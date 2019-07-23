Adidas Skateboarding

July 25th, 2019 will mark exactly 30 years since the Beastie Boys dropped their second — and best — album, Paul’s Boutique. To commemorate the anniversary, the Beastie Boys and Adidas have teamed up for a new skate shoe that harkens back to a golden era of 90s skateboarding with Adidas Americana silhouette — a less bulky iteration of Adidas popular Canvas silhouette.

The Beastie Boys Adidas Americana features an entirely vegan canvas upper bathed in an off-white colorway with grey cotton jersey lining and accents. The cotton jersey lining is our favorite bit, especially in its use across the three-stripes. The Beastie Boys logo, designed by artist Eric Haze, is stamped across the tongue and sock-liner badge in oversizes 90s graffiti fashion, but the design delves into full 90s-indebted style with its classic gum sole.

Adidas

Mike D and Ad-Rock joined longtime friend — and fellow 90s hip hop icon — LL Cool J at a private engagement last night at Beyond The Streets in Brooklyn, where the sneaker was first revealed, along with an intimate discussion about Paul’s Boutique.

The Adidas Skateboarding and Beastie Boys Americana is set to drop on July 25th exclusively at select North American skateboard retailers, and the Beyond the Streets Gift shop. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PEACE Sisters and Little Kids Rock, and a full exhibition celebrating Paul’s Boutique will be on display throughout the rest of summer at the Beyond the Streets Gallery.