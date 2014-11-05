The Suns Played Yet Another Amazing Prank On Each Other, This Time With Snakes

11.05.14 3 years ago 5 Comments

The Phoenix Suns are really good at two things, playing basketball and pranking each other. For the second time in a week, the Suns organization went above and beyond with a prank, scaring the living crap out of players. This most recent one involved a cooler with fake snakes. As you can probably guess, the results were spectacular—maybe not as good as T-Rex, but notable all the same.

suns-prank-2

YouTube

