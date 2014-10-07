This Russell Wilson Scramble And Toss For A First Down Was Completely Insane

“Everyday I’m Russelling.” The Seahawks were in desperate need of a 1st down to close out their game against Washington on Monday and Russell Wilson delivered in brilliant fashion. Facing a 3rd and 4 from midfield, the Seahawks QB scrambled back, then scrambled to his left, then scrambled some more before delivering a sweet toss to Marshawn Lynch. It was poetry in motion. It was football porn.
“That might be the greatest play I’ve ever seen Russell Wilson make—and that’s saying something. This play had no chance.” ~Jon Gruden
Pretty much sums it up right there.
Cris Collinsworth isn’t on Monday Night Football
Yeah, it was either Jon Gruden or Mike Tirico, I think it was Gruden.
I’m going to guess Gruden because I read it in his voice.
It was Gruden and I’m stupid.
Sounds like you have too much or to little of Gruden’s stash. I forget how it works with bloggers. . Either way you havent popped the right amount of pills.
Yes it was a nice play by wilson, but there were at least three instances of holding on that play that gave him enough time to make the pass
that was probably to make up for the THREE TDs they called back on Harvin.
@dirtysouth
Huh? The three TDs they called back were for legitimate penalties (other than maybe the third one). The seattle line was holding all game, and the refs picked up on a good deal of it, but missed it on this play. Your argument makes no sense.
This is pretty much something that Aaron Rodgers does every week.
Was that before or after he got his ass busted by the Lions?
Gotta love those Lions fans. Yep get excited, it’s all you’ve got. Two words…Long Season
Every week but the first and third week. So every week, but not really.
How was this “completely insane?” Orakpo (#98) gets held by Seattle’s left tackle, Wilson lofts a ball to Lynch and I’m supposed to cream my shorts? Hyperbole at its worst.
You’re right, just a run of the mill play.
Yes Russell Wilson made some great plays, but does Seattle’s o-line sick? Wilson was running for his life the whole game.
@Andy Isaac, didn’t say it was “run of the mill”. It’s a good play by a good quarterback, but “Completely Insane” is clickbait plain and simple. The Julio Jones or Sammy Watkins grabs from this past weekend were more “insane” than this play. Wilson had more insane plays in THIS game.
“Watch This Average Football Play by Russell Wilson.”
WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT!??!!?