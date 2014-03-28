Why ‘Enlisted’ deserves better from FOX

The fictional story told in FOX's “Enlisted” is about Sgt. Pete Hill, a super-soldier who's punished for striking a superior officer by being reassigned to a rear detachment unit, forced to do unglamorous work in a remote location far from the action that he cares about. But he's told repeatedly that Rear D is a necessary part of the Army and slowly learns to love his new role – or, at least, to love the company he's now in, which includes his msifit younger brothers Derrick and Randy.
The real-life story of “Enlisted, meanwhile, involves the sort of impossible mission Pete Hill might enjoy being a part of: a small but admirable force sent into hostile territory, and that does just well enough that command gives it additional support briefly, then withdraws it and leaves the group all alone until the battle seems unwinnable. FOX scheduled this show on Fridays at 9:30, with only the aging “Raising Hope” (which FOX would decide to cancel a couple of months later; the series finale airs next week) as a lead-in. When “Enlisted” did decently in that no-win timeslot, FOX actually did it a solid in moving it to 9, where it followed the still-sturdy “Bones.” But despite “Bones” doing what it usually does, and “Enlisted” doing better than “Raising Hope” had, and the arrangement finally giving FOX a pulse on Friday nights, the arrangement lasted only a few weeks before the network moved “Bones” back to Mondays – once again making me think that the constant talk of putting it on Fridays is part of a psychological experiment designed to mess with Hart Hanson – and left “Enlisted” to fend for itself. (Its current lead-in: the decaying corpse of Greg Kinnear's “Rake,” which won't be back.) And a few days ago, FOX announced that tonight's episode will be the last to air for now, and that “Kitchen Nightmares” will replace it in April. When or if the remaining four episodes air – let alone whether FOX might take pity on this neglected show and order a second season where it might have a less suicidal timeslot – is unclear.
Now, you might expect a show receiving such treatment to be something regrettable that the network was trying to hide in an out-of-the-way place, like most of the soldiers in Pete's platoon. Instead, it's the sitcom equivalent of Pete himself – talented and sharp and vastly overqualified for the post to which it's been assigned. It's become one of the best new comedies of this TV season – FOX's “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is the only one I'd call clearly better, and in a more just world, the two of them would team up for an outstanding hour of television – expertly combining silly humor with genuine pathos. It's still figuring itself out, as any new comedy would be around its ninth episode, but the relationship between the three brothers (played so well by Geoff Stults, Chris Lowell and Parker Young) and the strange but mostly true setting of life in Rear D provides an excellent foundation on which to build.
All the previous episodes are on Hulu, and to get a taste of how good the show can be, you could try “Pete's Airstream,” which generates a lot of laughs from the weirdos in Pete's unit but also hints at the emotional baggage he brought back from Afghanistan; or “Vets,” which pairs the brothers with a trio of old soldiers played by guest stars Stacy Keach, Dean Stockwell and Barry Bostwick; or “Brothers and Sister,” which uses all three siblings well while also putting the spotlight on ace supporting players Keith David (as the brilliant but vain Sgt. Major) and Angelique Cabral (as Pete's friendly rival platoon leader). Or, if you just want balls-out comedy, there is tonight's installment, “Paint Cart 5000 vs. the Mondo Spider,” in which Pete's efforts to make Rear D duty seem exciting backfire when he runs afoul of his smug, inexperienced commanding officer. (And the B-story features perhaps the greatest moment of Keith David's career since he fought Rowdy Roddy Piper in “They Live.”)
This is a really good show that does a lot of tricky things well. It finds humor in military life while still showing great affection and respect for our soldiers. It blends goofy slapstick and broad characters with genuine pathos in a way that doesn't feel awkward or contrived. And in the bumbling but wildly enthusiastic Randy, it has one of the most vivid and entertaining characters on any comedy of the moment.
It deserves better than the bum duty FOX has assigned it so far. Here's hoping the last four episodes get a more favorable assignment, and one that leads to a longer tour next year.
Its a great show and Fox is Evil.
I could not agree more with your thoughts on “Enlisted”. I have been convinced I was the only person in the country tuning in to what is a really good show. I’ve described it to friends as “Scrubs in the army”. Same style of humor and with the same tug at your heart as Scrubs use too. It’s my #2 comedy to watch each week just after Brooklyn 99.
damn. scrubs in the army is possibly the best way i have ever heard the show described. hit the nail on the head, mike! LOVE enlisted.
It gave me a warm fuzzy M*A*S*H*/Stripes/Beetle Baily vibe. Besides look at how many chances they gave Fringe.
I agree completely with Alan and you. Scrubs in the Army is a great descriptor.
Seriously, they completely fucked up the relationship between Derrick and that single mom. The first time she’s introduced, they’ve been dating for a while, then the second time, they’re meeting for the first time. STOP MESSING WITH THE EPISODE ORDER OF SHOWS, FOX. Combined with Enlisted’s time slot, it’s like Fox pushed the show down some stairs and was like “Oh, you tripped and fell down those stairs by yourself? I guess we have to get rid of you”.
God, yes. Like this evening’s episode: who is that bartender? Is she pre-Derrick’s love interest or a co-worker simply on another shift? The attention to the platoon characters tells me it’s an earlier episode; but who could be sure.
This is a strong show that should be nurtured by a network. Instead it’s being abused by the time slot, and the rearranging of episodes. The former is negligence…at some point SOME show has to get the doomed Friday slot. But the latter is outright recklessness. Suits needs to keep their grimy little hands off of the creative side.
I’d like to see a list of episodes in the order they were produced, so I could watch them again on Hulu. Any chance we could see that, Alan? I know Biegel’s for it.
@Patrick: Per alamble’s comment from below:
Pilot
Rear D-Day
Pete’s Airstream
Parade Duty
Brothers and Sister
Randy Get Your Gun
Vets
Prank War (unaired, was originally scheduled for Valentine’s Day)
Homecoming
An Officer, Not a Gentleman (not scheduled yet)
Paint Cart 5000 vs. the Mondo Spider (airing tonight)
Alive Day (season finale)
That leaves one episode unaccounted for, by his count.
Mike Royce tweeted his preferred order. Not sure if it matches alamble’s or not. Mike said there were a couple of correct answers
Just FYI, yours truly is “she”. :)
My big problem with last night’s episode was Schneeberger, who in this episode is one cliche after another of the inept commissioned officer. I presume, given that “Paint Cart” was produced as episode 11, that Schneeberger was introduced in an ep we still haven’t seen yet, either “Prank War” or “An Officer, Not a Gentleman”.
@KobraCola Thanks!
Ah, I’m sorry. Really, I’m usually very good about using pronouns that cover both genders (s/he or his/her), but, in this instance, it slipped my mind.
you can also use the production code as the guide for the episode order, as it looks like the two listed on Wikipedia are also out of sequence.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Really, it’s ridiculous they hurt this show like this. It makes me really gunshy about trusting that any new show will stick around that isn’t awful and boring. Fie on you, Fox!
This is the same network that went, “Nope. Dads is good. Dads is good. Dads is good.” Until someone believed it. Then they jerk around an actual good show. I have no idea what they’re doing.
You gotta remember Dads is exectuive produced by Seth MacFarlane, who has given Fox a lot of viewers, so it’s not like they won’t be kissing his ass and pimping his shows.
That’s funny, they also have no idea what they’re doing.
This is an odd development, because not only is it a good show, its “on-message” for Fox, no? I would have thought they were really going to push it.
I really do hope they air the rest of the episodes, even if it’s on Saturdays. The show is far from being wonderful or brilliant, but in a particularly dire season for comedy, being delightful pretty much guarantees you are one of the best sitcoms on network TV.
Thank you Alan for spotlighting this criminally neglected show. It has some of the funniest moments I’ve watched all season and the way Fox has scheduled it, with episodes shown wildly out of order, makes me wonder how committed they are to Enlisted.
Not pairing Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Enlisted (instead of Dads) has got to be one of the more head-scratching decisions this past new season. Well, it’s not as boneheaded as when ABC decided to not pair Trophy Wife with Modern Family, but it’s still up there.
This. I’ve liked a lot of what FOX has done this season, but putting “Enlisted” on Tuesday would’ve been a much better way to launch it. Plus, unlike “Dads,” it’s actually a good show.
I set up a season pass on my DVR on the strength of Alan’s review before the first episode. Then I watched the first episode. I cancelled the season pass before the episode was over – same thing I did for “The Goldbergs” – just couldn’t find anything remotely funny enough to commit even a half hour to once a week.
Your choice but I would give most shows until the second or third episode as the pilot is almost always setup and less funny.
If pilots were an accurate guide, M*A*S*H wouldn’t have had a second episode.
I watched the first four and had the same reaction as MGrabois. It wasn’t Dads-terrible, but other than a few good jokes I didn’t find anything compelling about the show.
I too bailed after the pilot episode. Then I kept hearing Alan talk about how it had gotten way better and that the “mechanical spider episode” was especially funny. So I came back and tried it again, and wow–yes, definitely way funnier, something I’d definitely keep watching even with so much competition on the TV landscape.
But in this day and age, I think showrunners need to do a better job of making the sale in the pilot as most people aren’t going to check back.
Does *FOX* like the show?
Because Fox put Fringe on Friday nights as well, and stuck with it there for two years. But it was no secret that Kevin Reilly *liked* that show.
The worrisome thing here is Fox’s silence about Enlisted’s future… which is not the way they treated their last big Friday experiment, Fringe.
This post gets the honor of a slow-motion salute. FOX executives can shovel the horse poop at the end of the glorious parade that is Enlisted.
You have had the wool pulled over your eyes. Make no mistake – this fate was arranged by the United States Government to prevent its secretly subversive message from undermining their grip on the populous. They bribed Fox to ensure the unfavorable timeslot, and implanted subliminal advertising in the other shows on the network to turn off as much more audience as possible.
I’d be interested in what Enlisted’s L+7 and L+30 numbers would be. Seems like a lot of people watch Sunday at their own pace (per twitter, wait, what?!). My interest stems from this Military Times piece (which has been lobbying Fox) and has pointed out (separately) that counting military viewers is difficult or not done at all.
[www.militarytimes.com]
It’s +7 numbers were off the charts, it topped the list well out in first with a 114% increase. It proves there was an audience out there for Enlisted, but that 9:30 on Friday nights was not the right place to find it.
I’ve only watched four episodes of Enlisted so far. Sadly, I have to say it doesn’t really make me laugh. Most episodes I only get one or two brief laughs from Chris Lowell, and that’s it.
I do plan to stick with it for however many season 1 episodes air, and I’m hoping that it’ll still grow on me.
I’ve only seen two: the pilot, and this one. The pilot did not make me laugh; this one did, bigtime.
Enlisted definitely deserves more respect. Alan, you mention that this is the second best new comedy after B99 but I gotta jump in and say Broad City deserves that spot. Really wish you’d talk about that show especially since it has someone we all love backing it in Amy Poehler.
Broad City!!! Hell yeah. With Kroll, BC, and Review, Comedy Central is on a hot streak.
kroll show is the worst thing ever put on tv. no exceptions
Gotta agree with McSpinelli. Comedy Central has been on a roll recently.
Women and gay men should come for the hot lead trio of (frequently shirtless) of actors. Straight men should come for the military setting and testosterone on display. Then, everyone will actually stick around for one of the funniest shows on T.V. I really hope Fox gives it a chance with a better timeslot, although the network is floundering so spectacularly now, there really isn’t a great timeslot on Fox at the moment.
I completely agree, Alan. I really enjoy the show and look forward to watching it each week. It mixes funny and sweet very well. I will be very bummed if it is officially cancelled. At least let us watch the remaining 4 eps, FOX!
Best new comedies this season: 1) Brooklyn 99 2) Goldbergs 3) Enlisted. FOX is dumb.
switch goldbergs and brooklyn and youre dead on
Just canceled off my DVR. I initially liked it, but every episode is exactly the same and with so much media to consume, it had to go. Pete being a dick, being told he’s being a dick, and Pete redeeming himself is the entire premise of the show. Boring. Unless the writing improves, I ain’t coming back.
I wonder if maybe Enlisted might be better off airing in the summer? Fox is adapting more of a year-round programming strategy, and a 13-episode order would fit nicely in a June-August time frame, and could allow the show space to get some viewers to check it out away from the noise of regular-season programming.
I would gladly watch this show if some kind soul would just inform me the correct episode order!
Ask and ye shall receive:
@Alamble That list totally destroys my theory. Tonight’s felt like an earlier-in-the-season episode. I thank you for the info regardless. When I force-feed this show to my friends, it will be nice to have the proper order.
I love this show, even aired out of order and with changing time slots. The fact that Stults just signed on to a new pilot doesn’t seem good for its future though
Stults and Angelique Cabral have both booked pilots, but Enlisted in still in first position for them both. Therefore, should the pilot(s) get picked up (not a guarantee by any stretch of the imagination) and Enlisted get renewed, their commitment is to Enlissted.
@Alamble I always wondered how that worked. Thanks, again, for the info.
Thank you Fox for killing another great show with your utter ineptitude. You guys are the worst. Stop changing the episode order of good shows and making them worse by making basic plot points indecipherable. I hope your network becomes worse than ABC. This is the worst fate I can think of. Hopefully we get to see the last episodes of the show and either Fox comes to its senses and renews the show (moving it to a better night as well) or someone else picks it up.
Also, I forgot to say, if the B-story features perhaps the greatest moment of Keith David’s career since he fought Rowdy Roddy Piper in “They Live”, then I could not have higher expectations for tonight’s episode. That fight is in the pantheon of great film fights.
This is easily one of the funniest shows currently airing. The writing is fantastic and the actors are hilarious while still being respectful of the show’s more serious subjects. FOX should definitely do a better job of advertising Enlisted instead of over-advertising its failures (Rake), and its veterans (Bones). I really hope they move the timeslot because who watches TV Friday nights at 9? FOX would make a huge mistake by canceling this gem.
I think the pilot showed more edge than they’ve often had since, it’s fallen back on some easy tropes, but it’s still hugely likeable.
I’m sorry, but the show is dead. Giving false hope serves no one. Good thing about modern time though: all episodes will see the light of day one way or another. So enjoy!
*modern times
And an edit button would be nice!
It was not so good, and I bailed out too. I came back and watched this episode and the difference was night and day. Give it a try!
I honestly never knew about this show. I only recently found it on Hulu. I think its a great show. very funny, a lot funnier then majority of whats on t.v currently. It sucks that it was given a suicide time slot.
This is Firefly all over again. Damn you, Fox!
Enlisted was the best show ever to hit the airwaves, shame on you FOX!