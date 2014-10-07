This Russell Wilson Scramble And Toss For A First Down Was Completely Insane

“Everyday I’m Russelling.” The Seahawks were in desperate need of a 1st down to close out their game against Washington on Monday and Russell Wilson delivered in brilliant fashion. Facing a 3rd and 4 from midfield, the Seahawks QB scrambled back, then scrambled to his left, then scrambled some more before delivering a sweet toss to Marshawn Lynch. It was poetry in motion. It was football porn.

“That might be the greatest play I’ve ever seen Russell Wilson make—and that’s saying something. This play had no chance.” ~Jon Gruden

Pretty much sums it up right there.