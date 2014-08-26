Hero USC Football Player Josh Shaw Might Just Be A Fantastical Liar After All

Senior Editor
08.26.14 10 Comments
Josh Shaw

Getty Image

The feel good sports story of the year may very well be the hoax of the year. Yesterday we told you about USC cornerback Josh Shaw, who allegedly sprained both ankles saving a drowning kid. Every media outlet ran with the story, including ESPN and FOX who called him a hero for his actions.

Then word began leaking out late this afternoon of some discrepancies in the story. USC coach Steve Sarkisian addressed these concerns in a brief interview with reporters.

Josh Shaw, first and foremost is a good person. He’s a good kid. He came to us with what occurred Saturday night, and I have no reason or history to not believe Josh’s story. Obviously, within the last few hours or so, we’ve gotten a few phone calls contradicting what Josh said Saturday night. We’re going to continue to vet it.

The story’s unraveling rather quickly.

And then some random woman dropped this bomb.

Of course this lovely woman could be lying. Above all she calls herself a fan. A fan with sources who breaks stories, but a fan nonetheless. My advice? Take that last tweet with a grain of salt. In the meantime…wait, how did this story go from rescuing a kid to running from the po po?

Around The Web

TAGSJosh ShawJosh Shaw liarUSC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP