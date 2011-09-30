‘Whitney’ – ‘First Date’: Crazy game

A quick review of last night’s “Whitney” coming up just as soon as I wear my dressy Crocs…
In my initial review of this show, I said I didn’t like the pilot but felt there could be a decent show there one day if they cut out all the schtick and just let Whitney Cummings and Chris D’Elia hang out together. Well, “First Date” was even more Whitney/Alex-centric than the pilot, and yet almost more schticky, with Whitney going so deep into another role playing game as to seem not only insane, but incredibly annoying. When one of her friends made the joke about Chris sending a text to 1992, I thought, “Yeah, and 1992 sent this storyline back, along with a note saying that 1978 didn’t have much use for it, either.” So, so stupid.
I like D’Elia, and I’m starting to like Rhea Seehorn – or maybe I just appreciated that her character was the only one to repeatedly point out how stupid this all was – but if the pilot left me with a tiny shred of optimism, “First Date” dashed all hope early and often.
The ratings last week were good – better retention of “The Office” than “Parks and Rec” tended to get last spring – and though I’m sure the numbers will drop for last night, and going forward, the show started out so high, and so many other NBC shows and nights are disasters, that I can’t see the network moving this anytime soon. So we’re stuck with “Whitney” on the night – if not in our lives – and maybe I’ll watch a later episode to see if it ever got better, but this is a show I have no interest in continuing with right now.
Did anybody come back for week 2? If so, what did you think?
This year’s Outsourced. Offensive for different reasons, perhaps, but still a railroad spike through one’s cerebral cortex. Prolonged exposure may cause significant mental health problems!
Your review is more than fair.
This show is pretty bad. It will be canned soon. Next.
Gave it another shot as well, listened to the first joke (which was so bad that i don’t remember it 10 hours later), thought about 1990s sitcoms, turned off my TV and went to sleep. I want Whitney Cummings to be successful, but this is not shaping up to be her year.
I can’t remember a show with a “live studio audience” where the veracity of the laughter sunk below “laugh-trackesque”, to “a room full of people fulfilling their community service obligations for littering and unpaid parking tickets.”
The only good thing about the second ep was that they turned the volume down on the laugh track. Otherwise, this show is 0 for 2 and off my list.
Yeah, it was pretty bad. Seems like they’re trying to replicate the success of CBS comedies. But I can’t for the life of me figure out why you would dislike the schtick here but not the equally unfunny schtick of The New Girl?
I watched most of it. I was cleaning the livingroom so fortunately I didn’t have to pay much attention.
If Whitney is the type of girl who ends up having a long term relationship with a guy she hooked up with at a bar when she was drunk, then that’s the woman I want to get to know. I don’t want to know this “rules” based girl who puts her boyfried through annoying and stupid paces. I will probably keep watching it for a couple weeks, but as we get towards the end of Project Runway I may go there early instead (I only like watching the reveal so the last 30 minutes of PR is just fine with me).
So, as I understand current law, Whitney began her relationship by being raped. Or, more accurately, she was in a state that to someone else looked exactly like being too drunk to consent, although as it turns out I guess she’s wasn’t. Lucky for everyone!
I thought this show was supposed to be a comedy. Stupid plot, one of the worst ideas I’ve seen in at least 20 years. Very bad execution all the way around. A complete waste of time? Cummings is allegedly talented? I dont get it.
This show is intolerable. Actually worse than Outsourced.
I watched all of the pilot and I watch the first few minutes of this one. I kept waiting for all of her jokes to be followed with, “Am I right ladies?!!”
Not that it would improve dramatically, but how was this not pitched as a single camera show? The whole production wreaks of cheapness.
The only joke is that this show is actually on the air. This is worse than anything NBC tried to sandwich between ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’ in the 90s. Like ‘Jesse’, ‘Single Guy’, ‘Boston Common’, ‘Fired Up’, ‘The Naked Truth’ (unlike Whitney Cummings, Tea Leoni can act), ‘Suddenly Susan’.
Inside Schwartz!
Caroline in the City!
Veronica’s Closet!
Didn’t really find it funny either, but I think you’re overestimating the badness of this show. Criticizing it for an outlanding roleplaying storyline when Community does that (albeit better) every other episode?
That storyline wasn’t the problem — its the constant barrage of transparent setups into lame punchlines that tries the viewer’s patience for the rest of the show.
If I were to give the show credit for one think, it’s making an already-together couple not romantically boring. They’re not relying on UST or will-they-won’t-they, and I found the main character’s relationship interesting. They just need to seriously filter the bad jokes and one-liners.
I find Whitney Cummings super attractive for some reason so I might leave the TV on after the Office, but saying this show is worse than Outsourced? Come on.
But Community doesn’t pretend to be anything more than it is, that’s the great thing about that show. Whitney is supposed to be about relationships. But everyone involved in a relationship in this show is a nightmare.
Whitney IMO is far worse than Outsourced which was horrible. At the very least, Outsourced was a polished show with some competent actors. This thing feels like it’s been put together in some college TV station.
Whitney Cummings is the kind of girl that a friend brings along and I have to seriously re-evaluate everything that person has said to me.
No offense, but comparing this specimen to Community is like comparing Justice Beaver to REM.
The only thing Whitney has in common with Community is that they both star mammals…
Justice Beaver – building a dam around the weak and defenseless.
I came back but left about halfway through the second act. And deleted the series recording from my DVR. I miss 30 Rock.
Whitney Cummings is the female Dane Cook. She appeals to a pretty low common denominator of comedy. This show is just plain awful.
Another one into the trash, I guess. Sad, because I thought some of these shows had real potential.
The only new sitcom I’m sticking with so far is Up All Night. I was a little surprised that you didn’t review this week’s episode. I thought it was the best one so far.
Watching this episode was painful. I watched it online and found myself wincing at the sad attempts at humor and the whole awkward first date scenario. I literally fast-forwarded through some parts. Sadly, I really wanted to like this show. Sorry, Whitney but you just lost one
D’Elia is the only good thing about this show. Get him on a better show.
I feel dirty saying it, but I enjoyed “Outsourced” more. And that’s saying something.
I managed to get halfway through the scene on the couch. Done with this.
Okay, I’m sure I’m not the target demographic anymore, but of all the new shows this fall that I thought I might like, none have sparkled enough for me to actually look forward to the next episode. ‘Whitney’ is among the biggest disappointments. The ads for it set it up to be quirky, a bit naughty, and perhaps a bit intelligent. Instead it has turned out to be just another cookie-cutter sitcom about shallow, tenuous relationships among one dimensional characters. Whitney’s stand-up is great, but her acting is a bit stand-upish. It may improve over time, but as it is it looks stiff and amateurish. Admittedly though, I’ll probably keep watching as long as she keeps showing up in skimpy skirts or skivvies. Yeah, I’m a pig.
The episode was gimmicky and rarely funny, but I can’t help but like the warmth between Whitney and Alex. They’ve got a settled ease with each other, even when doing idiotic stunts like the one last night, which is rare to see when most television couples are constantly in conflict with little visible affection for one another. I actually hope the writing improves, because if the programme can make the most of those two and ditch all the role-playing rubbish, it could be a nice place to hang out post-Community/Parks.
Wow. Whitney is as classy and hilarious as 2.5 Men.
What an ugly, unfunny “comedy”. How was this ever greenlit? Oh yeah, 2.5 men…
If I were somehow stuck with these people in real life, ritual seppuku would be a great alternative.
And would make for a much better show.
I hate a lot of things. This show isn’t one of them. I actually have enjoyed or at the very least found the new NBC comedies very watchable. This episode was good and while not completely laugh out loud is was very smile and chuckle inducing. The co-stars are pretty good. Chris is very likeable and so is Whitney. I wasn’t so sure but she’s very cute and fun and she plays the role very well. I wonder if the criticism is more about the format of the show. I’m not crazy about the multi-cam format but in a sea of single-camera NBC comedies I commend them for being different and attempting as make jokes as they do.
Why even review this show on this site? It’s not like those who visit TV critic blogs are the target audience for this show which is why ‘Whitney’ will probably sill out-rate ‘Community’.
I think it’s great! Just get rid of the “cop” and the friend who isn’t blond and it will be awesome.
Yuck!
She seems awkward. This is an awful show. And I was rooting for her.
I just read that this horrible show was renewed! There is no justice…