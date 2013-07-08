Donald Glover to be part-time on ‘Community’ season 5

Troy and Abed sep-uh-raaaaating!
Well, this new piece of news about “Community” season 5 is not cool cool cool: as first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, Donald Glover will only be appearing in 5 of next season’s 13 episodes of the NBC comedy.
Glover, it seems, wants to devote more time to his rapping alter ego Childish Gambino, and worked out a deal with Sony to limit his appearances in the fifth season. (This is also a budgetary win for Sony, which will only have to pay Glover for those five episodes, and not pay Chevy Chase at all.)
It’s disappointing not only because Glover is one of the funniest, most versatile performers on the show, but because creator Dan Harmon is coming back for this season, and will now have to work with a diminished study group, and with only occasional appearances of the show’s most reliable comic pairing in Troy and Abed. And while I like Glover as an MC, he’s much better – and more distinctive – as a comic actor. I can appreciate the desire to branch out, especially given the perpetually tenuous fate of “Community,” but I’m just going to have to watch this Troy Barnes crying supercut for a while in hopes it will eventually cheer me up.
What does everybody else think? How much is your enthusiasm for season 5 diminished knowing that Glover will be around less than half the time?
For a show that has survived for so long, it seems to be a bit cursed.
Glover looks like a Dreamworks character in that pic above.
I am much less enthused for the next season now. I am sure that whatever Donald Glover/Troy does on Community next season will be great, but I just wish he could have committed to more than just five episodes. I would have preferred at least eight. Maybe he will change his mind… However, I can understand why he wants to focus on other things, but with only 13 episodes, it would seem that there is still plenty of time to do both.
Regardless, I’m still a huge Glover fan!
At least now Sony has a way to sell NBC on Season 6. “Look we’re bringing back Chevy and Donald Glover!”
Only five-thirteenths my allotment of Troy and Abed? That is really, truly, very bad and sad news.
maybe it will be okay — less quantity but more quality time with Troy? might force Harmon to be more savvy in what he does with Donald Glover’s remaining time on the show. just playing devil’s advocate here….
Community is such an odd show, and honestly any time remaining where it is Harmon plus these characters is going to be well worth watching. i didn’t watch this past year, am pretending the season sans Harmon didn’t exist.
looking forward to this year, even with less Troy. yay Community with Harmon.
This is the AT&T of Community news
“And while I like Glover as an MC, he’s much better — and more distinctive — as a comic actor.”
Yup. It’s like Michael Jordan quitting the NBA to play baseball for two years, albeit on a much smaller scale.
Yeah, much as I wished I liked Childish Gambino, I just….wasn’t impressed and was mostly really annoyed at his high-pitched voice during that act.
This is really disappointing.
Every time Harmon is asked who is favorite is, he usually says something like, I don’t play favorites, but Donald is my favorite. This upsets me a little bit but makes me think every scene with him now will be a knockout.
Gambino rapped about hoping the show got cancelled so he could focus over a year ago…this was a long time coming. It’s also a shrewd move, he’ll be a music superstar in no time.
Community giveth and Community taketh away. A month after the unlikliest good news we get some not so good news. This obviously has some serious implications for the creative possibilities of season five. Not only does it limit what can be done with Troy, it drastically alters the context of Abed’s character. For a guy who is generally so aloof, losing his closest relationship is going to be a major change. If the show chooses to do season five as the “true” season four then losing Troy makes it a lot more difficult to play out his relationship with Britta in a satisfying way, which is one of the best arguments for a do-over. Without Pierce the show really didn’t need another drastic change to the ensemble’s makeup. In season four Troy was the most reliably entertaining character and he was the emotional and comedic center of the only truly good episode (not that the rest of the cast wasn’t great too).
I’m still expecting good things, though. Dan Harmon has shown a talent for turning a liability into a strength before. This could end up giving this season a shot in the arm creatively and let it go places it wouldn’t otherwise have been able to explore.
Dammit, I’d been expecting/dreading this for some time. He had been wanting out or less TV for a while…I remember reading some stuff about it a while back and he alludes to it on his songs…specifically “We Ain’t Them”..this sucks, Troy is easily the funniest character on the show.
As a community fan, this displeases me.
As a childish gambino fan I’m glad.
Well at least Harmon knows in advance and will be able to write it into the seasons story, could make it very interesting.
He better make some fantastic music though hahaha.
Something better than “Camp” at least, that album was a bit of a disappointment. The EP and some of his earlier stuff were pretty great though.
Strangely enough I’m not that sad. Unlike the hullabaloo of last year I’m actually kinda curious what kind of creative things they’ll come up with, now that another essential ingredient will be missing from the stew (for most of the time).
They’ll also have to come up with some new things for Abed to do. I’m curious what storylines will happen when Abed has to be paired up with anyone else in the group. I wouldn’t mind seeing some more Annie and Abed hijinks.
With Chevy also gone and Jeff not really being part of the study group either, I wasn’t expecting it to be the same anyway. I don’t expect there to be another season, and with such change in dynamic, they might as wel go all out and take even more chances with the format of the show.
Again, unlike last year, I’m more confident that whatever will happen it will at least be interesting and funny to watch. I don’t think the show can alienate me any more than the last season did.
This might make more sense if Gambino had released any music in the last calender year.
Well, that’s the whole problem though for him, isn’t it? He doesn’t have enought time for it.
Because that’s how much time he’ll have spent not tethered to “Community” in a 13-episode season.
Since joining the cast of community, Donald Glover under the Childish Gambino moniker has released 3 albums, an EP, 3 mix tapes, 7 digital singles and guested on 16 tracks. He’s also shot 5 music videos and toured multiple times.
Outside of his music career he also found time to record two standup specials and do voiceover work for two cartoons, appear on Girls and Sesame Street. Community was clearly monopolizing all his time. Glover needs to get over himself before he becomes the kind of rapper/hip hop “star” that he used to mock on his mix-tapes.
Curious. While Jeff Winger is clearly the Harmon surrogate, the show frequently suggested Troy was the actual heart and stabilizing force for the study group (see “Remedial Chaos Theory” and “Mixology”). I wonder how Harmon and McKenna’s approach will change, or if this bodes ill for the state the group will be in next season…
Five episodes and a movie!
This is the darkest timeline.
Hot. Hot hot hot.
I feel like Abed after Cougarton Abbey suddenly ended…
I actually really like his gambino stuff a lot. It may make him more fulfilled as an artist but the timing seems strange. Glover is a mildly successful rapper at best (on a purely commercial level). His music while more cerebral than most hip hop is hardly reinventing or revolutionizing the genre. So what’s the rush? If he doesn’t think he’ll have the skills, street cred or cache with Childish Gambino a year from now then he probably didn’t have much substance there to begin with. Sounds like he’s wanted out of the TV stuff for a while. And honestly, it’s not like the Gambino mix tapes and label material are super time consuming ventures either. Again he’s laying down beats on a computer not composing with an orchestra.
That clip not having the “you can’t disappoint a picture!!” Levar Burton line is a huge mistake.
Feels like sort of a dick move toward the fans of the show on his part. Young man’s mistake.
Sure, he’s going to go for a career as a rapper…with the name “Childish Gambino” it already sounds like a comedian’s side project. It’s been years and he hasn’t made it despite the huge amount of publicity his rapping got from his “day jobs” – you know, just being a writer on 30 Rock and actor in one of the hippest-cred tv shows, Community. Whatever. I will only watch Community to see how Harmon packs it together.
I was bored with the romance between Troy and Britta, which only served for a smart break-up episode. He can basically do 8 episodes, it’s enough. Also the arc that concludes with Jeff and Pearce graduating was well-done. Let it end already. There’s enough creative ways left. Also, I’d like to see the Dean get in there, and Abed change a bit from his few facial expressions.
The best panicky crier since Gene Wilder…
I’ll be missing max T&A in S5. :(
I like Don a lot, and wish him well in his alt career, but seriously wonder if this isn’t a move not unlike Shelly Long leaving Cheers to pursue movies or taxidermy or whatever it was she was trying.