Here’s Some Lunatic Cold-Cocking An Opponent During An Aussie Rules Game

Senior Editor
08.18.14

So this happened at a Sydney AFL Premier Division match and oh my god, what kind of mutant does that? What kind of barbaric a-hole punches a guy who’s not looking during a Goddamn game? This isn’t garden variety assault, this is attempted murder. This is how people die. As Pudge Rodriguez once famously said, “If you throw at someone’s head, it’s very dangerous, because in the head is the brain.”

Way to go Kermit Washington. Have fun in federal pound me in the ass prison.

[The Big Lead]

