appears to do frequently :)
I’m getting ahead of myself, but I wonder if Simon/Treme writers aren’t laying groundwork for when they reach they BP oil spill? With Cornell’s oysterman uncle and the new Vietnamese seafood wholesalers, plus Sonny’s experience on boats, I just wonder if there’s a loose structure being built, if Treme is allowed to continue that long.
One of the things I love about the Nelson storyline–as much as I understand it at all–is that Nelson didn’t bring corruption to New Orleans. It’s always been corrupt, but how are outsiders exploiting that after the storm? How does that corruption prevent the city from every returning to a functioning place to live?
Last thing, I wonder if it’s a conscious choice that characters who don’t fully live in New Orleans are the better functioning ones–Delmond, Janette, Larry.
Gladly, I think your BP theory makes a large amount of sense. I had wondered why they were using a recognizable, non-local actor like John Beasley for such a seemingly small part as Cornell’s uncle, but I could absolutely see a storyline a few seasons from now where he and Sonny are our point-of-view characters for the oil spill. It’s similar to how Simon and Overmyer snuck David Morse into the final episodes of season one, or how Simon and Ed Burns put Bunny Colvin into a “Wire” season 2 episode so he’d be familiar when the Hamsterdam story started the next season.
Lord knows I love Bourdain, and how could anyone hate Ripert or Chang, but the NY storyline just feels like Tony getting David Simon to do stuff with his friends. There’s no real reason Janette couldn’t be working in a kitchen in NOLA by now, anyone can see that she’s patently unhappy in NY. They’ve contrived to keep her there for no real reason, other than to hint at a relationship with Delmond, but even that seems implausible. Bourdain is there to bring verisimilitude to the restaurant scenes, which is fine, but Janette’s storyline doesn’t advance anything about the city or the era. I can’t wait for Ruhlman to make an appearance, perhaps when Janette realizes NY isn’t for her and she longs for the waste land that is Cleveland.
OK, Tony gets to settle his score with the GQ reviewer and give some air time to two cooks he admires, but there’s nothing all that interesting about Janette’s arc. She works for a crazy chef, a saintly chef and an angry chef, all brilliant in their own ways.
And?
Pre-emptive rebuttal of criticisms: Yes, I remember the first-season scene where Janette was thrilled that she could impress the leading lights of the NY food scene, that non-NY’ers (I am a native son who works in a highly competitive local industry) generally long to measure themselves against the boys from the big city. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere, and all that. But still. She’s not bringing NOLA to NY, she’s cooking other peoples’ food. The truth is if this was set a few years later, she would have just done her food truck idea up here and would have been a sensation on the Midtown Lunch blog. But unless you care about the details of the NY food scene, none of this resonates in any way or is tied to the show in general.
Alan, and most of the rest of us, just assumed she’d be back in NOLA by the middle of the season. Is there no way for her to be recruited by a powerhouse local chef in need of an experienced line cook, with Brulard and Ripert on their resume? Tony’s writing what he knows, the NY food scene, instead of writing an actual story to fit into the larger context of the show.
Isn’t struggle worth watching?
The one thing that strikes me about the Janette storyline is that it’s something that isn’t done much: someone floundering in New York. Most depictions of people moving to the city involve overnight success and recognition–Janette’s struggles with the city and with her cooking resonate for me. I don’t even get the sense that she likes New York all that much, which, again, is something almost verboten on television.
Sorry, didn’t mean to comment twice.
If this was a show based on Kitchen Confidential or a show about NY in general, I would agree. But this show is nominally about NOLA, so Janette’s story just feels so separate and disjointed. Delmond’s in NY and struggling with alternately running away from and embracing his roots. That’s interesting because the struggle is grounded in the overall context of the show.
Janette is just a struggling cook in NY. It’s not like she’s working at a fictional version of the Delta Grill or trying to make her NOLA food truck work, she’s just working in high-end kitchens run by chefs who are Tony’s friends.
It’d be like sending Prez to Chicago to work as an investigator for a corporate law firm instead of being a school teacher in Baltimore because (and I’m just picking the first writer’s name that comes to mind) Pelecanos has a brother who works in corporate law in Chicago.
I get that the show’s a character study, and I do like Janette as a character, I just don’t think this story line works. I’m sure David Simon would chide me for critiquing the story without seeing the whole, but that’s never going to change when it comes to episodic TV.
I think Janette’s story is supposed to represent all the people who had to leave and are making a go of it in their new homes, but still miss their true homes back in New Orleans. I don’t know that it completely works, but I don’t mind it.
More to the point, I can’t believe that nobody has a show on TV about the restaurant business. There are a zillion food/cooking/restaurant reality shows but not one scripted show? Seems like a basic failure of imagination to me.
@Chuchundra I see what you’re saying, but like you wrote, I don’t think they’re pulling it off. The show moves slowly, character arcs take time to develop and all that, but the move to NY as opposed to Atlanta or Houston, where there are good food scenes and lots of NOLA ex-pats, just seems contrived to allow Bourdain to write what he knows as opposed to having him create fiction.
As for your other point, I’d love to see a kitchen/cooking-based scripted show on TV, but (and to absolutely butcher the phrase — oy, never mind) I don’t think anyone wants to see how the sausage is made. People don’t want to see a show about cooks/waitstaff behaving badly because it could too closely resonate with/effect their dining experiences. And advertisers wouldn’t want to touch that.
Alternatively, you could make it a drama, but the stakes could never really be that high. The fish monger didn’t have the salmon you were counting on, the restaurant got a bad review, the chef needs to develop new dishes, a better-known chef poached the sous chef and grill man causing the busboys to work a busy dinner rush. Eh. I’d watch, but I don’t know how many others would.
I think you could make a nice, light, ensemble drama set in a high end, fine dining establishment. There’s plenty of possibilities there for some interesting characters, some good stories and some nice food porn.
Yes, the writing staff would have to work a littl harder because you don’t have a dead body or someone with a life-threatening illness every week to raise the stakes, but you can make good, compelling drama with conflicts that are on a much smaller scale.
See, I’d go the other way. I’d try and make a show modeled on Taxi or Cheers, maybe MASH if I wanted to do more dramedy.
I’d go heavy on character and relationships and not worry too much about stakes. Either way, I’d like to see it but I’m not sure how big the audience would be.
It could be a good vehicle for Bourdain if you paired him with a strong show runner.
I think the Janette storyline is meant to contrast with the Ladonna storyline–on the one hand, you have a woman with family and business ties to New Orleans who can barely stand to set foot in the place (for very good reasons) despite living 30 minutes away. On the other, you have Janette, a woman who went to a very different place both culturally and geographically, with not many remaining ties to the city, who longs to move back and takes any opportunity, no matter how flimsy, to temporarily abandon her life in New York to fly back home, despite the fact that her house was broken into and her sous chef was imprisoned.
In that sense I think the appearances by the star chefs work–any chef would kill to work with these people and she seems to fall into these jobs with no real effort on her part, but all she seems to think about is returning to New Orleans.
Whether Simon and company are pulling it off is another matter entirely.
I agree with CHUCHUNDRA with regard to the point of Janette’s exile in New York. Part of the reality after Katrina was that people did lose businesses, as Janette did, and they also had difficulty finding work. New York makes sense for a promising chef, as well as for a musician. It’s still the cultural center of the country and one of the great cities of the world. She’ll learn more there than anywhere else she could have gone to find work and she’ll return to New Orleans a better chef.
I think the thing with Janette is that she found herself in NOLA with no home and no income but she’s too skilled (and too broke) to be a cook in one of the few restaurants that had already managed to reopen. In NYC, she could earn a decent wage, share a tiny apartment with multiple friends, and try to save up till she can afford to go back home. Now, yeah, she coulda gone to Houston or somewhere but I think that would be even more boring.
But I SOOOOO wish she’d hurry home!
I love Treme. To me it seems better as a DVD experience – watch a bunch of shows in a row, probably because there is little plot. I couldn’t wait to get to the next episode when I caught up last month. Now that I am watching the episodes in real time I notice that I have no urgency to watch them on my DVR (I’m unable to watch them when they air). I can only assume that I don’t have that urgency because there is nothing motivating me to instantly see it. Simon, as is his style, is taking the long view. If this show goes 5 seasons one of the most pivotal characters may become Arnie for all we know – as he develops and becomes a true New Orleanian. The problem is – will HBO give Simon 5 seasons, and will he deserve it? This show just seems like it is destined for only one more season unless Simon deviates from his motives – gets more of Morse and a cops & robbers angle to satiate the need for “action”. I mean, there were enough murders in New Orleans in 2007 and plenty of corruption, do we really need to do a Daymo re-do with Abreu, a character we care even less about?
About the music – I love music. I love most of the music on this show – but even I feel like they overdo it. When Annie declined to perform on stage and then they dipped back into another song it was just too much. Like they were fulfilling some contractual obligation to the band to play parts of another song.
Agreed – Janette storyline is going nowhere. Its obvious she will return to New Orleans at some point and be a big happy success.
LaDonna story is powerful but its time to move on – either she says goodbye to the bar and New Orleans or says goodbye to Larry. Khandi Alexander is tremendous but with the rape angle I don’t foresee her being portrayed as happy or whole again until halfway thru next season – and 20 episodes of her posturing and staring and being angry and tough (even before the rape) is wearing me out a little, emmy-deserving or not.
As exasperating as Albert can be – the scenes with he and his son have begun to feel emblematic of Fathers and Sons who have difficult relationships – and I am one of them! So I really can relate to it…
Last thing – The Killing has 2 full pages of comments and this barely has one. So sad, most of the people on the Killing page just do to rightfully complain about how bad it is. But the numbers differential tells me there just aren’t enough people that care about this show.
I also ***love*** Treme, but I never watch it on Sundays. I think it is bizarre scheduling for it to be on right after GoT, which I also like. But here we don’t get the HD feed for GoT until 10:00, then Treme at 11:00. GoT usually has me wiped out by the end — never more so than this past episode! — but in any case, the two shows are so dissimilar I just can’t jump from one to the next. So I watch Treme on Mondays.
But I often feel like my husband and I and the people on this forum are the only ones watching it! I’ve even met people from New Orleans who’ve never heard of it. And the 3 or 4 people I’ve tried to turn onto the show have not cared for it. I don’t get it.
I do think it has some problems this season. As Seth said above: “Lord knows I love Bourdain, and how could anyone hate Ripert or Chang, but the NY storyline just feels like Tony getting David Simon to do stuff with his friends.” I don’t give a hoot about any of those chefs and don’t understand why Bourdain gets to have some creative control over the show. Jeanette in NYC beyond a couple of eps seems way off the mark and boring.
I also agree with John: “About the music – I love music. I love most of the music on this show – but even I feel like they overdo it. When Annie declined to perform on stage and then they dipped back into another song it was just too much. Like they were fulfilling some contractual obligation to the band to play parts of another song.” I also felt that way when Shawn Colvin was on recently – her music with Annie seemed integral; her first song, not so much.
And I hate, hate, hate the sleazy carpetbagger guy.
I do, however, care deeply about LaDonna’s story and think Khandi A. has been outstanding in that role. Anything with Albert touches me. Jeanette and Delmond, Jeanette and Jacques, wonderful. Love the way Desiree is keeping her eye on Antoine, the old horndog. So many great characters.
I’m delighted that Treme has been given another season, but I doubt it can get past that if the numbers don’t improve. I hope next year it gets its own 3 months, rather than being doubled up with GoT. I find them so incompatible. And I hope that DS doesn’t feel compelled to add more crime stories in hopes of increasing his audience — better to let it be the special thing that it is, even if that is only for 3 seasons, not 5
I have to admit that when Janette enlisted Davis to help Jacques, I immediately expected them to go for the simple solution of calling in the favor he got last season when he dropped out of the election.
If there is anything that could make sure Jacques would be around for another season, that kind of political favor would be it!
Hey Alan, just had to comment to say I really enjoyed this episode. a slightly different pacing than normal jumping from thread to thread across the various characters, but I liked how it went. really felt like multiple simultaneous happenings on the (more or less) same time line and i found it quite engaging.
This episode really pushed it over the top for me that Nelson is indeed just using the city. He embraces the Zulu tradition, but only to further his own interests.
I feel like the most obvious instance of this was when the camera panned over to the coconut on the nightstand as he was in bed with the woman from the parade. There he was in bed with a gorgeous woman as a direct result of him co-opting one of the city’s traditions. It was him literally using the city to achieve his own gratification.