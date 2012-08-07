Which Marvel characters should be in a Joss Whedon-developed TV series?

The sexier announcement from Disney CEO Bob Iger was that Joss Whedon will write and direct “Avengers 2,” but as a fan of both Marvel Comics and Whedon’s television work, I’m actually more excited that he’ll be involved in developing a live-action series for Marvel Television to air on ABC.
The statement specifically says Whedon will “help develop” such a show, so it may not be a full-on Whedon joint like “Buffy,” “Firefly,” etc., but even his involvement at the beginning stage makes me much more intrigued by the idea than if it was being done without him.
The only question becomes who and what the show would be about.
Previous trade reports about a Marvel series suggest it would be tied to the Avengers, but the ties would have to be fairly loose: Chris Evans isn’t suddenly going to do a television series, and a Thor TV show might not look much better than this.
It’s entirely possible that Whedon and Marvel know exactly what the new series will be about and just aren’t saying yet. But it’s fun to speculate in the meantime, keeping in mind the following:
1)Marvel does not have the live-action film and television rights to a number of its characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Daredevil, so anyone associated with those titles – including Whedon favorite Kitty Pryde – is off-limits.
2)What Whedon can do with a mega-budget movie is not as practical on a weekly network television series. Anything cosmic is automatically out (though magic may be slightly easier to pull off, as Whedon did with the cheap-o “Buffy”), and even a traditional solo superhero series is probably more trouble than it’s worth.
So factoring in both of those things, as well as some discussions I had on Twitter tonight, here are some Marvel properties that feel like they both play to Whedon’s strengths and interests as a storyteller while also being feasible on a network budget and schedule:
Alias/Jessica Jones/Jewel: A character created by Brian Michael Bendis back in ’01, Jones was briefly a superheroine named Jewel (and even more briefly was called Knightress, I think), but one of those who had great power but not the passion for a long-term career in tights. She has at various points worked as a private eye specializing in superhero cases, a newspaper reporter, a mentor to the Young Avengers and, from time to time, a member of actual Avengers teams, in concert with her husband and baby daddy Luke Cage (more on him in a minute). ABC had been developing a Jones project for a while with writer Melissa Rosenberg attached, but it seems to have stalled. This would give Whedon an interesting female lead, the ability to do occasional flashbacks to her super days without busting the budget, and tell more human-scale stories of what it’s like to live in a superhero universe.
Marvels: This early ’90s miniseries written by Kurt Busiek and drawn by Alex Ross is, even more than the various Jessica Jones titles, the gold standard for the civilian’s-eye view of life in the Marvel universe. You could make photographer Phil Sheldon the central character, or do an ensemble piece set at whatever fake newspaper title they want to use instead of The Daily Bugle (which Sony has the rights to with the Spidey films). We’d see snippets of superhero action, but only what a regular person would see, and not enough to cripple the budget.
(You could also combine these first two ideas, as one of Jessica Jones’ series was “The Pulse,” where she went to work for the Bugle’s magazine section.)
Heroes For Hire: Street-level superheroics, starring the bad-ass Luke Cage (aka Power Man) and his high-kicking partner Iron Fist. These two are low-powered enough (or, at least, have powers that wouldn’t be incredibly expensive to depict on screen) that you could get away with doing some more pure action, while still allowing these two to comment on the bigger messes the Avengers get into from afar. This could also be a place to use Jessica Jones, or set her up for a spin-off down the road if Marvel still wants to.
She-Hulk: Guillermo Del Toro is allegedly still working on a Hulk series, but (as Alyssa Rosenberg pointed out to me on Twitter) Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is arguably better-suited to a TV show. She works as a lawyer – even when big and green – which both gives the show a traditional TV drama franchise to drive stories, but she mainly practices superhero law, which would provide an excuse to bring on various heroes and villains for guest spots where they could discuss events that happened off-camera. You’d need the right actress, and perhaps some camera trickery to make her seem much taller, but She-Hulk just looks like a very tall, green, athletic woman and doesn’t need to be a CGI creation in the way the Hulk apparently does these days. She’s a character more than she’s a monster, and she’s funny, but can also kick butt if necessary.
Damage Control: One of the best creations of the late Dwayne McDuffie was this ’80s series that answered an obvious, but unasked question about the Marvel universe: how exactly does New York always look so clean and intact when supervillains are trashing it in a few dozen books a month? It turns out there’s a business whose sole mission is to clean up after the big battles. Would be a different, more overtly comic spin on the Marvels idea.
Runaways: Whedon actually wrote this title – about a group of teenage friends who discover A)that their parents are all supervillains, and B)that they have enough power to fight back against them – after creator Bryan K. Vaughan left, and it would be very much in the “Buffy” vein. On the other hand, it feels more expensive than a lot of the other ideas I’m suggesting, and the ties to the Avengers are more tenuous, as well.
Black Panther: There’s been talk for a while about trying to mount a movie version of this sometime-Avenger who’s also the king of an African nation that’s the planet’s most technologically-advanced, but I could see T’Challa slotting well into the TV world, as his abilities (martial arts, a lot of gadgets and some enhanced senses) wouldn’t be difficult to portray in live-action. And there have been enough stretches of his comic book life (notably in the underrated run by Christopher Priest) where he’s been in exile in New York, and therefore the show wouldn’t have to worry about how to adequately depict the futuristic wonders of T’Challa’s home country.
S.H.I.E.L.D.: In the amount of time it would take to get this show through development – especially if “Avengers 2” is Whedon’s higher priority – “How I Met Your Mother” should be wrapping up its run, which would leave Cobie Smulders free to play Maria Hill in some kind of series about the super-spies who have to take care of all the messes the Avengers aren’t there to handle. This would be among the ideas most directly-linked to the movies.
Great Lakes Avengers: The Avengers have actually had several spin-off teams, but the West Coast Avengers would be too expensive to do as a series (and Jeremy Renner wouldn’t be available to front it anytime soon), as would New Avengers (which is also built around Luke Cage). The Great Lakes Avengers aren’t technically Avengers, and they’re only barely superheroes – one of their members is named Squirrel Girl, for Pete’s sake (though she’s awesome) – but as a comedy series with tenuous ties to the movies, maybe?
Dr. Strange and/or The Defenders: Again, I think magic is easier to portray on the small screen than aliens and other matters cosmic, so either a Dr. Strange solo series or a Defenders title where Strange and a bunch of other Marvel irregulars get together on an informal basis to tackle the menaces too strange/obscure for the Avengers to know about might be feasible on a TV budget.
What does everybody else think? Is there a Marvel title or character you think would be perfect for both TV and Joss Whedon?
Damage Control would be fun and you don’t have to worry about much of a special effects budgets. They could have various super heroes drop by (whoever has a movie coming out) from time to time.
Call me crazy…if not Runaways then maybe…Young Avengers? #dreaming
Guillermo Del Toro said that he was waiting for a concrete name and a well established big writer to come and work on Hulk. The Hulk is set in the Marvel Universe. Whedon helped to make the Hulk successful in The Avengers. I doubt that ABC will dedicate 2 hours of their programing to comic book characters. I say that Whedon helps Del Toro run The Hulk as Del Toro is a movie maker with little experience in television. It is what FX did with Terriers by bringing Shawn Ryan and Tim Minear to help Ted Griffin (writer on Ocean’s 11) in making his vision translatable to television in a compelling way. I saw Del Toro, Whedon, Hulk.
Collider: Something that you’ve been attached to—and I’m not sure if you still are—is this live-action Hulk thing. What is the status of that? And also, how has the success of The Avengers and the Hulk character in The Avengers possibly helped the live-action Hulk series?
GUILLERMO DEL TORO: I had one meeting with Marvel after Avengers and we had a very, very good chat. We have a writer that we want to bring on board, a very, very concrete name. I can’t reveal it, but we want to wait for that writer. It’s a writer who is otherwise engaged. So right now we are in a holding pattern until that writer becomes free. Then we’re going to do a new draft of the script.
Whedon is otherwise in engaged. Much Ado About Nothing, In Your Eyes, Dr. Horrible 2 and of course Warren Ellis got Whedon to finally work on Wastelanders:
Rare Image Of Me (Warren Ellis) Making Joss Whedon Work:
And We’re Off (I (Warren Ellis) did leer at Joss’ MacBook Air last week, just because it’s so thin and tiny.)
It has to be Heroes-For-Hire.
Luke Cage (Terry Crews perhaps?) and Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Seth Green, perchance?) would make the best show.
They got the odd-couple partnership thing going. The comedy aspect writes itself.
They got the ass-kicking quotient, and like you said Alan, it’s on a smaller level. They’re taking out drug dealers, bank robbers, and minor super-powered villains, not Loki, Ultron, or The Lizard or some-such.
Heroes-For-Hire makes the perfect TV show. So perfect in fact I can’t believe it hasn’t been done yet.
Terry Crews would be awesome, but Michael Jai White would be outstanding.
But no Seth Green. Iron Fist needs to be a little bit buff.
I like the idea of a smart-ass opposite Luke Cage. Seth Green was the first name that popped into my head.
If you want the more zen, silent type for Iron Fist, then Ben Mackenzie would probably be the best (he’s short & buff like Danny Rand) and he can do slyly-funny, as we saw every once-in-awhile on The O.C. (… bitch).
Right: Heroes for Hire is so obviously the best answer that it has to be the right one. With Jessica Jones, too.
(Only concern: is Luke Cage such a great character that they plan to give him his own movie?)
Terry Crew and Michael Jai White are terrific choices, btw. Nice work, you guys.
Daredevil would make a great TV series…too bad that’s not an option
Now I’m picturing Gina Torres as Misty Knight, and maybe Dichen Lachman as Colleen Wing. This needs to happen.
Oh man, that’s right, those two could be in it too. That’s a terrific ensemble cast there. We should just make this show ourselves.
Who would guest-star two or three times a season as Moon Knight?
Maybe Alexis Denisof?
Could we get Sentry in for an episode a season?
In a turn-about-is-fair-play, Jessica Jones could be the guys’ muscle for people who don’t pay up, the lady who runs their business so to speak, because think about it, Heroes-For-Hire is a lot like Angel Investigations.
You could also bring in the Punisher every so often, or maybe an appearance by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.
Seriously… let’s get this show made, NOW! :-)
I’m sure we can’t have Punisher, and I think Sentry is too unbalancing for this level of story – I mean power-level-wise – although if you argued with me over two beers you’d easily convince me, at least that he could be the overwhelming threat for an entire season – but Moon Knight? Fuuuuuu, that’s a good idea.
No, I’m pretty sure The Punisher reverted back to Marvel, didn’t he?
Regardless, okay, here’s the cast for Heroes for Hire:
Luke Cage: Terry Crews (sorry, but I like him better than MJW)
Danny Rand (Iron Fist): Ben Mackenzie
Jessica Jones: Eliza Dusku (because she kicks so much ass)
Misty Knight: Gina Torres
Colleen Wing: Dichen Lachman
Moon Knight: Alexis Denisof (or Alan Tudyk can work, ’cause he can bring the crazy)
Okay peeps, how can we make sure Joss & Marvel get this off the ground?
Because I think we have one hell of a TV Show!!!
And… it would be even better if it were on, say, AMC or HBO, as opposed to ABC.
personally, I’d love to see a -set-in-the-70s blaxploitation/kung fu Power Man and Iron Fist series. Throw in Colleen Wing, Misty Knight and Shang-Chi.
You could also add Moon Knight as a one or two episodes a season guest hero.
S.H.I.E.L.D. with Cobie Smulders!!!
They can add Mockinbird, Spiderwoman. Hydra and all that spy stuff.
I’ve always thought Dr. Strange would be the easiest to pitch (“It’s House meets Harry Potter”) but I like the idea of a Defenders team. Dr. Strange, Luke Cage, Valkyrie or Sif, and a wisecracker. Someone like Speedball would work, but not Speedball himself. Some kind of teen gadgeteer, but I can’t think of one in the MU. Or maybe Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. My understanding is that Marvel can use them as long as they don’t call the mutants or mention that their father is Magneto.
I could see him doing something with Hellcat, AKA Patsy Walker. Turning the 40s-era romance comic star into a 70s superhero was one of Marvel’s more clever trademark-protection moves.
Heroes for Hire also has the advantage of two strong female buttkickers in Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, so it’s more Wheddon-friendly than it seems at first even without Jessica Jones.
I guarantee this show never happens.
If Avengers 2 is successful, then ABC/Disney will green light any pilot Whedon comes up with so that they can promote it with “From the writer/director of Avengers and Avengers 2” and get a ton of publicity.
I’m sure a lot of people said that about the Avengers movie.
That one scientist dude looked A LOT like Dennis Franz. A LOT.
I really like the S.H.I.E.L.D. Idea. because it would show the people that have to clean up all of the damage that The Avengers cause after all their battles/mayhem (sort of like a crime scene clean up crew).
Don’t you mean the Damage Control idea? Because that’s exactly what it’s about.
Dr. Strange would be pretty good (Paul Blackthorne would be PERFECT). I mean, IF Whedon is planning on doing The Infinity Guantlet story line that was teased ********SPOILER ALERT********* at the end of The Avengers. (Though he’d have to scale back significantly on the heroes involved) I just don’t know that non die hard viewers will be able to stick with a multi-season show about Strange. What if he does an expanded Arrested Development? Instead of 1 full season focusing on a specific character/characters, he splits them into half seasons (also helps w/the hiatus), and does two groups/heroes a season? This would greatly help in introducing the casual fan to some of the lesser-known characters.
S.H.I.E.L.D. would be my choice. And bring back Phil Coulson! Coulson lives!
This is the only representation of Thor I want to see in a TV series, and American TV couldn’t hope to better it:
[www.youtube.com]
Only reason why I would be against a Marvels/Damage Control type show is my irrational hope that some day DC will realize what a great TV show or movie Gotham Central would make.
If Powers were to actually find its footing, that might remind DC that they have a similar property.
I wish I could see Ghost Rider as a TV series but three problems with that: 1) He’s a loner and if I recall, never tied in to the Avengers; 2) a show about a biker would only work on cable, and then just barely (see: Sons of Anarchy); 3) Nic Cage and shitty producers have butchered Ghost Rider and it’ll probably be a few years at least before enough stink is off of it to stage a reboot
While I loved Marvels (which also led to the amazing Astro City books), most likely it will be a “lower decks” SHIELD show since that is by far the easiest sell.
I think an NYPD set show in the Marvel universe would also be pretty cool. Kind of like Gotham Central on the DC side.
AV Club reports that early word has it being a sort of high concept “cop show”, so a superhero central investigative procedural would fit some of the above concepts.
Maybe Whedon can get licence to create something out of the air. I have always thought about how American TV could get a Doctor Who-type show on the air without blatantly ripping Doctor Who. The idea would be a show where the character rotates actors every three-to-five years and has a stable of villains that can be re-applied but also re-imagined over time.
This could be a perfect vehicle for that. Marvel already has the stable of villains. All you would need is a “superhero” who’s real identify could change without major issue.
He invented S.W.O.R.D., didn’t he? Abigail Brand! (Though I’m not saying that in particular would translate for TV terribly well).
This is what happened the last time American TV got a Doctor-Who type show on the air without blatantly ripping Doctor Who: [youtu.be]
Time-travel isn’t what I meant with a “Doctor Who” type show. If you read my first paragraph, I’m talking about a show that could technically exist in infinity with a number of actors or actresses rotate within the role of the main character.
Does no one remember the awesome/awful early 90’s TV show “The Flash”? Remake time.
I loved that show! With Mark Hamill as the Trickster (which then led to some good jokes in the animated Justice League series). But of course, as you will no doubt have many millions of people tell you, the Flash is DC, not Marvel.
Night Nurse. Medical drama with supernatural and superhero related conditions.
Heroes for Hire, without a doubt in mind. Street level heroes are perfect for network television, and Joss has already proven himself with a detective agency/urban/supernatural setting with Angel. And if it’s popular and does well? Iron Fist and the Seven Kingdoms of Heaven, baby! I’d kill to see that.
The other title being bandied about quite a bit is Avengers Academy… has a tie-in with the movie, but doesn’t feature any of the characters FROM the movie, and could be done fairly cheaply, depending on what characters they do decide to use.
As far as the Hulk series goes, I’d rather see a She-Hulk series, especially if Ruffalo won’t be participating in the show (I assume he won’t be, since he’ll be busy doing movies).
Shoot based on all this, ABC could just start a spinoff Marvel Network…now there’s an idea…
I don’t know why no one has done this already.
They have enough content for multiple television shows and comic could be a major event it could cover.
I thought a Runaways series was already in development…
I think Marvels would be a good way to go about it since FX is never gonna make Powers and this is somewhat similar.
I don’t like the idea of taking any superheroes and putting them on TV and how that affects its chances to ever be a movie. Like Black Panther I would love to see done as a movie with Michael B. Jordan.
This could easily become a CSI for ABC as well, with Damage Control being a perfect spin-off.
Would suggest either something SHIELD based or Heroes for Hire – remember Colleen Wing and Misty Knight?
I was wondering how far down I’d have to scroll to find someone suggesting this.
And I fully support this, though I only know the character by reputation. Did she have a disco sidekick? Could she? Because now that LCDSS has done its victory lap, James Murphy could use the work.
I actually wish that the series was animated instead of live-action. I think that Whedon could have a lot more fun with an animated series, and he would certainly give Marvel a boost in that domain. DC has sort of owned most of the greatness of animated superheroes to date; everything in the DC animated universe (Batman:The Animated Series, Justice League, animated movies) has far surpassed Marvel’s ventures in both quality and popularity.
The Punisher would make an awesome TV series, but it needs a grittier person in charge. Think The Shield meets Man on Fire, with a mix of The Wire or Law & Order thrown in to give some background on the criminals Frank would be hunting and the task force assigned to hunting him (while one or more members secretly feed him information. No superpowers means smaller F/X budget (but we still need lots of fake blood and some explosions from time to time). Set this up on Showtime, Starz, or even FX or AMC, and this thing would write itself.
I’m surprised there hasn’t been a Punisher series on a channel like HBO or Showtime. They don’t have too many restrictions like regular cable channels, so the show could be a bit bloodier.
S.H.I.E.L.D. is what makes the most sense to build the show around, because it would allow them to cycle all of those other characters you just mentioned (plus countless more minor characters) in and out of the show as needed, while also leaving room for more tradition spy-thriller storylines.
This show has been in the works for awhile, and I have always heard about the show within the context of an opportunity to expose the entire Marvel Universe that won’t be able to be tackled via a film property to viewers. Centering a show around a specific superhero makes the show more of a Smallville analogue than a Twilight Zone analogue and it seemed, at least initially, they were leaning towards the latter. Centering the show on S.H.I.E.L.D. allows the show to have a core and a direct tie in to the most smash movie (the Avengers) while also providing a similar “story of the week” vibe that facilitates tons of cameo opportunities.
The happiest bit of info I took from this article was that there is a character in the Marvel Universe called Squirrel Girl. I did some googling and have discovered that according to Deadpool (who Squirrel Girl has beat up twice) SG is one of the 3 most powerful superheroes. lol
She’s defeated Dr. Doom and has kicked Wolverne’s ass… AND she had a side kick squirrel named Monkey Joe (who died) later replaced by Tippy Toe.
With her squirrel tail I’d imagine she’d be a hard character to bring to live action and be taken seriously but if anyone can do it, it’s Joss Whedon.
So I vote for “Squirrel Girl: The Nanny Diaries”
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but is there a difference between live action licences and animated? I believed Marvel/Disney has all the TV rights back, it’s just making them via movies.
That being said, I hope it’s Runaways, still fits into the avengers universe, has the strong female characters Whedon loves and he knows the property because he wrote a couple of arcs. Also helps the creator of the Runaways, lost writer Brian K Vaughn, does more TV/movie screenplays, it’s good to be true.
Alan,
Did you actually just say “‘How I Met Your Mother’ should be wrapping up its run”? Come on now.
We all know HIMYM will never, ever die. It will still be running (in place) by the time the Avengers 4 comes out.
Dr. Strange – Lots of tie in options and would give ABC a show that would compete with Fringe, Supernatural, Grimm, Etc. It also falls into the wheel house of Whedons past shows Buffy and Angel.
X-Factor.
Seriously though, none of the powers are too outlandish, and Maddrox is a fun lead. It could be that perfect mixture of comedy and sorta-dark drama that Whedon does so well.
Madrox was in X3, unfortunately. (Rictor may have been also?) Any X-book is going to be a tough get because so many of the characters have shown up in one or more of the Xmen movies. Even if Marvel has the rights to use X-characters in a tv show, it creates an odd distinction, given that they are not allowed to use them in movies.
I like the idea of a Defenders show. If Cobie Smulders was in it, I’d totally watch a SHIELD show (would watch it without her too, but it wouldn’t be as good). She Hulk might be good but it seems hard for them to not make her look funny. I also like the idea of a combination of Marvels and Jessica Jones
What we know is coming next in the Marvel saga – [flapship.com]
If they own the rights to the Fantastic Four, does that mean Dr. Doom is off limits?
It seems so because Marvel doesn’t have access to Galactus or Silver Surfer.
I’m on board with this. He’s hilarious and his powers wouldn’t be too effects heavy, well no more than on Angel/Buffy. Chimichangas!
I think Heroes for Hire is the way to go. You have Like Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Misty Knight, Colleen Wing and The White Tiger. It’s a great core group with TV-level powers and a great demographic mix. A little on martial arts, but that works for TV.
Add an Indian psychic and a Muslim size-changer and a Native American shaman and you’ve got gold.
That should have been “Luke” and “a little heavy on martial arts.”
I’ve had a few beers.
I think the Damage Control/Cop Show could work really well. But my vote would be for Dr. Strange. In the early days of his comic he actually used to have people come to his Sactum to request his help in various matters. It would translate pretty well into a adventure of the week TV show.
A Defenders’ movie would be excellant; except that the original 3 were Dr. Strange, Hulk, and The Sub-Mariner; and the Hulk is an Avenger.
Just like The Avengers, some of their lineups have changed over the years. Some of their teamates are/were Avengers at 1 time.
The Marvel Universe has so many characters from the past 70+ years to choose from for tv and movies.
Dr. Strange, if they gave him sharply defined. limited powers, and a normal companion (a la Dr. Who). Otherwise he’s either too powerful or too distant.
When I saw the title of the article I thought of dr strange and nomad. Everyone ha commented on strange but nomad has links to capt America. Has a similar convention as the hulk for tv. He could also be portrayed grappling with the impact his powers have on him. Anyway enjoy the reviews so thanks for giving me something to look forward to after I watch my fav shows.
Pretty sure Marvel does have TV rights for the X-Men, just not film rights. Not that that matters, but it’s worth noting.
When I first heard the news, I imagined it’d be something like Marvels. Everyday people in this Marvel Universe.
I feel like Runaways would be translate really well to television, as who hasn’t at some point thought their parents were evil. The powers weren’t TOO over the top either, so other than Old Lace, I think it’d have minimal special effects problems. Of course, it would have child actors-getting-older problems. Still, I hope it won’t be one of Marvel’s duller street-level properties like H4H or god forbid Bendis’ Jessica Jones shrew.
I would die if we could get a Deadpool series.