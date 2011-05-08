‘Treme’ – ‘On Your Way Down’: The road home?

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I get a MySpace page…
“We’d all get a break then? Wouldn’t that be a nightmare?” -Janette
The return of crime to New Orleans is one of the key subjects of “Treme” season 2, but even with the addition of Lt. Colson to the regular cast of characters, the topic has still been something of an abstraction so far. Colson can talk about it, and Sonny might be witness to a club shooting, but crime hadn’t really touched the lives of our regulars in the first two episodes.
Unfortunately, that changes in a big way with “On Your Way Down,” as the crime wave very much hits home for several characters.
On the smaller level of property crime, Janette’s wrecked house gets burglarized, forcing her to make a brief trip away from New York, and in the process possibly screwing up both her new job with the insane Brulard and her chance at getting a proper meeting with the Road Home people. And Sonny’s apartment gets burgled and his instruments either stolen or trashed after the cops leave the door unlocked after busting his drug-dealing roommate.
The episode’s big crime is one against a person, though, as LaDonna – tough, streetwise LaDonna, who has clung to this city as fiercely as any character on the show, even as the rest of her life has moved, piece-by-piece, up to Baton Rouge – gets robbed and raped inside her own bar.
On many shows, the rape of a strong female character would feel like exploitation, but David Simon and company(*) don’t do exploitation. Nor, for that matter, does Khandi Alexander. The two thugs’ forced entry into Gigi’s is incredibly disturbing, but the scene somewhat discreetly ends while LaDonna is still trying to back them away from her. And it’s a uniquely “Treme” circumstance that causes all of this; not only is the neighborhood largely deserted, but the NOPD is so overwhelmed by the crime wave and the bureaucratic nightmare of the city post-Katrina that LaDonna hangs up out of frustration, when in a different city and/or time, she likely would have stayed on the phone and waited for a patrol car to show up.
(*) Including new writing staff addition James Yoshimura, a “Homicide” vet who impressively stepped into the very large shoes left by David Mills.
After that, it’s all on Alexander to show just how badly LaDonna has been broken by the experience – how she can barely stand to let Larry leave her side, or how her expression tells the doctor exactly what the rape kit is going to find. We know from last season, and her work on “The Corner,” just how much Alexander can say with a simple expression, and here she has to work overtime because of how much of her face gets immobilized by the bruise makeup. That last scene, where she starts crying but her face can’t really move to give her the relief she needs, is just a stunning piece of work, the sort of thing that might win some awards if this were a show capable of winning awards (and made by people who actually cared about awards).
Yet even as things get incredibly dark for LaDonna, “On Your Way Down” keeps up this season’s mix of the good and the bad.
Janette comes home to deal with the robbery, and fails to convince the Road Home man to be fair and cut her a break, but it appears that Albert(**) is on the verge of getting the money he needs to rebuild his house.
(**) Albert and Janette’s conversation in the waiting room was notable for a couple of reasons. First, I believe it’s the first scene Clarke Peters has played with another member of the ensemble other than Rob Brown, since Albert has been the show’s most isolated character so far. Second, that scene and his earlier conversation with Robinette at the dump are the first times all season that Albert has seemed particularly alert and in any way outgoing. But it’s clear that those occasional extroverted moments are still the exceptions, not the rule, and that he’s still weighed down by depression or something similar. Note the way George finds that he’s fallen asleep in mid-stitch.
And Antoine Batiste and his Soul Apostles begin to sound like they really have something going. Even without proper charts, even without a guitar player (a position that Sonny is itching to fill), even with all the bickering they do, they sound pretty terrific for an embryonic band. The contrast between their strong rehearsal and then Antoine going to Gigi’s to find the place dark and locked said so much about the conflicting agendas of this season, and about how things can go so well for some characters and so horribly for others.
And we’re still very, very early in this season. I don’t even want to think about what fresh hell might be unleashed whenever George Pelecanos turns up.
Some other thoughts:
• Though Toni’s investigation into the Abreu death so far remains less compelling than last year’s search for Daymo (which had the added hook of LaDonna), I do like some of the small, telling details, like the report written on the paper plate. And it helps that the show now has Colson around on a regular basis as her go-to guy in the department, as Melissa Leo and David Morse unsurprisingly work so well together.
• Jim True-Frost (Prez from “The Wire”) appeared briefly in the first season as Delmond’s manager, and he appears here just in time to get fired for being way behind the curve about promoting musicians online.
• LaDonna’s assault makes this a pretty grim episode overall, but I still laughed long and hard at Antoine all but leaping back into the cab at the sight of the unruly school kids.
• Not much of Annie this week, but I always enjoy hearing Lucia Micarelli play, and I liked her reaction to unexpectedly seeing the picture of Sonny during his do-gooder period right after the storm.
• Ah, Brulard: “Do I have a life? This is my life. Committment. That’s all I ask.” Love that crazy SOB.
• One good side effect of Janette’s house being robbed (other than the comedy of Davis trying to pretend his phone is a gun) is that we get a brief Janette/Jacques reunion.
• We see more of Nelson hustling (for both contacts and women), and bringing Robinette up in the world with him – but only just a little. Robinette stands to make good money for all his hard work, but Nelson’s gonna make a whole lot more, mainly because he knows how to schmooze in a way that a guy like Robinette simply can’t and/or won’t.
• Finally, the ratings have not been especially good so far, with last week’s episode pulling in about 540,000 viewers for its initial airing, down about 60 grand from the premiere. HBO is driven more by subscribers than by ratings, but at the same time, execs at the channel say there’s usually no easy way to tell what specific shows are driving new subscriptions. Ultimately, I would guess a third season is going to come down to how much HBO wants to stay in the David Simon business – and even there I can see a scenario where they want the creative team but not this particular show and enthusiastically suggest he pitch them something else. We’ll see.
So go see what Dave Walker has to say in his latest episode annotations at his blog, and then, what did everybody else think?
Was Facebook even a mainstream site at this time? I believe it may have only been popular with college kids. This reference seems out of place.
This episode is set at the end of 2006; when Facebook hit my college campus (spring of 2004, iirc) it was restricted to people with .edu addresses, but I think by then it’d expanded.
And at any rate, if you’re looking to connect with modern jazz fans on the internet, you’re looking at college kids, in large part.
This season kicks off 14 months later? That’s mid 2007? A year after myspace arrived every 2nd rate musician and everyone’s cousin had a band with a page and a favorite band with a page. He would’ve had a facebook/myspace page. Not having a blog I can understand. That was a weird part of the show and then there was Gigi making the decision to leave the bar just after creepy mccreeperson confronted her through the gate. No way, totally out of character. She would never have left. She would have called a friend to pick her up, called Antoine if she was stranded, stayed on the line with the police, or just waited it out a bit longer.
I think LaDonna felt safe after having her friedns wave to her from across the street, but it was a dumb move. Plus she hates depending on others, so I believe that even though it was dumb, it was in character.
LaDonna should have stuck her head out and called out to her friends to wait up — so that she had witnesses out front as she locked up and went with them. Safety in numbers. But yeah, I can see Ms. Independent deciding she could handle it herself. Mistake, obviously.
As for Facebook, all you’d have needed was one college student to get you in, and that’s it — create a page that links back to your web site. But MySpace would have been easier at that time, and his label should have gotten him one. Delmond is just figuring out how little his manager/agent is worth. Still, in New York there’s got to be tons of people — including someone at Downbeat — who could have helped direct him to people who could crate an online presence for him, and for cheap. Not that his label shouldn’t have contributed, too — they stand to make more money if they do.
Chris, Medrawt is right about the period. It’s late 2006; the “14 months after” bit in the season premiere referred to time lapsed since the storm, not since the end of season 1. (About 7 months passed btw seasons.)
There’s a moment where LaDonna is hovering outside the backdoor, and as Alan said, Khandi Alexander’s expressions are amazing. She manages to communicate both her hesitation and her exasperation with herself for it.
But the worst part of that scene is how slow and quiet the young men are as they close in on her in the bar. They have all the time in the world because no one’s coming to help her. It’s horrible.
On a lighter note, the third site Delmond mentions, Metafilter, has no idea why they were included, but they’re pretty psyched.
Yeah, but there is absolutely no way that a musician doesn’t have a MySpace page at that point. Let alone not knowing about MySpace. It was a false note in that episode.
@NM – I agree that he ought to have known about MySpace (but probably not Facebook at this time period), but I think it plays because it under-scores the larger point that Delmond is 100% musician and 0% in tune with business/marketing matters. He’s the guy who didn’t know or expect anything about album sales from his radio interview.
I think the only way that scene made sense is if Prezbolsyljsky was a racist that was screwing Delmond over and he just now realized it. There is no way a manager or somebody affiliated with a record label (indie or not) would ever treat a musician like that if he said he wanted a bigger web presence. Maybe there was some Hollywood Accounting going on that will tie in awkwardly to keep him in the show?
As a guitar player, my favorite throwaway was the hilarious Telecaster/Danelectro couplet at the end. Antoine should’ve known to write his charts in different keys, though.
Lead in should have been “just as soon as I order a Bucanero”
I thought it would be that too
I’ll drink to that!
When Janette sat down next to Albert, I thought immediately of the Season 1 Ep 10 scene of Janette at the airport, waiting for her flight to New York. Delmond is catching the same flight, and in the airport lobby, begins to take a seat next to her, but a woman holding her baby comes between them.
Interesting to me, anyway, the way Janette keeps floating into and out of the Lambreaux circle.
Nice observation.
It’s one of those times where I would yell at the tv as if LaDonna could hear me and remained inside her bar.
And another where I see JTF, and I involuntarily will go “Prez!” as if to say hi. To the tv.
I feel like the last 2 episodes was a lot of setting up the start of the season, while this episode finally is starting the momentum for the rest of the season. Will there be 10 or 12 episodes?
And, thanks for posting the link for Walker’s blog.
I too yelled out “Prez!” – but I had just watched the 9pm episode of The Wire on DirecTV.
Any thoughts on this article about last night’s ep?
[shrbl.in]
This was the best episode of the season so far. From the little montage opening to Sonny (Sonny!) somehow becoming sympathetic and watchable to the Wire alums to Delgado actually hitting a snag, lots of good stuff. And as harrowing as it was, everything to do with LaDonna’s rape was excellently done. Just horrifying.
Also, I’m excited that Robinette is getting more to do. I really liked him (and the actor) in the first season and wished they had gotten him more involved.
Treme is must see tv for me on sunday nights. The robbery and rape of Ladonna is very true to form for her character and how she handled it just superb. The scene envoked feelings I felt watching season 4 of the wire with the kid in the baltimore school system. Heartbreaking.
I absolutely agree with you regarding LaDonna’s rape scene. I watch game of thrones as a warm up to Treme every Sunday. Last night’s rape scene on Treme seemed 20x more horrifying than the jousting scene in Game of Thrones which, at the time of viewing seemed really gory until I watched Treme.
Excellent point! That bar scene sure scared me a whole lot more than anything I’ve seen so far on GotT (with the possible exception of the white walkers murdering in the snow in the opening minutes of episode 1). And yes, I, too, use GoT only as a lead-in to Treme, which is the show that really counts for me on HBO Sunday nights.
Wow. The first thing I thought about when I woke up this morning was what happened to Ladonna on last night’s show. I cannot seem to shake it off. As frightening as the scenes were that led up to her attack, I am far more shaken by the scenes that followed, in the hospital and at home. My strong, in charge, awesome girl Ladonna appeared to be a shell, just reflecting whatever facade would get her through this minute, and the next, and then the next, while people were about. But when Larry left the room and you watched the mask dissolve – my God. What a horrifying expression on that strong face. I just can’t get over how much I can’t get over it. Khandi Alexander is phenomenal.
They fucked Ladonna up hardcore. She should have stayed in her bar overnight. :(
The cops rolling up to bust Sonny’s roommates was serious fkn business.
This is just a magical show. Ontological realism for TV. Glad they’ve dispensed with the sweeping circling camera shots.
I thought this was a great hour of TV. Characters we’ve grown to know and care about, above all LaDonna, go through very real human experiences. Not sure exactly why it was so compelling; I thought to myself: “This is Wire good” True what others have said: Treme makes the other Sunday dramas, Game of Thrones and even more the Killing, weak stuff by comparison.
I really like the John Seda character, the way his uses his oily charm and self-confidence to wend his way through the wreckage. I’ve grown to see what a great husband Larry is–can’t see him letting LaDonna keep the bar, could result in some marital conflict. Strange how my attitude toward Sonny has change, I really want to see him make it in the new band. And great to see Steve Earl, greatest sponsor in history from the Wire.
I always find myself smiling when I see a wire alum appear on the show.
One thing that bothers me is how Sonny’s guitar got stolen. That whole sequence seemed a little contrived. First, he’s walking by his place just as the cops show up to arrest his drug-dealing roommate. Quite a coincidence. For plot expediency I guess. But on top of that, we see he returns at a later time. Why didn’t he just lurk around earlier, waiting for the cops to leave? He could’ve waited a block or two up the street. Isn’t that what most people in his situation would do? He had nothing to hide.
LaDonna’s face the last few frames of this episode is going to haunt me, no kidding. Amazing.
Yes, that is as gut-wrenching as anything I’ve ever seen on TV.
LaDonna’s rape was horrible, especially since I saw it coming from the moment that boy came up to her door. Khandi Alexander is such a great actress. The scenes in the hospital and in her bed must have been very difficult to act. It was difficult to watch. Antoine is going to freak when he finds out…
I, too, lol’d when Antoine jumps back in the cab after seeing the kinds of kids he’d have to teach. That first scene of the school kids reminded me of season 3 of The Wire. Man, this episode is full of The Wire nostalgia. The guitar player, Prez. Here’s hoping Omar makes a cameo this season :)
It was a good moment to have Janette back in NO. Wishful thinking that she and Jacques get together?
I worry about Albert. Poor guy is so depressed.
And Sonny! He wasn’t lying last season about his rescue efforts! I’m actually finding the character likable this season, maybe because I feel sorry for him.
I really hope HBO gives another season. It’s too bad about the ratings. How do they compare with The Wire?? This is one of the best shows on TV!!
I absolutely love this show! It is gritty realism at its best, with great music and fabulous food intertwined. Steve Zahn is brilliant as Davis, and two of my favorite actors, David Morse and Melissa Leo are wonderful, as is the entire cast. People watch crap on TV, and so often the best shows like Treme and Homocide are the least watched. Lets hope that HBO continues to support quality, so that we can have at least 5 seasons of Treme.