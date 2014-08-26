Hero USC Football Player Josh Shaw Might Just Be A Fantastical Liar After All

The feel good sports story of the year may very well be the hoax of the year. Yesterday we told you about USC cornerback Josh Shaw, who allegedly sprained both ankles saving a drowning kid. Every media outlet ran with the story, including ESPN and FOX who called him a hero for his actions.
Then word began leaking out late this afternoon of some discrepancies in the story. USC coach Steve Sarkisian addressed these concerns in a brief interview with reporters.
Josh Shaw, first and foremost is a good person. He’s a good kid. He came to us with what occurred Saturday night, and I have no reason or history to not believe Josh’s story. Obviously, within the last few hours or so, we’ve gotten a few phone calls contradicting what Josh said Saturday night. We’re going to continue to vet it.
The story’s unraveling rather quickly.
I heard late last night doubts within the program over Josh Shaw story #USC
— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) August 26, 2014
There were red flags early. USC saying Shaw wouldn’t talk, family wouldn’t talk and Sark wouldn’t talk about it until after foootball q’s.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 26, 2014
Sources told me incident did not involve family party or rescuing nephew from pool. #USC investigating claims
— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) August 26, 2014
And then some random woman dropped this bomb.
Sources: Josh Shaw was involved in an incident involving domestic abuse & jumped off a 3rd story window while running from LAPD. #USC
— Heather Brittany (@HeatherBrit) August 26, 2014
Of course this lovely woman could be lying. Above all she calls herself a fan. A fan with sources who breaks stories, but a fan nonetheless. My advice? Take that last tweet with a grain of salt. In the meantime…wait, how did this story go from rescuing a kid to running from the po po?
Apparently, the kid he saved was the son of Manti Te’o’s old girlfriend.
Aces.
Since you posted that Geico Pinocchio pic with this story, can I just say that that commercial is “Ironic” level bullshit? Making assumptions about people by looking at them is NOT lying.
I laughed harder than I should have.
I think we can safely assume he didn’t get hurt running from the cops because he’s currently not dead from several gunshot wounds to the back.
Haha. Exactly…
But seriously, if he did sprain both ankles he wouldn’t have gotten away from anyone. So, wouldn’t there be an arrest record?
zing
My guess, even from last night: Shaw had too much to drink and had a little too much alcohol courage and jumped from the second story to prove a point/on a dare.
Fact: 99% of all professional athletes’ injuries are alcohol induced.
Nuts & Gum has it. No arrest record. The rags and TMZ would have been all over that shit otherwise. If there is something up, it was probably a dare or something gone wrong.
I have a most scathingly brilliant idea! How about Josh Shaw wait until the end of the season, and then come out of the closet and claim he is gay. This way, he can scam everyone into feeling a certain sort of pseudo pride for him for being so courageous before he enters the NFL draft. And who knows? He can even manipulate ESPN into rewarding his incredible ‘courage’ by presenting him with an ESPY! Take a lesson here, all you closeted players. You can learn something by doping the public and the news media, all of whom are incredibly gullible enough to believe anything you tell them, all in the name of stardom. You do not need to hide behind facial hair (wink, wink Blue #12) or persistently win gold medals for swimming events and appearing in television commercial adverts. You can Sam, I mean, Scam them at will, so go for it! TAKE DOWN THOSE CLOSET DOORS!