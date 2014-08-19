As HitFix’s Uncanceled Showdown begins its third round, we wind up with a bunch of Elite Eight pairings that are thematically linked – even if they aren’t always the pairings we expected, based on the seedings.
As planned, we have two short-lived Judd Apatow series going up against each other, as fans will have to choose between “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” in one match-up. And in the opposite corner of the bracket, we have “Deadwood” vs. “Twin Peaks,” giving us a show that ended before its creator was ready vs. a show that lasted longer than its creators expected or intended. (Mark Frost has said neither he nor David Lynch had plans for a second season, which is why it was such a mess.)
Then we get into some of the upsets, with a pair of recent FOX sci-fi series in “Almost Human” and “Terra Nova” taking out higher seeds, respectively, “Terriers” and “My So-Called Life.” (Once again, “Terriers” doomed by its bad name and the fact that almost no one watched.) Will sci-fi fandom choose dinosaurs or android cops? And will this match-up finally give us the answer to how you kill someone with a dinosaur?
Finally, it will surprise no one that “Firefly” is still alive. Now, though, it faces off against “Jericho” (which just beat a slightly higher seed in “Pushing Daisies”), which is one of the only shows in the competition to have also returned from the dead. Will it be nuts to Captain Tightpants and friends? Or will Jake Green get stomped on by the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne?
Voting’s starting now. Since there’s been a bit of confusion in previous rounds, let me remind you that to vote, you click on one of the show photos for the match-up in question.
Terriers lost to…Almost Human. Alright folks, time to pack it in. Humanity has failed us.
Agreed. That’s just sad.
I watched Terriers after reading Sepinwall raving about it. It’s a decent show but nothing special. Even luck was a better show with more potential IMHO. I’d rate it max 7/10
I have to agree with IEJ… I saw Terriers based on some of the early reviews. I watched every episode, and thought it was a decent cop/PI buddy show (kind of like Almost Human). Some of the plot revelations toward the end didn’t make a lot of sense, and while the characters were strong, that wasn’t enough to make me miss it that much. I can’t rave about Almost Human, since some of those episodes were surprisingly dull, but at least the concept was unique and interesting.
I had no idea that Terra Nova even had a fandom.
I know I’m in the minority here, but… Undeclared!
I’ve never seen it. But let me get this straight. You’re saying that if I watch “Undeclared,” Afterwards, I should be saying to myself, “wow! this is better than Freaks and Geeks”? I’ll try but that would be a revelation since F&G is one of the best TV shows ever made. Hard to believe. But I’ll try.
I liked “Freaks and Geeks”. Sometimes I really liked “Freaks and Geeks”. I however do not think it’s one of the best TV shows ever made. So it’s unlikely you’ll agree with me. “Undeclared” is a really funny show that I liked quite a bit.
Just don’t go in with too high expectations and I’m sure you’ll have fun! =)
Ok. I shall be reasonable!
“I absolutely knew when I was writing the last “Deadwood” that it would be the last, and I wrote it intending it as the finale.” – David Milch, 2012, interview with Alan Sepinwall. Apparently, Milch conceive of another season at at one point, and movies at another, yet I mostly agree with him when he says that, “The whole idea of an ending as something being its source of meaning is something I find problematic…” (Courant.com). I grant that some shows more than others need definitive endings. It was important for Breaking Bad to show us Walt’s unraveling. However, Deadwood was just fine in my opinion. The Wire never needed any finality. I don’t even know that Mad Men’s anticipated finale is really necessary or can really do justice to my attachment to the characters. At some point, we just have to say goodbye. But Al cleaning up the bloodstain was a very fine way to sum up the character and the community.
Jericho in the same league as Firefly? Talk to the hand!