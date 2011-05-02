‘United States of Tara’ – ‘The Road to Hell is Paved with Breast Intentions’: Building a better rat trap

At the start of this season of “United States of Tara,” I said there would be some weeks where I might not have a review, even a short one, and simply put up a post for the rest of you to discuss the latest episode. This is going to be one of those weeks, in part because I’m way behind on work due to taking a chunk of last week off for a funeral, in part because this was largely a transition episode, focusing on Tara’s work with Dr. Hatteras and how the alters are working within the confines of the arrangement.
So – after you’ve read Fienberg’s interview with Eddie Izzard – have at it. What does everybody think of what went down between Neil and Mrs. Crane, with how Kate’s doing on her new job, Marshall’s movie plans, etc.?
That last scene I had to watch again. Once I did, a sense of foreboding developed when I recognized that, “you will not win” quote. Isn’t that what that knife wielding alter had typed over and over? [And Dr Hatteras telling her that she was the one that was in charge, and the one that was always in charge]
It seems like Dr Hatteras is experimenting a bit too much with Tara, good things will not come out of his sessions because he isn’t taking her seriously enough
Yes, that is what that alter typed. So… who is this one then, I wonder?
I was a bit confused with the last scene. Did this particular alter come out to Dr. Hatteras and it just wasn’t on screen?
haha the massaging kitten rat traps? beautiful eddie izzardism
I don’t know which writer came up with the idea to nickname the baby “Wheels” but bravo, because I think I laugh at least once at the mention of the name each episode. So silly it works.
One question I’m trying to figure out is the timing of this season – Are we to believe that her sessions with Dr. Hatteras are a weekly occurrence, or a daily? I’ve never heard of daily therapy sessions, so that’s why I assume the former, but I’m not sure how that fits into the other subplots.
I don’t think you’re supposed to think about it too much.
daily therapy is more likely to occur in moments of trauma or when dealing with deeper psycholigically issues; weekly psychology is generally to deal with the ebbs and flows of life where it appears she is involved in a more immersive therapy.
For me, this was probably the worst episode of the show to date. The different plotlines didn’t have anything to do with each other and were edited together with a bizarre lack of finesse. There was a feel to the episode that reminded me of Soprano Home Movies, which is a great, classic episode of television, but here the stop-start pacing didn’t serve any purpose and sabotaged any scene that had potential to go anywhere.
Also, the acting was poor, especially from the actress playing Charmaine and Tara’s mother and the introduction of the music plot for Corbett’s character seemed just as random and inconsequential as Kate and Marshall’s placeholder stories. These characters aren’t interesting in themselves, but only when they work out their issues with Tara. At least Rosemarie DeWitt (my favorite member of the cast by far) has been given somewhat interesting stories this season – before the absolute snooze this episode.
The only interesting part of the episode was in the therapy sessions, but whenever they started to go somewhere, we cut away to something silly and poorly done.
I think this show really suffers from not being a full hour, and maybe that’s why the writers again and again lack the confidence and conviction to really go all out with one storyline at a time. I noted the same problem in last season’s hurricane episode, but even as that episode ultimately pulled its punches, they at least went somewhere. This episode just never got started, and as a result was pretty much as unsufferable to me as the first two thirds of the latest season of Weeds.
If I didn’t know that the reviewers seemingly prefererred the second half of the season, I would seriously be considering passing on this show.