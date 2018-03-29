Programming Note: What’s Alan Watching Takes Off For Spring Break

#TV Now
Senior Television Writer
03.29.18

ABC

A quick programming note: I’ll be on vacation from now through the end of next week, which means minimal posting in my absence.

I have a few pre-scheduled reviews and recaps, including Sunday’s Counterpart finale, the return of Legion, and a new The Americans episode, but most everything will be skipped over. The timing of it means I’ll be missing two Atlantas, but such is life.

Ask Alan will also be on a two-week break, and TV Avalanche is taking next week off. Feel free to load up the mailbag for both the video series and the podcast in my absence so there’s lots to answer as I’m getting back up to speed post-vacation.

See you in the next month, Jack!

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Now
TAGSTV Now

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP