TV Top 10 of 2011: The best 10 returning shows

Yesterday, we published my video essay on my favorite overall shows of 2011. Now it’s time to present the first of two written lists, this one focusing on the best returning shows of the year. If you watched the video, you know that 9 of the 11 shows (there was a tie) were returning series, and that therefore there’s not going to be much change to the returning shows list. Still, I add one show, get to expand a bit on my thoughts on some others, and also add a list of honorable mentions at the end.
Tomorrow, I’ll deal with the new shows in a slightly different way, as there are lots of 2011 rookies I liked but few I loved.
10. “Treme” (HBO)
A year ago, “Treme” ranked ninth on my overall list of shows, and I considered the second season a step up from the first. So how did it wind up on the outside looking in for the overall list, and down to 10th on this one? Well, a few shows that I found it better than a year ago improved even more this year, and rankings can be weird like that. Regardless, “Treme” season 2 felt like it did a better job of showing us the awesomeness of New Orleans, where season 1 occasionally spent too much time simply telling us. It gave nearly every character some kind of project to work on, which lent the season a more obvious shape and better sense of direction than the first, and the arc about the return of crime to New Orleans gave everything more heft overall. When you combine those subtle improvements with the usual great acting by Wendell Pierce, Khandi Alexander and company, the wonderful music and the brilliant sense of atmosphere, you have a show I had a very, very hard time leaving off the overall list, and one I was happy to get onto this one.
(tie) 8. “United States of Tara” (Showtime)
In its first two seasons, “United States of Tara” won Toni Collette an Emmy, had some funny moments and some interesting dramatic ones, but didn’t always seem clear on what identity it wanted as the dominant one. In what turned out to be its final season, “Tara” chose pretty much unrelenting darkness, with a series of stories designed to show that having a loved one with Dissociative Identity Disorder would probably not make your life feel like a quirky indie comedy, but like a painful, inescapable existence. Collette and the actors around her (John Corbett especially) really stepped up their games as “Tara” turned into a straight-ahead drama, and if the end wasn’t planned as a finale, it worked perfectly as one, showing Tara as a woman who is likely irreparably broken, but who will keep trying to get better, less for her own sake than for those who care about her.
(tie) 8. “Men of a Certain Age” (TNT)
Because of TNT’s weird scheduling for “Men,” only 8 out of 12 episodes of the show’s second and final season aired in 2011. But those 8 were more than enough to make me sad that this small, simple, often heartbreaking dramedy wouldn’t continue, and also grateful that something so wildly uncommercial got two seasons on a channel like TNT. If Ray Romano’s dramatic chops weren’t surprising in the second season, they were still very impressive as his character fell hard off the wagon and took up gambling again. Andre Braugher made me care much more than I should have about the fate of Owen’s family car dealership, and Scott Bakula did some of the best, most moving work of his career as Terry finally tried to grow up. Co-creator Mike Royce has gone back to making sitcoms (where he and Romano previously collaborated on “Everybody Loves Raymond”), but it’s a shame there wasn’t more audience for something that neatly split the difference between funny and poignant.
7. “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
There are episodes where it feels like “Boardwalk Empire” has made The Leap and deserves consideration not just as one of the best dramas on TV now, but perhaps something that could be historically great. Then there are others where the show feels cold and detached and every bit the impressive but hollow live-action diorama that some of its detractors insist it is. But the emotional moments outweighed the clinical ones this year, to my mind, especially once we got to the shocking finale and discovered exactly what story we had been watching all season. Fantastic work throughout by Michael Pitt as Jimmy, welcome trips into the spotlight for Michael Kenneth Williams and Jack Huston and a very interesting landing place for Nucky and Margaret in that finale.
6. “Friday Night Lights” (DirecTV/NBC)
Even if I’m only counting the six episodes that DirecTV aired from January on, this was still an epic, moving farewell to the people of Dillon, TX (mainly the east side of it, but with cameos from our west side pals throughout). Almost everyone got a happy ending, but with enough bitter to keep the sweet from being overwhelming (I think specifically of what happens to the Lions, and with Tyra and Tim). We were reminded again and again why Eric and Tami Taylor are among the most realistic, compelling married couples in TV history, and in Michael B. Jordan’s Vince, we got a latter-day character who wound up as rich and memorable as the kids we met in the first season. Thanks to the DirecTV deal, we got five seasons of “Friday Night Lights” where it otherwise might have ended after that unfortunate second one. And now we have so many great memories from the show that I will remember. Always and always and always.
5. “Community” (NBC)
My sentimental and/or defiant sides might be inclined to put this show at number one as a statement about how annoyed I am that NBC is leaving it off the schedule for mid-season. But I’m okay with it in the top 5, while acknowledging that when “Community” is at its very best (the D&D episode, the fake clip show, the alternate timelines), almost nothing else on TV can touch it. Of course, when you have the range, ambition and depth that the “Community” cast and creative team have to offer, you’re going to try a lot of things that either don’t work, or don’t work perfectly every time. But for pity’s sake, 2011 was a year that gave us Abed’s mesmerizing speech about being an extra on “Cougar Town.” It gave us Annie as a badass gunslinger, Jeff turning into Dean Pelton while Pelton in turn became Francis Ford Coppola/Colonel Kurtz, Troy panicking at the sight of his hero LeVar Burton, and so many moments that either made me double over in laughter or applaud at the audacity and execution. Hey, NBC: no one will remember “Whitney” the second after it’s canceled, while “Community” (even with its terrible ratings) is one for your time capsule.
4. “Justified” (FX)
Leap, taken. Not only was Margo Martindale hypnotic and fantastic as the cold, immovable Mags Bennett, not only was Walton Goggins somehow even better in season 1 at showing Boyd Crowder trying to go straight in a world that didn’t want him to, not only were the serialized story arcs better integrated with the standalone adventures, but the show was simply more confident in itself and its hero than a year ago. Where season 1 climaxed with Raylan pulling his gun and shooting everyone in sight because that’s what we expected of him, season 2 recognized that it could strip away some of Raylan’s armor, make him vulnerable, show him solving problems without violence (or even the threat of it) and he would still be a riveting main character. (If anything, Timothy Olyphant seemed energized by the chance to play a less omnipotent Raylan.)
3. “Louie” (FX)
Like “United States of Tara,” here was a comedy that decided in a later season it would probably rather be a drama – and got better as a result. Like “Community,” here was a series where you never knew exactly what kind of show you’d be tuning into in any given week – and one that tended to have a higher batting average on its experiments. What made “Louie” unlike those shows, and everything else on television, was its powerful, unmistakable authorial voice. It’s not just that Louis CK writes, directs, edits and helps score every episode, on top of being the only actor to appear every week. It’s that the show is so unapologetically shown through his worldview, which is at once self-lacerating and yet surprisingly openhearted. TV Louie has a low opinion of himself, but has great hope for the world around him, and that dichotomy is clear whether he’s stumbling through a valley in Afghanistan after a runaway duckling, having an awkward confrontation with real-life rival Dane Cook or fantasizing about a house he can’t remotely afford. By getting complete creative control in exchange for a drastically-reduced budget, CK has not only given us one of TV’s best series, but hopefully has created a business model that others will be able to follow soon.
2. “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Season after season, the thing that impresses me most about “Breaking Bad” – yes, more than Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s acting, more than the gorgeous cinematography, more than the moments that make me gasp and the others that make me laugh – is simply the patience of it. Vince Gilligan and company will take their time, thank you, and they will make everything better for making you wait. Just think about the boxcutter scene from the season premiere: what Gus (Giancarlo Esposito, brilliant all season) does with the boxcutter itself is riveting, but what makes the scene immortal is what happens before and after, when we watch him dress and undress twice, just because that’s how Gus rolls and because Walt and Jesse have to sit there and watch him do it (twice). Or think of how carefully the show doled out Gus’s backstory, until a lot of viewer sympathy swung wildly away from Walt and towards Gus. Think of how perfectly three seasons of hearing Tio Salamca ring that bell paid off in the season finale. This is a show that moves carefully, thinks through all the angles and then smacks you upside the head and down with its genius. If “Breaking Bad” season 3 put the show into consideration for the all-time pantheon, season 4 confirmed that the show belongs there. And if you don’t believe me, ask The One Who Knocks:
1. “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Not long after I published last year’s top 10 list, I got an email from a reader who wondered why comedies don’t get consideration lately for the top spot on these lists by most critics. My first impulse was to say that we had just finished a decade featuring a collection of the greatest dramas to ever appear on the small screen, and that it would be very hard for a comedy to elbow “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood,” “Mad Men” and now “Breaking Bad” out of first place. But then I thought about it some more, and realized I was succumbing to the same kind of thinking that makes it impossible for, say, a great comedy to get any kind of Oscar traction. We’re just hard-wired to think of drama as “better,” even as we’re also aware that comedy is harder to execute than drama is. Is the genius of “Arrested Development” somehow lesser because it’s ultimately silly? I don’t know.
And as the months went along, the harder it became for me to ignore what an absolutely transcendent year “Parks and Recreation” was having. The spring episodes comprised the most flawless, satisfying comedy season I’d witnessed in years, and while the fall episodes have had a few stumbles (mainly involving the writing for Chris Traeger), overall it’s been a very strong season, and one that quietly, brilliantly built towards last week’s fantastic Christmas episode, which summed up all the reasons why this is my number one TV show of the year.
I think we have a bias towards great dramas not just because they’re more serious by design, but because they seem to hit us on a visceral level. There are moments when I watch “Breaking Bad” where I forget to breathe, scenes on “Friday Night Lights” where I’m not ashamed to admit that my eyes get pretty moist, “Louie” stories that fill me with so much empathy for this lonely, miserable SOB.
But overwhelming joy is a visceral reaction, too, and that’s the feeling I get these days watching “Parks and Recreation.” Yes, it can be a gut-bustingly funny comedy (Chris ordering himself to stop pooping, Ron Effing Swanson dancing in a tiny hat, or Leslie and Ben taking their Model UN rivalry way, way too seriously), and that alone is an impressive achievement. But what puts “Parks and Rec” over the top for me is the sheer level of happiness it creates in me as I watch it. It’s a political comedy with a fundamentally optimistic viewpoint. It generates most of its comedy not by mocking its characters for being inept (though when they’re inept, they are epically inept, as in everything to do with Entertainment 720), but by showing the ways in which they are incredible. It’s a show that’s overflowing with love and understanding for all of its characters (except maybe poor Jerry, but at least it pities his suffering), one that can be unbelievably romantic and sweet about things that would be so easy to just mock, whether it’s Leslie and Ben’s shared love of a particular bench in City Hall or April and Andy’s impulsive, reckless, immature decision to get married on a day’s notice. (Andy to the surprised wedding guests: “I cannot emphasize how little we thought about this.”)
In 2011, no show gave me greater pleasure to watch, week after week, than “Parks and Recreation.”
Honorable mentions: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which had a season with three episodes (“The Palestinian Chicken,” “The Vow of Silence” and “Mister Softee”) that were 100% pure, concentrated “Curb” brilliance, and a bunch of others that were middling to good; “Archer,” which went unexpectedly, at times movingly serious with a story arc about Archer getting breast cancer (okay, so maybe only so serious);“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which had one of its strongest overall seasons over at a fairly advanced age; “Cougar Town,” which, like “Community,” has no home for mid-season and is more deserving than several of the ABC comedies that will;“Doctor Who,” which had maybe my favorite season of the modern era; “30 Rock,” which isn’t quite what it used to be but is still capable of giving us the likes of “Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning” and Liz and Carroll breaking up on the worst airline flight ever; “The Good Wife” and “Parenthood,” which no longer share a timeslot but together still prove that it’s possibly to tell rich, character-driven stories within the confines of a broadcast network drama; and“Chuck,” which has had its ups and downs in recent years but seems to be gathering some nice momentum for a sprint to the series finale.
I feel like “The Office” deserves an honorable mention with an enormous asterisk by it for the final Michael Scott episodes. I know it’s hard to imagine calling “The Office” the best of anything right now.
Hmmm… I do at times consider half-seasons of shows for things like that. I think it’s more likely, though, that if I find time for a “Best episodes of the rest”-style list, that “Goodbye Michael” would be on that.
“Goodbye Michael” is phenomenal, but I think “PDA” ranks even higher for me–it’s a “normal” episode of “The Office” that captures everything the show does (did?) well.
Once again, we have the same Top 5…Parks and Rec is an amazing show which, in my opinion (and I’m sure some will disagree), hasn’t had a weak episode in a long long time.
I enjoy both shows but a little bit of your credibility is lost putting community ahead of curb. Curb had a fantastic year and you were glowing about it through most of your reviews. The quality of that show is so much greater then Community. I think you truely know this but wanted to be bold in your list.
I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume that you didn’t know that Parks & Recreation is up there in first place because the near-flawless 3rd season also aired this same year, not just season 4.
As amazing as CYE season 8 has turned out to be, Alan’s totally justified in having P&R be top king.
I was not talking about parks and Rec. Im talking about Community. The show is good but to say it had a better year then curb is absolutely crazy and I think Alan knows this. Alan doesn’t seem to me like the kind of hyperbole lister however which is what is confusing to me.
Yeah, I don’t think Alan is doing anything sly here. He just likes Community more than Curb Your Enthusiasm. That may not be your opinion, but Alan has been pretty consistent in his liking of Community.
It is actually possible to prefer Community to Curb. Personally, I find Curb unwatchable, whereas I sometimes actually watch Community in real time, despite commercials, because I Simply. Cannot. Wait.
“Best ofs” are not absolute, objective lists. They can only ever be subjective, and reflect personal tastes. No one loses credibility for OPINION.
I’m not really understanding you Albert. You seem to think that it is absolutely impossible to like Community better than Curb. Well I have news for you. A LOT of people do, including Alan. He would not have put Community at #5 and Curb at Honorable Mention if he didn’t believe that that’s where they belonged on HIS list. This is his list and he can order it anyway he wants just like you can order yours anyway you want.
Here’s another way to look at it: how many times has Alan talked about Community on the podcast, in his reviews and on twitter? Now compare that to Curb. He’s much more interested in Community than Curb.
Really like the list but I cant say I am anticipating any of these great shows’ return as much as Game of Thrones.
Alan, if you’re going to put a Ron Effin’ Swanson GIF in your list, I’m going to have to put this Gus Fring one here. (Spolier alert for the season finale of Breaking Bad.)
Really liked this list and can’t complain about it too much, other than to say that Game of Thrones deserves some mention. I am not sure there is a show I am more excited to see more of in 2012.
Nice to see Treme represented. Other than the hard to follow storyline about the Dad trying to find out about his dead son, Treme had a really strong season.
How did you pass up mentioning “the bi-sexual” when you spoke of Curb, though? I remember you wrote you didn’t like that episode as much as others did, but I think it was close to a perfect episode of the show. Great Larry arguments, all the story points come together beautifully by the end, Rosie O’Donnell very funny, that episode had it all for me.
I was reminded of this NPR blog post as I read Alan’s list:
[www.npr.org]
Being that this list is so close to your overall list, perhaps you could rank shows by some other metric next year.
10 Most Ambitious shows of the year
10 Best Shows of the year that I don’t personally like
5 Most and 5 Least Improved Shows of the year
10 Shows that I’m most Excited about Seeing next year.
Bravo in rightfully selecting P & R as the best of the year. I recall a Firewall & Iceberg podcast you did some months back discussing the possibility of the show garnering your top spot, must admit, I figured you’d allow the bias against comedies to deny Parks what it so richly deserved.
I’m anxious for the 10 worst shows of 2011. Should we expect The Killing on the top 5?
My Returner’s List (which, like Alan, is near identical to my Best of 2011 List)
1. Breaking Bad
2. Community
3. Parks and Rec
4. (Tie) Boardwalk Empire
4. (Tie) The Walking Dead
6. Men of a Certain Age
7. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
8. Louie (this could be higher, but I find some episodes too damn depressing)
9. The League
10. Archer
I haven’t seen the second season of Justified yet so when I do watch it, it could be put somewhere in here and knock out The League (though I think it would be impossible to be better than any of my top 3).
If this were my Best of List, the last two would drop off and be replaced by two of the new shows.
Fringe doesn’t even get an honorable mention, Alan? I know you didn’t like the end of last season, and haven’t been satisfied with the new one, but I still think it at least deserves a shout-out.
I would say the show’s strongest creative period came in the fall of 2010. I still enjoy it, but there are plenty of shows I enjoy but wouldn’t seriously consider for a best-of list.
2010 was Fringe’s year. The second half of season 2 and the first half of season 3 were remarkable.
I enjoyed the show in 2011 as well, but the episodes were on the weaker side of what the show can do.
Fringe best part was indeed from Jacksonville until Marionette, strangely enough with Olivia Dunham mostly central and Anna Torv awesone, brilliant actress, whem does she get her recognition?
But just as strangely enough the showrunners decided to switch to Peter from 3.10 to prepare this season , hence the second part of season 3 having some highlights, like Bloodline, Sam Weiss and Bellivia, and this season especially One Night in October but also Subject 9, Anna and John finally bonding, and both 4.01 and 4.07 had great moments.
So for Fringe to end on a high note, put back Olivia/Anna central. concentrate on the best storylines Cortexiphan and Over There, lets have those confrontations between Olivia and Nina and Olivia and Walter, would give high drama and high suspense.
That’s a great list. I would have added Bored To Death, The Big C, The League, Fringe, Raising Hope, Sons of Anarchy and Californication (believe it or not season 4 was good) among the best 10 or at least I’d have given them an honorable mention, but all the shows you mentionned deserve to be there, as far as I know (I have yet to see Men of a Certain Age).
I cannot express in words how happy this list makes me, particularly your choice of number one. Community has completely gone off the rails for me this season (and I would swear by its first two seasons. I’m shocked at how let down I’ve been by season three), while Parks and Rec has remained a joy to behold each and every week. The characters are so tenderly written, not to mention beautifully performed, that I care about them all (even Jerry/Gary), and that is a rare feat when it comes to a big ensemble like this.
Louie was just tremendous this season. That Dane Cook episode remains jaw-droppingly perfect. And United States of Tara was so undervalued, it’s heartbreaking, but what a season to go out on. I agree that John Corbett was fantastic, as he was throughout, and I loved Eddie Izzard. The scene where Tara comes to in the classroom with the writing all over her and the look that Collette and Izzard exchange…it will remain one of the most stunning moments I’ve ever seen onscreen.
Curb and Sunny both had terrific seasons so late in the game. The finale for the former, with Michael J. Fox, is one of my favourite episodes of any show this year, and Sunny has had too many great moments to count. Glenn Howerton, especially, has been killing it this season. He was a thing of beauty in Storm of the Century. The more terrifyingly awful Dennis becomes, the more we see his talents shine.
Quite the opposite for me. Community’s character work has become even more astounding this season whereas Parks is stuck in neutral with this Leslie-Ben nonsense.
Good list, but really, Breaking Bad should be No. 1. We’re looking at arguably the best show ever made. I’m not saying it’s there yet, but I’ve got it behind only The Sopranos and The Wire, and it’s got the potential to finish No. 1 if it’s final season is as amazing as the first four have been. The fourth season was arguably its best season yet (though the third season is also right up there), as well as one of the 10 or so best seasons of any show in the history of television.
We’re going to look back in 10 years and regard Alan saying Parks and Rec is better than Breaking Bad, the same way we laugh about Karl Malone winning the MVP over Michael Jordan.
Not sure about that. Comedies often hold up better than dramas. Twenty-five years later, nobody’s laughing at the guy who ranked Cheers over St. Elsewhere, LA Law, or Miami Vice.
What a great time to be a TV viewer. Not coincidentally, I never watch movies any more.
In any event, six returning shows consistently brought me to tears, smiles, or “wow”s: Breaking Bad, Community, Justified, Louie, and P&R. I think it’s a toss-up between those last two, but what an embarrassment of riches.
I really, really hope that Mad Men is near the top of the list next year.
Also, as much as I respect your list so much, there is just no way I would put a comedy first overall… at least not as long as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are still around.
Alan, you’ve never put a comedy as your No. 1 show of the year because a television comedy has never had as good a year as “Parks and Recreation” did in 2011. Never have I laughed so hard that I cried repeatedly, week after week, like I have to the gang from Pawnee the past 12 months. But the thing that separates “Park and Recreation” is that ALL the characters are extremely likable: from the curmudgeon Ron to the too-slick-for-his-own-good Tom to the helpless Andy, I am always rooting for these people. I don’t know that I can say that about any other comedy — or drama, for that matter — on the air.
my top 10…
10-T Vampire Diaries (best guilty pleasure of the year)
10-T Dexter (still enjoy watching)
10-T Men Of a certain Age (will miss it, but in a very low key way)
9 Friday Night Lights (Julie Taylor holds it back)
8 Treme
7 Justified — some wow stuff, but not all wow
6 Boardwalk Empire — wish I cared about the welfare of the characters a bit more, but its a top notch show
4-T Curb Your Enthusiasm
4-T Its Always Sunny
for both Curb and Sunny, I just appreciate black humor a lot more than silly humor (note nbc comedies not on list)…painting with a broad brush, but have tried to get into them and feel lukewarm about them
3 Game of Thrones (was this 2010 or 2011? it won me over)
2 Louie (absolutely captivating)
1 Breaking Bad (not as good as season 3, but easily the class of the list…EASILY…one of my favorite shows ever)
Great list, and you couldn’t have picked better accompanying clips to go with the shows. I might have a slightly different list, just due to the fact that I didn’t watch FNL or MEN OF A CERTAIN AGE. Although, from the clips you showed, it looks like I missed out in a big way on both shows. Hell, the FNL clip made me tear up. He’s the coach you always dream of playing for, but who doesn’t actually exist in Texas High School sports. Trust me.
And the LOUIE clip was perfect, too. That episode was beautifully brutal, but the Dane Cook episode was simply amazing.
I rate my shows regularly through my DirecTv DVR order, and mine looks like this:
1. Justified
2. Breaking Bad
3. Louie
4. Boardwalk Empire
5.(tie) Community
5. (tie) Parks & Recreation
7. Curb Your Enthusiasm
8. Treme
9. Spartacus (I’m sorry. But it was appointment viewing. So absurd and so enjoyable. This addition is so embarrassing you know it’s a legit list)
10. 30 Rock (list lost a little steam not able to include the new ones)
Honorable Mention: SoA. Sons was great all year long, and I defended it all season here, too. But the ending dropped it from must-see to when-I-get-to-it, and in my live DVR rankings it went from 2 to 15 overnight. I’ll still watch it, but it’s not appointment, fake-an-illness viewing (those of us who don’t do this for a living have to make a way however we can. At least, I hope I’m not the only one.) like it once was.
Thanks again for the great year reviewing. Sort of like P&R is for you, this site is for me: it makes me happy to come here. I feel like I know the people and I like the voice, disagreements and all. Or, at least I THOUGHT I knew the people until the latest BOARDWALK freakout. Still like ’em, though.
P&R is a very good show, but putting it ahead of BB is just plain insanity.
Parks & Rec batted-a-thousand last season (and has added a few more homers and at least one grand slam so far this season)…an epic achievement that makes it worthy of the title.
On a side note, I think another interesting development has been the gradual revelation that “poor” Jerry actually has lot going for him (including the quiet dignity of never using his qualities as a means of trumping those who routinely pepper him with verbal abuse).
Seriously, that’s the first I’ve seen MOCA since it was canceled. I’m still mourning. I remember during season 1 of MOCA I think I actually cried when they killed Papa Bartowski, but by season 2 they’d figured out what to do with Terry (I still would have cried – Scott was awesome in his second season of Chuck – where in his first, he just seemed eccentric and kind of sad.)
I am SO glad you put Parks & Rec first. I would argue that S4 didn’t stumble at all and was actually better than S3 but ultimately it doesn’t matter. Transcendent is right. The show is complete joy to me and I’m so glad it found the time to transform itself so beautifully.