With ‘The After,’ ‘Bosch’ and more, Amazon crowdsources its pilots again

Last April, Amazon entered the original series business in a very novel way: by making 14 pilot episodes – six children’s shows, two animated comedies and six live-action ones – available for all of its customers to watch and offer feedback on, whether through customer reviews or surveys about each show. Amazon didn’t say those things – plus the number of times each show was viewed – would be the only factors for what got turned into a series and what didn’t, but it seemed like a much more democratic, and sensible, approach to series development than the byzantine process most of the networks still use.
In the end, Amazon picked up two of the adult series: “Alpha House,” which had both the biggest star (John Goodman) and the best-known creator (Garry Trudeau, though his fame is more for “Doonesbury” than his work on “Tanner ’88” and its sequel); and “Betas,” about software developers in Silicon Valley, a subject which might have some appeal to the young male demographic Amazon was aiming for. It would have been a shock if “Alpha House” hadn’t been ordered to series with or without the crowdsourcing, and if “Betas” got picked over the higher-profile “Zombieland” spin-off, that could speak as much to the relative costs of each as it could to Amazon reviewers picking the better of the two shows.
Both those shows have already premiered 10 additional episodes – which I haven’t watched, and we’ll get back to that in a minute – and now it’s pilot season time at Amazon again. Starting yesterday, customers could watch any of five new kids’ shows, and five new series for adults – and this time, two of them are hour-long drama series, while two of the half-hour shows trend much more towards dramedy than straight sitcom. Your five grown-up contenders in round two:
* “The After,” which could become Chris Carter’s first series since the end of “The X-Files,” about 8 strangers who find themselves working together to survive a mysterious apocalyptic event;
* “Bosch,” based on Michael Connelly’s popular series of mystery novels about LA cop Harry Bosch, written by Connelly and “The Wire”/”Tremé” alum Eric Overmyer, and starring Titus Welliver in the title role;
* “Mozart in the Jungle,” a dramedy about New York’s classical music scene, created by Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Alex Timbers, and starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Malcolm McDowell as rival conductors;
* “The Rebels,” essentially a 21st Century version of HBO’s old “1st & Ten,” starring Natalie Zea as a woman who has to take over her late husband’s pro football team, and Hayes MacArthur as the journeyman quarterback she looks to as her franchise’s savior;
and
* “Transparent,” a dysfunctional family dramedy from “Six Feet Under” and “United States of Tara” vet Jill Soloway, starring Jeffrey Tambor as the father with a secret and Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker as his grown-up, self-involved children.
With the exception of “The Rebels” (which, other than one monkey-related gag that I believe was designed solely to elicit a positive review from Dan Fienberg, is terrible), these all seem like huge leaps forward for Amazon. On the whole, they have higher-profile creators, more recognizable actors, better production values (if not actual higher budgets), and a higher level of both ambition and execution. I never felt compelled to watch later episodes of “Alpha House” (though I’ve heard from friends that it maintained the shooting fish in a barrel style of humor from the pilot) or “Betas,” but I’d happily watch more of “Transparent” and would stick with “Bosch,” “Mozart” and “The After” for a bit just to see what they become.
What’s most promising is how several of the shows feel like they would never survive a traditional development process, though we’ll have to see if they fare any better with Amazon’s crowd-sourcing. Even FX is not going to do a dramedy about a young oboist trying to make her way in the big city, and if HBO were to make “Transparent,” it would likely be one of their niche series (like “Enlightened” or “Getting On”) that stuck around for at least a bit because the executives liked it and not because they brought in big audiences. It could be that neither “Mozart” nor “Transparent” will fare well with the reviewers, but it’s also possible that one of them – “Transparent,” in particular, which is easily the best of the five but has a tone that will be alienating to many but intensely appealing to some – will generate a passionate enough response, albeit a small one, to intrigue the Amazon executives.
This all assumes, again, that customer feedback is a significant part of the decision process, rather than something to generate buzz and make the customers feel attached to the shows that get picked up. But if it’s just for buzz, it’s worked. I barely pay attention to shows in traditional development, and very rarely write about any of them, and here I’ve just done another long post about these Amazon pilots because I’ve had the chance to see and vote on them.
I’m curious which ones you guys have watched, and what you thought, but first a few more specific thoughts from me:
* In the books, Harry Bosch is a humorless, self-righteous prick whom we admire despite his lack of people skills because he’s so single-minded in his pursuit of justice. Connelly, Overmyer and Welliver have softened the character significantly here – there’s even a scene where another cop is pleasantly surprised when Bosch tells her a joke – but in a way that might make more sense as an ongoing live-action series, as I think the intensity of book Bosch might be hard to take in this format. The pilot is adapting parts of a few different Bosch books, with the plot of the eighth book, “City of Bones,” apparently serving as the spine for what would be the first season. Jim McKay did an excellent job shooting LA, and Overmyer brought in some other “Wire” alums for the supporting cast (Jamie Hector as Bosch’s partner, who in the pilot resembles the Jerry Edgar of the books in name only, and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irving). It needs some polishing, but Welliver and the creative team will get a lot of rope from me.
* “X-Files” has, like “Lost,” gotten so much grief over how poorly it wrapped up its various mysteries that many fans now gloss over the things it did so well. “The After” feels like a combination of the good “X-Files” and the bad one: lots of suspense and creepy atmosphere, but also a series of questions where I’m now innately skeptical of Carters’ ability to answer them, plus some incredibly broad characterization (drunken and belligerent Irishman, bitter black convict) that will need to be improved very quickly (as in, by the second episode) for me to stick around, even though I like Aldis Hodge, Adrian Pasdar and Sharon Lawrence quite a bit going in. Also, the closing scene is so bonkers that it is either going to hook the audience or chase them away in fits of laughter.
* It’s hard to say much about “Transparent” without discussing a detail that the pilot treats as a surprise. So I’ll just say a couple of things: 1)Tambor is excellent, in a much more dramatic role than he usually plays (albeit one with much in common with his more familiar ones); 2)There is definitely a lot of “Six Feet Under” DNA here, albeit in a more realistic world with a different overall theme; and 3)Full frontal nudity is now apparently something Hoffmann puts in all her contracts.
* In “Mozart in the Jungle,” the tone is more arch than overtly comic, but the world feels fully-realized – there’s a nice sequence midway through where we see the kind of drinking games classical musicians play – and the Gael Garcia Bernal character is flamboyant without being cartoonish. (Knowing Schwartzman was one of the writers, and that he and Coppola have both worked with Wes Anderson, I kept imagining a more Max Fischer take on the character; the approach they took works better.)
So have at it: What did you watch, what did you think, and what would you predict Amazon might go forward with?
Write a comment…Betas ended up being a rather good show. It may not have big laughs every episode, but I ended up liking the ensemble and was interested in the plot. That’s the one, I hope gets a Season Two.
So far of the new batch, I’ve only watched the Bosch pilot which I thought had a lot of promise. I really want to see that made into a series.
I liked Betas too. Not essential viewing, but there was enough good stuff that I’m glad I watched it.
Also: apparently Sandra Oh is old enough to play the mother of someone in their mid-twenties now. Who knew?
The After was actually painful to watch. The dialogue was atrocious and I’m pretty sure I should be completely offended by the stereotypes, drunken lewd Irishman as well as the cholos who storm Bel Air. Oh dear Jesus it was awful and I’m just sorry any of these characters survived the apocalypse.
However I liked The Rebels, Transparent and Mozart.
Yeah, the only interesting character of the crew I really liked was Jamie Kennedy’s gay clown. I didn’t even know it was him until I looked it up on IMDB.
I couldn’t believe how bad The After was! It’s like they got together in the writer’s room and said: “Ok, we need the following stereotypes: An angry black man,a drunk irishman, a damsel in distress, a snarky lawyer, a sexually ambiguous cop, a blonde, and an old woman with medical problems.”
And while the writers were giving themselves applause, one of them said, “You know, guys? We have a lot of “network-type” characters…you know, people that don’t really exist…why don’t we try and throw in a character that will really make a splash with the audience. Someone the audience can identify with. Someone with a sense of humor. Hmmmm…any suggestions?”
Every writer at the table: “HOW ABOUT JAIMEY KENNEDY AS A GAY CLOWN!!! That’s perfect! Everyone loves Jaimey Kennedy and clowns! And to be current, he should be gay.”
That was probably the worst pilot of a show I’ve watched in a long, long time.
@KROLIN10 Slow clap. That’s the only logical explanation.
So glad I’m not the only one who hated The After. The main characters were so unlikable. Literally from the minute they meet, they start bickering for no apparent reason. Yeah, getting stuck in a garage is stressful, but they all went nuts on each other.
It seems that Adrian Pasdar plays nothing but sanctimonious pricks and frankly, I just can’t watch him in anything anymore. Besides him, the entire cast was full of the stereotypical post-apocalypse characters. The pilot was nothing but a dumpster fire.
I wasn’t bothered by the characters in The After, although I see the objections. My complaint is that the show didn’t tell me what the hell happened AT ALL — not “why did the power fail”, but are we supposed to understand that there is widespread panic on the streets because the power went out? Probably not, and I guess if you put the pieces together the elevator people must have lost a day in another dimension or something, so there’s a day of events that they/we don’t know about. Maybe. But at least in Lost we knew the plane had crashed onto an island, even if we didn’t know what was going on with the island.
The characters were all flatout terrible and the gang that attacks the mansion looked so poor it looked like they had walked in from SNL. I’m sure one had a big fake mustache. The rest of the pilot was completely empty of anything substantial and seemed to be based entirely around the idea that apparently when the utilities go off society instantly collapses. Which as anyone who lives in the real world can tell you, is total bull. A terribly constructed pilot that established almost nothing and would have worked better as the first half of a Syfy original movie.
I’ve watched Rebels (o.k.), The After (fairly good), and Bosch (pretty good). Nothing ground breaking, but you can easily see the quality improvement from last year.
I thought the pacing of Bosch was a bit odd. It’s really slow. Not like Hannibal slow, but slow. I think it suits L.A. rather perfectly though, and it seems really interested in showing off L.A. locations too, which is nice.
The After was interesting enough that I didn’t turn it off, but you hit the nail on the head as far as stereotyped characters. Aside from black convict, high price call-girl, and drunk irishman you have the two “latino gang members” that come to rob the house they wind up stashed in. Can’t they do better at this point than to go with old tropes like that? I was on the verge of dumping it until 2 things, the birthday reveal and of course the “demon” thing at the end. I was thinking “this doesn’t feel like a Chris Carter show” until that red-eyed thing showed up and then immediately thought “o.k. now it’s a Chris Carter show.”
Only the red-eyed thing felt like a Chris Carter show. The rest felt like bits and pieces of recycled crap. I forgot about the two “latino gang members.” That was bad too. And how about the fact that, all of a sudden, they were in the woods and it was supposed to be really spooky and they were all lost…even though they were literally in that old ladies back yard! God that show was bad.
1) The Rebels- Oh this pilot is so terrible.
2) The After- Seems like this is just Amazon’s version of Lost, right? Eight strangers tied together through mysterious, vaguely science fictiony happenings (‘vaguely’ until the last scene, of course). The stereotypical characters are easily the worst part of the episode.
3) Bosch- I haven’t read the books, but based on this pilot alone, I don’t understand why anyone would ever watch another episode. Welliver is great, but there is nothing original here at all. It’s a much, much better pilot than any of the first batch of Amazon pilots, but it just seems so unoriginal and boring.
4) Mozart- Do we REALLY need a TV show centered on every single genre of music? The premise of this show seemed promising to me just in terms of the backstage at a symphony aspect to it. But it so clearly doesn’t take place in any sort of reality, so I don’t know what’s real and what isn’t. The awful scene halfway through which describes the different ways each type of musician has sex made it 100 percent certain that I will never watch another episode.
5) Transparent- Why hasn’t this been compared to Girls yet? The tone is so similar, and it even shares an actress with that show. It’s quite good, and I hope it gets picked up, but I hope I’m not the only person out there who thinks this is basically Girls with different characters.
Unlike Lost, though, The After was stupid from the beginning. At least Lost was developing interesting characters before it went off the tracks. The After was unoriginal, offensive, and lazy. I was shocked it was on Amazon…that felt like a show that even ABC would have passed on. It was freaking terrible in every way.
@KROLIN10 I agree with you for the most part, although I do think there are some redeeming factors to the pilot. If they smooth out the issues that Alan pointed out regarding the stereotypical characters, this could theoretically evolve into a genuinely good show.
I really think your stretching with the Girls connection. There are really only two things the shows have in common, that they have somewhat similar (though definitely not identical) tones and that Gaby Hoffman appears in both of them. Even then, Hoffman isn’t actually a regular on Girls. She’s just a multi-episode guest star.
-Girls’ main focus is on four women (who aren’t related to one another) and their relationships
-Transparent focuses on two women, one man, and their father.
-All four main characters on Girls are in their early to mid-twenties.
-We obviously don’t know the age of the characters in Transparent yet, but the youngest I would guess is probably Hoffman’s character, somewhere in her mid 20’s to early 30’s. In real life, Duplass is 40, but he seems to be playing a bit younger here, probably early to mid 30’s. And the oldest sister is at least in her late 30’s if not older. And of course, Girls does not have a character that is old as Tambor (or SPOILER ALERT one that is a transvestite).
-Girls takes place in a city and that is a major part of the show, which inevitably gives it a slightly quicker pace than Transparent.
-Transparent seems to be taking place in the suburbs.
-We rarely or never see the Girls’ parents.
-Transparent seems to be at least partially about family relationships.
Like I said, I do get what you’re saying with the tones, but I don’t think that that is enough to warrant a comparison, especially having only seen one episode of Transparent so far.
I see your point. Comparing it to Girls was my knee jerk reaction after watching it because I associated it with the tone of Girls, but I definitely agree that the characters are original and that this is a different entity than Girls.
I think it’s silly to condemn ‘Mozart’ for that corny moment, especially as you *could* attribute that corniness to the character speaking the lines (and her perception of the person she’s saying them to) rather than to any kind of fact or perception the show and/or its writers have.
Transparent is definiely my favourite of the bunch, but (SPOILER) it took me an embaressingly long time after watching to get why it’s called that.
The Rebels is the only one I wouldn’t watch again.
*embarrassingly, obv
Haven’t had a chance to see any of these yet, but it seems like the general critical consensus is with Transparent being the best of the bunch. Interesting to see how much Amazon puts into critical reaction vs. general viewer reaction.
I’ll say one think. Lola Kirke is definitely more appealing than Jemima Kirke.
Lola Kirke can be the cute girl next door. Jemima has to be the artsy friend.
That reminds me, I pictured Bosch being heavier, and not very attractive. Titus Welliver isn’t bad looking.
The best ones were:
1. Transparent – I pretty much loved everything about it. I’ve been hoping for another Six Feet Under-style family drama series, and here it is. Funny, likable cast, and interesting premise.
2. Mozart in the Jungle – this was like a mixture of Treme (though the focus here is on the classical music scene in NY), Black Swan (the behind the scenes look at what symphony orchestra players go through), and Bunheads (mainly due to the narrow focus)
Bosch was ok. The workplace banter reminded me of some of my favorite The Wire scenes and I loved seeing actors from that show pop up in this one. Welliver is great as the lead character. I’m just really tired of crime dramas…
The After was a huge disappointment. I hated every single character until Aldis Hodges’ character showed up, though I agree about the broad character types being an issue. I would watch more episodes if only to find out WTF that was at the end of the episode, but if at some point they kill all the characters and introduce new ones, that’s fine by me.
I could not finish The Rebels.
I only watched Bosch, and that’s because I’m a big fan of the books. I really liked the pilot, and I would be excited to see more.
I would have to disagree with the assessment of the literary Bosch as being “humorless”. Abrasive? Sure. Brusque? Absolutely. But he’s quite sarcastic as well. I would agree, however, that they’ve softened him a fair amount for the show. Welliver has all of the world-weariness about him, but so far doesn’t show much of the abrasiveness that so often gets Bosch in trouble.
Bosch will be sarcastic with others, yes. But anyone else’s attempts at humor around him almost always seem to invite a lecture about taking this calling seriously, blah blah blah.
(Again, I say all this as someone who loves the books but is also aware of how difficult it would be to spend time in the company of Harry Bosch.)
I’ve read every one of the books as well, and not once have I thought of Harry as “a humorless, self-righteous prick whom we admire despite his lack of people skills because he’s so single-minded in his pursuit of justice.” In the early books he’s a PTSD-suffering Vietnam Tunnel Rat veteran who is trying to recover from the terror of those times. Later, he falls in love and is heartbroken by Eleanor Wish, and in the most recent books he has become a loving father to their child. He loves jazz and describes it with great emotion. He cares greatly for the victims, especially the unsolved murders from his past that remind him of his mother (a Black Dahlia type victim) and he has long-term relationships with women like Kiz and Rachel. It doesn’t seem like we read the same book series at all. Your description sounds more like Jack Reacher or Jesse Stone, not Harry Bosch.
I’m a huge fan of this book series and have often wondered why the Bosch novels weren’t adapted into films (I thought a series of HBO films that aired two or three times a year with Bruce Willis in “16 Blocks” mode would have been awesome, if unlikely), but I think that the question of Harry’s character falls somewhere in the middle of Alan and Cabo’s takes: Harry does possess some semblance of a sense of humor but he is also often portrayed as an extremely intense individual who consistently rubs his co-workers and personal acquaintances the wrong way in his quest to find justice for the victims – his “mission.”
EIther way, I’m thrilled that Connelly is involved in the show’s production and can’t wait to check it out. Fingers crossed.
On the other hand, I thoroughly enjoyed “Bosch”. Welliver was inspired casting, IMO. Here’s hoping it goes to series.
I only watched Transparent and Mozart. Both felt a little overly long, but were enjoyable enough. I don’t think I’d watch more of Mozart, but I’d definitely tune in for more of Transparent.
I am obviously in the minority because I enjoyed The Rebels, though it was oafish and cartoonish and really, except for Dan, no one needs a monkey on the hard stuff playing with a gun. But it wasn’t terrible and although very USA Networks nothing wrong with it exactly.
Saw Transparent and thought it was interesting and more compelling than expected. I have tonal issues with Jeffrey Tambor as always, and the whole SPOILER ALERT Garp thing was strange and not that interesting.
I am more interested in the Bravermans, uh, whatever this family is called than anything. And who knew that this is the same Duplass brother who barely speaks in The Mindy Project?!? He’s very attractive and interesting — a compelling actor.
But got to say the amount of nudity is very gender imbalanced. If we are going to do this, I say show some Duplass ass! Just kidding, sort of. It will never happen, that this stuff is fair or even. Blah blah blah.
I’m glad the Amazon batch this year is better quality than last but I have little interest in the rest of the pilots they are releasing in this batch. I think it is going to take more than pedigree to make me search out the weird Amazon content — speaking of, couldn’t they have a separate website for the player and stuff? It’s just really hard to remember that there’s content on Amazon to watch.
/rant
Erika
Also, why is the whole Tambor plotline considered a spoiler anyway? Is there some alert that went out saying that his storyline is supposed to be secret? From the minute I saw him I knew what was going on…. Ugh.
It’s a twist that genuinely surprised me when I was watching it (the title’s a pun, but that only became obvious after-the-fact for me). Mileage obviously varies on that, but I enjoyed not knowing it was coming.
“Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” are definitely shows I’ll continue with. I still think Amazon Prime is mostly worth it for the free shipping and Kindle lending more than their streaming library, but between the upped quality and binging exclusive stuff like Veronica Mars and Justified, I’m getting more play out of it than I am out of Netflix these days.
I just watched Bosch and would definitely watch more…Michael Connelly is one of my favorite writers( in fact I am reading is most current book, with his other protagonist, Bosch’s Half- brother Mickey Haller right now) Bosch’s house, with the deck that oversees LA is exactly how I pictured it, with Harry standing out there, having a beer. It was a good script with good acting.Other than the wire, I think the is the only other time I have see Jaime Hector in anything…liked him here, didn’t like him as Marlo.
I do like the crowdscoring idea, tho.
I was just thinking, watching Bosch, what the hell has Jamie Hector been doing with his career? I thought he was fantastic as Marlo and I too haven’t seen him in ANYthing (and I watch a lot of things) since The Wire. Weird.
“Gabriel Garcia Bernal” Ah, Love in the Time of Mozart?
I think that if Amazon doesn’t pick up Bosch, the show will probably find life in some other channel (maybe Sundance?). It has a recognizable brand, and it has a creative team known for writing the best drama series of all-time.
I wonder if Amazon will renew Alpha House and Betas for a second season. I’ve seen absolutely zero buzz whatsoever for both shows, and with at least three of these pilots seeming incredibly promising (Bosch, Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent), they really wouldn’t need to keep them anymore.
In the order of how much I enjoyed each one:
1. The After: Call me a sucker for sci fi/post-apocalyptic settings (which I am), but I really loved this pilot. There was true suspense/drama with all of the questions surrounding what caused the massive disaster, the birthday thing, and, of course, the end scenes. I don’t care if the characters were stereotypes in the pilot. It had a lot of work to do to establish a lot of things and not a single one of the characters or their characterizations bothered me in the slightest, which is what it comes down to for me. They didn’t ruin my suspension of disbelief or anything. I’m sure, if the pilot becomes a series, these characters would be much more fleshed out over time. To me, it’s like complaining about how a cake tastes bad when you’ve baked it for 5 minutes. You’ve got to give it a bit more time. If The After goes to series, I’m all-in and would 100% watch it.
2. Mozart in the Jungle: This pilot actually won me over, since I came in skeptical about how much I’d like it, seeing as I couldn’t give two shits about classical music or the classical world. It was fun, though, and had a good mood/sense of place. As a 20-something, I sincerely doubt there are parties in NYC where 20-somethings take shots and play classical music, but, hey, like I said, I’m definitely the farthest thing from that scene, so how would I know. The characters were interesting, the setting was unique, and I’d probably watch more episodes of this show, which I definitely thought I never would before watching the pilot.
3. Transparent: To be honest, the characters in the family seemed fine, nothing special, but the big twist that I won’t reveal is what hooked me and what would get me to watch more, if the pilot became a series, just because I don’t think anyone has done a series about this and I know very little about the issue that the plot twist deals with. It’d definitely be interesting and a different take on these sort of dramedy, dysfunctional-family shows. I like Tambor as well, and it had a good sense of fun, so it’s likely I’d watch more of Transparent.
4. Bosch: I will preface this by saying I’ve never read or even heard of the book series, but this seemed like a pretty standard cop series to me, and that’s a subgenre that’s been absolutely done to death. What separates Bosch from the 8 million other cop shows/films that have been around before it? Welliver is good, the acting is good, and the sense of place is good, but nothing hooked me about this show. It was perfectly above-average. I don’t think I’d have room on my docket for an above-average cop show though. I’d rather spend my time watching something original, something that’s never (or at least rarely) been done before (see: Mozart, Transparent).
5. The Rebels: I love football, so I loved the show’s sense of place within the football world and how they used real sports-related figures as the talking heads in the world of The Rebels. And a show about the inner-workings of an NFL franchise, essentially, could be cool. But it just wasn’t that funny. Some of the football players’ lines were cringe-worthy. If it went to series, I might actually keep watching just because I enjoy the sense of place within the world of football, but it’d have to get funnier and all-around better for me to truly enjoy it, I think.
I highly dug Bosch and expect that to go to series. The After has potential but I expect Amazon to pass on it based on budget factor. Bosch is a slow cooking cop procedural with romantic shots of Los Angeles. The After has to spend money on effects etc. I would give The After more of a chance than some of you though. I’m surprised how many people knee jerked at the stereotypes in the pilot. Most character’s in series start out very one dimensional at first but then hopefully the writer’s take the time to round them out. This first episode was more about introducing us to the main lady, I’m sure in following episodes we would see Lost type flashbacks to the other characters. The question is, would you stick around to see those flashbacks? I would. The stinger at the end had a nice Millennium Easter Egg, the Snake eating itself was the symbol of the Millennium. Very interest, maybe that means that the stories take place in the same universe. If I remember correctly, that show dealt with the count down to the end of the world.
This may be off the point, but I wish Amazon Prime would put more resources into improving its existing collection of movies and TV seasons rather than producing its own. As it stands, Prime is a pale imitation of Netflix, with fewer offerings and far less frequent additions to its roster. Like most people (I think), I only subscribe to it because I wanted free shipping on items I buy from Amazon. Producing a couple of new series — even if they’re good — will make me no more or less likely to continue with the service.
Don’t forget that Prime currently is far less expensive than NetFlix and includes the free shipping options.. They are moving more towards exclusives that only appear on its service.. Most people have access to both anyway… I liked Bosch best…
I think it comes down to prestige. There’s alot more buzz about Amazon creating their own TV shows (regardless of the quality of the pilots), than there would be if it was announced that Amazon Prime is now streaming G.I. Joe Retribution.
Amazon Prime is the only place I can stream early seasons of Justified. Eventually, I will have caught up with the present-day episodes and I won’t need AP anymore.
Any other Friday Night Light fans (Alan included) spot Voodoo? If so, what show was he in and who did he play?
Definitely think Transparent is the cream of the crop, really REALLY hope it gets picked up but Bosch, After and Mozart are also all things I’d follow. I was really when Betas got picked up (though had been excited more for Onion News Network) but i found the show had a bit of a downward slope in the first few episodes after the pilot though I never finished it through.
Bosch and The After both have a lot of promise but also a lot of potential for bad stuff (Bosch could become boringly grim, After needs to fix the characters) and Mozart has a hard line to walk with it not getting silly but I have hope for all of them. I kind of wish they’d all get pick ups though I know that is impossible.
Only watched Transparent and part of Bosch. Quite liked Transparent for its quirky tone and hope it gets picked up. As for Bosch: I’m a big fan of the Connelly books but was disappointed in the slow, overly restrained pace of this show (not to mention all the smoking, which I found distracting and a cheap noir ploy: Harry quit smoking in the more recent books and I wish the producers had found a more original way to suggest noir than surrounding all the characters with clouds of toxins). I fell asleep about 20 minutes into Bosch and haven’t been motivated yet to pick it back up. Still, I hope its talented cast and producers get a chance to refine the show with new episodes.
Also want to give a huge shout-out to Alpha House. That show found its voice and picked up steam for me about halfway through its run. I highly recommend it, though if you’re a Tea Party Republican, you will be offended. Hope against hope that this show – which became almost Veep-like in its rapid-fire political humor – is picked up for a second season.
i only watched the after all other DRAMA i do not want to watch because everything is drama lately and i’am just not a drama person i’am sci-fi person and i loved The After end was a bit weird but for the rest i will certainly watch it again.
Tried a good third of Bosch – what is that show about? the trial? the guy? horrible dialogue? I’m having a hard enough time, at times, with True Detective, and it knows exactly where it’s going (if not what it wants to be). Yes, it’s a pilot, blah blah, but I don’t get what it was even trying to promise other than a slightly upgraded procedural (for a high-profile case, there’s no media outside the courthouse hounding Bosch? he has an extra-legal conversation with the opposing attorney in which they talk in plot? he’s still carrying a weapon? blah blah blah).
I thought Mozart, however, was very charming and clearly has a vision for its world and what it wants to put in play. It has female leads! It has people of color! Who just happen to be those things in this show about art! That is tonally where I’d rather spend my tv time.
Out of the five shows, I only watched Bosch and have to say I chose wisely. I’m a big fan of detective and cop shows and I think this show has a great chance of being made into a series. It’s up there with shows like True Detective which is doing very well. Even though I might’ve seen little of Titus Welliver’s work, he is a talented actor and portrays Bosch very well. I hope to God that Amazon goes with Bosch for a full season!
Why? I can’t figure out what it offered even to fans of “detective and cop shows” since there was no mystery, characterization or a real sense of world …
Bosch was and is a great show. It’s real cop work. They show the human side. You don’t solve a case in an hour and the characters were developed excellently. I can’t wait for more.
Bosch Bosch Bosch Please
The after is so good! No spoilers except to say I was totally expecting another boring zombie/virus plot and this completely has a twist. Hope we see more!
I fail to find the twist you mention? I went in with expectations similar to yours, and felt like they were 100% confirmed by the end of the pilot.
Bosch please. I love the books and would like to see several seasons come out of them. We haven’t seen a really good police show in a long time. I can’t wait for more.