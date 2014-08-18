Jerry Jones Had To Be Physically Stopped From Drafting Johnny Manziel

Senile Jerry Jones is right up there with ‘stripper in my crotch’ Jerry Jones as one of my favorite people. According to the Dallas Morning News, Jerry Jones almost took Johnny Manziel in this year’s draft. But we already knew that right? Nope. His son says he had to physically take the card from his dad’s hand so he wouldn’t be tempted.

God this is the most Jerry Jones story ever.

“I could just see Jones grabbing Manziel with the 16th choice of the first round,” Dent writes. “I wrote a book about Jerry Jones in 1995 titled ‘King of the Cowboys.’ I know the Boss Hog. I knew that Jones’ hands were shaking when the Cowboys went on the clock with Manziel still on the board. I could envision Jones scribbling the name of Johnny Manziel on the draft card. Indeed, all of these things happened. “As it turned out, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones had snatched the Manziel card straight out of his dad’s hand. Otherwise, Jerry would have drafted him and JFF would have sat for at least three years behind Tony Romo.”

Ok, come on you guys, who has video of this? How is this not in the hands of TMZ or Deadspin or hell, we’ll take it at UPROXX. I got a few pennies lying around, I’m more than willing to break the bank for this.

It’ll be the Jerry Jones GIF to end all Jerry Jones GIFs. Except wait, nevermind this exists.

Wait, this one too.

Fine, disregard that whole best Jerry Jones GIF. That being said, someone, please, I need to see Jerry Jones struggling with his son for the Johnny Manziel card. I want that in my life.