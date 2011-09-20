‘Unforgettable’ – ‘Pilot’: Peripheral-Vision Woman?

Senior Television Writer
09.20.11 12 Comments

I posted my review of CBS’ “Unforgettable” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the pilot, what did you think of Poppy’s accent, how the show displayed her memory, etc., etc.? Where would you rank this on the scale of the current field of CBS crime procedurals? And would you rather have Poppy playing Marilu Henner herself, or else have Henner playing the title role?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSFall TV 2011POPPY MONTGOMERYUNFORGETTABLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP