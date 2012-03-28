With Gilligan… Troy and Abed too… Ron Swanson… and Peggy Olson!

Twitter can be a lot of fun. Twitter can be an enormous waste of time. Sometimes, it can be both.
Last night, while struggling with a review that I hope to be done with later today, I went on Twitter to try to clear my mind, and inevitably got distracted instead. It all began innocently enough. Tim Goodman was noting the rise of redheaded women on television, with the return of Christina Hendricks as Joan on “Mad Men,” Mireille Enos on “The Killing” and the addition of Carice Van Houten as Melisandre in “Game of Thrones” season 2. After joking around about some kind of job swap – and noting that Christina Hendricks being on “Game of Thrones” would possibly shut down the internet, forever – I brought up the idea of doing a reboot of “Gilligan’s Island” centered around Ginger Grant, since Bryan Fuller is already trying to do a darker spin on “The Munsters” for next season. The next thing you knew, Tim, Matt Seitz and I were starting to cast the thing, and at that point I decided to open it up to the Twitter-verse at large.
And while there were plenty of interesting individual suggestions – James Spader as Thurston Howell III, Michael Chiklis as The Skipper, Christine Baranski as Lovey Howell – what kept cropping up again and again was how easily you could take the casts of current beloved series and use them to play the seven stranded castaways without having to stretch too much. Here are the four that came up most frequently (and none should be a surprise, since they came from people who follow me and share some of my tastes):
“Community”: Either Danny Pudi as Gilligan and Donald Glover as The Skipper or vice versa (both would make great Gilligans, but I think Glover would be a better Skipper, as Troy spends more time reining in Abed than the other way around), Chevy Chase as Thurston Howell III, Yvette Nicole Brown as Lovey, Joel McHale as The Professor, Gillian Jacobs as Ginger and – in the most frequent suggestion I got all night, regardless of who was being suggested for any other role – Alison Brie as Mary Ann.
“Parks and Recreation”: I got many different iterations of this, but I’ll go with the one Fienberg suggested, more or less: Chris Pratt as Gilligan, Nick Offerman as The Skipper, Aubrey Plaza as Mary Ann, Aziz Ansari and Rashida Jones as the Howells, Rob Lowe as The Professor and (eliminating his suggestion of just getting Christina Hendricks to do it, since I’m trying to stick with one show), Mo Collins as Ginger. (Unless you want to cast Amy Poehler as Gilligan, you can’t necessarily have her in this, because, as Dan also pointed out, Leslie would get them off the island by the end of the first episode.)
“Mad Men”: Hendricks as Ginger is the gimme. Either you double-dip with Brie as Mary Ann or go with Elisabeth Moss. Jon Hamm as The Professor. John Slattery is perhaps the perfect Thurston Howell, and I guess you use January Jones as Lovey. Vincent Kartheiser is Gilligan, and while no one in the main cast is an ideal Skipper, Joel Murray could step in and do it.
“Breaking Bad”: This is both great and tricky. On the one hand, Walt and Jesse’s dynamic is Skipper/Gilligan to a T. On the other, Walt seems like he should be The Professor, no? I could go either way, but given the other players available, we’ll go with Ken From Chicago’s set-up: Aaron Paul as Gilligan, Bryan Cranston as The Skipper, Dean Norris as Thurston Howell, Betsy Brandt as Lovey, Anna Gunn as Ginger and Giancarlo Esposito as The Professor. He suggests Emily Rios (Andrea) for Mary Ann, but I feel like RJ Mitte in drag could pull it off. He eats breakfast brilliantly; surely he can also be convincing baking coconut cream pies.
There is no point to this, except to note how easy it was to take the ensembles of four very different series and slot them into the roles made famous on this goofy sitcom that’s almost 50 years old, with the actors often in roles that aren’t incredibly dissimilar from what they play now. I don’t know if that says something about the genius of “Gilligan’s Island” creator Sherwood Schwartz – whose skill at crafting theme songs helped inspire my creation of TSORIS (Theme Song Over Remainder In Show) – who always said he wanted the show’s ensemble to reflect a large swath of society (albeit white society in the early ’60s), or if there’s simply some kind of ideal combination of characters that’s been baked into the collective unconscious of TV show creators and other dramatists over the last century.
But I asked, you answered, and here we are. The Internet, ladies and gentlemen!
Gilligan – Seth Green
Skipper – Dean Norris
Professor – Rob Lowe
Thurston – Kelsey Grammer
Lovey – Wendie Malick
Ginger – Christina Hendricks
Mary Ann – Alison Brie
Sold.
“and noting that Christina Hendricks being on “Game of Thrones” would possibly shut down the internet, forever”
Heh. Indeed.
*nods sagely in agreement*
Parenthood:
Gilligan – Dax
Skipper – Adam
Zeke – Thurston
Camille – Lovey
Ginger – Christina or Julia
Mary Ann – Sarah
(Sadly, once again the great Sam Jaeger is underused)
Parenthood (correction):
Gilligan – Dax
Skipper – Adam
Zeke – Thurston
Camille – Lovey
Ginger – Christina or Julia
Mary Ann – Sarah
Joel – The Professor
Dax could totally be Gilligan
Man, I accidentally send a blank comment every time.
I love this, but I would have to say, despite the hair color, I could see Sarah as Ginger and Christina as Mary Ann. Let’s leave Julia at home…
Modern Family:
Phil – Gilligan
Cam – Skipper
Jay – Thurston
DeDe (Shelly Long) – Lovey (it’s a stretch)
Claire – Mary Ann
Gloria – Ginger
Mitchell – the professor
I would switch Cam and Mitchell. Cam’s a lawyer so it kind of jives with a Professor and Mitchell looks like he is 2 seconds away from hitting somebody with a hat at all times.
Think you’re confusing Cam and Mitchell. Mitchell is the lawyer…
How about cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer:
Gilligan: James Marsters
Skipper: David Boreanaz
Ginger: Allison Hannigan
Mary Ann: Sarah Michelle Gellar
Professor: Anthony Head
Thursrton Howell: Nicholas Brendan
Lovey Howell:Emma Caulfield
The coloring’s different, but with that cast, Charisma Carpenter HAS to be Ginger.
Oops, I forgot about her. I totally agree.
If Carpenter’s Ginger (and Alan is right – she is), Hannigan should be Mary Ann instead. And I think SMG might make a better Lovey than Caulfield.
Indeed. Buffy as Lovey, Thurston is either Angel/Spike, Gilligan is Xander, Ginger is Cordelia/Anya, Mary Ann is Willow, and, hmm… Giles does fit The Professor better, but who is The Skipper?
Actually… Giles is the Skipper and Oz/Tara for Professor! Yes, Giles has the smarts, but he’s also the guy who keeps everyone in check. Oz/Tara provide a voice of reason and stability which I always took from The Professor more than ‘solves things’ and smarts.
Alan, it’s Carice Van Houten, not Karice.
It’s Carice van Houten, actually, not Karice.
Sorry about the double post, I kept getting the message that the reCaptcha was incorrect.
I actually had the same thing, the reCaptcha is sometimes almost impossible to decipher.
Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger on Gilligan’s Island.
“A three hour tour? This is LITERALLY the longest tour I’ve ever been on”
How about the FNL cast.
Zach Gilford – Gilliagan
Brad Leland/Taylor Kitsch – Skipper
Kyle Chandler/Jesse Plemons – Professor
Louanne Stephens – Mrs Howell
One of the assistant coaches – Mr. Howell
Minka Kelly – Ginger
Madison Burge (Becky) – Mary Ann
Jesse Plemons as the Professor? He’s almost certainly Gilligan.
Ginger has to be Adrianne Palicki, Mary Ann Minka Kelly or Aimee Teegarden. Gilligan is Jesse Plemmons/Zach Gilford, Skipper is Derek Phillips/Brad Leland, Professor/ Taylor Kitsch and the Howell’s Mr and Mrs. Coach.
This mostly works…
Gilligan – Wesley Crusher
The Skipper – Jean-Luc Picard
The Professor – Geordi La Forge
Ginger – Beverly Crusher
Mary Ann – Deanna Troi
Thurston Howell III – Will Riker
Lovey – Tasha Yar
Really, I just want to see 22 minutes of Patrick Stewart hitting Wil Wheaton with his hat.
Patrick Stewart should be nicer to Hwil Hweaton:
[www.youtube.com]
How is the Professor not Data??
Data works, too. Geordi just seems a little more likely to make a coconut radio.
Write a comment…It’s Always Sunny in Gilligan’s Island:
Skipper – Frank
Gilligan – Charlie
Thurston – Dennis
Lovely – Sweet Dee
Professor – Mac
Ginger – Artemis
Mary-Anne – The Waitress
Charlie was among the better solo Gilligan suggestions I saw last night, but that’s pretty perfect — especially Dennis and Dee as husband and wife.
And Rickety Cricket as the poor sap who washes up on the island and ends up swimming out into the ocean in fast-motion as the credits roll.
With any other show I’d be loath to even suggest it, but with Sunny I think I’d actually like to see them do this as an episode.
You’d go with Rob Lowe over Adam Scott as the Professor? Really?
Anyway, here’s Fringe:
Gilligan: Joshua Jackson
Skipper: Lance Reddick (why can’t the Skipper be black?)
Professor: John Noble, of course
Thurston Howell: Leonard Nemoy
Lovey: Blair Brown
Ginger: Anna Torv (also might break the Internet)
Mary Ann: Jasika Nicole (or Seth Gabel in drag)
Mary Ann:
“You’d go with Rob Lowe over Adam Scott as the Professor? Really?”
Yes. There’s a certain oblivious enthusiasm to The Professor that suits Chris Traeger more than Ben Wyatt, who’s nerdy but much more self-aware.
We’ll have to agree to disagree, then. I think Ben fits the “I’m not quite part of this group” vibe that I always got from the Professor. I can totally see the Gilligan’s Island gang going nuts over Lil’ Sebastian if he washed up on shore, and the Professor not quite getting what’s so great about him.
NewsRadio:
Gilligan – Andy Dick
The Skipper – Dave Foley
Thurston – Stephen Root
Lovey – Vicki Lewis
Professor – Phil Hartman (maybe Joe Rogan?)
Mary Ann – Maura Tierney
Ginger – Khandi Alexander
Not a current show, of course, but the first cast that came to mind who seem really well-suited for it.
I’d probably go Stephen Root as the Skipper, Phil Hartman as Thurston, and Dave Foley as the Skipper, but I like your thinking.
The Wire
Gilligan: Prezbo
Skipper: Bunk(Daniels would probably make a smarter choice, but Bunk has the look for the skipper)
Professor: Lester Freamon
Ginger: Shardene(I know Rhonda is a redhead, but Shardene fits more the ginger mold. Stripper is closer to an actor, plus the prof hooks up with her)
Mary Ann: Rhonda
Thurston: Carcetti
Lovey: Carcetti’s wife I suppose.
I’m gonna try this with The Wire (someone has to)
Gilligan – Andre Royo (Bubbles)
Skipper – John Doman (Lt. Rawls)
Professor – Clarke Peters (Lester Freamon)
Thurston – Lance Reddick (Cedric Daniels)
Lovey – Deirdre Lovejoy (Rhonnie Pearlman)
Ginger – Brandy Burre (Theresa D’agostino) this was a tough one, but she’s the most va-va voom female character I could think of on the show
Mary Ann – Michelle Paress (Alma Guiterrez) another tough one, but Beadie didn’t seem quite right and Snoop and Kima seemed way off
Alternate Gilligan/Skipper – Prez/Freamon or Prez/Daniels.
Ah, you gotta be kidding me! Beaten by 2 minutes!
I like that, other than the obvious choice of Lester as The Professor, none of your other choices were the same.
Though I do think if Rawls is The Skipper, McNulty has to be Gilligan:
“But Skipper… what the fuck did I do?”
“You, Gilligan, are a gaping asshole. We all know this. Everyone on the Minnow knows this.”
That piece of dialogue made me unimaginably happy.
I agree!
Someone on Twitter pointed out that for the Breaking Bad example, Krysten Ritter makes a very good (if slightly darker) Mary Ann.
I meant to make that point as well. You can also use her when you do the Veronica Mars cast.
Justified
Gilligan: Dewey Crowe
Skipper: Art
Professor: Raylan or Boyd would work
Ginger: Ava
Mary Ann: Winona
Thurston: Arlo
Lovey: Helen
I was about to write the exact same choices… except that I would have swapped Ava and Winona. I think Nathalie Zea would make a better Ginger.
Perfect.
Agree on the Winona/Ava swap, but Dewey Crowe as Gilligan… priceless.
Yeah, that was a pretty big screwup on my part. I was thinking Ava as ginger mostly because she seemed to get Raylan mostly on sex appeal alone.
As much as I would hate to lose Dewey from the crew, I would have Dickie as Gilligan and Mags as the Skipper.
Good except needing to swap Ava and Winona. Winona is more urbanized and modern, Ava is more girl next door like Mary Ann. If Mary Ann were a murderous Madame with a gunshot wound to her chest who sleeps with her brother in law.
Cheers
Gilligan: Woody
Skipper: Cliff
Professor(even if he isn’t smart): Sam
Ginger: Diane(she’s too snooty to be Mary Ann)
Mary Ann: Rebecca
Thurston: Frasier
Lovey: Lilith
What?… no love for Carla or Norm?!! ; )
Thinking about it more Carla should totally be the skipper(thanks to JasonR for pointing that out). Norm really shouldn’t be anyone but NORM!
Also another interesting one would be Woody as Gilligan and Coach as skipper, now that would be an amazing duo.
Doctor Who
Gilligan: Rory
Skipper: Wilfred Mott
Professor: Tenth Doctor
Ginger: Amy Pond
Mary Ann: I would put Martha Jones over Rose
Thurston: Pete Tyler
Lovey: Jackie Tyler
Funny thing is, we might get to see the Community cast do “Gilligan’s Island” at some point…
Gilligan: Michael Pitt
Skipper: Shea Whigham?
Professor: Jack Huston or Steve Buscemi
Thurston: Dabney Coleman
Lovey: Gretchen Mol
Ginger: Paz de la Huerta
Mary Ann: Aleksa Palladino
Chuck:
Giligan – Morgan
Skipper – Casey
Professor – Chuck
Mary Ann – Ellie
Ginger – Sarah (I would go with Carina, but she’s not in the main cast)
Thurston – Big Mike
Lovey – The general
I like this one a lot. I would have thought that Stephen Bartowski would be a good Professor but then Chuck is hard to use.
The Walking Dead
Gilligan: Glenn
Skipper: Dale
Professor: Rick
Ginger: Lori
Mary Ann: Maggie(on looks shes the ginger, but Lori is too much of a five letter word that starts with a B to be the girl next door type)
Thurston: Herschel
Lovey: Shes locked in a hut, while they try to find a cure for her “coconut poisoning”
Lost:
Gilligan – Ben
Skipper – Locke
Professor – Jack
Thurston – Charles Widmore
Lovey – Eloise Hawking
Ginger – Charlotte
Mary Ann – Kate
Plus, they already know a thing or two about being stranded on an island.
I’m sorry… Ben Linus as GILLIGAN!? Only if he’s trying to trick them into thinking he’s really, really stupid. Which kind of works, actually.
I guess I should have listed the actors’ names. Michael Emerson and Terry O’Quinn would knock the Gilligan/Skipper dynamic out of the park.
Hurley is Gilligan.
Doc Artz for The Professor!
Season 1 Style:
Gilligan – Charlie (Jack)
Skipper – Jack (Locke)
Thurston – Boone (Charlie)
Lovey – Shannon (Claire)
Ginger – Sawyer (Shannon)
Mary Ann – Kate (Kate)
Professor – Locke/Sayid (Sayid)
Firefly
Gilligan: Jayne(Wash fits the look better, but Jayne is really stupid)
Skipper: Book
Professor: Malcolm Reynolds
Ginger: Saffron (Christina Hendricks STRIKES AGAIN!!!!)
Mary Ann: Kaylee
Thurston: Wash
Lovey: Zoe
Love it, only I’d switch Book to Professor and Mal to Skipper.
I agree with Kirk.
I only had Mal as the professor because I couldn’t book in that role, but my brief moment of stupidity made me forget about Simon completely. So, Mal moves to skipper, and Simon as professor!
I disagree. Jayne/Book is a terrific Gilligan/Skipper relationship.
The Office
Gilligan: Dwight
Skipper: Michael Scott
Thurston: Jim
Lovey: Pam
Professor: Oscar
Ginger: Meredith
Mary Ann: Kelly
I’d switch Lovey and Mary Ann around on this. Pam is much more believable as Mary Ann, regardless of her relationship with Jim. And Kelly is more like the rich society woman (or wants to be).
I think the Cheers cast would make a opposite sex cast:
Gilligan: Diane
Skipper: Carla
Professor: Rebecca
Ginger: Sam
Mary Ann: Woody
Thurston Howell: Lilith
Lovey Howell: Fraiser
It is a hard decision on which role Carla & Diane should play in the Gilligan/Skipper dynamic, but in the end Carla berating Diane is too good to pass up…
Holy shit, that’s good.
That’s quite perfect actually.
Scrubs
Gilligan – JD
Skipper – Dr. Cox
Ginger – Carla
Mary Ann – Elliot
Lovey – Jordan
Thurston – Kelso
The Professor – Janitor
Game of Thrones
Gilligan: Samwell Tarly
Skipper: Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch Jeor Mormont
Professor: Tyrion!
Ginger: Shae
Mary Ann: Ros(Even though shes the redhead prostitute, Shae is more the high maintenance one)
Thurston: Jamie
Lovey: Cersei
Thurston: Tywin
Gotta try 30 Rock:
Jack as Skipper.
Kenneth as Gilligan.
Jenna as Ginger.
Then it gets tough.
So we start over with:
Liz as Skipper.
Tracy as Gilligan.
Jenna as Ginger. Jenna will always be Ginger.
This then allows Jack and his tuxedos to be TH III.
Avery as Lovey by default.
Pete as the Professor.
Cerie as Mary Ann. Shorts and midriffs? Hells yea.
much better on the second one. Not Dr. Spaceman as the Professor?
Pete’s a techie. Gotta give them their props. HA! PROPS!
Umm…there is no one on Mad Men to play the Skipper? Wouldn’t Robert Morse as Bert Cooper be the perfect Skipper?
Love it. Also, Rich Sommer (Harry Crane) as Gilligan seems a better fit than Vincent Kartheiser.
Just tweeted Robert Morse as Skipper an hour ago too!
Now we try Archer:
Lana as Ginger.
Cheryl/Carol/Cristal/Carrina as Mary Ann.
Ray as the Professor.
Cyril as Gilligan.
Mallory as Lovey.
Nicolai as TH III.
Sterling as Skipper.
I know. He also has Gilligan-like qualities, but Cyril is has more. In addition, Archer as skipper would explain the whole three-hour tour turned to shit premise. Also, physical abuse of Cyril comes into play here.
no Krieger most definitely has to be the professor here
I feel like Cyril after being give “Stir-Friday”. Yeah, yours is much, much better.
You must love your job! To work AND have a good time. Congrats! And thanks for all the interesting and informative reviews – you’re great!
If I were actually casting the show (not just limiting it to an ensemble), I’d have to cast Dean Norris as the skipper (it’s not exactly a struggle to picture him saying “Come on, little buddy.”). Come on Sepinwall, get with the program.
Sports Night
Gilligan – Peter Krause
Skipper – Josh Charles
Thurston – Robert Guillaume
Lovey – Felicity Huffman
Ginger – Kayla Blake
Professor – Joshua Malina
Mary Ann – Sabrina Lloyd
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Gilligan – Armin Shimmerman
Skipper – Avery Brooks
Thurston – Rene Auberjonois
Lovey – Nana Visitor
Ginger – Terry Farrell
Professor – Alexander Siddig
Mary Ann – Nicole deBoer
The Simpsons:
Gilligan: Bart
The Skipper: Homer
Ginger: Marge
Mary Ann: Lisa
Thurston Howell III: Mr. Burns
Lovey Howell: Smithers
The Professor: Milhouse (or Prof. Frink)
Can’t believe no one’s done this yet:
Arrested Development:
Gilligan: Buster
Skipper: GOB (he even lives on a boat!)
Professor: Michael
The Howells: George Sr and Lucille, naturally
Ginger: Lindsey
Mary Ann: Tobias (he’s even got the cutoffs)
I hope this is what the movie is like.
This is spot-on. I love Tobias as Mary Ann.
Alan, in your list of redheads on TV, you should include Jane Levy on Suburgatory…
Given his turn in Life’s Too Short, I’m amazed no one has yet suggested Liam Neeson for Skipper.
While I love Alison Brie, wouldn’t Jessica Pare make more sense as Mary Ann (for the Mad Men cast)? After the season premiere, I don’t see how she can be denied. Alison is hotter on Community anyway…
Well, I’d assume the love for Brie as Mary-Ann is largely that Mary-Ann is sort of defined by the whole ‘girl-next-door’ thing vs. Ginger, and I don’t think there are many actresses that epitomize that more today on any show than Alison Brie.
Arrested Development:
Gilligan – Tobias Funke
Skipper – GOB Bluth
Professor – Michael Bluth
Thurston – George Sr Bluth
Lovey – Lucille Bluth
Ginger – Lindsay Funke
Mary Ann – Maebe Funke
Gilligan is George Michael
Oh, and to follow the actual rules – Battlestar Galactica:
Gilligan: Gaius Baltar
Skipper: Saul Tigh
Professor: Gaius Baltar
Ginger: Six
Mary Ann: Six
Thurston: Saul Tigh
Lovey: Ellen Tigh
I love this exercise. Yeah, this is one of those reasons we need the internet.
Twin Peaks:
Gilligan: Deputy Andy
Skipper: Sheriff Truman
Prof: Cooper
Mary Anne: Donna
Ginger: Audrey
Thurston: Benjamin Horn
Lovey: catherine martell / log lady
Alan, I think you’ve inadvertantly created a new game craze, on the order of “Six degrees of Kevin Bacon”. There’s a built-in audience that’s going to really dig this sort of fun… I do!
White Collar:
Gilligan: Mozzie
Skipper: Neal
Howells: The Burkes
Ginger: Sara Ellis
Professor: Jones
Mary Ann: Diana
Really… NO ONE has done Cougar Town yet? Seriously? No one?
Cougar Town Island:
Gilligan: Bobby
The Skipper: Andy
Thurston Howell III: Grayson
Lovie Howell: Jules
Ginger: Laurie (what, what?)
The Professor: Travis (he IS in college, after all)
Mary Ann: Ellie
I think the four ensemble shows you listed are my four favourite shows on TV. Add Game of Thrones to that to make it a top 5…