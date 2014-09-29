When your heroines are too bad or not bad enough: ABC’s ‘Selfie’ & NBC’s ‘Bad Judge’

Even in the era of Walter White, Don Draper and the gang from “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” broadcast network executives are still obsessed with the idea of likable and admirable heroes, especially when it comes to comedy. You'll occasionally find your questionable morality in network dramas like “Scandal” and “The Good Wife,” but sitcom protagonists tend to have their rough edges sanded off as quickly and artlessly as possible.
One new network comedy debuting this week illustrates why the suits tend to freak out about likability, while another demonstrates the pitfalls of trying to tone down bad behavior. ABC's “Selfie” (Tuesday at 8 p.m.) features a heroine so obnoxious that one wishes the network had stepped in to soften her up, while NBC's “Bad Judge” (Thursday at 9 p.m.) stripped away many of its heroine's most questionable traits from the original pilot and didn't bother replacing them with anything worth watching for.
The “Selfie” pilot was available online for a while (albeit in a slightly longer form than what will air tomorrow), so some of you may have already had the misfortune to endure the introduction of Eliza Dooley (Karen Gillan), a one-time ugly duckling who has transformed herself into a beautiful and utterly vapid swan, incapable of thinking or speaking without references to hashtags, cat gifs and her 263,000 social media “insta-acquaintances.” When she flirts with a co-worker, she tells him, “I know it's intimidating to fall for a girl with a strong pelvic floor and an advertising presence on her Facebook page.” Upon suffering a very public – and immediately tweeted – humiliation in front of all the co-workers who rightfully despise her, she laments in voiceover, “I'd spent years laughing at stupid idiots on the internet, and now, that stupid idiot was me.”
Eliza, as the name suggests, is inspired by the heroine from “Pygmalion” and “My Fair Lady,” with John Cho as Henry, a repackaging expert at her company whom she recruits to change her image. What it winds up being, though, is “Pygmalion” in reverse: instead of a woman whose inner beauty is hidden under a filthy and low-class exterior, we have a rotten person wrapped up in beautiful (if drastically overdone) packaging.
It's also in many ways the inverse of creator Emily Kapnek's last ABC comedy, “Suburgatory,” which took a three-dimensional heroine and dropped her into a cartoon world. Here, it's a cartoon character trying to make her way through something resembling the real world. Kapnek's a smart writer and “Suburgatory” was at times a terrific show, but it was also wildly uneven and tended to stumble the more it focused on its most ridiculous parts; here, Kapnek's put her biggest weakness front and center. Eliza is such a broad caricature of everything Kapnek finds annoying about social media that she's unbearable – and not just to the other characters on the show.
And the thing is, as often happened even in the bad episodes of “Suburgatory,” the “Selfie” pilot offers glimmers of a show that can work. John Cho is very good: understated and wry and charming. Karen Gillan seems game for anything – even if it seems a terrible idea to force her to play American(*), since her Scottish accent is so appealing and so often funny – and the few moments where Henry and Eliza are just bantering and flirting (even as he denies that this is what's happening) are relaxed and assured in a way that the scenes like the one where Eliza pictures hashtags floating above her neighbor's head are not.
(*) Kapnek has argued that a show where a Scottish woman is shunned by her American co-workers means something different than if they're all Americans. As with most examples of having a foreign actor play American (to varying degrees of believability), it seems like a problem that could be finessed in one or two lines of dialogue that would never have to be dealt with again, and in so doing give Kapnek and her writers access to so many more things that their leading lady can make funny.
Obviously, there's an evolution with a show like this, as Henry tries to “fix” Eliza – even as she's drawing him out of his own repressed shell – but the pilot digs such a deep hole for Eliza that Kapnek might have been better off creatively ditching the social media premise and just doing a show with these two as mismatched co-workers.
Unfortunately, that show would have much less of a shot of getting on the air, since the networks pretty much only greenlight high-concept sitcom pilots, even if those shows then have to awkwardly ditch those high-concepts by episode 2 – or, in the case of “Bad Judge,” by the time the final version of the pilot airs.
The original pilot that critics saw in the summer was by no means good, but it at least had an idea behind it, as suggested by the title: Kate Walsh is a judge with a messy personal life and a cavalier approach to her job that makes you wonder how she ended up with it in the first place. She risks missing important work functions to play drums in her rock band (called Ladycock, no less), has sex in her chambers between cases, annoys everyone she works with, and is clueless why a little boy calls for her help at school until he reminds her that she put both of his parents in prison.
After the pilot was made, “Nurse Jackie” co-creator Liz Brixius was brought in to run the show, but the version of the pilot that you'll see reflects less the sensibility of a producer whose previous series was about a reckless, self-destructive painkiller addict than it does the paranoia of NBC executives who suddenly didn't want their judge to be so bad. They didn't just throw out the original pilot and start over(**), but they changed or abandoned whatever they could. Rock band? Gone. Unprofessional behavior? Minimized. The little kid? Now, the judge not only knows who he is, but has a long-standing relationship with him, because her new flaw is that she just Cares Too Darned Much about the loved ones of the people she puts away. About the only questionable things remaining are her sex life and wardrobe – because, hey, they need something to put in the ad campaign – and the '70s panel van she drives. And guess what gets destroyed by the end of episode 2? (Hint: it is not her collection of bustiers.)
(**) I don't know if the final version will play as clumsily to people watching the series for the first time, but the funniest part to me was watching the struggle to stitch together the new and old scenes, which results in Walsh's character seeming schizophrenic more than anything. It's all so random that it smacks of a creative team that threw up its hands before the task was even done, knowing there was no way to salvage this mess they'd inherited.
Walsh is an appealing, versatile performer, and her stint on “Fargo” earlier this year was a reminder of just how funny she can be, particularly playing a disreputable character. Like I said, the original “Bad Judge” pilot wasn't all that funny, but a show with the guts (and the appropriate channel placement) to go full “Bad Santa” with her as the lead could work very well. Instead, “Bad Judge” has been noted into oblivion. She's no longer quite so bad, but she's also not anything else. She's just… there.
And one of the few things more potentially fatal to a network sitcom than having an unlikable main character is having a forgettable one.
GRADES: “Selfie” C- / “Bad Judge” D+
Ugh, that’s too bad. Bad Judge looked pretty promising early on — it sucks to see NBC make yet another toothless show in the end.
Once again, so so glad ABC dumped Trophy Wife to make room for gems like this crap.
You can say that again. I was afraid Selfie was going to fall into that category – a good show that is doomed by a dumb title, but it looks like that’s not a possibility.
So Bad Judge has turned a goofy mess into a bland mess? That definitely sounds like NBC comedy development to me.
I thought Selfie was cute. Cho and Gillan make it work, I’m looking forward to ep 2!
Heaven help me, but I liked Selfie quite a bit. Maybe my Karen Gillan love is clouding my judgement, but it worked for me, despite the character being annoying. *shrug* I doubt it’ll see a season 2, but I think I’ll keep watching for however long ABC decides to keep it.
It sounds like Bad Judge is suffering from the same problems as CBS’s Bad Teacher adaptation last year. I also wonder if the networks would be so skittish about making their leads really “bad” if they were shows about men and not women.
I liked the “Selfie” pilot, despite the contrived usage of hashtags and words like “jelly.”
I liked the first look trailer of “Bad Judge” that was released during the upfronts. It looks like that show doesn’t exist any more.
Alan, how would you compare Eliza to Gretchen on “You’re the Worst?” Cut from the same cloth? I love “You’re the Worst” – and Gretchen in particular – and to say she had some rough edges to her personality is being generous. (Jimmy too of course.) I’d planned to check out “Selfie” mainly because I enjoyed “Suburgatory” so much, but now I’m wondering if it’s even worth it.
Other than the red hair and the elements that nearly all rom-coms share, I don’t get the comparison. They seem pretty far apart personality-wise.
Wasn’t a comparison, was a question.
When you added, “Cut from the same cloth?” it seemed like a leading question to me. I’m just saying.
Karen Gillan is so damn appealing on-screen and there were tidbits in the “Selfie” pilot that promises a much better show…but oof, the attempts to be “modern” and in-the-know about social media were cringe-worthy.
I watched Selfie and I’d give it an F. I hated her and no way will I watch any more of it.
I don’t know if they got Karen Gillan a dialect coach since the pilot, but I’ve seen some of the more recent promos, and her American accent is getting better. I’m actually more worried about the writing. I was never able to get on board with Suburgatory.
God help me, but I enjoyed the Selfie pilot a lot too. It’s not a good show by any means, but it’s the kind of ridiculous, over the top show I’d watch on a weekly basis. Really it all comes down to Karen Gillan and John Cho. If they’d hired other, less likable lead actors, I’m pretty sure it would have been a one and done show for me. But I enjoy Karen & John fighting, bantering, and flirting enough that I’m willing to put up with all the silly and contrived stuff that gets thrown in there (like a ukulele cover of “Bad Romance”).
I definitely agree with you on Karen’s accent though. I couldn’t decide if she was talking like an exaggerated Valley girl who just walked off the set of Clueless because that’s who she thinks her character is or if Karen just thinks that’s what all Americans sound like. Let her be Scottish again and I guarantee she gets at least 25% funnier.
Quite convince the Valley accent is intentional to add to the character’s superficialness.
Eliza has to be American, any hints of Karen’s lovely Scottish accents would bring racism into the mix, no matter how repulsive her characteristics are.
Agreed. She should of kept her scottish accent. The american accent on her is so much more boring.
So ‘Bad Judge could now be called a high-no-concept sitcom?
Didn’t the same thing happen to “Rake”? I’m also surprised there was no mention of the terrible inhabitants of “Mysteries of Laura”.
I personally couldn’t understand the bits with Walsh and her family in “Fargo”. Some people are fine with tonal variation, but it struck me as out-of-place and stupid.
I watched the Selfie pilot strictly because of Karen Gillian and yes, she was awful but that’s the point.
I don’t generally watch sitcoms (30 Rock, HIMYM, and New Girl being the exceptions the last 10 years or so) so maybe my expectations were just low enough to be met? I can’t say I’ll watch it again because why bother, that premise is the show and I’ve seen it. But I like it when there are antiheroines. I am pro unpleasant but non spectrum disorder women on tv, there certainly are plenty of them in real life. I rather like the wife in Gone Girl. I like Alice on Luther. They make a pleasant change of pace.
I know that there’s no way Gillian could possibly be as lacking in humanity with her actual accent so that made sense to me. She’s adorable with that accent.
I wonder if David Tennant is going to be less adorable on Gracepoint?
Um, is it just me, or do Kate Walsh’s legs in that picture look a) like they belong on a 9 year old, and b) like they can’t anatomically belong to her body in that pose? Bizarre.
The working theory on Twitter is that Walsh’s actual legs are hiding inside the bench, and those are puppet legs. Like in the Tim Conway Dorf videos.
Well that just sucks. I enjoyed the original Bad Judge pilot because it showed that all adults are not pretty inside and out. They have flaws and rockin’ personal lives and might just hate little kids. I didn’t watch the final product because I figured it couldn’t be that different. Now I don’t want to watch. Is the test gone, too? Just ugh. Poor Kate Walsh.
Awful show. Can’t watch another second.
I kind of want to watch Selfie if only for Gillan and Cho. Hmmmmmmm.
Stopped mid-review to comment. It’s pretty insulting to foreigners (I am one) to change their nationality when they’re awful characters and deserve to be shunned not for their ethnicity but for their behavior. Just as there are ugly Americans, there are ugly people from all countries. It’s also insulting to Americans when the writer feels they won’t understand a bad character but instead go to a reflexive racism if the character is foreign. Come on! Being post racial and post patriarchy, if we are attempting to be, means not worrying about your character in the minority of choice having bad traits.
I meant American audiences not getting that the other character around her have legitimate grievances instead of acting racist.
So once Parks and Recreation finishes, NBC Thursday nights are officially dead, right? There will be nothing left.
There have been plenty of successful comedy series where the central character hasn’t been particularly likeable.Frasier Crane,Diane Chambers or any of the Bundy family were not exactly behavioural role models.Sure,the comedy writing in Selfie doesn’t justify much comparison with Sit-coms of that quality so far but Karen Gillan and John Cho are certainly watchable.
my husband and i watched Bad Judge last night and thought it was great. however this could be to do with the rest of this season’s offerings being so exceedingly beige.
We love selfi,my and my daughter think it’s so funny