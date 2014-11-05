The Suns Played Yet Another Amazing Prank On Each Other, This Time With Snakes

The Phoenix Suns are really good at two things, playing basketball and pranking each other. For the second time in a week, the Suns organization went above and beyond with a prank, scaring the living crap out of players. This most recent one involved a cooler with fake snakes. As you can probably guess, the results were spectacular—maybe not as good as T-Rex, but notable all the same.
some delayed reactions from some of the worlds top athletes here. its cool they’re all such good sports though.
Dang…if you’re a Sun
Gotta have head on swivel
Or ask for a trade
Thank you for not saying that they trolled their players.
“Oh, gosh. That scared me.”
Shavlik Randolph is so white.
My thoughts exactly.