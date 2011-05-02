‘United States of Tara’ – ‘The Road to Hell is Paved with Breast Intentions’: Building a better rat trap

At the start of this season of “United States of Tara,” I said there would be some weeks where I might not have a review, even a short one, and simply put up a post for the rest of you to discuss the latest episode. This is going to be one of those weeks, in part because I’m way behind on work due to taking a chunk of last week off for a funeral, in part because this was largely a transition episode, focusing on Tara’s work with Dr. Hatteras and how the alters are working within the confines of the arrangement.

So – after you’ve read Fienberg’s interview with Eddie Izzard – have at it. What does everybody think of what went down between Neil and Mrs. Crane, with how Kate’s doing on her new job, Marshall’s movie plans, etc.?

