Yvonne Strahovski joins ABC’s ‘Astronaut Wives Club’

With the future of the “24” franchise – and her role as Jack Bauer's latest trusty sidekick – in limbo, Yvonne Strahovski has gone back to the past in more ways than one with her new gig, playing one of the title roles in ABC's “Astronaut Wives” club, written and executive produced by Stephanie Savage, and by “Chuck” co-creator Josh Schwartz.
Based on the best-selling book by Lily Koppel, “Astronaut Wives Club” tells the story of the women behind NASA's early astronauts, and how they deal with being catapulted into national celebrity overnight even as their husbands are preparing to be launched into orbit.
Strahovski will play Rene Carpenter, wife of Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter. The press notes suggest that “Her modern attitudes are source of both conflict and courage for the other Astrowives. Over time, Rene finds her own voice and awakens to a higher calling in politics, civil rights and women”s issues.” She joins a cast that already includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Betty Grissom and Odette Annable as Trudy Cooper.
Since “Chuck” ended, Strahovski wasn't always well-served on “Dexter” as serial killer Hannah McKay, while “24: Live Another Day” essentially used her as a humorless (but still very effective) spin on Sarah Walker. This is a different kind of character for her, with no inherent action or suspense component. Then again, maybe the best performance she's given in the last few years was her guest stint on “Louie,” where she played a supermodel whose father was… an astronaut.
As a fan of her work and an early NASA buff, I'm very intrigued by this casting.
What does everybody else think? You going to check out “Astronaut Wives Club” when it debuts sometime at mid-season, or would you rather see Strahovski find some way to stay in the spy world?
I believe the book it’s based on is non-fiction, rather than a novel.
I kind of like the idea of this, but being pushed back from July to midseason probably isn’t a good sign.
It could be a bad sign. But it could also be a good one. More time could be spent on writing the script and the production team could also concentrate more on their jobs.
I’m glad I read the full description of what this show is, because with Schartz’s name on it and that title I initially made an assumption of what it would be like. But from the description, it’s going for something a little deeper and more meaningful than I would have expected. I’ll keep this on my radar, and more Yvonne Strahovski is never a bad thing.
Her post-Chuck work has been quite uninteresting so far. Hopefully this is better, although Schwartz lost my trust with that awful awful Chuck finale.
That wasn’t Schwartz as much as it was Fedak.
Whichever one was responsible I’d like to thank them, I loved that finale. Of course I loved the Lost finale too, so I might just be crazy.
Chuck finale was the suckiest tv-finale I’ve ever seen, counting Lost.
The problem with the last few episodes of CHUCK was that it was all incredibly disrespectful towards the characters, towards the fans and it really didn’t fit the spirit of the show.
Fedak and Schwartz however lost my respect as showrunners long before that, with the miserable mess that was Chuck season 3. Season 4 was a lot better, but the show never reached the levels of seasons 1 and 2 again.
A completely unrelated question: WHAT IS ON HER LEFT RING FINGER?!?!?
Don’t freak out, she wears fashion rings on her ring finger all the time. Also, old pic.
Maybe just an accessory, she wear a ring a lot of times
You didn’t think you really had a chance, did you?
@ Mike- I had flowers and everything….! She can forget it, I’m giving them to my wife now! (I’m keeping the chocolates for myself…on the couch in the dark)
I was really expecting her to be the lead role in that Supergirl adaption on CBS. I’m a bit sad but I’ll still get to have her on my screen.
CBS wants their Supergirl to be 24, which is an age she could have convincingly played early in the Chuck run, but not now.
P.S. I agree with CJ above. I personally think Yvonne is a phenomenal actor. She’s done very well in the action roles, but I believe she is capable of much more. This will be a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see her versatility.
I’m happy for Josh… and ABC… but man, I wanted to see her in something like GAME OF THRONES where she could play a kickass warrior!
Still, love Yvonne. Love to see her career continue.
Well, it’s got to be better than the dreadful writing she had to endure during her time on Dexter. You know – wanted fugitive Hannah McKay waiting for Dexter in the middle of an international airport terminal. No wig. No dark glasses. No hat to cover her distinct long blonde hair and mask her face. The show that made ‘getting away with it’ into a poetic, well thought out art form had flushed itself down the crapper in monumental fashion. And as you can tell, I still haven’t got over it. Purgatory or lumberjack – which was more of a disappointment? That is a tough one.
Yvonne is fantastic in everything all though i miss my favourite character ever Sarah Walker
I really love NASA stuff, Josh Schwartz and Yvonne, but I’m not sure about this show. It’s on ABC and its kind of limited by what happened in real life. We’ll see, but I’m not too excited.
That’s my biggest fear too. I would not mind if they would stick to those “limited series” plans they set. A mini series would be best.
I’d watch her read the phone book.
She needs to be Carol Danvers whenever Marvel puts Carol into the MCU!
If it is a Josh Schwartz production, you can be sure of two things. It will be an lily-white cast (with the minimal token colored actor) and Alan Sepinwall will review it weekly with excruciating detail like the song list and bio’s of the guest stars, even if the series is ridiculously mediocre (see ‘Chuck’). His irrational devotion to all things Schwartz continues, even if Sepinwall’s to-the-death Chuck devotion (“One of the 10 best TV series, year after year!”) was the single most embarrassing thing he’s done as a TV critic.
Yes, it is a historical series so the casting can be “excused” as accurate since the space race was in the segregated 60’s. Let’s just say this is conveniently in Schwartz’s wheelhouse. I doubt he’d be interested in doing a series set in the deep South with a more diverse cast in this same time period.
I never was into the OC, but I 100% agree with Alan on Chuck, there were lots of flaws, but overall it is by far my favorite series – it gave me tons of feels and lots of fun.
I’m sorry, but Chuck is one of my absolute favorite shows. Nothing mediocre about it. Incidentally, I’m not sure of any projects, pre-Chuck, that Schwartz was involved in.
I will at least say that, based off of Chuck, there wasn’t as much diversity as there could’ve/should’ve been, but I am completely lacking in any other projects that Schwartz has been involved in, so I lack the ability to comment as to how egregious, exactly, that issue is.
She and Chuck worked so well together, but if it is soap opera-ish I’ll pass on the new one.
I thought Hannah McKay s7 was AWESOME. They really dropped the ball in general on S8. It’s because they gave in to SHOtime and agreed on yet another season. They were supposed to be done on 7!
It sounds like an interest role for her and not quite like any of her previous roles.
It’s interesting to read the other comments because I detect that some fans only want her in certain types of roles–variations of Sarah Walker or some other fantasy woman. Instead, this is a woman who actually existed.
I’m not familiar with the book, but I like the subject matter.
I hope this goes well for her to, but i still dream that chuck will be back with more seasons and a movie with all the same people… and than hopefully with a perfect end…
i like her as the kicking ass type of character
I’m a big Strahovski fan. She is very versatile. I will watch anything she does!
Since the show is from the same creator of ‘Chuck’ hopefully the pattern follows and Yvonne ends up in either lingerie or a bikini every episode
Can’t wait to see her on this show.
Personally I think Ms. Yvone Strahovski is an excellent actress ! No matter what role she plays it is always so lovely to see her…But, I must confess that I miss her being a Spy! I have found myself reviewing the whole Chuck series 5 times on Netflix! Yes I know! Here is the thing it’s the only show were storyline is actually good and descent and still fun; WE NEED more of that, and the characters actually talk and not curse all the time, which is a AWESOME!!! So yes to all Script writers Please stop the cursing….I stoped wAtching so many shows b/c the the cursing, ugh! So distasteful. Chuck was the best show ever!!!!! The Cast was one of a kind! So yes, would you please be a Spy again Ms. Strahovski? But if not, please Know you are greatly admire and respected!