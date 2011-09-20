‘Unforgettable’ – ‘Pilot’: Peripheral-Vision Woman?

I posted my review of CBS’ “Unforgettable” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the pilot, what did you think of Poppy’s accent, how the show displayed her memory, etc., etc.? Where would you rank this on the scale of the current field of CBS crime procedurals? And would you rather have Poppy playing Marilu Henner herself, or else have Henner playing the title role?
Have at it.
I liked it…it wan’ts mind blowingly awesome but I can see the potential. It’a only the pilot so I kinda exzpect them to wasate time on the establishing the characters rather than telling the story. Hopefully they will use her “gift” more in the future.
Please tell me they are in process of making an crossover episode with the Mentalist. (this is part joke and part serious) Maybe I need to start a twitter campaign.
Write a comment…I liked it…it wan’ts mind blowingly awesome but I can see the potential. It’a only the pilot so I kinda exzpect them to wasate time on the establishing the characters rather than telling the story. Hopefully they will use her “gift” more in the future.
Please tell me they are in process of making an crossover episode with the Mentalist. (this is part joke and part serious) Maybe I need to start a twitter campaign.
As a Buffy fan, I’m really, really sad for Sarah.
This was definitely dull. Apart from the by-the-numbers crime plot, I thought the weakest part was Poppy Montgomery herself. In “Without a Trace” she did a lousy American accent, but in this show it seems as if she can’t act at all.
The episode of “House” that dealt with this rare memory condition did a far better job of showing how difficult it must be (even though that patient’s perfect recall turned out, implausibly, to be caused by OCD). And “Suits” has fun with the guy who can remember anything he reads (yet has little common sense).
I might give this show one more episode, but I doubt I’ll be watching it in the future.
I think you and Feinberg are making too much of the peripheral vision thing. If she remembers everything she has ever seen it’s pretty easy to go back and examine what’s going on in the background at the edges of her vision. Like rewinding and pausing a movie so you can study what was going on in the background of the scene.
That said, I have no explanation for how she knows what her backside looks like.
on a differant note Alan have you got a chance to see Ringer ep 2 yet??
I’ll stick with the comedy version of this show over on USA Network. Its a police procedural about a guy who has a great memory. Unless, of course Alan punches the lead actor in the face and ends the series…
A pefectly serviceable drama. Poppy is 10 PM opium.
Perfectly servieable procedural . Poppy is 10 PM opium. But what to do when Piper comes back?
Cou
Turned it off 4/5th’s through – didn’t care for it and it was extremely slow. Just brutal to sit through.