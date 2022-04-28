Thursdays are…well, not Fridays. The excitement of the previous weekend has worn off ages ago, the Sunday scaries have long since passed, and it’s almost a whole new weekend again. You just have to finish strong and today we have the juice to help you power through.

Iconic DJ and electronic music producer, GRiZ, hosted a surprise pop-up beach concert recently in Los Angeles with Brownies x Lemonade, an independent dance music events and promotions company. An epic DJ set on the beach at sunset? Yes, please! The surprise pop-up, which went down on Friday, April 8, was the ultimate spring and summer kick-off, getting attendees hyped for the beach parties and festivals to come this season. Between GRiZ’s banging beats, the ocean views, dancing, and downright good vibes, it’s safe to say we’ll be on the lookout for more events like this one.

If you’re in need of a late-week pick-me-up, scroll through the images below, start a group text, and make some damn plans to live your life. The feel-good scenes at GRiZ’s surprise beach pop-up are sure to get you fired up.

